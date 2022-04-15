Connect with us

Blockchain

Bull Run 2022 Could be Around the Corner as per Crypto Analyst Crypto Rover

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin Price Analysis: April 8
  • Crypto Ed, a well-known trader, assumed that the market would continue to decline.
  • On Good Friday, the US financial markets were closed.

BTC’s $40,000 crossover on April 15 deceived no one, as traders remained risk-averse on BTC. After returning to the $39,500 area on April 14, BTC/USD data indicated a slight bounce. The move reversed an earlier week’s high, highlighting the absence of positive market momentum despite the apparent desire for Bitcoin from institutional investors.

Crypto Ed, a well-known trader, assumed that the market would continue to decline. However, he cautioned viewers that current levels were not suited for a long position in his most recent YouTube post. On April 15, BTC/USD was trading at roughly $40,150 at this writing, having touched $40,400 earlier in the day. Miles Johal, a market expert, highlighted that the pair were now interacting with the 0.75 Fibonacci level, which has served as a support feature throughout the year.

Four-year Halving Cycles

On Good Friday, the US financial markets were closed, allowing crypto traders to avoid connected price movements. However, there was renewed interest in Bitcoin’s growth’s “supercycle” theory elsewhere.

Before, this popular theory argued that the approximately four-year halving cycles that determine BTC’s price are not the only factors at play. The lack of a “blow-off peak” after the next block subsidy decrease in Q4 2021, according to others, might be explained by this. Instead, BTC/USD may just be consolidating, with most of its gains yet to come.

Moreover, crypto analyst Crypto Rover tweeted about Bitcoin could bounce off the levels using a chart attached. He was optimistic about Bitcoin rising further. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $40,059.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,882,030,803 USD. Bitcoin has been down 1.24% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Says It Is Almost Time For Bull Season

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

bitcoin bear bull
There is no denying that Bitcoin has been ripped to shreds by bears over the last several months after setting a new all-time high in November last year. Even with new highs, the rally is largely viewed as a failure without a dramatic cycle conclusion.

But what if that rally was part of a bear phase, that only now is about to end? In a new direct comparison between bear phases in Bitcoin since 2018, it could indicate that it is almost time for another bull season any day now.

Bull Market Cyclical Behavior

Months ago, the term “few” was thrown around by the crypto community because not enough people understood the potential of what Bitcoin could do for them financially. Today, very few people are expecting Bitcoin to rally from here.

Oftentimes, when the hive sentiment is at its most frothy, deep corrections set the masses straight. At the moment, Bitcoin bears are salivating for below $30,000, but they might not ever get it according to a new comparison.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Mimics Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle, What Happens When Confidence Returns?

Any market exhibits cyclical behavior on multiple timeframes. There are bear and bull markets, and even uptrends and downtrends within them that alternate based on moods.

But what if these alternating patterns of mood changes were predictable? That’s what the below comparison aims to find out.

This comparison chart says it is time's up for bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin Bear Phases Compared

In the comparison above, the 2018 bear market, 2019 to 2020 bear phase, and the current consolidation phase are juxtaposed aside one another. Each fractal measures at roughly 460 days. Alternating between each bear phase, is a short bullish impulse that shocks the world.

Bull impulses last a mere 98 days, but tend to takes prices to unprecedented levels. At minimum, these bull phases have churned out more than 300% ROI. A 300% return from $40,000 would take the price per BTC to $120,000.

Related Reading | This Bitcoin “Heatmap” Suggests A Blazing Cycle Peak Is Still Ahead

Each bear phase lasted just over 14 months. Edwin “Sedge” Coppock, creator of the technical indicator called the Coppock curve, found that the average time it takes for a human to get over mourning a loss was an average of 11 to 14 months. This, in theory, is how long it should take the average investor to get over their “loss” related to Bitcoin and are able to think positively again.

With only days potentially left until another bull impulse begins based on the above comparisons, will Bitcoin price really dip below $30,000 like the market is bracing for, or will a reversal catch the community off guard?

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Top 3 DAPPs by Revenue Growth in Last 30 Days as per CryptoRank Platform

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

