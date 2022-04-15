Finance
How to Buy a House For Back Taxes, Dirt Cheap, Without Competition
So you’re looking for a smarter way to buy a property, either to live in, or to invest in. Congratulations. If you’re reading this article, it means you’ve leapt out of the “thinking” phase and into the “doing” phase, and most people never make it that far. There are many deals to be had, if you’re willing to do a little research.
You’ve probably heard that tax foreclosure property is a great investment, and you haven’t been led astray; but now, you’re going to learn how to buy a house for back taxes, dirt cheap, without dealing with the headache of competition. If you’re looking for a cheap property to buy for yourself to live in, stay tuned as well- this technique will work even better if you’re not an investor!
Right now, throw out everything you’ve heard or read about tax sales. If you’re smart, you’re going to figure out quickly that you can’t compete with all the big companies that will be clamoring to bid against you at the sale. Tax sale, be it for deeds or liens, is not a place for the savvy investor in today’s market. There’s a much better way for you to buy a house for back taxes: from the tax delinquent owner himself.
Most people overlook this strategy, which is why you’ll find next to no competition. If you’ve ever tried buying directly from an owner in mortgage foreclosure, then you understand why this is so widely unappealing to failed mortgage foreclosure investors. Frequently you can’t get these owners to return your call for the life of you– and if you do get a deal, then you have to deal with mortgage, the second mortgage, the back bills, the back taxes; but when you buy a house for back taxes, it’s a different animal.
Why?
Because these houses almost never have a mortgage!
That’s right. The mortgage company takes care of any tax problems to avoid losing their interest in the property. So you’ll find almost all these houses are free of a mortgage, or they wouldn’t be up for tax sale in the first place.
Another thing that might seem counter-intuitive is that the owners will almost always return your calls, and when they do, they’re eager to make a deal with you to sell to you, and for dirt cheap, just to get the property out of their name! This is because, as you’ll see, many owners of these properties aren’t people who are down on their luck, and are losing their homes. They’re people who inherited property, or absentee landlords, who have had it with this economy, and actually let the property go to tax sale on purpose, just to get rid of it.
This gold mine of owners can be hard to find, making them great prospects, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find how many of these owners are ready to hand over their deed for a couple hundred dollars to you, just because they’d rather see it go to a nice, small-time investor like you, than to see it go to the government. If you’re looking to buy a property for yourself to live in? Even better. Expect to find owners even more excited to give it to you- for almost no money.
Finance
Want To Invest In Startups – Consider This First
Small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy, they create the majority of all new jobs in America. Most of us got our first job in a small business. Unfortunately, the highest rate of business failure occurs in startups and early-stage companies.
The underfunded entrepreneur has become a cliché, they’re always, looking for money. This provides many excellent opportunities to those with money to lend and a cast iron constitution. Who wouldn’t like to get in on the ground floor of a computer company growing out of a garage or a social media platform starting in a dorm room? Of course, these unicorns are generally a once in a lifetime opportunity but they’re not the only opportunity.
Startups and very early-stage companies are at the far end of the risk/reward scale. Most are also at the point where just a little seed capital could make all the difference in the world. Maybe even the difference between another dismal statistic and the king of Wall Street.
If you think you’re ready to go out on that limb, and you meet the criteria, money and guts, here are seven things to consider before signing the check.
- You’re investing in people. At this point there’s little, if any, track record and forget about liquidating assets as a means of recovering your investment, there aren’t any.
- Do the founders have any experience in the business’s core product or service? Past performance, for the most part, is not a good predictor of future success but you have to base this leap of faith on something.
- Is the founder relentlessly passionate about the business and 100% committed to its success?
- How have they gotten this far? Where did the funding come from that enabled the business to survive and grow to this point? Have the founders pitched their friends and family? If they’re not confident enough to bet the mortgage or offer the opportunity to their inner circle, do you really want to risk your money?
- Is this business creating real solutions to real, recognizable problems?
- Is there a documented need for the investment? Will your money be well spent?
- Is the growth path capable of providing you with a return?
Finally, don’t shy away from investing in startups or early-stage ventures just do it wisely and when all else is said and done, trust gut feeling and act on them. Most importantly, plan for and anticipate losing your entire investment.
Finance
Financial Charts – Understanding The Chart History Of The Stock Market
The stock market is all about speculation. About understanding trends and interpreting them to your own benefit. If you understand the way the market rolls then you can maybe predict the fortunes of the market and make your money out of it. So to be a trader in the stock exchange, the first prerequisite is to study the trends of the market in previous years and then be able to apply them to current trends.
For a trader, an educated guess can go a long way in profit making. Say the trader wants to invest in a particular stock. The first thing that trader will have to do is study the past trends of the stock, its ups and downs and then guess if buying that stock is a lucrative option or not. The easiest method of doing this is by studying something called the chart history of a stock.
The chart history gives the historical perspective of any listed stock. It lists the ups and down of the stock over the years along with various other aspects. For example, if a stock is flourishing and an investor wants to invest in it, he is always advised to refer to the chart history of it first. The chart history will tell him when the stock had flourished previously, how long it had continued to flourish and when it had started decline and whether that decline was steady or rapid.
With information as empowering as this, the risks of investing in stocks can be reduced greatly. Thus the importance of chart history can in no way be undermined to a investor.
The question obviously arises, why a chart? Would it not be better to use raw data, as a reference? Well the answer is simple. A chart can take that financial data and visually represent it in such a way that trends and inconsistencies become very apparent. What would otherwise be rows and rows of plain numbers become visually appealing diagrammatic representations of that same data. This leads to better and faster interpretation of the data that would otherwise take forever to make sense of.
Thus for any investor, a chart history of a stock is invaluable. Stock market matrix, significant swings, secular cycles, generation returns, distorted averages and several other parameters are studied in a chart history. So understanding it is imperative. And instead of raw data, if this data is visualized, the process is facilitated greatly.
Finance
Carb Cycling – Learn About the Palumbo Diet and What it Shares With the Carb Cycling Diet
Carb Cycling has become quite a big sensation in the body building world. And it is starting to catch on in the lives of every day regular people as well. However, people are starting to wonder about the Palumbo Diet, and if it shares anything with the carb cycling diet. You are about to find that out right now.
Basically what the Palumbo Diet is, is a extreme variation of the carb cycling diet. What it does, is you eat NO carbs through out the day, just only before your weight lifting work out, and once a week on your cheat meal.
Like carb cycling this diet is meant to activate Ketosis in the brain, which will start using kestones in your body, which are stored in fat as energy. This will burn your fat at an accelerated rate while you are off of carbs.
Then, once a week, you get your cheat meal, which refills you, and starts the process over again.
So, yes, the Palumbo diet is a lot like carb cycling, except maybe more so on the extreme range of things. But if you have ever seen any pictures of Dave Palumbo, you will know it seems to work quite well for him. He is a body builder after all, and has won many competitions in his career that certainly does prove his methods, A lot of other builders have taken up his diet and used it with great success as well.
It’s really hard to say who actually came up with this idea first, but, from the results I have seen, and if you have the will power, you will have great success with this diet plan. Just be careful, and don’t over do it to much, if you don’t feel well during this plan, please consult a doctor right away.
