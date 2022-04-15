7 Tips to Help You Buy Cheap Motorcycle Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s important that you the best value for your money when it comes to buying a motorbike insurance policy. Keep in mind that a cheap policy may not provide enough coverage. Given below are a few tips that may help you save money on your motorcycle insurance. Read on to find out more.

Choose a Less Expensive Bike

Older or smaller bikes don’t use that much power as they use smaller engines. As a result, your insurance policy will also be cheap. Actually, most motorbikes are easier to maintain and replace. Aside from this, smaller vehicles don’t cause a lot of injury or damage in an accident. On the other hand, this may not be the case with classic or expensive bikes.

Avoid Modified Motorbikes

Your premiums will put more burdens on your wallet if you have a modified bike. The reason is that these modifications can make it more costly to repair or replace your bike. Plus, these bikes are easier for thieves to steal.

Aside from this, imported vehicles are also more costly when it comes to insurance. Therefore, it’s much better to avoid buying unusual or modified vehicles if you want to be on the safe side.

Limit your Mileage

If you do a lot of riding on your motorcycle, you will have to pay higher insurance premiums. The reason is that you won’t have to go to your insurer to get the repair money. So, limiting your mileage is a great idea.

Pay Annually

You can save a lot of money if you choose to pay your insurance premium in one installment. The reason is that this method will allow you to avoid paying interest.

Improve the Security of your Motorbike

By improving your motorcycle’s security, you can save a lot of money on your insurance policy. Therefore, you may want to equip your vehicle with immobilizer and alarms in order to keep thieves away. Aside from this, you may install a tracker as well. This will help get your bike back if someone steals it.

Although this will cost you money, the money saved on your insurance policy will be much higher.

Park in a Safe Place

You may want to keep your bike in a secure place like your shed or garage. This way your vehicle will be much safer.

Mention the Main Rider of your Motorcycle

If you have an inexperienced or young rider on your insurance policy, you may have to pay higher insurance premiums. On the other hand, an experienced rider will have to pay lower premiums.

Therefore, what you need to do is clearly state the primary rider of your motorcycle. And if you don’t follow this tip, it will be taken as a type of insurance fraud, which will result in your claims being rejected.

In short, these are a few tips that you may want to follow if you are going to buy a motorcycle insurance policy. Hopefully, with these tips, you can buy a cheap insurance policy.