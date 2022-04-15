Amazon’s CEO Praises NFTs and Crypto, Amazon to Incorporate NFTs

Amazon CEO all in praises for Crypto and NFTs.

On work for various crypto and NFT based projects.

Amazon will soon sell NFTs.

Andy Jassy has been the CEO of the e-commerce giant Amazon for almost a year now. And so, his views and developments for the firm have been quite futuristic and ambitious too. The new CEO has been working for Amazon since 2003, heading the Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Accordingly, in a recent interview the CEO was extremely enthusiastic about the digital world, especially towards digital assets. In spite of this, Andy Jassy was all praises for the crypto and the NFT sectors.

The CEO’s Praises and NFT Plans

Upon the interview, the Amazon CEO revealed many interesting and optimistics views and points upon the cryptocurrency and the Non Fungible Token (NFT) sector. He clearly depicted that the future is all and only about crypto and the NFTs. And so together they possess such potential overall.

In addition, the CEO stated that Amazon just wouldn’t stop only by bringing crypto payment services. Also, he states the crypto sector will become bigger over the future and much more will the NFT sector too.

Moreover, the CEO also reveals their plans to bring on selling NFTs through their platform soon. Furthermore, true to the fact Amazon has been actively recruiting many people specifically with the perfect knowledge of crypto, blockchain and the digital assets overall.

On the other hand, Amazon has indeed been quite late for its crypto adoption, unlike many of its competitors. One such is Shopify, which has been the first global e-commerce to accept crypto payments and lead in the crypto adoption too. Apart from this, the Shopify platform has also started to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments through the Lightning Network and also Strike.