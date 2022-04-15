How To Sell More Affiliate Products Online

Share Pin 0 Shares

Apple “gets” their target market. They totally understand the individuals who buy their products. They cater their marketing messages, to the needs, desires, and unique characteristics of the people they hope to turn from prospect to happy customer.

You can build the same type of passionate, lifelong customer base for the affiliate products you sell when you practice the following 5 ways to better understand your audience.

1. Target an Interest You Know a Lot About

Understanding your audience is easy when you are a member. If you love peanut butter and jelly, and I mean really “love” peanut butter and jelly, then you understand other people who also have an obsession in that area. Marketing a business, online or off, in an area of interest that you are extremely familiar with and passionate about is a simple way to automatically understand what your audience is looking for.

2. Run Surveys

Survey Monkey is one of many survey management firms you can find online. They offer free and paid versions of their software, which allows you to survey your audience and ask them exactly what products they are looking for in their lives.

3. Ask for Comments on Your Blog Posts

You should not be trying to make a sale on each of your blog posts. Every 3 or 4 out of 5 pieces of content should be information only, answering questions and solving problems. At the end of any piece of content you create, you should have a call to action. A smart call to action is to ask your readers to communicate their needs, desires and problems in the comments section of your blog.

4. Start Studying Your Stats

Google Analytics can provide incredible insight to your target market. It’s a free those tool, but even so, it still delivers a lot of valuable information about the mindset of the people you are trying to reach. You should be studying your statistics on a monthly basis at least, and more frequently if possible.

5. Hold a Free Questions and Answers Teleconference or Webinar

A lot of affiliate marketers use webinars to make sales. Webinars usually work very well for selling products and services, but there is another way to use them. When you host a free questions and answers webinar, you find out exactly what your prospects want you to give them.

Another benefit of this information seeking tactic is that you can use the answers to the questions you receive to find other affiliate products that you know will immediately be well received.