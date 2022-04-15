Finance
Essentials of an Integrated Marketing Communication Process
The American Marketing Association (AMA) which represents marketing professionals defines marketing as “The process of planning and executing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of ideas, goods and services to create exchanges that satisfy individual and organisational objectives.”
Effective marketing requires that managers recognize the interdependence of such activities as sales and promotion and how they can be combined to develop a marketing program. In marketing, exchange is a central concept. For exchange to occur there must be two or more parties with something of value to one another, a desire and ability to give up that something to other party, and a way to communicate with each other.
Marketing facilitates the exchange process and the development of relationships by carefully examining the needs and wants of customers, developing a product or service that satisfies these needs, offering it at a certain price, making it available through a particular place or channel of distribution, and developing a program of promotion or communication to create awareness and interest. The focus of market driven companies is on developing and sustaining relationships with their customers. This has led to a new emphasis on relationship marketing which involves creating, maintaining and enhancing longterm relationships with individual customers as well as other stakeholders for mutual benefit.
The marketer’s task is to devise marketing activities and fully integrated marketing activities and assemble fully integrated marketing programs to create, communicate and deliver value for customers.
Advertising and promotion play an important role in the exchange process by informing consumers of an organisation’s product or service and convincing them of its ability to satisfy their needs or wants. The American Association of Advertising Agencies developed definition of Integrated Marketing Communication as “A concept of marketing communications planning that recognizes the added value of a comprehensive plan that evaluates the strategic role of a variety of communication disciplines – advertising, direct response, sales promotion and public relations – and combines these disciplines to provide clarity, consistency, and maximum communications impact.” Integrated Marketing Communication involves coordinating the various promotional elements. Six major promotional tools are advertisement, sales promotion, personal selling, direct marketing, publicity/public relations, internet marketing.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach helps companies identify the most appropriate and effective methods for communicating and building relationships with their customers as well as other stakeholders such as employees, suppliers, investors, interest groups and the general public. Companies send messages to customers and other stakeholders through all aspects of their marketing mixes, not just promotion. Consumers make inferences about a product on the basis of elements such as its design, appearance, performance, pricing, service support, and where and how it is distributed. For example a high price may symbolize quality to customers, as may be the shape or design of a product, its packaging, its brand name, or the image of the stores in which it is sold.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach to marketing communications planning and strategy is being adopted by both large and small companies and has become popular among firms marketing consumer products and services as well as business- to-business marketers. By coordinating their marketing communications efforts, companies can avoid duplication, take advantage of synergy among promotional tools, and develop more efficient and effective marketing communication programs.
To move to Integrated Marketing Communication also reflects an adaptation by marketers to a changing environment, particularly with respect to consumers, technology and media. Major changes have occurred among consumers with respect to demographics, lifestyles, media use and buying and shopping patterns. Media strategy involves determining which communication channels will be used to deliver the advertising message to the target audience. Two most important aspects of the advertising program are development of the message and media strategy. Message development, referred as creative strategy involves determining the basic appeal and message the advertiser wishes to convey to the target audience. Once the message and media strategies have been determined, steps must be taken to implement them. Most large companies hire advertising agencies to plan and produce their messages and to evaluate and purchase the media that will carry their ads. Marketing Communication can tell or show consumers how and why a product is used, by what kind of person, and where and when. They can learn about who makes the product and what the company and brand stand for; and they can get an incentive or reward for trial or usage. Marketing communications allow companies to link their brands to other people, places, events, brands, experiences, feelings and things.
How To Sell More Affiliate Products Online
Apple “gets” their target market. They totally understand the individuals who buy their products. They cater their marketing messages, to the needs, desires, and unique characteristics of the people they hope to turn from prospect to happy customer.
You can build the same type of passionate, lifelong customer base for the affiliate products you sell when you practice the following 5 ways to better understand your audience.
1. Target an Interest You Know a Lot About
Understanding your audience is easy when you are a member. If you love peanut butter and jelly, and I mean really “love” peanut butter and jelly, then you understand other people who also have an obsession in that area. Marketing a business, online or off, in an area of interest that you are extremely familiar with and passionate about is a simple way to automatically understand what your audience is looking for.
2. Run Surveys
Survey Monkey is one of many survey management firms you can find online. They offer free and paid versions of their software, which allows you to survey your audience and ask them exactly what products they are looking for in their lives.
3. Ask for Comments on Your Blog Posts
You should not be trying to make a sale on each of your blog posts. Every 3 or 4 out of 5 pieces of content should be information only, answering questions and solving problems. At the end of any piece of content you create, you should have a call to action. A smart call to action is to ask your readers to communicate their needs, desires and problems in the comments section of your blog.
4. Start Studying Your Stats
Google Analytics can provide incredible insight to your target market. It’s a free those tool, but even so, it still delivers a lot of valuable information about the mindset of the people you are trying to reach. You should be studying your statistics on a monthly basis at least, and more frequently if possible.
5. Hold a Free Questions and Answers Teleconference or Webinar
A lot of affiliate marketers use webinars to make sales. Webinars usually work very well for selling products and services, but there is another way to use them. When you host a free questions and answers webinar, you find out exactly what your prospects want you to give them.
Another benefit of this information seeking tactic is that you can use the answers to the questions you receive to find other affiliate products that you know will immediately be well received.
Hiring an SEO Company to Make Your Business More Profitable
If you want to hire an SEO company to help your business succeed you are making a very smart decision. Search engine optimization is one of the most effective marketing strategies used by businesses today. The idea of obtaining traffic for your website through search engines is a strategy that can be very successful if you have the right marketing experts to help you. An SEO company will consult with you to see what is missing on your business website. They will analyze your complete website and tell you all the factors that need improving. Once they list the problem areas of your website that need attention they will provide you with solutions to correct these problems.
The SEO services that are provided by an SEO company include directory submissions, monitoring results, ranking reports, and maintenance of rankings. After directory submissions are completed the SEO company will start compiling results to see how much of an effect the submissions had on your website. According to the keywords you are ranking for, analysis is done to compare what your keyword ranking status was before the campaign began and the current standing. By monitoring and analyzing these results further work is initiated to achieve the desired target.
SEO companies also provide other Internet marketing services such as social media marketing. Social media marketing strategies are usually implemented for websites after a considerable number of hours have been dedicated to SEO. SEO and social media marketing are both effective marketing strategies that will help make your business become more profitable. SEO strategies will serve as a back bone to your marketing campaign. The content of your website will be reviewed to make sure the correct language and keywords have been properly inserted. According to the products and services offered by your company, an SEO company will ensure that your target audience is attracted to your website.
A well established SEO company will be able to offer you a range of SEO packages to choose from.
You can choose the SEO package which most suits your website’s needs. Even the most basic SEO package should cover both on page and off page optimization. SEO packages generally run for a span of 1 month. After reviewing the results and analysis of this campaign you can judge how successful the SEO company was at their marketing campaign. You can then choose to run the same campaign or change to a different SEO package. If you are not positive about the SEO company to hire, take a look at the client testimonials to get a detailed review about the company and their work. Their SEO portfolio will also give you an idea of current clients they are taking care of and how they have helped them achieve successful results.
Pay special attention to the span of time it took them to achieve the desired results. Know what to expect before you hire an SEO company. Be explicit while asking them questions and concerns that you may have. Ask them if they use white hat or black hat SEO strategies. If they are a well established quality SEO company they will only use white hat SEO strategies. White hat SEO strategy basically means following the rules and guidelines set out by search engines when it comes to Internet marketing. By choosing the right SEO company to hire your business will become more profitable and successful.
SEO for Lawyers: The Way You Should Choose Your Keywords
Lawyers have understood the importance of having a good looking website that well describes their practice areas. But having a website is not enough if users can not find it while searching with relevant term (terms that relates/describes your law business). The implied meaning of ‘web presence’ is a website that makes its presence felt to search engine as well as the human searchers. For that lawyers need to optimize their websites for top search engines, such as Google and Bing.
However, it is not expected from a lawyer who has a very busy schedule will himself take up the search engine optimization tasks. But knowing the basics of SEO would definitely help.
The first and most important step to successful SEO for Lawyers is choosing your keywords properly. Choosing the right and effective keywords for your law firm marketing is necessary. Keywords are the terms that indicate search engines what you want your website to rank for. So, it sets up a strong platform on which your law firm marketing campaign can grow online.
For a small business like law firms targeting the local market with place name in the beginning/end of the keyword/key phrase will be a wise decision initially. For example, Miami personal injury lawyer or personal injury lawyer Miami ensures highly targeted traffic. Such keywords not only focus your practice areas but also point out the region where your business is physically located. If your law firm has branches located in multiple cities in the state of Florida, such as Orlando, Plantation, or others then you can choose keywords as –
• Orlando personal injury lawyer
• Plantation personal injury lawyer
The above keywords will target the visitors from the respective cities and nearby areas only. If you want it on a larger scale you can increase your area with Florida criminal lawyer and so on as your business grow.
Another point is being specific on your practice areas. That is, letting people know where you specialize. For instance, there are several specializations of personal injury law practice. Some SEO for Lawyers focus on medical malpractice while some specialize on accident injury or workplace injury. So, when you use the term ‘personal injury’ the scope might get bigger than using more descriptive ones like accident injury lawyer, workplace injury lawyer or medical malpractice lawyers but the descriptive ones promises higher conversion rate.
But again, you can not just rely on long tail keywords only since they do not ensure good ROI. Long tail or descriptive keywords are not popular search terms. So, prepare your final keywords list as a mixture of popular 2 words to 3-words key phrases along with some specific location based long tail keywords to increase effectiveness.
