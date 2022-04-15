Blockchain
1 Million Surplus Australians Own Cryptocurrencies as per Recent Survey
- Participants over 35 were less inclined to invest in digital assets.
- Australians between 18 and 24 are more willing to invest in cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency adoption and investment across the globe are on the rise, with many countries legalizing crypto in recent times. Over one million Australians currently possess cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, according to a report by Australian research company Roy Morgan. 5 percent of Australians over the age of 18 currently possess at least one cryptocurrency, according to a February poll.
When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, more than two-thirds (742,000) of Australian crypto investors are males, compared to just over a third (332,000) of women. This group was the most likely to own cryptocurrencies, with one in ten of those under 35.
Highest Investment by Participants Over 50
Participants over 35 were less inclined to invest in digital assets, but they still accounted for 40% of the entire investor market, with 296,000 aged 35-49 (28%) and 138,000 aged 50 and older (13 percent).
Even though they are less inclined to participate in cryptocurrencies, Australians over 35 account for a sizable portion of the country’s crypto industry in terms of average investment size. Participants over 50 had the highest average crypto investments, at roughly AUD 56,000 on average. An estimated AUD 7.6 billion is now held by those 50 and over, making them the largest cohort in terms of total crypto investment value and 35% of the whole market.
Australians between 18 and 24 are more willing to invest in cryptocurrencies, but they only possess an average of AUD 2,600, which amounts to barely 3% of the overall market value. Both 25-34 and 35-49-year-olds in Australia had market shares of roughly AUD 18,200, while those in the latter category had a market share of AUD 21,600. Investments made by people between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for 32 percent of the total, while those between 35 and 49 accounted for 30 percent.
Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 16
- On April 16, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.20.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 16, 2022, is $71.54.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 16, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 16, 2022, is explained below with a four hour time frame.
The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $80.19. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.20 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.34. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $71.54 and the sell level of LUNA is $79.32.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Top Cryptocurrencies Mentioned On Twitter In Q1 2022
It’s always been a topic of discussion whether the current crypto market is bullish or bearish. This article, however, is different from others that reveal the most popular cryptocurrencies on Twitter. When it comes to Twitter, the entire social media community knows exactly what the next phrase will be about precisely. The current trend is Elon Musk’s offer of a 100% procurement of the Twitter platform.
Though some don’t take this subject seriously as Elon has already acquired a 9% share of Twitter. But several users have different aspects on this subject which makes it the hottest topic on Twitter. However, we are going to deviate a little from this recurring topic and dig into the top cryptocurrencies mentioned on Twitter.
The entire crypto industry consists of thousands of cryptocurrencies while several tokens have been the talk of the town. Some altcoins have drawn huge attention with their unique features and have been the trend in the market. Now, let’s hop into the top 10 cryptocurrencies mentioned on Twitter in Q1 2022.
Top Mentioned Tokens In Q1 2022
The most mentioned crypto on Twitter is no doubtedly Bitcoin (BTC), as the industry doesn’t work the way it is without BTC. Bitcoin is the leading cryptocurrency in the market where the trading pattern of most altcoins relies on the BTC’s trading pattern. The next top token is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world which is Ethereum (ETH). Moreover, BTC and ETH are 1.59% and 10% down respectively.
According to the CryptoRank platform, the above-mentioned tokens are top-mentioned while the others are as follows. Other following sets of crypto-assets are CAKE, XTZ, SHIB, and DOGE. These tokens have been the trend in the market where meme-coins mostly perform well gaining the traction of traders. PancakeSwap and Tezos are well-known assets that earned a huge number of users. Whereas, SHIB and DOGE are the meme-coins that ruled the entire market for a shorter-term hitting huge in popularity. Elon Musk also plays a major role in meme-coins as he supports them purely.
The final set of tokens is XRP, ADA, SFM, and RARI. Ripple and Cardano have reached great highs doing wonders with the support from their respective ecosystem. ADA is one potential token in the market that crypto users adore and also believe that the ADA ecosystem is strong. Furthermore, SafeMoon was derived from the phrase “To the moon” and has been in the trend as this phrase was dedicated to the crypto community. Meanwhile, Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for NFTs as the whole industry knew about the hype of NFT last year. Following that, this token also had the tendency to make more engagements on the Twitter platform. However, the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies are the top 10 tokens mentioned mostly on Twitter in quarter one of 2022.
Blockchain
Bull Run 2022 Could be Around the Corner as per Crypto Analyst Crypto Rover
- Crypto Ed, a well-known trader, assumed that the market would continue to decline.
- On Good Friday, the US financial markets were closed.
BTC’s $40,000 crossover on April 15 deceived no one, as traders remained risk-averse on BTC. After returning to the $39,500 area on April 14, BTC/USD data indicated a slight bounce. The move reversed an earlier week’s high, highlighting the absence of positive market momentum despite the apparent desire for Bitcoin from institutional investors.
Crypto Ed, a well-known trader, assumed that the market would continue to decline. However, he cautioned viewers that current levels were not suited for a long position in his most recent YouTube post. On April 15, BTC/USD was trading at roughly $40,150 at this writing, having touched $40,400 earlier in the day. Miles Johal, a market expert, highlighted that the pair were now interacting with the 0.75 Fibonacci level, which has served as a support feature throughout the year.
Four-year Halving Cycles
On Good Friday, the US financial markets were closed, allowing crypto traders to avoid connected price movements. However, there was renewed interest in Bitcoin’s growth’s “supercycle” theory elsewhere.
Before, this popular theory argued that the approximately four-year halving cycles that determine BTC’s price are not the only factors at play. The lack of a “blow-off peak” after the next block subsidy decrease in Q4 2021, according to others, might be explained by this. Instead, BTC/USD may just be consolidating, with most of its gains yet to come.
#Bitcoin Bull Run 2022 could start any minute now…
Just take into consideration that #BTC always historically started every runup on the top of this $DXY chart, and it always topped out on the lower side of this $DXY chart.
Bull Run 2022 could just be around the corner! 👀🚀 pic.twitter.com/nrVH0gJhKb
— Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) April 15, 2022
Moreover, crypto analyst Crypto Rover tweeted about Bitcoin could bounce off the levels using a chart attached. He was optimistic about Bitcoin rising further. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $40,059.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,882,030,803 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.24% in the last 24 hours.
1 Million Surplus Australians Own Cryptocurrencies as per Recent Survey
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Flood Insurance, Even in a Non-Flood Zone? You Bet
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 16
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
The Debt Of A Nation
Why Nigerians Need a Female President
Top Cryptocurrencies Mentioned On Twitter In Q1 2022
Budget Remaining At Year-End Available Only To Complete The Goal
Growing Success of Data Science in Different Sectors
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch