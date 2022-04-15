Finance
Business Person Versus Sales Person
How Elite Sales Professionals Operate
Consistently top performing sales professionals all have something in common. They have adjusted their approach to selling their products and services to align with the desires and needs of decision makers in our current economy. They understand it is not business as usual.
Today’s decision makers are making it crystal clear they do not have the time or the desire to meet with “sales people”. Here is their definition of a sales person:
• “A sales person is one who is focused on making a sale. Their motivation in meeting with me is to make commission dollars, and it shows. Sales people are focused on their product. A sales person attempts to create excitement around their product’s features in an effort to build interest. Sales people possess a limited understanding of my industry or my business and as a result offer little value and ultimately are a waste of my time. Its 2012, further cuts in an effort to “survive” is not a sound business strategy. We are focused on expansion and growth. I’m looking for ideas to gain a competitive advantage. I want to meet with and establish mutually beneficial relationships with “business people” who possess depth of knowledge and business insight. Products are falling out of the rafters. Good business ideas, now those are harder to come by.”
This definition of a “sales person” was obtained from 24 recent interviews with decision makers in large publicly traded companies such as Cigna, Lego and Verizon Wireless, and smaller privately held companies as well.
What Decision Makers Want
• “Demonstrate to me you have “some” understanding of my industry.”
• “Show me you have been to my website and you have an understanding of the products/services we provide and that you have a feel for who our customers are.”
• “Avoid any behavior that sends me the message you are focused on “making a sale” or “chasing commission dollars”. Focus everything you say and do on helping me attain my objectives.”
• “Ask me “relevant” questions. Give thought to the questions you want to ask me. Ask me questions that make it clear to me you have “some” understanding of the objectives a person in my position is most likely to have. With this preparation I will view you as credible and will help you fill in the blanks.”
• “Give me some ideas that will help me gain a competitive advantage.”
Business Person versus Sales Person
________________________________________
Information Overload
Social media and the internet dump so much information on us that we have been conditioned to pay attention to only that information which is meaningful and relevant to our world.
Here are some staggering statistics:
• Facebook: 175 million users log on every day updating 30 billion pieces of content monthly
• Twitter : 25 billion tweets went out in 2011
• YouTube: 2 billion videos are viewed every day
• LinkedIn: 1 new member signs up every second
In one day you receive more information than your grandparents did in an entire year!
How to Establish Credibility and Trust with Decision Makers
To gain an understanding of how to establish credibility in the eyes of decision makers we need to understand what is most important to them at this time. Here are the 5 areas decision makers are focused on:
1. Ideas on how they can attract and on-board new customers. They want to grow their top line revenues.
2. Decision makers want to hold on to their base of clients. The cost to bring on new customers is high and as a result they cannot afford to lose any good customers.
3. They want to sell additional products and services to their existing accounts. In general when selling additional products and series to an existing customer the sales cycle is shorter, the cost of sale is less and as a result the margin is higher. This is a formula for business success.
4. Decision makers want to see their team getting more done in the same 8 hour period without adding to payroll.
5. They want to “hold the line” on expenses. Notice they are not saying they want to “save money”. Since the recession started in 2008 companies have been cutting in order to survive. Many have cut into muscle. At this point in 2012 they are looking to grow and they understand that growth requires an investment.
Your Course of Action is Clear
Immediately begin thinking of yourself as a business person with depth versus a sales person pushing products. This shift of perspective is critical. We think and act along the lines of how we view our role and contribution. Secondly, take a vertical market approach to your business. Study the vertical markets you serve and begin to identify ways in which companies in those verticals can accomplish some of the 5 objectives listed above. And lastly, embrace the reality that all of us today will only pay attention to what matters to us. Shift your focus in every aspect of your business to focus exclusively on the goals, plans and objectives of your prospects and customers. Commit to making the shift from “product pusher” to “value contributor”.
7 Tips to Help You Buy Cheap Motorcycle Insurance
It’s important that you the best value for your money when it comes to buying a motorbike insurance policy. Keep in mind that a cheap policy may not provide enough coverage. Given below are a few tips that may help you save money on your motorcycle insurance. Read on to find out more.
Choose a Less Expensive Bike
Older or smaller bikes don’t use that much power as they use smaller engines. As a result, your insurance policy will also be cheap. Actually, most motorbikes are easier to maintain and replace. Aside from this, smaller vehicles don’t cause a lot of injury or damage in an accident. On the other hand, this may not be the case with classic or expensive bikes.
Avoid Modified Motorbikes
Your premiums will put more burdens on your wallet if you have a modified bike. The reason is that these modifications can make it more costly to repair or replace your bike. Plus, these bikes are easier for thieves to steal.
Aside from this, imported vehicles are also more costly when it comes to insurance. Therefore, it’s much better to avoid buying unusual or modified vehicles if you want to be on the safe side.
Limit your Mileage
If you do a lot of riding on your motorcycle, you will have to pay higher insurance premiums. The reason is that you won’t have to go to your insurer to get the repair money. So, limiting your mileage is a great idea.
Pay Annually
You can save a lot of money if you choose to pay your insurance premium in one installment. The reason is that this method will allow you to avoid paying interest.
Improve the Security of your Motorbike
By improving your motorcycle’s security, you can save a lot of money on your insurance policy. Therefore, you may want to equip your vehicle with immobilizer and alarms in order to keep thieves away. Aside from this, you may install a tracker as well. This will help get your bike back if someone steals it.
Although this will cost you money, the money saved on your insurance policy will be much higher.
Park in a Safe Place
You may want to keep your bike in a secure place like your shed or garage. This way your vehicle will be much safer.
Mention the Main Rider of your Motorcycle
If you have an inexperienced or young rider on your insurance policy, you may have to pay higher insurance premiums. On the other hand, an experienced rider will have to pay lower premiums.
Therefore, what you need to do is clearly state the primary rider of your motorcycle. And if you don’t follow this tip, it will be taken as a type of insurance fraud, which will result in your claims being rejected.
In short, these are a few tips that you may want to follow if you are going to buy a motorcycle insurance policy. Hopefully, with these tips, you can buy a cheap insurance policy.
Tired of High Cost Dental Insurance? Look At The Patriot Dental Plan
When you purchase a dental plan wouldn’t it be nice to feel like you are getting the most for your money. That is what you get from the Patriot Dental Plan. If you can find it in your area you should take a close look at this dental plan. I’ll tell you how to do this later in this article.
As you read this article one thing that stands out with this affordable coverage is the amount of free services it offers to its customers. This lets you know that they are serious about keeping you happy because they would like for you to renew the plan for many years to come.
The Patriot Dental Plan is known in the dental world as a discount dental plan. This type of dental plan has become very popular in recent years. You will be glad to know that some of the largest insurance companies that sell dental insurance also promote discount dental plans.
As likely will be the case most people love dental discount plans because they are very affordable for both individuals and families. As the name dental discount implies you can receive some very generous discounts at the dentist with this type of plan.
Let’s take a look at some of the liberal benefits the Patriot Discount Dental Plan has to offer.
1. Your checkup at the dentist each six months is free.
2. If you are having dental problems and need an in-depth checkup that is free also.
3. Both full mouth and bitewing x-rays are free.
4. The panoramic film that is used for the x-rays is also free.
As you can see you can save money each year with this plan with the free services you can take advantage of.
What are some of the other savings can you receive on some of the major dental procedures?
1. A single crown that’s porcelain on high noble metal would cost you approximately $1,227 at the dentist but you pay only $534. That’s a $693 savings to the plan member.
2. A molar root canal with a normal cost in the range of $1,170 the plan member would pay only $428. This is a really good savings to the member of $742.
3. A full upper denture that can cost as much as $1855 the plan gives the member a cost of only $623. That’s a big savings of $1,232.
As you can see there are substantial dental costs savings to the owners of this dental discount plan. Even a minor procedure such as a removal of a single tooth that would cost normally $197 the member would pay only $75.
This is only a small sampling of savings which would benefit you greatly if you owned this dental plan. As you read on I’ll tell you where you can get a complete list of the dental procedures and money you can save.
You probably have other questions wondering what a great dental plan like this would cost, are there any pre-existing limitations and are specialists covered.
1. It is hard to imagine that with all the benefits this plan has to offer that it cost only $104.95 a year for individuals and $159.95 a year for a family. Compare that to dental insurance that can cost much more than that for both individuals and families.
2. No matter what dental difficulties you have experienced in the past you will be able to go to a plan dentist listed in your area after a three-day period.
3. It is also good to know that you will be able to go see a specialist it needed. This includes oral surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, and orthodontists up to age sixteen.
There is much more to the Patriot Plan than there is room to discuss in this article. If you read on to the next paragraph I will tell you how to get all the information you need on this great discount dental plan.
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Such calculator asks a number of questions; each answer will be used as variable to make quotes and determine the premium fee. The questions can be divided into two main categories including vehicle-related and personal information. Some of the most common questions you see in car insurance estimator are listed as follows:
1. What is your age or birth date?
Age plays a role in the overall estimation. The insurance company considers very young and senior citizens high-risk drivers. The former group probably lack of experience, and there is a high possibility that young drivers break some traffic laws, commit violations such as speeding, etc. The latter group probably has some limitations in terms of vision, hearing, and driving skills, meaning the chance of being involved in accident increases as well.
2. What is your profession?
Car insurance estimator uses drivers’ professions to calculate accident rates. There is a statistic suggesting that certain professions such as doctors, real estate brokers, lawyers, business owners, and salespeople are considered stressful jobs; insurers believe that stressful jobs affect concentrations on driving. Cal insurance calculator may determine higher insurance fee based on this factor.
3. What kind of car you drive?
Car model affects insurance rates as well. Car insurance estimator may treat luxury cars like the more expensive assets to insure. In case of accidents, vandalism, or theft, luxury car is more likely to cost more to repair compared to its cheaper counterparts. Sports car with high top speed and quick acceleration rate is quite risky to insure as well, so insurance companies tend to charge more for such vehicles.
4. How many cars to insure?
The good thing is that the more cars listed in the same insurance policy, the more discounts you probably get. The discount is based on bundling option, so you can be eligible for other discounts if you insure your house, health, and life with the same company as well.
5. What is your address?
Car insurance estimator uses your address to determine if you live in certain area where crime rate is considered high. You have to pay more to protect the car if you live in risky towns.
6. How many violations on your driving record?
Driving record is evidence where DMV lists all previous accidents in which you were involved, traffic violations, and every traffic ticket. The insurance companies uses the data to determine whether you are low-risk or high-risk driver.
