Hiring an SEO Company to Make Your Business More Profitable
If you want to hire an SEO company to help your business succeed you are making a very smart decision. Search engine optimization is one of the most effective marketing strategies used by businesses today. The idea of obtaining traffic for your website through search engines is a strategy that can be very successful if you have the right marketing experts to help you. An SEO company will consult with you to see what is missing on your business website. They will analyze your complete website and tell you all the factors that need improving. Once they list the problem areas of your website that need attention they will provide you with solutions to correct these problems.
The SEO services that are provided by an SEO company include directory submissions, monitoring results, ranking reports, and maintenance of rankings. After directory submissions are completed the SEO company will start compiling results to see how much of an effect the submissions had on your website. According to the keywords you are ranking for, analysis is done to compare what your keyword ranking status was before the campaign began and the current standing. By monitoring and analyzing these results further work is initiated to achieve the desired target.
SEO companies also provide other Internet marketing services such as social media marketing. Social media marketing strategies are usually implemented for websites after a considerable number of hours have been dedicated to SEO. SEO and social media marketing are both effective marketing strategies that will help make your business become more profitable. SEO strategies will serve as a back bone to your marketing campaign. The content of your website will be reviewed to make sure the correct language and keywords have been properly inserted. According to the products and services offered by your company, an SEO company will ensure that your target audience is attracted to your website.
A well established SEO company will be able to offer you a range of SEO packages to choose from.
You can choose the SEO package which most suits your website’s needs. Even the most basic SEO package should cover both on page and off page optimization. SEO packages generally run for a span of 1 month. After reviewing the results and analysis of this campaign you can judge how successful the SEO company was at their marketing campaign. You can then choose to run the same campaign or change to a different SEO package. If you are not positive about the SEO company to hire, take a look at the client testimonials to get a detailed review about the company and their work. Their SEO portfolio will also give you an idea of current clients they are taking care of and how they have helped them achieve successful results.
Pay special attention to the span of time it took them to achieve the desired results. Know what to expect before you hire an SEO company. Be explicit while asking them questions and concerns that you may have. Ask them if they use white hat or black hat SEO strategies. If they are a well established quality SEO company they will only use white hat SEO strategies. White hat SEO strategy basically means following the rules and guidelines set out by search engines when it comes to Internet marketing. By choosing the right SEO company to hire your business will become more profitable and successful.
SEO for Lawyers: The Way You Should Choose Your Keywords
Lawyers have understood the importance of having a good looking website that well describes their practice areas. But having a website is not enough if users can not find it while searching with relevant term (terms that relates/describes your law business). The implied meaning of ‘web presence’ is a website that makes its presence felt to search engine as well as the human searchers. For that lawyers need to optimize their websites for top search engines, such as Google and Bing.
However, it is not expected from a lawyer who has a very busy schedule will himself take up the search engine optimization tasks. But knowing the basics of SEO would definitely help.
The first and most important step to successful SEO for Lawyers is choosing your keywords properly. Choosing the right and effective keywords for your law firm marketing is necessary. Keywords are the terms that indicate search engines what you want your website to rank for. So, it sets up a strong platform on which your law firm marketing campaign can grow online.
For a small business like law firms targeting the local market with place name in the beginning/end of the keyword/key phrase will be a wise decision initially. For example, Miami personal injury lawyer or personal injury lawyer Miami ensures highly targeted traffic. Such keywords not only focus your practice areas but also point out the region where your business is physically located. If your law firm has branches located in multiple cities in the state of Florida, such as Orlando, Plantation, or others then you can choose keywords as –
• Orlando personal injury lawyer
• Plantation personal injury lawyer
The above keywords will target the visitors from the respective cities and nearby areas only. If you want it on a larger scale you can increase your area with Florida criminal lawyer and so on as your business grow.
Another point is being specific on your practice areas. That is, letting people know where you specialize. For instance, there are several specializations of personal injury law practice. Some SEO for Lawyers focus on medical malpractice while some specialize on accident injury or workplace injury. So, when you use the term ‘personal injury’ the scope might get bigger than using more descriptive ones like accident injury lawyer, workplace injury lawyer or medical malpractice lawyers but the descriptive ones promises higher conversion rate.
But again, you can not just rely on long tail keywords only since they do not ensure good ROI. Long tail or descriptive keywords are not popular search terms. So, prepare your final keywords list as a mixture of popular 2 words to 3-words key phrases along with some specific location based long tail keywords to increase effectiveness.
Copywriting Terminology Glossary – Understanding Common Copywriting Terms
When you’re dealing with a copywriter, a few terms may come up that you’re not familiar with. If that happens, never be afraid to speak up; copywriters are pros at translating industry jargon into layman’s terms, and they’ll happily help you out. But if you’d rather go into the conversation looking like a pro yourself, here is a rundown of some of the basic copywriting terms and what they mean.
Benefits: The way your product or service can help your prospect or fulfill their needs (as compared with features).
Call out: An additional piece of copy in your project that is “called out” with graphics, such as an information box (often called a sidebar) or featured quote (often called a pull quote).
Call to action: The specific action you want a prospect to take after reading your marketing materials, such as call a toll-free number or send in a reply card.
Case study: A one-to-five page success story explaining how your client solved their problems using your product or solution.
Collateral: Any form of printed marketing material, such as a brochure or sell sheet.
Content marketing: Giving prospects and clients material they want to read (such as articles and white papers) instead of promotional material (such as brochures).
Features: The qualities or specifications of your product, such as its measurements and materials (compare to benefits).
Landing page: The page a visitor “lands” on when they enter a web address or click on a link to your website from another website.
Microsite: A miniature website with a narrow focus, such as a product- or campaign-specific website. A microsite is usually three to five pages and often contains in-depth visitor tracking or analytics capabilities.
Nurturing: Keeping in touch with prospects who are not yet ready to buy your product or service.
Sell sheet: a one-page information sheet listing the key features and benefits of a product or service.
Tag line: A brief phrase that accompanies your company name; the best state a key benefit. For example, “Nothing runs like a Deere” and “Every kiss begins with Kay”.
Thought leader: A person within your company or organization that has unique, innovative or interesting ideas about what’s going on in your industry, and whose expertise may be tapped for copywriting and marketing projects.
Unique selling proposition: The key thing about your product or service that makes it different or better from others on the market. What is the one reason your prospects want and need your product?
White paper: A three-to-ten page report that describes an issue or challenge in your field or industry and presents solutions for solving that challenge.
Do You Have a Marketing Strategy and Plan for Your Business in 2018?
Do you have a marketing strategy and plan for your business?
Without a marketing strategy and plan, you can’t attain your business goals. It’s 101 for a business.
Whether you are a startup, entrepreneur, or business, preparing a strategy for the first time, or tweaking your existing plan, this is the first and most important piece of your roadmap to success.
A smart marketing plan begins with a smart strategy.
Your First Step – A Marketing Strategy:
You need to be focused. You need a clear message. You need a process.
A marketing strategy is the overarching, big picture plan, the high-level road map to help you attain your business goals. After all, you can’t get there if you don’t know where you’re going!
The goal of a marketing strategy is to dive deeply into your business, your sales process, your target market, your message and current marketing to understand your successes and pinpoint your challenges.
You need to clarify your goals and objectives that will deliver results.
You should identify your niche markets, core messaging, elevator pitch and mission, values and vision statement. This is the foundation of your marketing plan and makes up the specific mix of marketing activities that will drive revenue.
During your marketing strategy, you should assess the following:
– Organization Overview & Mission
– Current Messaging, Elevator Pitch, Value and Vision Statement
– Products and/or Services
– Goals & Success Metrics
– Brand Positioning
– Target Markets & Ideal Customer
– Marketing Audit: Marketing Budget, Advertising (print/online), E-mail, Seasonal Promotions/other
– Social Media Marketing Audit: Content Strategy (images, videos), Social Media Channels, Blogging
– Website Review & Assessment
– Competitor Site Review
– Search Engine Optimization
Your Second Step – A Detailed Marketing Plan:
You need to be seen. You need to be heard. You need to be found.
The next step is a to put together a detailed marketing plan from the information you gathered from your marketing strategy.
This is an in-depth marketing roadmap, infrastructure and plan that will be used for your marketing. It will include developing content, developing promotional offers, most effective social media channels to be active on, email marketing, building an email list, and budget for Facebook advertising.
This detailed Marketing Plan will help your business or organization become more structured, and is something you can implement straightaway in order to see success and become more profitable.
A marketing strategy and plan is the KEY to your success. Don’t procrastinate and start them today.
