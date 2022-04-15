Connect with us

Bitcoin Continues To Slide As Macroeconomic And Geopolitical Anxiety Persist

Bitcoin
Bitcoin sank to an intraday low of $39,714.69 on Friday, following a late surge above Wednesday’s critical resistance level of $41,500. BTC was down as traders braced themselves for the lengthy Easter weekend.

Bitcoin – the world’s most sought-after digital asset – has fallen about $10,000 from a two-week high of $48,220, its highest level in over four months.

However, following weeks of retreats, it looks as though market analysts have identified a stable floor at $39,300, with bulls now attempting to drive prices higher once more.

Bitcoin Feeling The Pressure

Concerns about macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns have lingered, keeping some investors away.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a news conference on Thursday that peace talks with Ukraine have reached a stalemate.

Putin further vowed that Russia’s “military operation” will continue indefinitely.

On a technical level, Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average significantly stymied the recent bull run, resulting in a large price fall.

Bears currently control the market, and the price is rapidly declining, resulting in a break below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The $37K and $34K demand zones represent the next levels of Bitcoin support. If the price holds the short-term significant support level around $37K, it may resume its climb toward the significant resistance level at $45K.

BTC total market cap at $752.41 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

BTC Could Touch $33K

If this level is not maintained, Bitcoin’s next stop could be the $33K important demand zone.

Bitcoin has lost more than 15% in the last week, prompting one indicator to declare that the market has entered a time of “severe anxiety.”

The price decline occurs in the context of a broader downturn in global financial markets, prompted by geopolitical crises and uncertainty over the prospect of the US Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Future Still Looks Bright

Despite the current dismal performance of Bitcoin, a prominent trader believes that the cryptocurrency’s price might potentially double in the next two years.

Peter Brandt made a prediction in response to a tweet from Tuur Demeester, a long-time Bitcoin supporter.

According to the latter, following extended periods of consolidation, Bitcoin tends to erupt “like nothing else on this earth.”

According to Brandt’s forecasts, Bitcoin may either double in value in two years or continue its streak of sideways trading for an extended length of time.

A seasoned trader previously predicted that Bitcoin’s next “rocket stage” will begin in 2024, based on how prior market cycles have unfolded.

Featured image from DataDriveInvestor, chart from TradingView.com
Related Topics:
Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why There's Risk of More Losses

April 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin failed again to clear the $41,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses if there is a clear move below the $39,200 support zone.

  • Bitcoin made another attempt to gain pace above the $41,500 level but failed.
  • The price is now trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $40,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend decline if there is a daily close below the $40,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Trims Gains

Bitcoin price corrected above the $41,000 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the $41,400 level and attempted a clear move above the $41,500 resistance zone.

However, the bears were active near the $41,500 level. A high was formed near $41,548 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $41,000 support zone. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $39,269 swing low to $41,548 high.

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $40,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair is now trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It also spiked below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $39,269 swing low to $41,548 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,200 level. The next key resistance could be $40,400 and the 100 hourly SMA.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If the bulls able to clear the $40,400 and $40,500 resistance levels, the price could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $41,000 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the key $41,500 level in the near term.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,400 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,650 level.

The next major support is seen near the $39,250 level. A downside break below the $39,250 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $38,500 level or even $37,750.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $39,650, followed by $39,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $40,400, $41,000 and $41,500.

Let the Hunt Begin! 0.5 BTC Up for Grabs in 1xBit's Easter Tournament

April 15, 2022

By

Let the Hunt Begin! 0.5 BTC Up for Grabs in 1xBit's Easter Tournament
23 mins ago |