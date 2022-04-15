Connect with us

Blockchain

Cardano Founder Offers Elon Musk to Build Decentralized Social Media Platform

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Cardano Founder Offers Elon Musk to Build Decentralized Social Media Platform
Editors News
  • Musk offered to pay $41 billion to take Twitter private.
  • The company’s board is also reportedly not willing to accept it.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has proposed creating a new decentralized social media platform from scratch together with Tesla Elon Musk if the billionaire’s audacious attempt to take over Twitter fails.

Douglas Horn, the chief architect of the Telos blockchain, facetiously predicted that the project would be delivered by 2035. Another Twitter user joked that the platform would only be able to send ten messages per minute, alluding to various tech issues plaguing Cardano-based applications.

Dogecoin Co-founder Criticizes Musk

Musk offered to pay $41 billion to take Twitter private, claiming that the unsolicited bid was meant to protect freedom of speech. Before that, he acquired a 9.2% stake in the company. Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer criticized Musk for attempting a hostile takeover of Twitter.

Critics argue that the mogul is far from being a free speech messiah, and his real motive is to get back at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk’s tweets have to be preapproved before publishing as part of his settlement with the formidable regulator. So the billionaire is now trying to get rid of his “Twitter sitter.”

Musk is “not sure” whether or not he will succeed in taking over Twitter but claims that he has “a Plan B.” Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, a key Twitter shareholder, has shot down Musk’s offer. The company’s board is also reportedly not willing to accept it.

Blockchain

Swappi Launches as the First DEX on Conflux 'eSpace' with $25M in TVL

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Swappi Launches as the First DEX on Conflux ‘eSpace’ with $25M in TVL
New York, NY, 15th April, 2022, Chainwire

Swappi, a new AMM-based decentralized exchange (DEX), today launched on Conflux, the only regulatory compliant public blockchain network in China. With the launch of Swappi, Conflux users have a new DEX to swap, stake, and earn yields on their crypto assets. Swappi has already reached $25 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) at the time of launch. 

Swappi is the very first DEX to launch on eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment that allows developers to deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem. As an AMM-based DEX, Swappi lets users trade in a fully decentralized environment without registering or creating an account, enabling anyone to start trading within seconds. 

By deploying on a permissionless layer 1 blockchain with significantly lower transaction costs compared to other chains like Ethereum, Swappi is able to provide users with the lowest fees of any top DEX at 0.25%. At launch, supported assets include Conflux’s native token CFX, ETH, USDT, WBTC, and PPI.

Swappi aims to build the most robust DeFi ecosystem on Conflux, with plans to expand its offerings to give users more opportunities to earn. 

Swappi V1, the current iteration of the DEX, enables the following features:

  • Swap– Swap between any two listed token pairs provided there is enough liquidity.  
  • Liquidity Pools– Add and remove liquidity, and receive LP tokens.
  • Yield Farming– Stake your LP tokens to earn rewards in PPI.  
  • Staking– Stake your PPI tokens for longer to earn boosted rewards in PPI.  
  • Playground– Participate in lotteries and prediction markets. 

Further, on the roadmap, Swappi plans to enable IFOs. DAO voting, dual mining staking pools, stablecoin LP swaps, NFT trading, and much more. 

Earning PPI Tokens

Swappi’s exchange token PPI can be earned through yield farms with extremely competitive interest rates unlocked by staking PPI and LP (liquidity pool) tokens.

  • Stake LP tokens and earn PPI with slightly more exposure to market fluctuations in exchange for higher APYs.  
  • Boost PPI returns by staking more PPI.
  • Stake tokens in LP to earn PPI, even if a trading pair is not supported on the Farms.
  • Boost PPI Rewards from Yield farm by locking PPI.

PPI can also be won by playing games and participating in trading events, lotteries, and other community activities.

About Swappi

Swappi is a non-custodial platform that lets users trade directly from their wallet of choice and retain 100% ownership of their crypto. Built on open-sourced software, Swappi’s dApps and smart contracts are also publicly visible for maximum transparency. 

Swappi smart contracts have been audited by CertiK, the leading security-focused ranking platform to analyze and monitor blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.

To stay up to date on the latest, follow Swappi on Twitter, Telegram, or visit https://swappi.io /. 

Blockchain

121,401,620 SXP Worth 153,147,065 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

121,401,620 SXP Worth 153,147,065 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
