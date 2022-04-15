Finance
Cryptocurrency for Beginners
In the early days of its launch in 2009, several thousand bitcoins were used to buy a pizza. Since then, the cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise to US$65,000 in April 2021, after its heart-stopping drop in mid-2018 by about 70 percent to around US$6,000, boggles the mind of many people – cyptocurrency investors, traders or just the plain curious who missed the boat.
How it all began
Bear in mind that dissatisfaction with the current financial system gave rise to the development of the digital currency. The development of this cryptocurrency is based on blockchain technology by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym apparently used by a developer or group of developers.
Notwithstanding the many opinions predicting the death of cryptocurrency, bitcoin’s performance has inspired many other digital currencies, especially in recent years. The success with crowdfunding brought on by the blockchain fever also attracted those out to scam the unsuspecting public and this has come to the attention of regulators.
Beyond bitcoin
Bitcoin has inspired the launching of many other digital currencies, There are currently more than 1,000 versions of digital coins or tokens. Not all of them are the same and their values vary greatly, as do their liquidity.
Coins, altcoins and tokens
It would suffice at this point to say there are fine distinctions between coins, altcoins and tokens. Altcoins or alternative coins generally describes other than the pioneering bitcoin, although altcoins like ethereum, litecoin, ripple, dogecoin and dash are regarded as in the ‘main’ category of coins, meaning they are traded in more cryptocurrency exchanges.
Coins serve as a currency or store of value whereas tokens offer asset or utility uses, an example being a blockchain service for supply chain management to validate and track wine products from winery to the consumer.
A point to note is that tokens or coins with low value offer upside opportunities but do not expect similar meteoric increases like bitcoin. Put simply, the lesser known tokens may be easy to buy but may be difficult to sell.
Before getting into a cryptocurrency, start by studying the value proposition and technological considerations viz-a-viz the commercial strategies outlined in the white paper accompanying each initial coin offering or ICO.
For those familiar with stocks and shares, it is not unlike initial public offering or IPO. However, IPOs are issued by companies with tangible assets and a business track record. It is all done within a regulated environment. On the other hand, an ICO is based purely on an idea proposed in a white paper by a business – yet to be in operation and without assets – that is looking for funds to start up.
Unregulated, so buyers beware
‘One cannot regulated what is unknown’ probably sums up the situation with digital currency. Regulators and regulations are still trying to catch up with cryptocurrencies which are continuously evolving. The golden rule in the crypto space is ‘caveat emptor’, let the buyer beware.
Some countries are keeping an open mind adopting a hands-off policy for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications, while keeping an eye on outright scams. Yet there are regulators in other countries more concerned with the cons than pros of digital money. Regulators generally realise the need to strike a balance and some are looking at existing laws on securities to try to have a handle on the many flavours of cryptocurrencies globally.
Digital wallets: The first step
A wallet is essential to get started in cryptocurrency. Think e-banking but minus the protection of the law in the case of virtual currency, so security is the first and last thought in the crypto space.
Wallets are of the digital type. There are two types of wallets.
- Hot wallets that are linked to the Internet which put users at risk of being hacked
- Cold wallets that are not connected to the Internet and are deemed safer.
Apart from the two main types of wallets, it should be noted that there are wallets just for one cryptocurrency and others for multi-cryptocurrency. There is also an option to have a multi-signature wallet, somewhat similar to having joint account with a bank.
The choice of wallet depends on the user’s preference whether the interest purely in bitcoin or ethereum, as each coin has its own wallet, or you can use a third-party wallet that include security features.
Wallet notes
The cryptocurrency wallet has a public and private key with personal transaction records. The public key includes reference to the cryptocurrency account or address, not unlike the name required for one to receive a cheque payment.
The public key is available for all to see but transactions are confirmed only upon verification and validation based on the consensus mechanism relevant to each cryptocurrency.
The private key can be considered to be the PIN that is commonly used in e-financial transactions. It follows that the user should never divulge the private key to anyone and make back-ups of this data which should be stored offline.
It makes sense to have minimal cryptocurrency in a hot wallet while the bigger amount should be in a cold wallet. Losing the private key is as good as losing your cryptocurrency! The usual precautions about online financial dealings apply, from having strong passwords to being alert to malware and phishing.
Wallet formats
Different types of wallets are available to suit individual preferences.
- Hardware wallets made by third parties which have to be purchased. These devices work somewhat like a USB device which is deemed safe and only connected when required to the Internet.
- Web-based wallets provided, for example, by crypto exchanges, are considered hot wallets which purt users at risk.
- Software-based wallets for desktops or mobiles are mostly available for free and could be provided by coin issuers or third parties.
- Paper-based wallets can be printed bearing the relevant data about the cryptocurrency owned with public and private keys in QR code format. These should kept in a safe place until required in the course of crypto transaction and copies should made in case of accidents such as water damage or printed data fading through passage of time.
Crypto exchanges and marketplaces
Crypto exchanges are trading platforms for those interested in virtual currencies. The other options include websites for direct trading between buyers and sellers as well as brokers where there is no ‘market’ price but it is based on compromise between parties to the transaction.
Hence, there are many crypto exchanges located in various countries but with differing standards of security practices and infrastructure. They range from ones allowing for anonymous registration requiring just email to open an account and start trading. Yet there are others that require users to comply with international identity confirmation, known as Know-Your-Customer, and anti-money laundering (AML) measures.
The choice of crypto exchange depends on the user’s preference but anonymous ones may have limitations on the extent of trading allowed or could be subject to sudden new regulations in the country of domicile of the exchange. Minimal administrative procedures with anonymous registration let users start trading quickly while going through KYC and AML processes will take more time.
All crypto trades have to be duly processed and validated which can take from few minutes to few hours, depending on the coins or tokens being transacted and volume of trade. Scalability is known to be an issue with cryptocurrencies and developers are working on ways to find a solution.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are in two catergories.
- Fiat-cryptocurrency Such exchanges provide for fiat-cryptocurrency purchase via direct transfers from bank or credit and debit cards, or via ATMs in some countries.
- Cryptocurrency only.There crypto exchanges dealing in cryptocurrency only, meaning customers must already own a cryptocurrency – such as bitcoin or ethereum, – to be ‘exchanged’ for other coins or tokens, based on market rate
Fees are charged to facilitate the purchase and sale of crypto currencies. Users should do the research to be satisfied with the infrastructure and security measures as well as to determine the fees they are comfortable as different rates charged by various exchanges.
Do not expect a common market price for the same cryptocurrency with difference exchanges It may be worthwhile to spend time doing research on the best price for coins and tokens that are of interest to you.
Financial transactions online carry risks and users should factor in the caveats such as two factor authentication or 2-FA, keeping updated on the latest security measures and being aware of phishing scams. One golden rule on phishing is not to click on links provided, no matter how authentic a message or email is.
Tips For Refinancing the Unseasoned, Recently Listed Investment Property
One of the most commonly asked questions concerning fix and flip real estate investment financing is how to refinance the unseasoned, recently listed investment properties. This is especially true for those investors that have houses on the market that are not moving and which were purchased with hard money.
Real estate investors in those situations want to refinance their houses and place them into regular, conventional financing to reduce their holding costs since interest rates through conventional means are about half of what they are on hard money.
I’ll be honest with you, these are some of the most difficult loans to close. What you’re looking to do is a cash out refinance on a vacant rental property that has been listed on the MLS within the last year. Most lenders out there simply refuse to touch this kind of deal…
Why? Because they don’t want to deal with these loans as they figure the only reason you are trying to refinance is… you want to strip your equity… and the minute you get a buyer, you will pay off the new loan. Lenders hate early pay-offs.
I read somewhere that a lender breaks even on the costs that it takes to set up and fund your loan at the three month mark. So if you pay off a lender in the first 90 days of the loan, the lender loses money. And, lenders absolutely hate to lose money.
The number of lenders out there that will do unseasoned rate and term refinances are considerable, maybe numbering 100-150 lenders. The number of lenders that will do unseasoned rate and term refinances on a recently listed property are few. I think you’ll find that only about 5 will do this type of deal. Not only will you pay for this type of loan in rate but also, about 100% of the time, these deals will have pre-payment penalties.
If you decide to keep the property as a rental, you may feel okay with the pre-payment penalties, but you might also have some explaining to do to others! You will need a letter of explanation for the underwriter stating why you pulled it off the MLS… And to assure them you will not be selling it anytime soon.
It’s nice if you can have your CPA write a letter saying the he/she advised you to pull the property off the market because it will be better for your tax purposes to hold on to it as a long-term rental rather than to flip it and take the capital gains hit.
One other thing to remember is that these loans are tough to do if the property was recently listed and almost impossible to do if the property is vacant. So, make sure you have a tenant in the property. Another tip is to make sure that when the appraiser comes to take a photo of your property and make the appraisal, be sure there’s not a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.
If you have such a sign, the underwriter will see it in the picture and it will be a definite “red flag” to them. It won’t hurt to have the sign removed for a few days, but will be a deal killer to have it there.
Deals like this may be difficult, but they’re not impossible. Find out more about how to finance your real estate investments by going to Financing Your Real Estate Investments [http://www.realtormarketinginfo.com/real-estate-investing/financing-real-estate-investments.html]
Financial Investment Tips: How to Get Prepared for Investing and Starting a Portfolio
You don’t have to have a high IQ or MBA to succeed on the stock market, or in any other form of investing. All you need is some good resources, advisors, and access to financial investment tips. No, you’re probably not going to become rich overnight, but you can still come up with a good long-term strategy. There are always two very powerful tools to keep in mind: time and compounding interest.
At any rate, you really need to make sure you have the best resources. You don’t need to have a lot of money to invest, as trading commissions and broker fees are a lot more affordable now in the age of the internet. If you’ve never invested before, the best time to start is now. The earlier you start, the more time you’ll have.
Financial Investment Tips Anyone Can Use
Here are a few financial investment tips for those who don’t have a lot of knowledge or experience:
• Before you even begin to buy any stocks, you’ll need to pay off any high-interest debt you might have. Get your current financial situation in order before putting money anywhere else. Start an emergency fund or savings account with a financially-stable bank that is FDIC-insured. Only then can you start thinking about stocks.
• Have an understanding of your investment goals. Why do you want to invest? How much time, energy, and focus do you want to spend on your investments? Do you have any specific stocks or industries you are interested in? What is your risk tolerance? Consider joining an advisor program or newsletter that focuses on the types of investments you are interested in.
• Think about your overall priority. If your priority is to not only preserve your money but to grow it as much as possible, then you’ll probably want to avoid dividend-paying stocks. On the contrary, if you want to rely on stock investments as part of your income, then it might be ideal to focus on higher-paying investments (including index funds).
• Decide if you want to invest in funds or individual stocks. If you do have enough time and energy to put into research, then individual stocks are definitely worthwhile, as they can offer a bigger pay off if you do everything right. However, there is nothing wrong with starting your portfolio with low-cost EFTs and mutual funds.
• You probably already know that you’ll have to diversify your portfolio. It is a must for every investor. However, it’s okay to take things slow and to start off with just one or two simple investments.
One of the smartest things you can do to receive the best stock picks, recommendations, and financial investment tips is to look into the newsletters offered by Motley Fool. Choose from a variety of stock picking services, discovery services, portfolio services, and more. Motley Fool discounts are sometimes available for new members.
How To Improve Import Finance Strategies
Importing and exporting are only some of the duties business owners make to gain better reputation and finances. However, some business owners wish to improve their safety by opting for financial solutions such as import finance strategies. This option offers numerous features, but there are still ways to improve such service. Below are some of the following.
Know import rules and regulations
In order to improve import finance strategies, business owners need to mindful about import rules and regulations of countries. Of course, there are cases when businesses have overseas clients. Therefore, you need to have sufficient knowledge about import rules and regulations. This is important to avoid delays. In addition, having sufficient knowledge about shipping regulations will help make ventures better and more efficient for both buyer and seller.
Opt for the right payment method
The next way business owners need to do in order to improve their import finance strategies is by opting for the right payment method. As of now, business owners can opt for numerous payment options for their import finance solutions such as bills of exchange arrangement, letter of credit and open account. These options can provide the best features that can help make transactions safer and more effective. However, you need to be aware about charges and hidden fees from such options.
Be cautious in choosing the financial institution to work with
Another option that business owners can do to improve their import finance strategies is to be cautious in choosing financial institutions to work with. Of course, there are numerous financial institutions that offer such services. However, not all institutions can provide you the right service that can match your needs. So, it is best for business owners to spend time determining their service to help them assess if they can gain wonderful benefits.
Find alternatives
Finally, it is also best for business owners to find alternatives. Surely, import finance solutions from reliable financial institutions are very effective. Not to mention, this service can secure both buyers and sellers. But, there are still cases when issues can affect such strategy. Therefore, finding alternatives can be a good plan. For instance, you can choose to pay for your orders in advance, but make sure to pay for low value shipments only. Or perhaps, when paying a foreign supplier, you can send payments electronically. And, you can also open an account with suppliers if you are working with them for a long time.
Knowing all these tips can help owners improve their ventures which can help them become better and more profitable.
