Finance
5 Tips to Help You Buy a Life Insurance Policy
If you want to purchase life insurance for protecting your family, opting for the right option can be hard for you. The reason is that you have to opt for a reputable provider and then choose the right insurance policy. In the beginning, the process may be overwhelming but it will become much smoother once you have got started. Given below are a couple of simple tips that can help you to make the best choice.
1. Understand the “Free Look” Period
It’s important to keep in mind that even after you have made a choice, you will have a free look period. This is the period that allows you to change your policy or reject it. Therefore, you may want to contact your company to find out about your free look period.
For some reason, if you think that the policy is not right for you, we suggest that you make a different choice during the policy period. During this time, there will be no financial obligation on your shoulders. Therefore, you should ask the company representatives about when the look period is going to start.
2. Compare Similar Products
You may want to get quotes from different insurance providers during your search. Remember: you should compare similar products. It’s not a good idea to compare apples with oranges.
Since the term life features lower premiums than other policies like a permanent life insurance policy, there can be a considerable price difference between the policies. Based on the coverage needs you have, you should consider policies from all perspectives. You can’t just consider the number of monthly premiums you have to pay.
3. Life Insurance Protects your loved ones
Primarily, most people get life insurance in order to protect their beneficiaries in the event of their death. Although you can earn cash value with a permanent life insurance policy, you may not want to consider them as a good investment. This is not the purpose of an insurance policy.
4. Use Policy Riders to Improve Your Policy
You may want to contact your insurance provider to find out about the policy riders you can benefit from. Actually, riders are the type of endorsements that allow you to customize your policy in order to satisfy your budget and needs.
5. Choose a Reputable Life Insurance Company
Since our policy is designed to protect your loved ones in case of your death, make sure you choose a good insurance company. You may want to do your research to find out as much information about the company as possible. This is the only way to opt for a reliable company.
To cut a long story short, these are the 5 tips that can help you opt for the right life insurance provider. Keep in mind that making this decision in haste is not a good idea at all. After all, this decision will have a great impact on the life of your loved ones when you are not there to take care of them.
Finance
Get a Mortgage Loan With Bad Credit Though Small Changes Now
Even though the current real estate market is less than excellent, it is still possible to obtain a mortgage loan with bad credit. However, in order to accomplish this goal, the borrower must be prepared for the special circumstances. This is no small loan – you will be repaying it for 30 years – so make sure that you are prepared for the risks as well as the realities of your choice to buy a home and consider putting in effort now to improve your credit score.
Choices for Buying a Home with Bad Credit
If you are considering home ownership but are afraid that your bad credit will prevent you from getting what you want, it is important to know that you do have options. First, there is the choice to focus all of your current financial efforts on the restoration of your current credit score until it is high enough to get a good mortgage rate. If that is not a possibility, or if you want to give it a chance, you can also search out lenders who offer mortgage loans with bad credit scores.
Deciding which path is best for you is personal. Know that the better your credit score, the better your chances at getting the loan you want for your new home. Therefore, the choice to restore your credit is always better in terms of costs, but it will take time and effort to get your home.
Loans with Bad Credit
There are many lenders online who offer all sorts of loans to people with bad credit scores. They are offered to borrowers depending on a host of different criteria, other than credit score, which include income and down payment amount. However, no matter how much money you make or how much you can afford to put down on the purchase of your home, your bad credit will impact the terms of your loan.
Generally, bad credit will affect two areas of your loan. First, you will pay a higher interest rate. Second, should you be late on a payment or miss it entirely, then you will be subject to fees that are much larger than those with good credit. In addition, late and missed payments can also put you at risk for interest rate hikes that will make each month’s payments even higher than they are to start.
Meeting Them Halfway
For all the reasons outlined above, it is not recommended that most persons with bad credit look for a mortgage loan. However, there are different levels of bad credit – a score of 500 is much worse than 620, though both are considered “bad.” So you need to use your own discretion when it comes to evaluating your ability to pay for a mortgage loan.
Additionally, there are moves that you can make starting today that can impact your credit score in a relatively short period of time. Because the calculation of credit scores is complex, there is no one part of your finances that is causing all of your problems. Therefore, fixing little problems, such as late payments, even over a short term of six months can make a big impact.
So, before you go looking for a mortgage loan with bad credit, take care to make sure that you are able to afford all of your current payments and that you are making each month’s payment on time so that your lender can see that you are serious about taking on the burden of a mortgage loan. In addition, work to eliminate what debts you already have, which will reduce your monthly burden before you take on the increased responsibility of a mortgage loan.
Finance
Credit Repair Services 101: Red Flags to Watch Out For, Your Rights, and Choosing a Legit Company
According to the “Credit Repair Organization Act”, it is unlawful for credit repair providers to lie about what they will be able to do for you, and to try to make you pay before they have even performed any services. These are red flags to watch out for when comparing offers from credit repair services. There is the “DIY” approach, but it can take a long time and be complicated depending on how messed up your credit reports are.
The ideal company will request copies of your TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax reports and review all derogatory marks like charge-offs, bankruptcies, late payments, tax liens, and so forth. Also, did you ever check to see if you were one of the millions of Americans affected by the Equifax hack? Hurry and do so if you haven’t yet. If any of your personal information is vulnerable to identity thieves, you’ll want a credit repair company with lawyers to help you prove that you are a victim.
The CROA requires that any such company you work with must explain your rights to you in a written contract, in addition to the details concerning the services they will perform. No company can make any specific promises. If you are not provided with proof that they are doing everything they possibly can to help you, then you have the right to sue them in federal court.
Avoiding Scams With Credit Repair Services
Avoid getting scam by watching for red flags and only working with an organization that has a long-standing positive reputation. What are some of the strategies a legit company will perform in order to help you repair your credit? It will prepare a plan for disputing errors and trying to have as many negative items as possible removed by using legal methods. The reason why it’s ideal to work with such a company instead of using the DIY approach is that they know how to negotiate with creditors and will do so on your behalf. Are you tired of getting harassed by obnoxious debt collectors? Just opt for credit repair services that include sending cease-and-desist letters to the collectors.
It might not be a good idea for you to apply for new accounts to try and get positive information added to your report to balance out the bad, so be cautious about any company that will try to get you to do this. If you’ve had trouble managing your debts in the past, it might not yet be the right time for you to apply for new lines of credit / loans. Depending on how low your credit score is, you might not even be able to get approved for new credit accounts anyway, and apply for them will have a negative impact on your credit scores anyway due to “soft hits”.
Now that you know how credit repair services can help you, provided they are honest and legitimate, you can get started on cleaning up your reports. Just get a free consultation from Lexington Law.
Finance
How To Protect Your Home & Real Estate Investment
Disclaimer: This is based on my personal and professional experience. It’s still best to consult with an attorney or your accountant for further clarification.
Today, let’s talk about your properties and what you can do to protect them. Some of you might have recently acquired a property or invested in one but don’t really know how to protect the investment long term. It’s hard to not have assurance on the protection of an investment you spent thousands or millions of dollars on. It’s best that hear from personal and professional experiences on how these people were able to go about protecting their investment.
With my years of experience, I’ve found that the best way to protect your properties is to put it under a Trust. I’ve done this many times that at this point, it only takes me a few minutes to put one property on a Trust.
It works like this: I pick a trustee and you pick anyone that you trust. Then, there will be two important documents that go on the Trust. These are the Trust Certificate and the Declaration of the Trust.
This has a number of advantages. For instance, someone sues you for an accident which involves your house. They’ll see that a Trust owns it and they’ll pull out more information from the Trust.
However, they’ll see that the Trust doesn’t own anything else since what I do is I put each property on separate Trusts which is under its own name.
Most of the time, the attorney would back out when they see that the Trust only has one property. They know how tedious it is to go through the process, especially those owned by LOC.
Another advantage is if ever you get married to someone who owes child support or taxes, their financial obligations will attach with the house. But when your house is under a Trust, no one can touch it.
For me, this is a good thing to have. It reassures you and protects your rights as a property owner or heir. It could be a challenge for you to take the first step, but with the right attitude and goal, you should be able to find a way on how to protect your investments.
Once again, it’s important that you consult with your attorney and accountant for further knowledge.
Protect your assets, seal your future. If you have any more questions, don’t hesitate to reach out!
