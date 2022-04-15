Finance
Hotel Financial Control – Improved Hotel P&L Structure Based on New Revenues and Costs
The Hotel Financial Control function generally analyses the Hotel activity through a standard P&L reclassification that identifies four main departments that represent the main business area of the Hotel: Rooms Revenues, Food & Beverages, Telephone and Other Income. Rooms and F&B are the main drivers of value, while the other revenues may help the total contribution. For each of the four department the Hotel Financial Control calculates the department profit and then the cumulative Department Profit of the Hotel.
We then subtract the Undistributed Expenses (including Adm. & General, Marketing, Repairs and Maintenance, Energy Costs, etc.) to obtain the Gross Operating Profit of the Hotel and we subtract Fixed Charges (including Equipment and other Rent/lease, Real Estate and other Taxes, Building and other Insurance, etc.) to obtain the Net Operating Income.
The main size and performance measure in the Hotel industry are identified as the Occupancy Rate, multiple occupancy factor, annual sleepers, GUR (number of sleepers per available bed) ARR (Average Room Rate), Revenues PAR (per available room), Revenues POR (Per Occupied Room). The main profitability measures of an Hotel are based on Gross Operating Income (GOI-Par and GOI-Por) and to Net Operating Income (NOI-Par and NOI-Por). Hotel valuation multiples are often linked to RevPar, GopPar and NoiPar.
Nice, but it is time to make few changes. Although the Hotel industry is less subject to rough changes, there are two drivers that would suggest to the Hotel Financial Control to make some development to the above reclassification: Internet based booking and the new Real Estate financial structures. Let’s see how these drivers may lead to some upgrades in our way to look at the accounts of an Hotel.
Hotel bookings include direct bookings at the Hotel (via telephone or Internet based), “chain” label driven bookings and Internet media bookings (via major Internet bookings media). Each of these channel requires a different organisation structure, different contracts and different costs. It is not a simple sales and marketing choice with associated Sales and Marketing costs: the decision to stress the Internet channel changes rather than the traditional channels dramatically change the Hotel operations and the Hotel P&L. We worked as Advisor together with an Hotel manager in a famous location in Italy. We decided that the “chain” label driven booking was too expensive and could be replaced by Internet media bookings. The result was an increase in the overall Hotel occupancy rate with no decrease in the Avg Room Rate. The installation of the new system required an overall three months investment, peanuts in comparison with what the Hotel was paying to have a famous label on the door. But in order to really monitor each cent of cost we needed to chance the Hotel Financial Control system.
The issue is: Is it correct that the Hotel Financial Control considers Sales costs as Undistributed Expenses, as these costs are not evenly insisting on the different revenue stream? In other words: what we noticed is that the Sales channel brings different Sales costs on Room Dept and on F&B Dept. If these is the case, we might therefore decide to include the different impact of Sales channel expenses on the department. P&L with more accuracy.
A different issue on the Hotel Financial Control structure rely upon the new Real Estate ownership. Hotel Real Estate are increasingly owned by financial investors that very little care about the characteristics of the Hotel business and are very demanding: they require a stable financial flow, possibly a higher reward based on the performance of the Hotel and they look at long-term capital appreciation. The structure of the lease / rent contract and its cost is therefore not simply one of the fixed costs of the Hotel but is “the” cost. The Hotel Financial Control cannot simply include this in a row down in the P&L, but a much in depth analysis is needed. We might want to include the contingency share of the lease /rent in operating expenses so that our Dept. profit really reflects the profit to the firm. In addition we might want to define into a proper P&L figure the relevant lease / rent expenses.
Finally a few words on other issues: telephone revenues and SPA revenues.
Everybody attending an hotel owns at least one mobile telephone and pretends full Internet coverage: Hotel telephone revenues are therefore limited. The wellness area, including SPA and fitness revenues instead are increasing: the Hotel Financial Control often replaces the telephone Dept line with the SPA Dept. line.
As Advisor in this industry, we are therefore challenged with the clients’ need for further improvements in Hotel Financial Control so that it really supports the management in its decisions.
5 Reasons Why Finding the Right Tax Pro Can Save You Thousands
Winters are tough, and just when you emerge from your home on the first nice days of spring, you realize it’s tax season (rest assured, every tax pro is prepared). You grumble and throw a fit because your tax planning has been less than stellar. Now, even though tax season comes around the same time every, single year, we seem to find ourselves completely lost as to where to begin the process of reporting our taxes to Uncle Sam.
This season can be different, though, because you have begun considering hiring a tax planning professional to help get your financial station in life at least a bit more organized. The problem is you may have never worked with a tax planning pro, so where do you start? You’ve become so used to the idea that even though your tax work wasn’t perfect, it was at least free. Now, with an investment in a tax pro service, you’re wondering if it’s the right idea.
Here are five reasons finding the right tax professional is not only a smart decision but can save you a lot of money:
1. Provide Info on Your Income – You need to be able to provide detailed information about the income coming into your home. This includes you and your spouse. Keep in mind you also have to declare income from side jobs as well as investments. The great thing is your tax expert will shine some light on where you can actually add deductions to your taxes, which means more money in your pocket.
2. Account For Your Banking – A tax pro can take your bank account information, individual accounts or joint accounts, and let you know where they belong on your tax return. No more guessing games as inconsistencies can lead to audits down the road.
3. Make Note of Your Deductions – Deductions are categorized as either business (i.e., utility bills, mileage, office supplies). or non-business (i.e., property taxes, student loans, charitable donations), and your tax guru can help you see if there is money you’re missing out on.
4. Have Tax Documents Ready to Go – Sometimes you’ll be asked to provide pay stubs, previous tax returns, investment records, and pension information. This level of detail is key because the right tax professional will demand no less. It’s all about accountability on your part of the process.
5. Don’t Expect Immediate Answers & Numbers – Your tax professional needs to be able to assess your financial situation, and that takes time. They need to crunch the numbers to find out what type of money you may owe the IRS. Moreover, they may actually be able to look at your tax history and see if there is money that is owed to you.
Even if this is your first time working with a tax pro, always remember that it is a step that is never too late to make.
RMDs and the “Still Working” Exception
If you are still working and approaching the grand old age of 70, you may be wondering about the “Required Minimum Distribution” (RMD) that you will have to take each year to avoid IRS penalties. One thing that many people are not aware of is that IRAs are treated differently from 401K plans. Are you financially blessed, don’t need the money and not looking forward to being forced to take an unwanted RMD from your retirement account? Perhaps you want to delay those distributions if possible. You may have heard about the “Still-working” exception, which can allow RMDs to be put off, but are not sure how it works or to what it applies?
The still-working exception does not apply to IRAs. It only applies to company plans. If you are still working, that can’t help you delay RMDs from your IRA plans unless your company allows rollovers from IRAs into their 401K. Also, sadly, the exception will only apply to the company for which you are still working. If you have investments in other company 401K plans, you still have to take RMDs from them. Also, your plan may not allow the “Still working” out to be used and force you to take required minimum distributions even though you are still working for them. They are not required to make you take RMDs by IRS but some plans do that on their own. Hopefully yours does not. If one uses the “Still-working” exception, then RMDs begin in the year you separate from service. The required beginning date is April 1 of the year after separation from service.
Delaying the RMD may seem like a great idea if you have other investments and liquidity, but it not always the best idea. You may be locked into company stock or have a limited range of investments in the company plan versus an IRA or taking the money and investing it yourself. Folks who were fully invested in Enron stock in their 401k know that a lifetime of retirement can go up in smoke if concentrated in one thing. Taxes are also a concern. Yes, delaying an RMD delays paying the IRS, but unless you plan on working forever, at some point you will have an RMD and it will be larger as you will have a shorter life expectancy. That means more taxes later on down the road. If you die, your beneficiary will have an RMD even if they are under 70.
One final caveat, if you own 5% or more of your company, you must take required distributions even if you still work there. This can include other family members ownership interests as well.
This decision on RMDs can be a big one. A CFP, Chartered Financial Consultant, CPA or Enrolled Agent should be consulted if you are unsure of what to do.
Purchasing Investment Property – 10 Things to Consider Before Diving Into Real Estate Investment
When considering including real estate as part of your investment portfolio, there are a lot of factors you will need to consider. It is not just a matter of deciding on a property to invest in, because you will also need to answer a few questions about your investment. Not every real estate investment is the same, and not every investor is the same. Here are ten things to consider before you start investing in real estate.
First, are you ready to invest in real estate? You need to be both mentally ready and financially set. Remember – if your property is between renters, you still have loan payments you need to make and other obligations to uphold. You may wish to consult with your investment advisor about your current portfolio and how much you can afford to carry until you begin to see a real return on investment.
Next, set a plan. It will help map out your strategy and define for you what your goal is in terms of investing. Your plan will help guide you should you want to make changes along the way. Your plan can also help you understand all of the expenses you will incur along the way, including utility bills, fees for your experts, times when no one is renting from you, and maintenance and repair costs.
Then, decide what kind of property you want to invest in. You could invest in rental properties, or you could buy homes with the intent to fix them up and resell them, a process called flipping. Then there are commercial properties you could invest in, like retail buildings or multi-unit residential units.
You will definitely need to have a solid base for financing the properties you choose. If you have the cash to make your initial investment, you can do a lot more with purchasing homes quickly and saving on the mortgage amount every month. Remember that though interest rates are low now, there is no guarantee against future increases, so should you choose to finance, make sure you lock in a low rate with a fixed rate loan.
Consider the current vacancy rates in the area where you want to buy your investment property. A lot of vacancies near the house you choose do not bode well for you to be the successful one to find renters.
Sixth, decide who will do the property management. If you intend to live on-site, you can certainly take on this task yourself. But, if you are not going to live on-site, or you don’t feel confident in doing the property management piece yourself, by all means hire a professional property manager or sign a contract with a PM company.
When you are ready to buy, it can be a help to find a real estate agent who specializes in investment properties. They will be more knowledgeable about finding you properties that will suit your unique needs.
Ensure that before you buy you get a complete home inspection done so any minor repairs can be taken care of and any major repairs can be steered clear of. Solving minor repairs may mean that you can add value to the rent.
Remember that being a real estate investor, particularly if you go the landlord route, is a business. You will need to keep financial records, comply with regulations, and file legal documents. Having a team around you who can help you with these tasks will be necessary.
Lastly, what is your exit plan? Though you might be in real estate for the long run, eventually you need to sell the property. If the economy drops again, you won’t be able to sell it easily or if you do, it may even be for a loss. Having a plan for what you will do for each property will help ease the stress of a softening of the economy.
