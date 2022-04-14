Why Invest in Scale Model Race Cars

Share Pin 0 Shares

Anyone who admires racing cars and is an enthusiast of car racing leagues should look at scale model race cars as their next investment. Investing in 1:24 diecast cars is the ideal option for anyone who loves racing, as they get to have a small replica of their favourite cars at home in an easily accessible place.

Below are some of the other reasons why you may want to spend some money on 1:24 model cars for your collection.

Collector’s Items

The reason so many people show an interest in diecast model cars is because they are the perfect collector’s item. They are made with such detail and accuracy, which is why you can see almost every nuance and feature of the real race car in such a small model.

There are some limited edition models of 1:24 diecast cars that can go for tens of thousands of dollars. Given the passion that Australians have for racing, you can surely find willing buyers in your local area. Selling a diecast model car is so easy, which is why your investment is relatively liquid.

Building Up Your Collection

If you are very new to buying diecast model cars, you do not have to start with the rarest and expensive vehicles. You can buy a few of the more affordable model cars that you love.

Build up a collection with more than just money in mind. Everyone wants one or two rare pieces, but the bulk of your collection should be cars that you love and admire.

Have Fun With the Kids

Imagine how your kids would react if they were to come into your room and see your collection of unique model cars. They would be so impressed that you took the time to build up such a collection, while they would probably want to play with those cars as well.

So long as the kids are careful, you can allow them to play with your collector’s items under careful supervision. You have to remember that 1:24 diecast cars are not toys, because knocking them could result in one or more pieces coming off.

What Are Some Expensive Models?

People who have never heard about diecast cars are shocked when they learn that some can retail for tens of thousands of dollars. There are even one or two diecast cars that have a value of more than $1 million.

Examples of the rarest diecast cars include the Lamborghini Aventador Gold and the 24K Gold Bugatti Veyron. Both of these cars can retail for more than $2 million.

Cars such as the Tomica Z432 Datsun have a value of close to $100,000, showing how much diecast car collectors care about the rare models that have limited to no circulation.

Show Off Your Collection

Learn more about diecast cars and start to build up your collection of classic and rare 1:24 cars. Then you can show off your collection to family, friends and work colleagues.