4 Most Common Extraordinary Automobile Accidents Circumstances
In some situations, auto accident litigation may be a relatively simple type of case. But it can become much more complicated in cases involving substantial injuries with questionable insurance coverage limits on the other vehicle. The following article will discuss 4 main extraordinary circumstances that can often add complex issues to an already emotional and physically painful time following an accident. However, understanding these 4 situations can help make the aftermath of an auto accident and its subsequent injuries a much smoother experience.
Leased Cars
Not only is the operator of the at-fault vehicle responsible to anyone injured in an auto accident, but the owner of the vehicle is also responsible. The owner is responsible for the negligence of the operator, when that operation occurs with the permission of the owner. This is extremely important when the vehicle at fault is leased.
These days, there are a great number of cars and trucks on the road being driven on a lease basis. Because of this, it may be critical to go beyond the name on the registration to find out the exact owner of the vehicle. It is a fact that when a vehicle is leased from a big car company, the registration will simply bear the name of the user of the vehicle, the lessee. However, the actual owner of the vehicle, the lessor, is usually a major corporation with unlimited insurance coverage.
It is unfortunate for the severely injured victim when, as happens many times, the at-fault vehicle’s actual ownership is never discovered and the additional insurance is never disclosed.
Business Vehicles
Though it is common for companies to put their names in bold letters on their business vehicles, it is not always the case. When accidents occur, many times there is no indication that the vehicle was being used for business purposes. In fact, it may appear to the casual observer that the vehicle was not being used for business at the time. The only way to find out if the vehicle was being used for business is doing an in-depth investigation.
If a vehicle is being operated by an employee during the course of his or her employment, then the employer may be “vicariously responsible” for the negligence of their employee in operating that vehicle. It is very possible that the employer has additional liability coverage far exceeding that of the driver. An “excess” insurance policy may also exist.
Defects
One of the causes of an auto accident may be a highway defect, such as improper design, maintenance, construction, signage, or lighting. Liability may also be based on improper striping on the road’s passing lanes, a hill that impairs driver visibility, a sharp obstruction or problem with the roadway that obstructs drivers’ vision. Trees and utility poles can also cause problems when planted or erected too close to the roadway.
The Seatbelt Defense
While seatbelts and airbags provide an important function and do prevent serious injuries or death to people involved in accidents, they are not guarantees that you will not be killed or injured in a serious accident.
Seatbelts and airbags can fail or cause injury in and of themselves. But yet, the seatbelt defense, often used by attorneys defending at-fault drivers, seeks to establish that some, or all, of the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by the failure to wear a seatbelt.
All in all, it is essential that a routine investigation be done, in any case involving a vehicular accident. Police records must be obtained, witnesses interviewed and photographs taken immediately of the accident scene and damage to the vehicles. Prompt contact must be made with the insurance company of the negligent driver to learn of the available coverage limits and attempt to find out additional information from the adjuster regarding possible other areas for coverage. Many times, the at-fault driver’s insurance company adjuster will attempt to record a statement from the victim, without advice of counsel. This should never be permitted.
Will Car Insurance Cover Oil Changes?
Wouldn’t it be a great world if we could buy car insurance that covered oil changes? The most comprehensive car insurance is called comprehensive, and that doesn’t include things like oil changes, or other routine maintenance your car needs. You might be confusing a car insurance plan with a comprehensive car maintenance plan that some dealerships offer. These would include all of the suggested manufacturer oil changes, tire rotations, wiper blade replacements, fluid replacements, and things of this nature.
Auto insurance by nature only protects against damages done to your car, and damages that your car does to other people and things. While it’s true that your car is regularly wearing down and will eventually need to have things changed and repaired on it, car insurance doesn’t cover damage done by wear and tear, or anything on your car that needs to be regularly upgraded.
Let’s look at some examples of what the different types of things vehicle insurance covers, so you’ll know the difference between a car maintenance plan and an insurance plan. Liability car insurance would cover things like the other cars in an accident that you cause. It would also cover any injuries caused by your car in an accident that you cause. It’s pretty limited in what it covers, but a minimal level of it is required in all states in the US.
The next type is collision insurance which covers damages to your car that occur in an accident you cause. Since liability insurance protects the other people from your bad driving, collision insurance makes sure that you don’t have to foot the bill for repairs and damages done to your car due to your own negligence.
Comprehensive insurance covers just about everything else that you can think of that’s not mentioned above. It focuses on things that could happen to your car besides accidents. Like a tree falling on it, or chipmunks eating your wiring, or a hail storm, or flooding. This kind of damage doesn’t involve a collision, and it isn’t normal wear and tear.
Some auto dealers do offer pre-paid maintenance programs so that you won’t have to worry about repairs as they pop up over the life of your vehicle. Since your car is definitely going to need these repairs, the insurance company can’t insure against it. They can only insure against things that may or may not happen, because they use statistics to determine how they can cover everyone for the lowest rate while still paying for claims. The people who don’t have anything happen to their car end up supplementing the money that goes towards the people who do. Because the chance of needing an oil change is 100% they can’t offer coverage on it because they’d have to pay all claims for everyone.
Cheap Comprehensive Car Insurance
Once of the important choices, you need to make when researching the right policy, is whether or not to add comprehensive insurance. This extended coverage is also referred to as “full cover insurance” and provides a greater level of vehicle protection. Let’s take a close up look at the definition first. Comprehensive insurance is coverage for damage that’s been inflicted to your vehicle that’s not connected to an automobile collision.
The things covered can be quite broad but also very rare in some instances. Here is a short list of the most common comprehensive claim occurrences.
* Vehicle Theft
One of the main reasons people buy this type of insurance is protecting the value of their car, in the event it is stolen. Automobile thefts are escalating and not just for expensive luxury cars. Take a look at the top 10 most stolen vehicle list, and you will see Honda Accords, Civics, and even the Toyota Camry. If you park your car on the street in an urban area, you should strongly consider adding full cover auto insurance on your policy.
* Glass Breakage
Have you ever cruised behind a dump or garbage truck only to have something come flying at your windshield at 60+ MPH? Probably so and for many people, it happens every year or two. This is yet another reason why comprehensive ins might make sense to you. Under this plan, if your windshield is busted, you can get it replaced. You will have to pay a deductible, though.
* Animal Damage
Believe it or not, thousands of automobiles get hit by animals each year, hard enough to cause vehicular damage. Even large dogs can strike a car and cause dents, not to mention a 600-pound deer. If you live in an area that has lots of wild animals, consider getting comprehensive protection.
* Weather Events
There are numerous weather related things that could inflict damage to your car. A flood might completely ruin your car’s electronic system, or a tornado might pick it up in the air and completely total it. Even a mild windstorm can cause heavy branches to fall and hit your vehicle, causing severe damage.
* Vandalism
Some people do nasty things, and this includes vandalizing other people’s private property. This can be tire damage, “keying” or even smashing your vehicle due to rage. This is why it’s always important to not only get enhanced insurance if you can afford it but always garage your car in a secured area.
Mandatory Comprehensive Auto Insurance
There are some situations where you may be required to get comprehensive ins. The main one is if you’re leasing or financing a car. Lenders need to protect the value of the loan amount they’ve invested, and they do this by making this enhanced coverage mandatory. Also, even if you pay for your car in full, if it is worth more than $25,000 you should probably get full cover ins.
Another fact worth noting is many insurers will not let you buy comprehensive insurance unless you first add collision onto your policy. These 2 types of coverage go together and provide excellent protection for almost anything that can happen on and off the road.
How to get Cheap Comprehensive Car Insurance
Although this type of insurance is more expensive than “bare-bone” liability plans, there are a few helpful tips that can bring your
costs down quite a bit. The first thing you should do is get a higher deductible. Many people think it should be low, like $250 or $500. Raise it to $1,000, and you can save about 10% or even more. Another tip is to bundle all your cars together and save another 5% to 10%.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Car Insurance in Connecticut
Automobile insurance is mandatory in the state of Connecticut, so there is no way of getting around the expense of purchasing it. Whether you buy the state minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person/$50,000 bi any one accident/ $10,000 property damage liability for one accident or choose to purchase higher limits (recommended), you will incur a cost.
To get the best rate in Connecticut, you will have to become actively involved. There are things you, as the consumer can do to lower your rate. Here are a few tips:
1. Safe driver courses: Take a safe driving course to earn a premium discount. Before you go out and take just any safe driving course, contact your insurance company and ask them for a listing of courses and schools they will accept. Some insurance companies do not recognize or accept all safety courses.
2. Good Credit: Although in the state of Connecticut, the insurance company must notify the consumer if their credit history is used as a factor in determining the car insurance rate. Good credit may earn premium discounts. Insurance companies found that people with good credit generally report fewer claims.
3. Losses: If your driving history is littered with many auto claims, your chances of getting insurance through a standard insurance company decreases and if you are successful in getting insurance, your premiums will reflect the poor claims history in the form of a higher rate.
4. Assigned Risk: If your losses are so severe and you are unable to secure insurance through a standard market, you will have to purchase your insurance through the Connecticut Auto Assigned Risk Plan. For more information regarding the Assigned Risk Plan, contact the Connecticut Department of Insurance.
5. Shop Around: The internet has made is much easier for you to find alternate automobile quotes. Make sure you contact more than one insurance company for alternate quotes before you sign on the dotted line.
