Finance
Driver’s Education Lesson Plans
Online driving education courses include text, videos, and animations to create an interesting and interactive online experience. The lessons include all the traditional driving safety information like the right method to pass another vehicle. They also provide some extra helpful information on how to handle crashes, highway emergencies, or how to be safe around unsafe drivers on the road. The course takes about 8 hours to complete and contains several chapters, each chapter outlining a different aspect of driving safety.
At the end of each chapter is a quiz on that topic. The questions could be multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blanks, or other kinds of questions based on material just covered. The answers are scored online instantly so that if the answer is wrong, the material can be reviewed and the exam tried again. The final exam is to be taken after the completion of the course and must get a passing grade to get the certificate by mail.
The basic driver education course includes the responsibility of driving, defensive driving strategies, traffic signs, signals, and roadway markings, driving in the city, driving on the expressway, safe driving practices, driving in varied environments, nature’s challenges of driving such as weather and poor road conditions, turning and passing, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, sharing the road, and vehicle safety and maintenance.
The complete course can be finished online without the hassles of the classroom, workbooks, pencils, or notes. All the material required will be on the computer. Also, this course allows the flexibility of studying at a leisurely pace and at one’s own convenience. As and when the reader finds time, the studying can start at the place where it was last left off with a bookmark provided within the website.
Finance
Cheap Motor Car Insurance
You know the basics about getting cheap motor car insurance. Drive a safe motor car, and park your motor car in a safe location. Purchase a motor car with anti-lock brakes, air bags, and automatic safety belts. Add certain features to the motor car that might not be present, such as anti-theft systems. Avoid traffic citations and accidents by driving cautiously and obeying the traffic rules, and nurture your driving record. Even purchasing your motor car insurance policy from the same insurance company you purchase another type of insurance policy can help you obtain cheap motor car insurance.
But did you know that making certain changes to your motor car can actually increase your motor car insurance premiums? People who make modifications to their motor cars, such as replacing the engine with one that has more horsepower, adding a spoiler to the motor car, or even changing the color of the motor car sometimes end up paying higher motor car insurance premiums than those people who do not make such modifications.
The drivers who are at the highest risk for having increased motor car insurance premiums due to these types of changes are those drivers who alter motor cars’ appearances as a hobby. While these kinds of motor car modifications may be fun to make and nice to look at, they could end up costing the driver and/or owner of the vehicle more money in the long run.
Think twice before you make any major alternations to your motor car. Unless you have the extra cost to pay the higher motor car insurance premiums, spoilers and flashy paint jobs just aren’t worth the extra dime. Plus, it defeats the purpose of making the extra effort to get cheap motor car insurance – purchasing a safe vehicle, driving in a safe manner, and parking it in a safe place – if you’re just going take on more costs by altering the motor car.
Finance
Ten Simple Rules For Self-Employed Small Business Owners That Make Winning An IRS Tax Audit Easy
Every American fears the words tax audit.
A letter from the I.R.S., especially one ordering a tax audit, will unnerve even the calmest person. But, for a small business owner who does all of their own recordkeeping it’s not just scary, it could spell disaster.
If you receive an I.R.S. audit letter, call your tax accountant and set an immediate appointment; representing clients at tax audits is part of a tax professional’s job. It will be your job to locate and furnish all of the documents needed to win that audit. If you have kept audit-proof records, that will be easy.
Because most small business owners have no bookkeeping training, few realize how easy it is to keep audit-proof records. Some end up turning recordkeeping into a complicated computer-driven chore, and many simply ignore everything until tax time.
Business recordkeeping doesn’t have to be complicated or time consuming. There are only two things you need to do to make beating a tax audit easy. The first is to adopt a recordkeeping system that is super simple; the second is to learn exactly what the I.R.S. expects from the small business owner at tax time.
Recordkeeping for a one or two-person business is done primarily to satisfy the I.R.S., so why not keep audit-winning records. Follow these ten simple rules during the tax year, and you’ll not only be ready for a tax audit, but you’ll simplify your recordkeeping duties as well.
Rule # 1 – Document Income. Absolutely all business income, including all cash & tips, must be deposited into a separate checking account used only for business funds. Do this and all you’ll need at tax time are 12 bank statements to total your income.
Rule #2 – Keep a Paper Trail. Every penny spent or charged for your business needs a paper trail. If a receipt is not provided you can make your own; be sure to include all of the necessary details. Working from expense receipts simplifies the recordkeeping process for a small business owner.
Rule #3 – Record Barter Exchanges. Every business barter exchange requires a paper trail assigning value to your time, or the product that you traded. The value of a barter exchange is the same amount you would charge if it had been a cash sale.
Rule #4 – Track Every Expense. Sorting expense receipts is easy, when you use the business expense alphabet. From advertising to Ziploc bags, if you use it in your business there’s a place on your tax return to deduct that expense.
Rule #5 – Depreciate Equipment. Any equipment purchased that has an expected life of 2+ years must be depreciated or expensed at tax time. It is important to keep a list of all business equipment purchased, the date you bought it and the price paid, with your tax records.
Rule #6 – Log Your Miles. Unless your car is used only for business, keep a small notebook in your car for tracking business miles. If you don’t keep a mileage log, and are asked to furnish one for a tax audit, you will fail the audit.
Rule #7 – Track Inventory. The I.R.S. considers all items that you make or buy for resale to be inventory; inventory costs cannot be deducted until that inventory is sold. Inventory expensing is easy once you learn how to calculate the cost per item value.
Rule #8 – Get Educated. No matter how good your tax professional is, if you don’t provide all of the necessary information and figures your tax return will be wrong.
Rule #9 – Plan Ahead. Tax laws change every year. During your annual tax visit ask if there are any new changes that affect you, what tax laws are in the works, how those will affect your business, and what you can do now to lower future taxes.
Rule #10 – Keep Everything. Without receipts you will fail a tax audit. Box or bag all of your tax receipts each year, and keep them for a minimum of six years. If you get an audit letter from the I.R.S., simply take the box or bag containing receipts for the year being audited with you when you meet with your tax professional.
I can’t tell you not to worry about a tax audit, we all do. But, if you’ve followed these ten rules, the receipts and the audit should be in the bag!
Finance
Mortgage Tips for the First Time Home Buyer
Buying your first home? Not sure what the difference is between a variable rate and a fixed rate mortgage? Do you understand the true cost of borrowing? Keep reading for 7 invaluable mortgage tips that are critical for any first time home buyer.
1. The bigger the down payment, the better.
The lower your down payment, the more you’re going to pay. With a 5 percent down payment, for example, you’ll be expected to pay for mortgage insurance and will most likely be subject to higher interest rates. Most lenders like to see a down payment of at least 10-20 percent.
2. Good credit will save you money.
Lenders base your interest rate and your subsequent cost of borrowing heavily on your credit rating. If your credit is poor, you may be advised to wait a few years while you build your credit back up. The amount you save with a lower interest rate after rebuilding your credit could be tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.
3. Remember the closing costs.
Every mortgage has hidden costs associated with it, from legal fees to home inspections to bank’s closing costs. Before you commit to any mortgage, remember to ask about all the closing costs. You don’t want a $5000 surprise – much less 10 times that amount! – on closing day.
4. Get pre-approved.
While pre-approval can sometimes be more difficult, you can also save yourself a lot of unnecessary headaches. Essentially, you apply to the bank for a potential mortgage up to a certain amount. From there, you have a clear idea of your budget as you search for houses, and you can consequently make an offer that won’t be dependent on potential financing.
5. Investigate FHA loans.
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers free loan insurance to qualified buyers with a minimum 3 percent down payment. This insurance means you can get a better rate from lenders without having to pay for outside mortgage insurance. Typically, the FHA sets maximum limits that depend on your county and region, but are based on the median house price for that area.
6. Budget for home insurance and property taxes.
No lender will mortgage a home that has tax liens on it or isn’t properly insured. When laying out your home ownership budget, always remember to calculate a monthly cost for county property taxes and home insurance.
7. Choose a reputable lender.
Don’t just accept the first mortgage offer you receive. Instead, look for a lender that’s stable, reputable and able to offer you quality customer service. A lending institution is one you will likely be dealing with for 30 years, so finding one with a stable history and good reputation should be a high priority.
Driver’s Education Lesson Plans
Cheap Motor Car Insurance
Ten Simple Rules For Self-Employed Small Business Owners That Make Winning An IRS Tax Audit Easy
Mortgage Tips for the First Time Home Buyer
Let the Hunt Begin! 0.5 BTC Up for Grabs in 1xBit’s Easter Tournament
10 “Must Know” Tips For Getting the “Best” Mortgage Rate and Closing Costs
Is Bitcoin Headed For A Correction After Brief Recovery; Vital Trading Levels
Sources of Extra Cash or Additional Income for Students
What Are the Key Disadvantages of Having Your Mortgage Loan Paid Early?
VA Streamline Refinance Details and Guidelines
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails