Finance
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Such calculator asks a number of questions; each answer will be used as variable to make quotes and determine the premium fee. The questions can be divided into two main categories including vehicle-related and personal information. Some of the most common questions you see in car insurance estimator are listed as follows:
1. What is your age or birth date?
Age plays a role in the overall estimation. The insurance company considers very young and senior citizens high-risk drivers. The former group probably lack of experience, and there is a high possibility that young drivers break some traffic laws, commit violations such as speeding, etc. The latter group probably has some limitations in terms of vision, hearing, and driving skills, meaning the chance of being involved in accident increases as well.
2. What is your profession?
Car insurance estimator uses drivers’ professions to calculate accident rates. There is a statistic suggesting that certain professions such as doctors, real estate brokers, lawyers, business owners, and salespeople are considered stressful jobs; insurers believe that stressful jobs affect concentrations on driving. Cal insurance calculator may determine higher insurance fee based on this factor.
3. What kind of car you drive?
Car model affects insurance rates as well. Car insurance estimator may treat luxury cars like the more expensive assets to insure. In case of accidents, vandalism, or theft, luxury car is more likely to cost more to repair compared to its cheaper counterparts. Sports car with high top speed and quick acceleration rate is quite risky to insure as well, so insurance companies tend to charge more for such vehicles.
4. How many cars to insure?
The good thing is that the more cars listed in the same insurance policy, the more discounts you probably get. The discount is based on bundling option, so you can be eligible for other discounts if you insure your house, health, and life with the same company as well.
5. What is your address?
Car insurance estimator uses your address to determine if you live in certain area where crime rate is considered high. You have to pay more to protect the car if you live in risky towns.
6. How many violations on your driving record?
Driving record is evidence where DMV lists all previous accidents in which you were involved, traffic violations, and every traffic ticket. The insurance companies uses the data to determine whether you are low-risk or high-risk driver.
Finance
Flood Insurance, Even in a Non-Flood Zone? You Bet
Record breaking flood waters have emerged following one of the most devastating hurricanes the US has come to know. In fact, in the south east areas of the lone star state, the majority of homeowners do not even own flood insurance. And who can blame them? There was never a precedent in the locality. Although hail and wind storms are a constant concern for property and business owners, no one imagined that rain waters would contribute to enormous damages as those suffered and broadcast throughout the country in recent days. Surely not the home mortgage companies, for they do not even require it from borrowers!
But now that the toll has risen among the dead and those forced out of their homes seeking shelter, one thing remains clear. When things eventually do settle down, home owners and people in the commercial sector will have to deal with the epic losses and damages on their own because of a lack of related coverage.
For homeowners without flood coverage the facts are uncomfortable, as they are painful: a standard home insurance policy does not protect from floods and the damages related to them. The insurance industry stresses in no uncertain terms that compensation is only provided to those who had the foresight to acquire flood insurance in the event of water damage emanating from atmospheric conditions like a hurricane, a tropical storm or other inclement weather.
A little history about Flood insurance:
The year was 1968 when the US Congress mapped out its flood program. Designed to help assist home and business property owners from the financial ravages of a damaging flood, its policies are offered in all communities that are involved in the rules of participation.
Flood coverage shields property owners or renters from building damage and contents damage.
This includes the following:
• The structure, as well as building foundation
• Electric and plumbing systems
• Central air conditioner, furnace, water heater
• Refrigerator, stoves, and any installed appliances, like a dishwasher
• Carpet that has been installed over bare flooring
• Personal clothing and electronics
• Drapery
• Transportable heaters and air conditioners
• Carpeting other than what is included in the property coverage
• Washers and dryers
Typically, flood recompense claims include:
• Replacement Cost Value: up to eighty percent of the amount needed to replace property damages in a single-family, primary residence
and
• Actual Cost Value – replacement costs at the time of loss reduced by physical depreciation
Note: The flood program always uses actual cost value to determine reimbursement of personal property.
Finance
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
The Government is aiming for a greener economy. Businesses and organizations are trying to support their production through green resources. Green economy, green bonds, green business and going green has become the current anthem worldwide! We know what green economy and green business mean but as I wasn’t aware of ‘green bonds’ initially, same will be the case with many of you. So, today with the help of this article, let’s gain an understanding of the term.
Green bonds: In simple language, these are the bonds issued by the Government and are tax-free. These bonds are used for underdeveloped localities mostly by municipalities or federally qualified organizations. The purpose of these bonds is to finance projects which are aimed at achieving energy efficiency, protection of aquatic and terrestrial species, curbing pollution, managing water quality and quantity and clean transportation, to name a few. Due to the tax-free status, purchasing this bond accounts for a lucrative investment when compared to a taxable bond. This tax-exempt status acts as a financial incentive to handle social issues such as preserving energy sources and climate change.
Qualifying for a green bond requires:
1. The building is at least 20 acres in the size
2. The project will receive a minimum of $5 million from the state or the municipality
3. A minimum of 75% of the building is registered for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED, a rating system developed to measure the environmental impact of the building) certification.
Certain benefits of green bonds are:
Reducing the cost of the project: These bonds are an excellent system of saving a large amount of capital to support environmental investment. Ideally suited for large-scale green projects such as solar and wind development which require capital investments prior to revenues and which generate modest revenue over a long time-period.
Investor demands: Due to the increasing awareness for a green financial market, there is a constant demand of socially responsible investment projects. Owing to this scenario, investors are expressing strong interest in purchasing of green bonds. While retail investors seek investment through their brokers and fund managers, institutional investors use these bonds to handle social, economic and Government mandates. Before green bonds came into the picture, it was a struggle to address these mandates with fixed income tools. This is the reason why these bonds have been successful in attracting new investors thereby providing a new platform for future issuances.
Building brand value: As the major provider of these bonds are the Government, they strike the chance and brand themselves as innovative and dedicated to keeping pace with the green projects.
Leadership: Talking about the future, green bond issuers are the leaders of the world. With their active participation, they can encourage municipalities to participate and create a reputation for monetary innovation. This will make way for upcoming projects in financing environmental projects.
Sharing the time when efforts are put-in to preserve the environment, green bonds are an altogether new opportunity for investors and issuers. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, green bonds are known for several other advantages over other financing options, some of which are:
Providing a medium to access sustainable investments in a fixed income market in familiar and low-risk surroundings.
Allowing the municipalities to develop a public-private partnership to speed-up the process of energy efficiency and technological advancement.
Finance
The Debt Of A Nation
The history of this nation is being written in the annals of debt that has become almost to insurmountable. There have been two critical factors that have derailed the sovereignty and stability of the United States. In all our recorded history of over 200 years this nation has seen only small periods where our armed forces were not engaged in some conflict or another somewhere around the globe. From the time of John F. Kennedy’s death all the way up to today the national debt has continued to climb. There are two important factors as to why this nation still can’t grasp the concept of elimination of our now catastrophic national debt. A nation at war and a nation that relies on the creation of money by privately owned banks like the Federal Reserve Board are the most ruthless ingredients to incur massive debt.
In two distinct periods in our history has a sitting President tried to empower the public while reigning in the Nations debt. One during a time of the greatest internal struggle for national preservation namely the Civil War and another were we were headed into one of the greatest challenges that perplexed a nation primarily the Vietnam conflict. In 1861 President Lincoln needed money to continue to fund the Civil War. Bankers at the time were charging over 28% interest. Rather than pay up that high interest Lincoln pressed congress to authorize the Treasury Department to print full legal tender treasury notes [this is what the Constitution originally implied with no interest attached] to pay for the costs incurred form the war. When congress passed this legislation Lincoln stated ” We gave the people of this republic the greatest blessing they ever had. Their own paper money to pay their won debts.” Thus Greenbacks became the name this currency was called. To Lincoln’s credit the passage of the Merrill Tariff Revenue Act in 1861 along with establishment of the first ever income tax, a flat 3% on incomes above $800 [today equates to $19,000] all increased financial revenue to fund the Civil War.
Lincoln’s troubles began almost from the time he took office. By 1862 congress repealed the flat tax and instead established what was to become the basis of the complex tax system that we have today. A more progressive tax structure putting more of a burden on the less wealthy. Another set back was the National Bank Act of 1862. This act let banks become national in that they are charted by the Federal Government and authorized to issue interest bearing notes secured by Government bonds similar to what Alexander Hamilton did after the Revolutionary War in the creation of the First Bank of America. Passage of this bill ensured a market for the Federal Debt since the new National Banks would now be required to buy those bonds.
Had the National Bank Act failed to pass Congress Lincoln stressed that “Money is a creature of Law and the original issue should be maintained by the exclusive monopoly of national government. the Government should stand behind it’s currency, credit, and bank deposits of this nation. No individual should suffer a loss of money through depreciation or inflated currency or bank bankruptcy;” would have benefited the American public in a time of great uncertainty. Look what happened in 2008 with the Federal Reserve Bank running the show. Millions of our citizens suffered great financial loss. All the Federal Reserve does is loan money to the government at interest. What drives up our national debt higher are privately owned banks, the Federal Reserve, and a nation that continues to be engaged in armed conflicts anywhere in the world.
The London Times in 1863 who favored the Bank of England’s monetary policies wrote ” If that mischievous financial policy, which had it’s origin the North American Republic, should become indurate down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish it’s own money without cost. It will pay off debts and be without a debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on it’s commerce. It will become prosperous beyond precedent in the history of the civilized government of the world. The brains and the wealth of all the countries will go to North America. That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.” The wealth of the United States is in the hands of the private bankers not the American public. It is no wonder that the English were trying to help the Confederacy. When Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 the British populace who were opposed to slavery quietly withdrew their support of the Confederacy while Russia grew more supportive of the Union cause which helped the North and Lincoln preserve the Union.
In repealing the greenback law congress passed the National Bank Act in it’s place. All national banks were to be privately owned and the national bank notes they issued were to be interest bearing. The National Bank Act also provided that the greenbacks be returned as soon as possible as they came back in the payment of taxes. A hundred years later the United States Treasury Department computed the amount of interest that would have been paid if 400 million dollars would have been borrowed at interest instead of being issued by the Treasury Department as Abraham Lincoln initially did. Because of the greenback resolution the United States Government saved 4 billion dollars in interest. President Lincoln followed the exact interpretation of the United States Constitution by the government creating it’s own money interest free.
More recent President Kennedy in 1963 almost one hundred years after Lincoln undertook the gauntlet of reducing our national debt again following the Constitution issued Executive order 11110. This order circumvents the Federal Reserve Bank an makes possible the Federal Government not the banks print interest free money. In 1963 the Treasury Department under President Kennedy issued $4,292,893,825 interest free money. What is so startling is that not long after Kennedy’s death all the United States notes, which Kennedy had issued, were called out of circulation.
The only time in the history of the United States that our National Debt was eliminated occurred when Andrew Jackson stopped the charter of the Bank Of America in the 1830’s. Today just imagine the trillions of dollars saved by interest free currency if the Treasury followed the Constitution. The Debt of this nation starts with the elimination of interest on the currency used. Reinstating the gold standard where one dollar is secured with a dollars worth of gold is one way to start. Another is what President Kennedy was trying to accomplish gave the Treasury the authority to issue silver certificates against any silver bullion, silver, or standard of silver dollars in the US treasury. Now, in 2011 the United States is still operating under the Federal Reserve System. A system that is arguably most instrumental in contributing to this countries trillions of dollars in federal debt. There is more truth in what Abraham Lincoln once said that is so true today “There can be no peace without justice, and there can be no justice without a reform of our economic system, for the financiers are behind most of the corruption in our Government.”
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Flood Insurance, Even in a Non-Flood Zone? You Bet
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 16
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
The Debt Of A Nation
Why Nigerians Need a Female President
Top Cryptocurrencies Mentioned On Twitter In Q1 2022
Budget Remaining At Year-End Available Only To Complete The Goal
Growing Success of Data Science in Different Sectors
Best ICO of 2018 – This Cryptocurrency Will Disrupt Wall Street
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch