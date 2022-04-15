Finance
5 Reasons Why Finding the Right Tax Pro Can Save You Thousands
Winters are tough, and just when you emerge from your home on the first nice days of spring, you realize it’s tax season (rest assured, every tax pro is prepared). You grumble and throw a fit because your tax planning has been less than stellar. Now, even though tax season comes around the same time every, single year, we seem to find ourselves completely lost as to where to begin the process of reporting our taxes to Uncle Sam.
This season can be different, though, because you have begun considering hiring a tax planning professional to help get your financial station in life at least a bit more organized. The problem is you may have never worked with a tax planning pro, so where do you start? You’ve become so used to the idea that even though your tax work wasn’t perfect, it was at least free. Now, with an investment in a tax pro service, you’re wondering if it’s the right idea.
Here are five reasons finding the right tax professional is not only a smart decision but can save you a lot of money:
1. Provide Info on Your Income – You need to be able to provide detailed information about the income coming into your home. This includes you and your spouse. Keep in mind you also have to declare income from side jobs as well as investments. The great thing is your tax expert will shine some light on where you can actually add deductions to your taxes, which means more money in your pocket.
2. Account For Your Banking – A tax pro can take your bank account information, individual accounts or joint accounts, and let you know where they belong on your tax return. No more guessing games as inconsistencies can lead to audits down the road.
3. Make Note of Your Deductions – Deductions are categorized as either business (i.e., utility bills, mileage, office supplies). or non-business (i.e., property taxes, student loans, charitable donations), and your tax guru can help you see if there is money you’re missing out on.
4. Have Tax Documents Ready to Go – Sometimes you’ll be asked to provide pay stubs, previous tax returns, investment records, and pension information. This level of detail is key because the right tax professional will demand no less. It’s all about accountability on your part of the process.
5. Don’t Expect Immediate Answers & Numbers – Your tax professional needs to be able to assess your financial situation, and that takes time. They need to crunch the numbers to find out what type of money you may owe the IRS. Moreover, they may actually be able to look at your tax history and see if there is money that is owed to you.
Even if this is your first time working with a tax pro, always remember that it is a step that is never too late to make.
RMDs and the “Still Working” Exception
If you are still working and approaching the grand old age of 70, you may be wondering about the “Required Minimum Distribution” (RMD) that you will have to take each year to avoid IRS penalties. One thing that many people are not aware of is that IRAs are treated differently from 401K plans. Are you financially blessed, don’t need the money and not looking forward to being forced to take an unwanted RMD from your retirement account? Perhaps you want to delay those distributions if possible. You may have heard about the “Still-working” exception, which can allow RMDs to be put off, but are not sure how it works or to what it applies?
The still-working exception does not apply to IRAs. It only applies to company plans. If you are still working, that can’t help you delay RMDs from your IRA plans unless your company allows rollovers from IRAs into their 401K. Also, sadly, the exception will only apply to the company for which you are still working. If you have investments in other company 401K plans, you still have to take RMDs from them. Also, your plan may not allow the “Still working” out to be used and force you to take required minimum distributions even though you are still working for them. They are not required to make you take RMDs by IRS but some plans do that on their own. Hopefully yours does not. If one uses the “Still-working” exception, then RMDs begin in the year you separate from service. The required beginning date is April 1 of the year after separation from service.
Delaying the RMD may seem like a great idea if you have other investments and liquidity, but it not always the best idea. You may be locked into company stock or have a limited range of investments in the company plan versus an IRA or taking the money and investing it yourself. Folks who were fully invested in Enron stock in their 401k know that a lifetime of retirement can go up in smoke if concentrated in one thing. Taxes are also a concern. Yes, delaying an RMD delays paying the IRS, but unless you plan on working forever, at some point you will have an RMD and it will be larger as you will have a shorter life expectancy. That means more taxes later on down the road. If you die, your beneficiary will have an RMD even if they are under 70.
One final caveat, if you own 5% or more of your company, you must take required distributions even if you still work there. This can include other family members ownership interests as well.
This decision on RMDs can be a big one. A CFP, Chartered Financial Consultant, CPA or Enrolled Agent should be consulted if you are unsure of what to do.
Purchasing Investment Property – 10 Things to Consider Before Diving Into Real Estate Investment
When considering including real estate as part of your investment portfolio, there are a lot of factors you will need to consider. It is not just a matter of deciding on a property to invest in, because you will also need to answer a few questions about your investment. Not every real estate investment is the same, and not every investor is the same. Here are ten things to consider before you start investing in real estate.
First, are you ready to invest in real estate? You need to be both mentally ready and financially set. Remember – if your property is between renters, you still have loan payments you need to make and other obligations to uphold. You may wish to consult with your investment advisor about your current portfolio and how much you can afford to carry until you begin to see a real return on investment.
Next, set a plan. It will help map out your strategy and define for you what your goal is in terms of investing. Your plan will help guide you should you want to make changes along the way. Your plan can also help you understand all of the expenses you will incur along the way, including utility bills, fees for your experts, times when no one is renting from you, and maintenance and repair costs.
Then, decide what kind of property you want to invest in. You could invest in rental properties, or you could buy homes with the intent to fix them up and resell them, a process called flipping. Then there are commercial properties you could invest in, like retail buildings or multi-unit residential units.
You will definitely need to have a solid base for financing the properties you choose. If you have the cash to make your initial investment, you can do a lot more with purchasing homes quickly and saving on the mortgage amount every month. Remember that though interest rates are low now, there is no guarantee against future increases, so should you choose to finance, make sure you lock in a low rate with a fixed rate loan.
Consider the current vacancy rates in the area where you want to buy your investment property. A lot of vacancies near the house you choose do not bode well for you to be the successful one to find renters.
Sixth, decide who will do the property management. If you intend to live on-site, you can certainly take on this task yourself. But, if you are not going to live on-site, or you don’t feel confident in doing the property management piece yourself, by all means hire a professional property manager or sign a contract with a PM company.
When you are ready to buy, it can be a help to find a real estate agent who specializes in investment properties. They will be more knowledgeable about finding you properties that will suit your unique needs.
Ensure that before you buy you get a complete home inspection done so any minor repairs can be taken care of and any major repairs can be steered clear of. Solving minor repairs may mean that you can add value to the rent.
Remember that being a real estate investor, particularly if you go the landlord route, is a business. You will need to keep financial records, comply with regulations, and file legal documents. Having a team around you who can help you with these tasks will be necessary.
Lastly, what is your exit plan? Though you might be in real estate for the long run, eventually you need to sell the property. If the economy drops again, you won’t be able to sell it easily or if you do, it may even be for a loss. Having a plan for what you will do for each property will help ease the stress of a softening of the economy.
Cash In A Snap: Your Emergency Savior
Money is difficult to procure, and bills are everlasting, with numerous monthly expenses to manage. It is no mystery that emergency costs can easily cause upheaval in your finances. Fast Cash loans such as payday loans or cash advance online are a great way to deal with those unexpected bills that would otherwise lead to a problem. These loans are popularly used as short-term loan alternatives to settle unforeseen bills.
Cash In A Snap is a reliable financial services company that can help you obtain the loan you need. Our large network of lenders aim to fund the loans that support you in reaching your short-term financial goals.
Cash In A Snap – Emergency Savior
You may require emergency funding for a car repair, an unexpected medical bill or to close the gap in revenue due to income issues. Whether you need a personal loan, payday loan or installment loan, at Cash In A Snap we can help you connect with our authorized lender network to fund your emergency expenses.
We try to provide you a positive loan experience through:
- Quick and Convenient Application Process
- Fast Online Loan Transactions
- Vast Network of Lenders
- Secure Online Dealings
- Bad Credit is No Problem
- Learning Resources at Your Disposal
Our Range of Financial Services
Cash In A Snap offers fast service for:
- Next day cash advance
- Fast cash loans
- Cash advance online
- Installment loans
Read more about the types of loan services offered by Cash In A Snap.
Cash Advance Payday Loans
You can choose to apply and get approval for these loans over the internet to conveniently tide over a financial crisis. The quantity of your cash advance is decided on the basis of several factors and differs from state to state.
Emergency Cash Loans
Emergency cash loans can be helpful to survive through the toughest of times, and you are not required to have perfect credit to qualify. You should also be aware of the different kinds of emergency cash loans accessible at Cash In a Snap, including Online Payday Loans, Car Title Loan, and Loan on Tax Refund.
Online Payday Loans
Online payday loans are a category of emergency cash loans that surely help to save you during tough financial situations. If you opt to apply for an online payday loan, you will typically need to provide certain personal details as well as some other information required for your loan processing.
Personal Payday loans
Personal loans are fast, easy means to obtain the funds you want without having to wait weeks for approval. Since personal loans are regarded as unsecured loans, there’s no requirement for any collateral submission and you wouldn’t need to undergo a conventional credit check either!
Payday Loans no Credit-Check
Taking out no credit check payday loans is an easy way to acquire quick cash when you are concerned about having a bad credit score and inadequate fund to get through a predictably short duration. You can qualify for such loans if you have a regular income and are capable of repayment in a matter of a few weeks.
Fax-less Payday loans
Our quick, hassle-free loans save your precious time. You do not need to fax any information as all things are done online. Before you apply, make sure you meet our required criteria for getting financing.
Bad Credit Payday Loans
Bad or no credit check payday loans are short-period loans of smaller denominations to help you in case you suffer a bad credit history in order to get over your unexpected financial crisis. Normally, you can borrow a sum of money based on what you generate through every paycheck.
Achieve goals quicker with smarter loan options from Cash In A Snap. We empower you with benefits that will turn your financial dreams into reality. Apply now through our website to receive the cash you need and we will put our best efforts to quickly match a lender, based on your loan requirements.
