How To Protect Your Home & Real Estate Investment
Disclaimer: This is based on my personal and professional experience. It’s still best to consult with an attorney or your accountant for further clarification.
Today, let’s talk about your properties and what you can do to protect them. Some of you might have recently acquired a property or invested in one but don’t really know how to protect the investment long term. It’s hard to not have assurance on the protection of an investment you spent thousands or millions of dollars on. It’s best that hear from personal and professional experiences on how these people were able to go about protecting their investment.
With my years of experience, I’ve found that the best way to protect your properties is to put it under a Trust. I’ve done this many times that at this point, it only takes me a few minutes to put one property on a Trust.
It works like this: I pick a trustee and you pick anyone that you trust. Then, there will be two important documents that go on the Trust. These are the Trust Certificate and the Declaration of the Trust.
This has a number of advantages. For instance, someone sues you for an accident which involves your house. They’ll see that a Trust owns it and they’ll pull out more information from the Trust.
However, they’ll see that the Trust doesn’t own anything else since what I do is I put each property on separate Trusts which is under its own name.
Most of the time, the attorney would back out when they see that the Trust only has one property. They know how tedious it is to go through the process, especially those owned by LOC.
Another advantage is if ever you get married to someone who owes child support or taxes, their financial obligations will attach with the house. But when your house is under a Trust, no one can touch it.
For me, this is a good thing to have. It reassures you and protects your rights as a property owner or heir. It could be a challenge for you to take the first step, but with the right attitude and goal, you should be able to find a way on how to protect your investments.
Once again, it’s important that you consult with your attorney and accountant for further knowledge.
Protect your assets, seal your future. If you have any more questions, don’t hesitate to reach out!
Retiring To France
People residing in Great Britain and wishing to retire permanently in France should first inform their D.S.S. office a few weeks before the intended date of departure. The D.S.S. will set the necessary administrative arrangements in motion. (See address below).
– You are planning to move before you get your state pension (eg: you are already in receipt of your private pension)
You should apply for a form E106 (medical cover for up to 2 years) – see D.S.S. – Alternatively, a private insurance or voluntary contributions should be considered when the E106 expires or if you have not reached the age of state retirement (Contact your local French social security office).
– People receiving a UK state pension only
If the pensioner does not get a pension from France at a later date, the United Kingdom will accept costs. A form E121GB will be issued on request from the pensioner to allow him to register for health care in France.
– People receiving both a UK and French pensions
In this case, the French sickness insurance institution will be responsible for the health care costs and the pensioner will be treated as a French pensioner for health care purposes.
– People receiving a UK pension and will eventually receive another EU pension at a later date
A form E121GB will be issued. When the French (or other European Union Country) pension becomes payable, the health care liabilities will be reviewed. For example, the E121GB may have to be cancelled if insurance periods in the other European Union country were no longer than those in the UK. The Health care costs will then be the responsibility of this European Union country, which will provide the form E121.
Bad Credit Car Loan Vs Guaranteed Auto Financing – Will You Save Money?
You’re in the market to buy a new car and that’s great. Today most everyone buying a new vehicle will need some form of auto financing and if you find your personal finances or credit are less than perfect, you can still get a very affordable car financing if you know how.
An informed car buyer is a smart car buyer. When you know your auto financing options and you have your car financing set up and approved before you talk to any sales person, you can walk into a car dealership and negotiate a better deal on your terms without feeling intimidated, regardless of your financial situation.
If you know that you have certain credit challenges, you should understand the differences between bad credit car loans and guaranteed auto financing.
Bad Credit Car Loans…
Bad Credit Car Loans typically have been available through new car dealerships on the purchase of a new car or a pre-owned certified used vehicle. The actual auto loan financing paper-work is handled at the dealership but in general, the bad credit car loan finance contract is sold off to another lender. That lender will maintain and service your loan. Loans typically have a term of 24 months up to 60 months. The downsides to a bad credit car loan are that many franchise car dealerships are not set up to arrange these type loans in-house, interest rates and cost can vary widely and limit your auto purchase choices.
Guaranteed Auto Financing…
Guaranteed Auto Financing differs from a bad credit car loan primarily in that this type financing is offered directly by smaller or independent auto facilities. Your finance contract is provided by the actual auto wholesale dealer and the loan is paid directly to the auto dealer that sold you the car. In other words, you would be financing your car purchase from the company that owns it and sold you the vehicle. Guaranteed auto financing is used for the purchase of used or pre-owned vehicles and not typically for purchasing a brand new car or truck. Loan terms are shorter than more conventional auto loans and they rarely offer terms over 36 months.
The big advantage to guaranteed auto financing is that often no credit check is required to obtain this financing. Payments are normally made weekly and sometimes in person. One disadvantage to this type of auto loan is that many car dealers providing guaranteed auto financing will never report your credit to the credit bureaus. So if you’re making payments regularly and establishing an excellent payment history, this will not be reflected in improving your personal credit profile or your credit score.
Your best approach would be to start now and see what financing options are available for you. There are excellent specialized auto financing services available online today that offer a whole range of affordable car loan programs even if you’ve been turned down for financing or you have poor credit, bad credit or other financial considerations, you’ll be surprised at how they can help you to buy a new car.
You see now that there are major differences between a bad credit car loan and guaranteed auto financing and there are other financing options besides these. Get approved for the best car loan for you first, then walk into the car dealers and negotiate on your terms.
Working Capital Management
Financial management decisions are divided into the management of assets (investments) and liabilities (sources of financing), in the long-term and the short-term. It is common knowledge that a firm’s value cannot be maximized in the long run unless it survives the short run. Firms fail most often because they are unable to meet their working capital needs; consequently, sound working capital management is a requisite for firm survival.
About 60 percent of a financial manager’s time is devoted to working capital management, and many of the potential employees in finance-related fields will find out that their first assignment on the job will involve working capital. For these reasons, working capital policy and management is an essential topic of study. In many text books working capital refers to current assets, and net working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital policy refers to decisions relating to the level of current assets and the way they are financed, while working capital management refers to all those decisions and activities a firm undertakes in order to manage efficiently the elements of current assets.
The term working capital originated with the old Yankee peddler, who would load up his wagon with goods and then go off on his route to peddle his wares. The merchandise was called working capital because it was what he actually sold, or “turned over”, to produce his profits. The wagon and horse were his fixed assets. He generally owned the horse and wagon, so they were financed with “equity” capital, but he borrowed the funds to buy the merchandise. These borrowings were called working capital loans, and they had to be repaid after each trip to demonstrate to the bank that the credit was sound. If the peddler was able to repay the loan, then the bank would issue another loan, and these were sound banking practices. The days of the Yankee peddler have long since pasted, but the importance of working capital remains. Current asset management and short-term financing are still the two basic elements of working capital and a daily headache for the financial managers.
Working capital, sometimes called gross working capital, simply refers to the firm’s total current assets (the short-term ones), cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, and inventory. While long-term financial analysis primarily concerns strategic planning, working capital management deals with day-to-day operations. By making sure that production lines do not stop due to lack of raw materials, that inventories do not build up because production continues unchanged when sales dip, that customers pay on time and that enough cash is on hand to make payments when they are due. Obviously without good working capital management, no firm can be efficient and profitable.
Statements about the flexibility, cost, and riskiness of short-term debt versus long-term debt depend, to a large extent, on the type of short-term credit that actually is used. Short-term credit is defined as any liability originally scheduled for payment within one year. There are numerous sources of short-term funds, such as accruals, accounts payable (trade credit), bank loans, and commercial paper. The major elements of current liabilities are trade creditors and bank overdrafts, and these are further analyzed.
