Blockchain

HJH Investments Presents Its Revolutionary Tracking Token

Published

2 mins ago

on

HJH Investments Presents Its Revolutionary Tracking Token
Wichita, Kansas, 15th April, 2022, Chainwire

As a tracking token for HJH Investments’ real estate holdings, HJH REAL Token is a game-changing innovation.

Any trader interested in buying the token needs to download the Coinbase app and add funds. Following this step, it would be necessary to get the MetaMask app and transfer  USDC and ETH (for gas fees) from Coinbase to the wallet. Finally, users will need to access a swap portal (SushiSwap or UniSwap) and connect their crypto wallet to purchase the HJHRE token.

Purchasers can quickly look up the token by using its address, which is 0xd2320df6602B5D0BAEA496d2697291a2264150A4.

The Features Introduced by the Team

This new coin aims to integrate characteristics of the stock market, real estate, and ETFs using cryptocurrency. 

Specifically, the team integrated the following aspects from several marketplaces in the project:

  • Stock market: the HJH Real token utilizes formulas as targeted metrics to assess market valuation (e.g., price to earnings ratio).
  • ETFs: the token is designed to track a collection of investments through a set of data points.
  • Real estate: HJH Investments’ real estate portfolio is the object of the ETF-like tracking system

Buying HJHRE is not an investment in HJH Investments’ real estate assets. Purchasing the token gives users access to HJH Investments’ real estate portfolio performance. In order to employ a robust tracking mechanism, the project proposes a dual pricing system:

  • Real Estate Asset & Income Pricing (REI) can be seen as a Price-to-Earnings logic applied to the real estate industry.
  • Proof-of-Volume (POV) divides a well-researched statistical coefficient (i.e., 5,764,801) by the total HJRE exchanged or gifted on the market. The numerator was chosen to reflect the transaction volume without overwhelming the REI amount.

More Information About the HJH Real Token

The HRH Real Token launched on March 31st, 2022, with around 400 million coins already in circulation. The developers made it so that the maximum supply of the HJH Real token will never go beyond 1.2 billion units.

For the remaining tokens, a mining method will be used. As a result, the system was designed to become increasingly challenging over time. 

Tokens will be mined when HJH buys more real estate properties, as the token and real estate prices are linked. The team will quarterly review this number and adjust the token supply accordingly. 

The mining mechanism will be based on market pricing and the POV system. The team will split the real estate buying activity by the highest number. 

About HJH Investments

HJH Investments is a commercial real estate investment firm based in Wichita, Kansas. Credit tenant, NN, or NNN leased properties are HJH’s specialties.  As of now, HJH has attracted over 300 accredited investors nationwide and has a portfolio in excess of $400 Million. 

Anyone interested in following the project can explore HJH Real Token’s website or visit HJH Investments’ social pages at the links below.Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram 

Contacts

Blockchain

NUMISME: Crypto’s First Cash Protocol – Pay With Cash And Receive Change Electronically

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

NUMISME: Crypto's First Cash Protocol - Pay With Cash And Receive Change Electronically
Eugene, Oregon, 15th April, 2022, Chainwire

There is one universal truth with which we can all agree: Change. An unequivocal reality of the cosmos, change is constant. Despite emotions, thoughts, or actions, change is an unstoppable force for which there is no immovable object. As creatures of comfort and habit, we often go out of our way to avoid or ignore changes, negative and beneficial.

The world’s financial systems are no exception to this universal law. Technological improvements have progressed the digitization of currency, moving us closer to cashless societies and away from the physically held currency. Many people fear this technological shift in our monetary system will be government-controlled, leading to the loss of financial freedom. Therefore private and/or decentralized organizations are essential for moving forward. These improvements in technology also make innovative tools possible, which can provide people more control and power over their finances than ever before. NumisMe is one of those innovations, and may forever change the way the world thinks about physical change.

Physical currencies and loose change are on their way toward extinction. Physical money can be lost, stolen, damaged, or even intentionally thrown away due to its perceived lack of value or cumbersome nature. This attrition results in billions of dollars disappearing every year. Imagine making a cash purchase without the need to receive physical change, but instead, receiving it electronically? What if we were free to send, spend, or save our digitized cash and coins as we see fit, and also invest it through the world of decentralized finance?

What is NumisMe?

Built on the concept of progressive decentralization, NumisMe is the only crypto purchasing cash protocol committed to the digitization of all loose change. Powered by NUME, the world’s first cryptocurrency which can be bought directly with cash, saving and investing have never been easier. When a cash purchase occurs, a customer can choose to “NumisMe” the remaining change directly into their APP. Participating retailers then scan the QR code displayed by the customer’s NumisMe app, using the merchant software integrated with their POS system, triggering an immediate electronic ACH transfer. The possibilities with this onramp from fiat to digital currency are unprecedented.

What does NumisMe do?

Users can store and save their change securely in the NumisMe APP. As a digital store of funds, NumisMe can also provide a debit card, virtual or physical, to fulfill banking roles and offer a digital onramp to those without traditional banking services, requiring only Wi-Fi to do so. NumisMe offers many services offered by traditional banks such as account and transaction viewing and balance sheets. By connecting to the bank account, users can choose to send accumulated change from the NumisMe app to that bank account. In addition, the app offers a peer-to-peer function that allows users to send money to anyone, anywhere, at any time, as long as they are also using the NumisMe APP.

At its innovative core, NumisMe users can instantly purchase the company’s ERC-20 NUME tokens with their saved change. This allows them to reap the benefits of RFI-static rewards for holding NUME. Users can also choose to stake their NUME into a DeFi savings account, resulting in additional growth beyond holding the token. With the door to DeFi opened through purchasing NUME, the ability to swap their NUME with Ethereum or other ERC-20 tokens becomes possible. NumisMe provides those without banking access a gateway into crypto, and serves as an alternative outlet for those affected by cryptocurrency restrictions or bans from regional regulations and centralized banking. NumisMe hopes to significantly increase the adoption of crypto globally, by providing a direct avenue to crypto and removing the middlemen.

About NumisMe

NumisMe empowers everyone through its visionary technology, providing the tools they need to make every dollar and cent count. Mainstream awareness of cryptocurrency is growing, but entering and navigating the space is still difficult. NumisMe provides an alternative method of entry into crypto that could represent a tidal wave of mass adoption. With the inevitable digitization of all physical currency, the future appears cloudy to many. NumisMe hopes to be part of the solution which makes that future clearer and brighter for all.

For more information visit our website: https://numisme.io/  

Contacts
Blockchain

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes Twitter Amid Elon Musk Row

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Gains Momentum Following Musk's Tweet
14 mins ago |