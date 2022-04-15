Finance
How to Save Money and Get Discount Car Insurance in Connecticut
Automobile insurance is mandatory in the state of Connecticut, so there is no way of getting around the expense of purchasing it. Whether you buy the state minimum of $20,000 bodily injury per person/$50,000 bi any one accident/ $10,000 property damage liability for one accident or choose to purchase higher limits (recommended), you will incur a cost.
To get the best rate in Connecticut, you will have to become actively involved. There are things you, as the consumer can do to lower your rate. Here are a few tips:
1. Safe driver courses: Take a safe driving course to earn a premium discount. Before you go out and take just any safe driving course, contact your insurance company and ask them for a listing of courses and schools they will accept. Some insurance companies do not recognize or accept all safety courses.
2. Good Credit: Although in the state of Connecticut, the insurance company must notify the consumer if their credit history is used as a factor in determining the car insurance rate. Good credit may earn premium discounts. Insurance companies found that people with good credit generally report fewer claims.
3. Losses: If your driving history is littered with many auto claims, your chances of getting insurance through a standard insurance company decreases and if you are successful in getting insurance, your premiums will reflect the poor claims history in the form of a higher rate.
4. Assigned Risk: If your losses are so severe and you are unable to secure insurance through a standard market, you will have to purchase your insurance through the Connecticut Auto Assigned Risk Plan. For more information regarding the Assigned Risk Plan, contact the Connecticut Department of Insurance.
5. Shop Around: The internet has made is much easier for you to find alternate automobile quotes. Make sure you contact more than one insurance company for alternate quotes before you sign on the dotted line.
How Not at Fault Accidents Affect Insurance Premiums
When one drives a car, there is always a risk of an accident. A not at fault accident means a driver gets into an accident and is found not at fault for the incident. Many drivers think that if they are in an accident where they are found not at fault, their insurance premiums will not be affected. Unfortunately, this is not always true.
Many responsible drivers found not at fault for an accident may still see their insurance premiums increase. Insurance companies establish their premiums on risk-factor, meaning an insurance premium rate is determined by the risk of a driver getting into an accident. As a result, even if you are found not at fault for an accident, your risk level will be increased by the car insurance company. Each insurance provider will have their own set of policies, but in general, they look at the driver’s risk of getting into an accident and adjust their rates accordingly.
The number of accidents a driver is involved in will affect the insurance premium, even if one is found at no-fault for the accidents. Most insurance companies will conduct their own investigation into an accident to find out who they think was at-fault. There are many insurance companies that state that if a driver has maintained a good driving record, and is involved in an accident where they are found not at fault, they will not raise the driver’s premiums if it is their first not at fault accident. In other cases, particularly if a driver is involved in a number of not at fault accidents, the insurance company will consider that although one is found at no fault so many times, the driver seems to have a driving problem so they will raise insurance premiums.
The insurance companies also look for cases of accident fraud which is when people get in car accidents on purpose to file a claim. As well, there are insurance providers that take the seriousness of the accident into consideration when deciding if they should raise one’s premiums. For instance, if a car backs into you, your rates won’t increase, but if there is an accident that totals the car, you may see your premiums go up.
Not at fault accidents can also affect insurance premiums in cases where the other driver who is found at fault may claim that you are the one at fault and take the case to court. Your insurance provider is normally involved in the case which ends up being quite expensive for the insurance company. As well, even if you are not at fault after an accident, but you have a previous violation such as a speeding ticket, your insurance premium may go up.
The increase in your premium may take place because the second accident puts you in a higher risk category. As well, if you receive a discount on a device you use in the car such as a motorized seatbelt, and you were not wearing it at the time of the accident where you were found not at fault, the insurance provider may take away the discount causing your premium to go up.
Any type of accident can cause your auto insurance premiums to go up. In order to protect yourself in the event of an accident in where you are found not a fault, ask your insurance company about their no fault policies.
Starting a Taxi Business in Uganda? There Is More Than Meets the Eye
A typical investor in the taxi business in Uganda is going to encounter two key issues even before they start making their first shilling. I explain these issues below.
When I first bought a used taxi from my grandparents, I took it for repair to a mechanic in the Wandegeya suburb. He “over hauled” it and told me it was in perfect condition. One week later, the differential had developed a few problems. Next the crank shaft had a few issues. I eventually over came these issues but then came the witchcraft story.
A typical Ugandan reader is probably surprised that I haven’t raised the issue of business and witchcraft before. It seems many Ugandans firmly believe that going to the witch doctor and giving your last white goat(and with no spot of black) is going to turn your business into an overnight success even if you cannot differentiate(no pun intended) between cash as profit(which you can use as dividends) and cash from sales(which you should not use until all expenses are settled).
So the witchcraft story is this; I hired my cousin John [not real name for obvious reasons] to work as the taxi’s first conductor. He according to the family rumour mill “bewitched” the taxi because:
*Day 1. The suspension broke.
*Day 3: The crank shaft developed further problems.
*Day 5. The differential was shaking again.
*Day 7: The taxi knocked someone crossing the road at Ndeeba.
In the 1 month that the taxi was in business, I made only Shs 7,000! Oh, I used that to bail out the driver at the police station. I am not one to consider the validity of the witchcraft story but that brings me to the taxi business and factors to consider if you are to invest in it.
First the CONS (of course)
1. Mechanics without ethics
There is a possibility that when I took the taxi for refurbishment, the mechanic to whom I entrusted the repair provided me with a pro-forma invoice for parts he didn’t install, obtained them second hand or third hand or even that he didn’t carry out all the necessary repairs. How could I verify that with no knowledge of the intricacies of a car, let alone a second hand taxi from Bungokho?
You can of course get round this issue by instead taking your Toyota Hiace (the predominant model used for taxi business in Uganda) to Toyota Uganda’s repair workshop. Don’t expect of course to pay Shs. 7,000 for repair. They use computerised diagnostics and their mechanics use a logging system to bill you by the hour. Oh and of course they use new and genuine parts so forget that used crank shaft your mechanic Kakooza will find you from Kisekka market. As per the Toyota Uganda website, you can expect to start paying for servicing for a Toyota Hiace Model from Shs. 183,900.
2. Difficulty of revenue verification
Unless you are driving the taxi yourself or install cameras just like the London Buses or National Express buses in the UK, it is virtually impossible to ascertain passenger numbers on any given route at any given time. I know many a business owner will circumvent the issue by not paying the driver/conductor wages an instead demanding a fixed daily/weekly sum say 6 days a week with Sunday being the “driver’s day”. The driver’s day being the day he doesn’t pay you as all revenue will go to wards earning their keep. This may work to an extent until the driver/conductor tells you:
“Mukama wange, Walk to work etuletedde bizibu” [My Lord, we were unable to make sufficient money today owing to the “Walk to work” demonstrations].
He then proceeds to hand you half the agreed fee. How do you verify that driver’s story?
Oh there will be numerous of those stories. Next time it will be that Uganda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (UTODA) is fleecing them and they have fought back, then another day; Traffic Police “search and stop” operations have resulted in massive delays followed the next day by a strike by drivers. Of course you as their “Lord” cannot be inhumane and continue to demand the fixed sum can you?
Like I have hinted, if you are seriously considering investing in this sector, perhaps you can find a supplier for on board cameras. However for simplicity and line with the norm in Uganda, I will therefore propose that the potential investor stick to the common practice of agreeing with the driver a fixed “contractor” rate for a given route. I would however recommend that this rate be verified through corroborating with different drivers of the route the taxi will ply.
3. Starting capital and cost of financing
Owing to a vehicle being considered to be a key asset in Uganda,it is pretty common for this investment to be financed by a commercial bank loan or lease financing from companies such as DFCU Leasing Limited. In addition many car dealers are happy to provide loan financing. You can get a decent used taxi (complete with stripes and fixed seats) for about Shs 17m going by my research information from autotrader.ug.
Now the key issue in respect of cost of financing. Following the recent increase(November 2011) by Bank of Uganda of the Bank Rate to 29%, I can expect that the commercial banks will increase their lending rates to an average of 31%. The Bank rate is the rate at which commercial banks can borrow from the Central Bank as a lender of last resort. The significant cost of financing will as we shall see later on will have a significant impact on expected return on capital.
4. Long period over which to realise profitability and to recover your investment
I now set out my analysis of the estimated profitability for this business.
I have estimated that the investor is purchasing a taxi to ply any one of Kampala and its suburb routes. I am using the most common model which is the “contractor model”. The model being that the driver provides the investor with a fixed agreed daily sum for 5- 6 days a week with the 7th day for the driver/conductor to earn their keep.
In this model, the driver/conductor therefore incur all day to day expenses that is; fuel, daily and monthly UTODA fees, loading fees,KCC fees, stage fees et al. The owner will however incur costs of repairs and maintenance as well as insurance costs.
Summary of profit position:
Revenue per month: Shs 750,000 (estimated at Shs 30,000 per day for 25 days)
Repairs and maintenance per month: 183, 900 (estimated from Toyota Uganda workshop information)
Financing costs: 439,167. (estimated on interest rate of 31% on a 17m car. The rate is estimated on Nov 2011 Bank of Uganda Bank rate plus a 2% margin)
Insurance(3rd party): 4,167
Monthly net profit: 122,767
Annual profit(A): 1,473,200
Capital cost(1994 Toyota Hiace, used)(B): 17,000,000
Return on capital(B/A): 11.54 years!
As can be seen from the above analysis, forget your money in this sector. You can of course now at this stage if you like go visit the witch doctor who will perhaps use his spells so that customers prefer your taxi to all others and he will also magically my analysis above to give a return in perhaps 1 month. [Please note that the last statement is made in jest and I wouldn’t expect a serious investor to consider witchcraft for business success].
5. Saturation of the market and related moves.
There are too many taxis in Kampala or almost anywhere else in Uganda. It seems every where you turn there is a taxi and so I don’t even need to go into the details of this but it is certainly worth noting the trend for this sector. As there are too many taxis in Uganda, judging by several reports from UTODA, eventually the politics surrounding this industry will be played out and then the several government initiatives to try to de-congest the new and old taxi parks in down town Kampala; and instead move taxis to out of town satellite taxi parks like Ndeeba will become a reality. Alternatively we may finally see a move to commuter buses instead of taxis as promised by former Mayor Nasser “Seya” Sebagala.
And Now the PROS
1. Fair return on capital, assuming no financing.
The main advantage for this sector therefore is for the investor who is going to invest without incurring the cost of borrowing. I set out below the projected return on capital without the cost of financing:
Revenue per month: Shs 750,000 (estimated at Shs 30,000 per day for 25 days)
Monthly Repairs and maintenance: Shs 183, 900 (estimated from Toyota Uganda workshop information)
Insurance(3rd party): 4,167
Monthly net profit: 561,933
Annual profit: 6,743,200
Capital cost(1994 Toyota Hiace, used): 17,000,000
Return on capital: 2.52 years
As can be seen from above, the return on capital without cost of financing reduces to a 2.52 years from the onerous 11 years in the first analysis.
2. Security for further financing
Assuming you have not borrowed to purchase the taxi then a further advantage is that in Uganda, vehicles are preferred assets to use as collateral for borrowing owing to the fluidity of the used car market.
3. Alternative one off uses
The advantage of the taxi of course is that you can use it for one off uses like private charters or for example for private uses of advantage to the investor for example; taking the children to school, for funerals or; like me in Uganda who in 2005 mustered the courage to take the taxi on a test drive in the night by going to visit that “Mzungu” girl I wanted to impress.
I think John’s witchcraft was already at work because when I returned home from visiting the girl, I crashed into the neighbour’s wall as I tried to reverse the taxi so as to make the tight turn into the home gate. I insist it was the witchcraft at work and of course not the fact that I had no experience whatsoever in driving a long vehicle!
SUMMARISING AND THE FINAL WORD
First the numbers.
On the basis of my analysis:
*Capital investment(A): Shs 17,000,000
*Revenue per year: 9,000,000
*Profit per year (revenue excluding all expenses and interest) (B) is Shs 1,473,200
*Return on capital(years to get capital back) (A/B) is 11.54 years.
*If you however don’t incur the cost of financing then this return period is estimated at 2.54 years.
Now the basics you must get right before investing:
*Research on a fair contractor rate. As the preferred model in Uganda is to hire out your taxi to the driver/conductor, it is worth spending time speaking to various drivers and perhaps even UTODA to establish a fair price for your route and ensuring you get the agreed rate without any “mukama wange” stories.
*Consider cheaper financing options. Too often we ignore the advantage of pooling funds say from family members and friends. This can provide equity financing(interest free credit) rather than the crippling commercial bank loans.
*A decent and trustworthy mechanic is a must. Best of luck!
FINAL WORD
By principle I am wary of business models where you are unable to understand or verify the intricacies of the revenue recognition and can hardly verify the costs to establish efficiencies and so on that basis, for me this would be a “no-no” sector.
It however has the key advantage of simplicity of revenue stream and perhaps that is why this has resulted in the over investment in this sector including by [financially] illiterate people.
If you are therefore drawn to the simplicity of this type of investment plus the advantage that the vehicle is security for further borrowing then by all means invest in it and then all you have to ensure is that you do not hear tales from Kakooza of the “differential is shaking.”
How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Policy?
A life insurance policy provides you and your family security; it gives financial protection to a family if the bread-winner passed away. Death is inevitable for everyone; therefore family planning is important for those who are married, they should buy a life insurance to replace the lost income in the event of the bread-winner’s death.
Many people have considered getting a policy, but the insurance products are so many, it is time consuming to find out all of them thoroughly. Sometimes you might find a suitable coverage but the premium is too high, or when it is affordable but the benefits you find them not satisfactorily. Life insurance policies are basically the same, whether you want a policy with or without cash value, or with dividend and investment.
Term life insurance
This form of policy is the most basic type of insurance; it has the cheapest premiums, because it is designed solely for life protection only, it provides the buyer with no cash value. Term life insurance is not a saving plan; it has various types of policy, such as increasing and decreasing term, or ten, twenty and thirty level term. Only if you want a policy solely for life protection then you should know more on this product, otherwise you should look for other policies.
Whole life insurance
Many people find this policy unaffordable, but it has been selling for many years and is one of the most popular products in the market. The reason is that it has cash value, and it is like a saving plan. This policy provides the buyer with death benefit, and the cash value can be withdrawn when time in need.
Universal life insurance
This is another option that offers the buyer the same benefits as whole life insurance, but the premium is put into investment and dividend is payable to the buyer, this is one of the benefits because it gives the policy holder a higher return on their investment.
Endowment life insurance
This policy has a very much higher premium than others because it has a short term of maturity, and is designed as saving plan. It is much recommended to young people who want to have big saving and at the mean time have coverage. Upon the maturity lump sum of money is payable to the policy holder, and he can have some cash to make his own investment.
