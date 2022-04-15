Bitcoin Continues To Slide As Macroeconomic And Geopolitical Anxiety Persist

Bitcoin sank to an intraday low of $39,714.69 on Friday, following a late surge above Wednesday’s critical resistance level of $41,500. BTC was down as traders braced themselves for the lengthy Easter weekend.

Bitcoin – the world’s most sought-after digital asset – has fallen about $10,000 from a two-week high of $48,220, its highest level in over four months.

However, following weeks of retreats, it looks as though market analysts have identified a stable floor at $39,300, with bulls now attempting to drive prices higher once more.

Related Article | Bitcoin Price Plummets Below $40,000 As Crypto Market Tallies $440 Million In Liquidations

Bitcoin Feeling The Pressure

Concerns about macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns have lingered, keeping some investors away.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a news conference on Thursday that peace talks with Ukraine have reached a stalemate.

Putin further vowed that Russia’s “military operation” will continue indefinitely.

On a technical level, Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average significantly stymied the recent bull run, resulting in a large price fall.

Bears currently control the market, and the price is rapidly declining, resulting in a break below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The $37K and $34K demand zones represent the next levels of Bitcoin support. If the price holds the short-term significant support level around $37K, it may resume its climb toward the significant resistance level at $45K.

BTC total market cap at $752.41 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

BTC Could Touch $33K

If this level is not maintained, Bitcoin’s next stop could be the $33K important demand zone.

Bitcoin has lost more than 15% in the last week, prompting one indicator to declare that the market has entered a time of “severe anxiety.”

The price decline occurs in the context of a broader downturn in global financial markets, prompted by geopolitical crises and uncertainty over the prospect of the US Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Related Article | Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles

Future Still Looks Bright

Despite the current dismal performance of Bitcoin, a prominent trader believes that the cryptocurrency’s price might potentially double in the next two years.

Peter Brandt made a prediction in response to a tweet from Tuur Demeester, a long-time Bitcoin supporter.

According to the latter, following extended periods of consolidation, Bitcoin tends to erupt “like nothing else on this earth.”

According to Brandt’s forecasts, Bitcoin may either double in value in two years or continue its streak of sideways trading for an extended length of time.

A seasoned trader previously predicted that Bitcoin’s next “rocket stage” will begin in 2024, based on how prior market cycles have unfolded.

Featured image from DataDriveInvestor, chart from TradingView.com