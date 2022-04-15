Finance
A Review of Jim Yaghi and His PPC Course
So Who Is Jim Yaghi?
Jim Yaghi is slowly emerging to becoming a marketing rockstar in the network marketing industry. Jim is originally from Jordan and currently resides in Australia. Jim is considered to be, from many of his fellow marketers, a genius. Ever since his childhood Jim has always had an inclination to dissect technology and know how things work. It’s safe to assume that he took the same approach when he made the decision to completely master Google AdWords.
What Makes Jim Credible Enough To Listen To?
Jim is the creator of the industry acclaimed PPC Domination training course. If that doesn’t mean a lot to you consider this. Jim is the guy behind the scenes who runs the PPC campaigns for Mike Dillard who is one of the top producers in the industry and is the creator of Magnetic Sponsoring, one of the most popular network marketing communities in the industry. So if Mike trusts Jim with all of his PPC campaigns, it would be wise of you to listen to what Jim has to say.
What Can You Expect From Jim’s PPC Course?
A lot. From all of the other PPC course I have seen in the industry, none can compare to the benefits you will get from Jim’s course. He has such a knack for taking what would seem as a complex concept and making it seem rather simple and easily understood. The majority of people who have used PPC before Jim’s course would be spending more money than they had to. Just by using one of Jim’s tips for five minutes per day you can increase your click through rate and your conversions. Jim takes you through the basic sales funnel, discusses buyer psychology and goes into great detail with keyword research. Essentially, if there is anything you need to know about using PPC to generate highly targeted leads for your business, it is included in this course.
Can You Get Results Using Google AdWords?
Unequivocally yes. Your results will be fully maximized by utilizing the training tips and professional advice from Jim in his AdWords PPC course. Jim has literally taken months of his life to break down exactly how Google AdWords works, and will give you a real edge from following his instructions in this course. By absorbing everything that Jim teaches, you can expect to see a dramatic increase in your conversions, spend less money per click and increase your quality score for keywords. You will have a distinct advantage over your competition by using these strategies. Most of the people who advertise using AdWords jump in blindly and have no way to measure their results. Through PPC Domination you will know exactly what your metrics are and increase your click-throughs while decreasing cost-per-click (CPC) through a scientific process.
Why You Want To Use Pay-Per-Click Advertising
This is your best route to take if you don’t want to deal with the high learning curve of search engine optimization (SEO). Yes, PPC does cost money to implement, but if you follow the techniques Jim specifically outlines in his training course you can actually generate a profit every time you generate a lead. This is based on the funded proposal concept. So unless you want to spend countless hours learning SEO and producing content, it is recommended that you get this course, learn it and start generating leads and sign-ups for your business.
The Reason Why Email Marketing Is Still The Best
Digital marketing is great hype today. New methods and techniques to conduct the marketing are being devised every day. Amidst all this, it is easy to assume that email marketing is an obsolete process.
We may consider it as it is no longer being used or isn’t fetching desirable results.
However, you couldn’t be more wrong.
Email marketing is still widespread today. It is, in fact, becoming more successful with time. But what makes it such an appealing marketing technique, despite being so old?
Well, let’s find out.
Here are the reasons why people are still in love with email marketing:
1. Low Cost
The biggest reasons why emailing continues to remain one of the favorites is the cost factor. It has a very low cost involved. All you require is an operational email ID, and you are ready to start working on the email marketing tactics.
Sometimes, people start buying bulk email addresses. However, it is quite rare. Mostly they send emails only to people who genuinely subscribe to the site themselves.
An emerging practice is to use software for automating the generation and sending of emails. However, this cost is often less compared to other modes of marketing.
There are neither any print charges involved, nor do you need to pay fees for the advertisements space like space on television and newspapers. Overall, email marketing remains one of the cheapest modes of marketing.
2. Only for the customers
Most marketing techniques involve users who may have never interacted with the brand. Some types of digital marketing tactics target users who have shown similar interests in their actions, as seen on Facebook and Google.
However, email marketing is the only marketing mode where the users themselves ask to be part of the company’s subscribers.
Companies get email addresses of the users either when they subscribe to the newsletters or when they register to their website.
Taking advance approval from customers ensures that emailing effort is more visible and effective compared to other marketing methods.
3. Target your audience
One of the big merits of the email marketing is that it allows you to target a particular segment of your audience.
Since companies usually obtain email addresses by subscription or registration, they also capture their basic information about the customer like name, gender, age, location etc.
This information could be utilized in creating targeting emails.
For instance, if your company has a great offer for students, you can send emails to users who are less than 24 years of age. And, if your company is offering discounted prices on women apparels, then you may consider targeting females instead of men.
Users can also notice the pattern that they receive only those emails that are relevant to them. Thus, apart from saving a lot of resources, the company is also able to create a trust factor between the customer and the brand.
4. Ask them to make a move
One-way marketing despite having a broader reach suffers from a very critical drawback, i.e., lack of interaction. Even if you pitch the best of your marketing ideas, yet the user is free to ignore them.
In simpler words, you just cannot compel users to make an effort for paying heed to your offer. However, small efforts can definitely pay off.
Email marketing allows you to put in those efforts. By introducing a simple “call-to-action”, you can ask the users to visit your website and see what you have to offer.
Having call-to-action also saves you from the trouble of giving too much information in the mail itself. Thus, in the email body, you can simply include the most-appealing content.
5. Saves you the effort
Apart from being cost-effective, it is one of the simplest marketing methods around. One does not require any high-end software, no huge team or a separate department.
All you need is the required hardware and a few professionals who know the job.
There is always a scope for better software and tools to be used in email marketing.
However, people mostly prefer the simple format, since it is majorly the content that decides the effectiveness of an email. The lack of complexity allows you to focus completely on creating an appealing email content.
6. See your score
A salient feature that makes the email marketing technique a desirable one is the metrics. Most traditional marketing methods have no or poor metrics, like radio, television, and newspapers.
However, in email marketing, despite being decades old, you can get all the measurements you need.
Also note, to identify the performance metrics, you would require appropriate email software.
A right software will tell you everything correctly, right from the number of emails that were actually opened to the ones that redirected the user to your website.
These results could give you insights into what is and isn’t working for your campaign.
7. See instant results
One great benefits of using email marketing is that it allows you to perceive instant results. As soon as you send an email, the user would either receive it or be notified about it. Most people check their emails within 24 hours.
Thus, whether or not the user decides to take your offer, you get to see the real results the next day.
Most other marketing methods require some days or even weeks to bear results. But email marketing can get you the results before the date changes.
Some people argue that such hasty marketing is counterproductive, but that is utterly false.
8. No boundaries
Email marketing being a prominent part of the internet marketing, it does not have any boundaries set by geography.
While this is true for any digital marketing method, the email marketing is the true alternative to the traditional marketing methods like print and television.
The difference is you can target customers globally belonging to various countries, genders, age groups, professions etc.
The more range of customers you choose, the bigger will your potential customer base would be.
Conclusion
Email marketing, despite the negative stereotype, is both alive and productive even today. As discussed above, there are loads of speculations that make people fall in love with it.
Though there are other marketing methods may beat the email method in one or two ways, overall, it is still one of the most effective and accessible marketing methods across the globe.
Marketing Mix – 4P’s of Marketing Mix (Product, Price, Place & Promotion)
Marketing mix or 4P’s of marketing are the most common terms used in marketing since last 50 years. Major part of the marketing plan discusses marketing mix ingredients product, price, place and promotion in great deal. Marketers have to use marketing in best way to get results out of it.
Product
Product refers to the first ‘P’ in marketing is the tangible or intangible product developed and offered to the customers in the market place. Television, computers, cars and etc are the examples of tangible products on the other hand laundry, repairs, telecommunication services and etc are the example of intangible products also known as services.
Price
Price is the second ‘P’ in the marketing mix. The amount customer pays for purchasing the product from the market place is called the price of the product. Price is the second ‘P’ of marketing mix assigned to the product by company based on material, labor, competition, product cost, after sales services, competition, season, government regulations and etc.
Place
The physical and virtual place for selling the product is known as place. It can be any store, outlet, online Website, warehouses, whole sale stores, distribution companies, retailers and etc. Any physical and virtual place directly interfaces to the final customers or immediate customers come under the category of place.
Promotion
Promotion is the 4th and last ‘P’ of marketing mix. Promotion is the tool used by the marketers for marketing communication of products and services to the customer. Advertising, direct marketing, personal relations, Internet marketing are few means of promoting the products and services.
Reasons to Use Pay Per Click Management Service Providers
There are so many companies that decide to manage their own pay per click advertising campaigns. There is nothing wrong with this if you know what you are doing and you have the time to constantly monitor your adverts, design new adverts and focus on results. When running a business, chances are that you don’t have the time to keep up to date with your campaign, which can result in you not achieving the success you were looking to achieve.
One of the main reasons you may want to consider the services of a pay per click management service is that keyword research is not as easy as you may have anticipated. In order for your PPC campaign to be successful you need to know the right keywords and phrases that your clients are using to search for products and services you provide. As a result, you need to effective keyword analysis conducted to ensure you aren’t wasting your time and that your PPC advert will achieve the success you need it to achieve in order to grow your business in the long run.
Next you will find that writing an effective advert copy may not be the easiest thing. You may have thought it easy, but unless you are a professional, you won’t know what your audience is looking for. Your advert copy needs to be catchy, it needs to attract attention and it needs to get your audience clicking on the link that directs them to your website. The advert copy must be professionally written while incorporating SEO so that you know it will achieve the best results moving forward.
Monitoring is essential to any effective PPC campaign, but chances are when running a business you don’t have the time to monitor your campaign throughout the day, identify which adverts are achieving results and which ones aren’t. You also won’t have the time to identify which adverts to set a higher budget on and which ones to lower the budget or even which adverts to discard. You need to constantly monitor your adverts in order to ensure that they are working for you. If you don’t have hours of free time on your hands, then hiring a pay per click management service may be the solution you need to ensure your adverts continue to achieve success now and in the future.
Terminology is not for everyone and unless you work in the online marketing industry the terminology used for pay per click advertising is something you are not accustomed to. Remember the management service does this daily, they know what the terminology means which enables them to work to your benefit, ensuring that your adverts are in the correct format, they include SEO and that your landing pages are effective to attract your clients at all times.
The pay per click management service will manage your entire PPC campaign. They will put together your advert copy, they will create your landing page and they will monitor your adverts regularly. They will also ensure that you have an effective campaign in place based on your budget. The campaign may include one advert or numerous adverts with your daily budget split accordingly. Chances are you are not going to have the time to manage this daily when running a successful business.
The final reason to use a pay per click management service is that you have no idea what a good landing page is or looks like. They will be able to put an excellent landing page together that is guaranteed to achieve results in the long run.
