Cardano Founder Offers Elon Musk to Build Decentralized Social Media Platform

Musk offered to pay $41 billion to take Twitter private.
The company’s board is also reportedly not willing to accept it.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has proposed creating a new decentralized social media platform from scratch together with Tesla Elon Musk if the billionaire’s audacious attempt to take over Twitter fails.
Douglas Horn, the chief architect of the Telos blockchain, facetiously predicted that the project would be delivered by 2035. Another Twitter user joked that the platform would only be able to send ten messages per minute, alluding to various tech issues plaguing Cardano-based applications.
Dogecoin Co-founder Criticizes Musk
Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer criticized Musk for attempting a hostile takeover of Twitter.
Critics argue that the mogul is far from being a free speech messiah, and his real motive is to get back at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk’s tweets have to be preapproved before publishing as part of his settlement with the formidable regulator. So the billionaire is now trying to get rid of his “Twitter sitter.”
Musk is "not sure" whether or not he will succeed in taking over Twitter but claims that he has "a Plan B." Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, a key Twitter shareholder, has shot down Musk's offer.
Swappi, a new AMM-based decentralized exchange (DEX), today launched on Conflux, the only regulatory compliant public blockchain network in China. With the launch of Swappi, Conflux users have a new DEX to swap, stake, and earn yields on their crypto assets. Swappi has already reached $25 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) at the time of launch.
Swappi is the very first DEX to launch on eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment that allows developers to deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem. As an AMM-based DEX, Swappi lets users trade in a fully decentralized environment without registering or creating an account, enabling anyone to start trading within seconds.
By deploying on a permissionless layer 1 blockchain with significantly lower transaction costs compared to other chains like Ethereum, Swappi is able to provide users with the lowest fees of any top DEX at 0.25%. At launch, supported assets include Conflux’s native token CFX, ETH, USDT, WBTC, and PPI.
Swappi aims to build the most robust DeFi ecosystem on Conflux, with plans to expand its offerings to give users more opportunities to earn.
Swappi V1, the current iteration of the DEX, enables the following features:
Swap– Swap between any two listed token pairs provided there is enough liquidity.
Liquidity Pools– Add and remove liquidity, and receive LP tokens.
Yield Farming– Stake your LP tokens to earn rewards in PPI.
Staking– Stake your PPI tokens for longer to earn boosted rewards in PPI.
Playground– Participate in lotteries and prediction markets.
Further, on the roadmap, Swappi plans to enable IFOs. DAO voting, dual mining staking pools, stablecoin LP swaps, NFT trading, and much more.
Earning PPI Tokens
Swappi’s exchange token PPI can be earned through yield farms with extremely competitive interest rates unlocked by staking PPI and LP (liquidity pool) tokens.
Stake LP tokens and earn PPI with slightly more exposure to market fluctuations in exchange for higher APYs.
Boost PPI returns by staking more PPI.
Stake tokens in LP to earn PPI, even if a trading pair is not supported on the Farms.
Boost PPI Rewards from Yield farm by locking PPI.
PPI can also be won by playing games and participating in trading events, lotteries, and other community activities.
About Swappi
Swappi is a non-custodial platform that lets users trade directly from their wallet of choice and retain 100% ownership of their crypto. Built on open-sourced software, Swappi’s dApps and smart contracts are also publicly visible for maximum transparency.
Swappi smart contracts have been audited by CertiK, the leading security-focused ranking platform to analyze and monitor blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.
Swipe connects the two biggest digital asset exchanges globally, Binance and FTX.
SXP has been down 2.88% in the last 24 hours.
Friday’s intraday low for Bitcoin was $39,714.69, after a late rally over the $41,500 level of crucial resistance. However, as traders prepared for the long Easter break, Bitcoin was down. SXP is being moved from one anonymous wallet to another even while the general market is in turmoil. In addition, the transaction was valued at 153,147,065 USD by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm. The transaction happened at 05:33:59 UTC on Friday, 15 April 2022.
Worldwide Payments Cards and API
Using its API, Swipe hopes to bridge the gap between the fiat and cryptocurrency worlds by creating worldwide payment cards backed by the SXP token, the native currency of the platform. Fuel for the Solar Network is provided by the SXP (SXP), which serves as a means of payment for transaction fees and a kind of bonding and governance to protect the network.
Through its Swipe API, Swipe connects the two biggest digital asset exchanges globally, Binance and FTX, to the world’s largest payment network, Visa. Using the Swipe API, a customer may instantly convert their cryptocurrency into fiat cash at the point of sale or during an online purchase, all with the swipe of a debit card. In addition, a card-linked reward network, Swipe Rewards, is included in the Swipe API. Cardholders may earn up to 30% back on purchases at participating stores.
According to CMC, the SXP price today is $1.24 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $44,975,958 USD. We update our SXP to USD price in real-time.
The decentralized finance ecosystem, popular as DeFi, has experienced magnanimous growth over the past three years, growing into a $100 billion market. The ecosystem is still relatively new in the growing crypto market but offers its users vast opportunities to earn income, connect to the financial system, and profit from simple protocols built on blockchain. Most of the DeFi projects run on Ethereum, or Ethereum-based solutions, sharing similar architectures, whereby decentralized applications (dApps) run on virtual machines on a blockchain.
Growth of the DeFi sector since 2017 (Image: DeFi Pulse)
Nonetheless, the future for the DeFi ecosystem remains bleak as there’s no telling whether the leading projects in the space can last long or whether they’ll be as beneficial and profitable as more users sign up and the platforms are more scalable. One of the most common solutions to ensure the DeFi ecosystem remains sustainable in the future is to move away from the dependence on Ethereum.
As one expert put it, “To secure a sustainable future for DeFi, we need to look beyond Ethereum.”
The mechanics of the SAFUU model
To this end, developers are grinding out DeFi solutions by the day to make the ecosystem more sustainable and scalable in the long term. One such project, SAFUU (Sustainable Asset Fund for Universal Users) is designed from scratch, introducing innovative concepts that ensure the platform will run long into the future and remain profitable even as it scales.
Safuu is a unique DeFi project, launched by founder and CEO Bryan Legend, which integrates auto-staking and auto-compounding through rebasing. A rebase (or price-elastic) token is designed in a way that the circulating token supply adjusts (increases or decreases) automatically according to a token’s price fluctuations. Safuu’s sustainable rebasing mechanism not only delivers the highest APY in the market at present but also takes into account ways to remain profitable even as it scales up.
Safuu provides a decentralized financial asset protocol that rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model via its unique SAP protocol. The platform currently boasts as one of the highest yielding DeFi protocols in the space with over 300,000% APY for stakers. The APY is paid after every rebase (15 min), and users only need to buy and hold $SAFUU tokens in their crypto wallets.
Making the future of DeFi sustainable and stable
One of the most prominent features of Safuu is its sustainability factor, which stems from the genius smart contract and unique proprietary mechanisms on the platform. Key to maintaining sustainability despite the high APR is Safuu’s Fire Pit, which is a buyback-and-burn contract that reduces the circulating supply of $SAFUU tokens. According to the company’s website, 2.5% of all $SAFUU traded are burnt in the Fire Pit. This means the more tokens that are traded, the more are permanently removed from circulation. This grows the Fire Pit through the self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding feature, reducing the circulating supply and keeping the Safuu protocol stable.
Secondly, the DeFi protocol also includes the Safuu Insurance Fund (SIF), which serves as an insurance fund to achieve price stability and long-term sustainability by maintaining a consistent 0.02355% rebase rate paid to all $SAFUU token holders. Additionally, 5% of the total trading fees are stored in the insurance fund, which helps sustain and back the staking rewards provided by the positive rebase. The SIF prevents flash crashes of the $SAFUU token by maintaining price stability and greatly minimizes the downside risks of DeFi. The Treasury provides support to the SIF in the event of an extreme price drop in the $SAFUU token. The Treasury also funds investments, new Safuu projects and marketing for Safuu.
The tokenomics of the protocol ensures the protocol remains stable, scalable, and profitable as more users join. Safuu’s token supply is only 325,000 $SAFUU, with an auto burn rate of 2.5%, auto staking and liquidity provision (LP) every 48 hours and the factor of rebasing at 15min intervals provides a more linear progression of sustainability. Simply, the more that is traded on a daily basis, the bigger the Treasury & SIF balance grows automatically to aid with long-term sustainability and future growth.
Finally, Safuu also includes a unique and proprietary Safuu Auto-Liquidity Engine (SALE) which automatically injects an additional 4% liquidity every 48 hours automatically to maintain protocol stability and to make sure the APY is upheld for the entire life of Safuu. The SALE also adds more and more liquidity to the pool which will allow $SAFUU token holders to easily sell their tokens at any time with little to no market slippage.