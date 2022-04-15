Finance
4 Options To Purchase Investment Real Estate Purchases
When, someone, decides, he’s ready, and prepared, to invest in real estate, for investment purposes, he must do his homework, and know/ understand, his options, in terms of investing in these types of properties. While investment real estate, often, is a superb investment, this is only the case, when the property is the correct one, and a well – considered, evaluation is done, and one is properly prepared, to consider the best way, to fund these purchases. The process must begin with, doing a thorough, financial analysis, and feasibility study, to consider, revenue flow, costs/ expenditures, and, whether, the purchase, makes sense. Once, this is carefully done and performed, one must consider, how he will fund the transaction. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 4 possible options, to fund commercial real estate purchases.
1. Conventional loans: Begin your analysis, and review, by considering conventional loans, and whether, this way, makes sense, for you, and your needs/ requirements! A conventional/ traditional loan, generally offered, by a bank, or other lending institution, requires significant collateral, and other assurances, to qualify. It also requires a down – payment, often, approximately, 25%. One’s overall, credit rating, must be, at a level, which will generate the finest offers, etc.
2. Get funds from contacts/ investors, etc: Sometimes, the best course, is to seek partners, or shareholders, in order to get the necessary funding. Doing so, often, reduces your personal risk, but, also limits the upper – end, possibility! In addition, it requires, putting together, a legally, drawn – up, agreement, etc. This is often, attractive, when one doesn’t have the personal funds, or can’t put together, the necessary, down – payment.
3. Combination: Sometimes, the best course of action, for someone, may be using some sort of combination, of the two methods, listed above. Perhaps, using a conventional approach, for much of the funding, and attracting investors, to, either minimize risk, or create the ability to have the necessary degree of reserves, associated with managing these types of properties, might makes sense, to some.
4. Partnership; limited partnership; corporation; Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT): If you don’t want to, or are unable to do this, on your own, a partnership, limited partnership, or corporation, might make the most sense. However, if you aren’t prepared for quality analysis of choosing the right property, or would rather, be more diversified, a Real Estate Investment Property (or, REIT), might make sense, because, if you select, the right, General Partner, and experienced, expert advisers, you will be able to invest in real estate, in a similar manner, to investing in a Mutual Fund.
If you want to invest in investment real estate, do so, wisely, and be prepared, for making the wisest, possible decisions! Understanding, financing options, etc, positions you, to make the best decision, for you!
Struggling Because of the Pandemic? Here’s How to Sell Cricut Crafts on Etsy
It’s amazing how the new world has given people so many different ways to be creative and productive from their homes. In today’s world, if you are not making money with your job, you have hundreds of other ways to make that money. Selling crafty, unique, and attractive items on Etsy is just one of those things. While Etsy gives you a platform to sell your handmade products, you can’t really get any attention unless you are doing something special and unique for your customers. You can easily create a stand-out unique online store filled with loads of different types of Cricut crafts. Not everyone has a passion for the craft, but people all love purchasing unique items that are not mass-produced and sold in shops everywhere.
How to Sell Your Cricut Crafts on Etsy
Of course, the first thing you have to do is to create an account. In addition to that, you want to do a few things right to get the attention on those beautiful Cricut products that you will be creating. Here are a few tips to help you sell crafty products on Etsy.
Create Unique Items
Be unique with what you are selling. Try to be unique from the commercial. You have to understand that people who come on Etsy are not looking for commercial products. They want something different, unique, and fresh. If your products are a rip off of something that’s already in the market, you might not get any attention. Think about providing different types of products such as customized tumblers, t-shirts with vinyl sayings, hand-created Cricut signs to help decorate homes for every season and occasion, and more.
Personalize Your Items
Always leave room in your items to add personalization. For example, if you are selling hand-decorated tumblers, you might want to allow your buyers to add their names or their favorite quotes to the tumblers with some vinyl decals. This way, they can gift the item to someone after personalizing it for them.
Build it on a Passion
Start with a passion for Etsy, and that’s what’s going to make you happy. Don’t start selling something only for the objective of selling it. Your passion will come through your designs and will make you stand out from the crowd. It will also help you to always come up with new creative ideas as you expand your Etsy store with a variety of products.
Put up High-Quality Images
You can’t really get the attention of the people in thousands of other crafty items unless you are advertising the product in the best way possible. Make sure you take bright, colorful, attractive, and appealing photos of your products. The picture should make it clear what your product is. If you have to use a professional photographer for the job, do it.
Cricut Craft Product Ideas to Sell on Etsy
If you know how to work with a Cricut cutting machine, then with your Cricut craft ideas, you can be the star of Etsy. Here are a few things you can do with your Cricut creations and market them on the website.
Iron-ons for T-Shirts
People love to wear unique items these days. T-shirts can never go out of fashion. In addition to their ease and comfort, T-shirts are a favorite of people because they can make a statement with them. You can sell crafty, witty, funny, and thought-provoking vinyl decals for people’s T-shirts. These are super easy to create with any of the Cricut vinyl cutting machines. You will be surprised to know how much they love iron-on for their white and bland T-shirts.
Doll Clothing
Cut the perfect doll clothing with your Cricut Maker. The Cricut Maker is not a great machine for cutting clothing patterns of the grown-ups, but it is definitely a great one for cutting fabric for dolls or kids’ clothes. The popularity of kids’ clothing items on the internet is overwhelming. You can make a lot of money if you could only steal a small portion of this market today. Take it to the next level and finish off these items with some iron-on vinyl or Infusible Ink decals.
Small Bags and Purses
Did you know the new Cricut Maker allows you to use many different attachments? With these attachments, you can cut some thick materials. And when you can cut leather into your desired shapes, you know you can create some really chic, fashionable, and appealing items like purses, bags, and even satchels for kids. These will sell like hotcakes on Etsy.
Warm Quilts
The winter is upon us and what better gift could you arrange for your grandpa or grandma this Christmas than a quilt? Yes, a better gift than a quilt is a quilt that is handmade. The new Cricut Maker has many different quilt patterns that allow you to create your own, stylish and fresh looking quilts. You can use the machine to quickly cut out your fabric panels for you, such a great way to simplify the quilt-making process so that you can make those quilt quickly to top up your supply in your Etsy store.
Final Thoughts
Etsy provides you with a platform where you can sell items that are otherwise not possible to sell on Amazon and other conventional retailer websites. However, among thousands of items created by thousands of creative individuals, it is not easy to stand out unless you are a master of creating artistic crafty products. An easy way to streamline your production line of products with the use of an electronic cutting machine such as a Cricut Maker. So, get one today, learn a new craft, and be an entrepreneur.
How to Buy a House For Back Taxes, Dirt Cheap, Without Competition
So you’re looking for a smarter way to buy a property, either to live in, or to invest in. Congratulations. If you’re reading this article, it means you’ve leapt out of the “thinking” phase and into the “doing” phase, and most people never make it that far. There are many deals to be had, if you’re willing to do a little research.
You’ve probably heard that tax foreclosure property is a great investment, and you haven’t been led astray; but now, you’re going to learn how to buy a house for back taxes, dirt cheap, without dealing with the headache of competition. If you’re looking for a cheap property to buy for yourself to live in, stay tuned as well- this technique will work even better if you’re not an investor!
Right now, throw out everything you’ve heard or read about tax sales. If you’re smart, you’re going to figure out quickly that you can’t compete with all the big companies that will be clamoring to bid against you at the sale. Tax sale, be it for deeds or liens, is not a place for the savvy investor in today’s market. There’s a much better way for you to buy a house for back taxes: from the tax delinquent owner himself.
Most people overlook this strategy, which is why you’ll find next to no competition. If you’ve ever tried buying directly from an owner in mortgage foreclosure, then you understand why this is so widely unappealing to failed mortgage foreclosure investors. Frequently you can’t get these owners to return your call for the life of you– and if you do get a deal, then you have to deal with mortgage, the second mortgage, the back bills, the back taxes; but when you buy a house for back taxes, it’s a different animal.
Why?
Because these houses almost never have a mortgage!
That’s right. The mortgage company takes care of any tax problems to avoid losing their interest in the property. So you’ll find almost all these houses are free of a mortgage, or they wouldn’t be up for tax sale in the first place.
Another thing that might seem counter-intuitive is that the owners will almost always return your calls, and when they do, they’re eager to make a deal with you to sell to you, and for dirt cheap, just to get the property out of their name! This is because, as you’ll see, many owners of these properties aren’t people who are down on their luck, and are losing their homes. They’re people who inherited property, or absentee landlords, who have had it with this economy, and actually let the property go to tax sale on purpose, just to get rid of it.
This gold mine of owners can be hard to find, making them great prospects, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find how many of these owners are ready to hand over their deed for a couple hundred dollars to you, just because they’d rather see it go to a nice, small-time investor like you, than to see it go to the government. If you’re looking to buy a property for yourself to live in? Even better. Expect to find owners even more excited to give it to you- for almost no money.
Want To Invest In Startups – Consider This First
Small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy, they create the majority of all new jobs in America. Most of us got our first job in a small business. Unfortunately, the highest rate of business failure occurs in startups and early-stage companies.
The underfunded entrepreneur has become a cliché, they’re always, looking for money. This provides many excellent opportunities to those with money to lend and a cast iron constitution. Who wouldn’t like to get in on the ground floor of a computer company growing out of a garage or a social media platform starting in a dorm room? Of course, these unicorns are generally a once in a lifetime opportunity but they’re not the only opportunity.
Startups and very early-stage companies are at the far end of the risk/reward scale. Most are also at the point where just a little seed capital could make all the difference in the world. Maybe even the difference between another dismal statistic and the king of Wall Street.
If you think you’re ready to go out on that limb, and you meet the criteria, money and guts, here are seven things to consider before signing the check.
- You’re investing in people. At this point there’s little, if any, track record and forget about liquidating assets as a means of recovering your investment, there aren’t any.
- Do the founders have any experience in the business’s core product or service? Past performance, for the most part, is not a good predictor of future success but you have to base this leap of faith on something.
- Is the founder relentlessly passionate about the business and 100% committed to its success?
- How have they gotten this far? Where did the funding come from that enabled the business to survive and grow to this point? Have the founders pitched their friends and family? If they’re not confident enough to bet the mortgage or offer the opportunity to their inner circle, do you really want to risk your money?
- Is this business creating real solutions to real, recognizable problems?
- Is there a documented need for the investment? Will your money be well spent?
- Is the growth path capable of providing you with a return?
Finally, don’t shy away from investing in startups or early-stage ventures just do it wisely and when all else is said and done, trust gut feeling and act on them. Most importantly, plan for and anticipate losing your entire investment.
