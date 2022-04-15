Finance
Jobs in Marketing – How to Land the Entry Level Marketing Job You Want
After the completion of studies, students generally take up jobs to suit themselves. Taking up a job is important from the point of view that even if you want to start a business in the later stages of your life, you’ll have a sound knowledge of how to go about it. Moreover, getting a job means engagement and you’re mind wouldn’t have to become a devil’s workshop. When aiming for an entry level marketing job, salary should be the last thing in your mind. If you get a dream job, call it your luck – otherwise you may be tempted to change the job once you garner enough experience through your first job.
The scope of your previous work will be ultimately important when you change jobs because you will be asked sooner or later, questions on your competence and expertise. Good salaries will automatically follow then!
Empower Yourself
When seeking an entry level job, it may be assumed that you’re a fresher and looking for a role that allows you to grow rather than being in a stereotype job. Marketing jobs may require dynamic people but with entry level marketing jobs, sometimes it may get a tad boring. It is therefore essential to dabble in variety in the job. If there isn’t one – find yourself some variety in the job; involve yourself even more and it is a guarantee that sooner or later you’ll find the ‘marketing’ song within you!
Empowering one involves application of knowledge – the same knowledge that you applied when you were in high school/college; the same one that you strived to excel in. In an entry level job, the time and situation are just right to use what you’ve learnt.
Be at Your Confident Best
When in a recruitment process, know that the employers are looking for a reason to select you and not reject you. Employment is a selection process, whereas examination is a rejection process. Therefore there isn’t a reason for you to get perturbed or nervous in the recruitment process. Moreover, marketing people are supposed to be at their sharpest in such situations. They need to handle crunch situations on a daily basis (almost). Therefore it is important to show your commitment right from the very beginning without ever getting nervous.
The need of an opportunist who is an optimist!
Optimist people have their way eventually. It is the optimist who is a positive-headed person and of them, the opportunist are the best of the lot. When going for an entry level job, be sure to show this side of yours to the recruiters – without being loud of course. It is better not to blow your own trumpet, rather let the virtues blow the trumpet for you. Employers like sharp candidates; candidates who play their cards one at a time. Marketing people always need to be on their guard – be it a mere interview or anywhere else. Therefore it goes without saying that the marketing guy has to be an opportunist as well!
Social Media Platform Review
Unless you are an incredibly well-connected Solopreneur who is making a killing and maybe even turning business away, social media will play a role in your branding and marketing strategies. Each platform has its cohort of devoted users and will be a good fit for some businesses, but maybe less so for others.
The platforms are free of charge, aside from the time it costs to keep your content up-to-date. No matter how responsive to social media marketing your venture is, time will not allow most Solopreneurs and business owners to maintain a presence on all platforms, unless social media management is outsourced. If the ROI positively impacts sales revenues, then the investment will be worthwhile. Let’s take a look at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The most popular social media platform has 2.19 billion users (Statista, 1Q 2018) around the world. There are somewhat more female users than male and the bulk of the age demographic is 18-44 years. Forbes Magazine data indicates that 47% of Americans report that Facebook is their primary influencer when it comes to making purchases.
Facebook often delivers excellent ROI for B2C enterprises (somewhat less for B2B). In-store events and promotions, speaking engagements, your workshops and other events can be announced to Facebook Friends. Content provided in text, photos, or video can be uploaded. You can create groups and build communities, or post a customer survey. Share behind-the-scenes information about your business and what it takes to do what you do and in the process, you’ll engage customers, strengthen your brand and build relationships.
Does that sound like too much work and too much sharing? Then create a Fan Page and limit your presence to basic info and a good call to action. Be aware that your presentation of text, photos and other content should be relaxed and welcoming, to create a personal feel (but remember that business is the context).
You’ll find 1 billion users (Statista, June 2018) from around the world and 80% are outside of the U.S. 95 million posts are shared daily, with many accessed on a mobile device. Approximately 59% of U.S. users are 18-29 years. As of 1Q 2018, there are 300 million daily Instagram Stories users and 30% of users have purchased a product.
Visual storytelling, behind-the-scenes photo montages, social selling, brand awareness, engaging with customers and creating relationships are good uses of Instagram. If you are in public relations or special event/conference planning, then you will find worthwhile B2B use, otherwise it’s B2C as far as I can tell.
Photo sharing, brief video trailers and concise text postings that include a hashtag # to better distribute your content are ideal content. Add a link to your profile bio. Decide if you want a public or members-only account. Links cannot be shared.
Considered the gold standard B2B social media platform, LinkedIn has 500 million members globally (Statista, January 2018). Business ventures large and small, Solopreneurs, corporate and nonprofit leaders, physicians and dentists, any employee who harbors professional aspirations and most college students maintain a profile page. Recruiters use LinkedIn to identify potential candidates for job openings. LinkedIn ProFinder helps Solpreneurs find project work.
LinkedIn is an excellent platform on which to build a community of professional colleagues through your connections and share with them your professional story, successes, highlights and other updates that support your personal brand. My B2B blog posts to my LinkedIn page and my connections receive notice of its arrival. Your connections will also share their stories and there is great opportunity to be in touch and nurture relationships.
Professional portfolios, videos, white papers, newsletters, blogs, infographics, SlideShare presentations and podcasts can be featured on your profile page to add depth to your brand story. Links to articles or studies that might interest your connections can be posted. Recommendations and endorsements let others verify your professional bona fides and you can return the favor.
In the Groups section, you’ll engage with colleagues within your industry, or with alumni of your school. Topics of interest are explored through posted questions and group members can respond and in the process get to know one another and possibly, forge relationships that lead to doing business.
Thanks for reading,
Kim
Hotel Financial Control – Improved Hotel P&L Structure Based on New Revenues and Costs
The Hotel Financial Control function generally analyses the Hotel activity through a standard P&L reclassification that identifies four main departments that represent the main business area of the Hotel: Rooms Revenues, Food & Beverages, Telephone and Other Income. Rooms and F&B are the main drivers of value, while the other revenues may help the total contribution. For each of the four department the Hotel Financial Control calculates the department profit and then the cumulative Department Profit of the Hotel.
We then subtract the Undistributed Expenses (including Adm. & General, Marketing, Repairs and Maintenance, Energy Costs, etc.) to obtain the Gross Operating Profit of the Hotel and we subtract Fixed Charges (including Equipment and other Rent/lease, Real Estate and other Taxes, Building and other Insurance, etc.) to obtain the Net Operating Income.
The main size and performance measure in the Hotel industry are identified as the Occupancy Rate, multiple occupancy factor, annual sleepers, GUR (number of sleepers per available bed) ARR (Average Room Rate), Revenues PAR (per available room), Revenues POR (Per Occupied Room). The main profitability measures of an Hotel are based on Gross Operating Income (GOI-Par and GOI-Por) and to Net Operating Income (NOI-Par and NOI-Por). Hotel valuation multiples are often linked to RevPar, GopPar and NoiPar.
Nice, but it is time to make few changes. Although the Hotel industry is less subject to rough changes, there are two drivers that would suggest to the Hotel Financial Control to make some development to the above reclassification: Internet based booking and the new Real Estate financial structures. Let’s see how these drivers may lead to some upgrades in our way to look at the accounts of an Hotel.
Hotel bookings include direct bookings at the Hotel (via telephone or Internet based), “chain” label driven bookings and Internet media bookings (via major Internet bookings media). Each of these channel requires a different organisation structure, different contracts and different costs. It is not a simple sales and marketing choice with associated Sales and Marketing costs: the decision to stress the Internet channel changes rather than the traditional channels dramatically change the Hotel operations and the Hotel P&L. We worked as Advisor together with an Hotel manager in a famous location in Italy. We decided that the “chain” label driven booking was too expensive and could be replaced by Internet media bookings. The result was an increase in the overall Hotel occupancy rate with no decrease in the Avg Room Rate. The installation of the new system required an overall three months investment, peanuts in comparison with what the Hotel was paying to have a famous label on the door. But in order to really monitor each cent of cost we needed to chance the Hotel Financial Control system.
The issue is: Is it correct that the Hotel Financial Control considers Sales costs as Undistributed Expenses, as these costs are not evenly insisting on the different revenue stream? In other words: what we noticed is that the Sales channel brings different Sales costs on Room Dept and on F&B Dept. If these is the case, we might therefore decide to include the different impact of Sales channel expenses on the department. P&L with more accuracy.
A different issue on the Hotel Financial Control structure rely upon the new Real Estate ownership. Hotel Real Estate are increasingly owned by financial investors that very little care about the characteristics of the Hotel business and are very demanding: they require a stable financial flow, possibly a higher reward based on the performance of the Hotel and they look at long-term capital appreciation. The structure of the lease / rent contract and its cost is therefore not simply one of the fixed costs of the Hotel but is “the” cost. The Hotel Financial Control cannot simply include this in a row down in the P&L, but a much in depth analysis is needed. We might want to include the contingency share of the lease /rent in operating expenses so that our Dept. profit really reflects the profit to the firm. In addition we might want to define into a proper P&L figure the relevant lease / rent expenses.
Finally a few words on other issues: telephone revenues and SPA revenues.
Everybody attending an hotel owns at least one mobile telephone and pretends full Internet coverage: Hotel telephone revenues are therefore limited. The wellness area, including SPA and fitness revenues instead are increasing: the Hotel Financial Control often replaces the telephone Dept line with the SPA Dept. line.
As Advisor in this industry, we are therefore challenged with the clients’ need for further improvements in Hotel Financial Control so that it really supports the management in its decisions.
5 Reasons Why Finding the Right Tax Pro Can Save You Thousands
Winters are tough, and just when you emerge from your home on the first nice days of spring, you realize it’s tax season (rest assured, every tax pro is prepared). You grumble and throw a fit because your tax planning has been less than stellar. Now, even though tax season comes around the same time every, single year, we seem to find ourselves completely lost as to where to begin the process of reporting our taxes to Uncle Sam.
This season can be different, though, because you have begun considering hiring a tax planning professional to help get your financial station in life at least a bit more organized. The problem is you may have never worked with a tax planning pro, so where do you start? You’ve become so used to the idea that even though your tax work wasn’t perfect, it was at least free. Now, with an investment in a tax pro service, you’re wondering if it’s the right idea.
Here are five reasons finding the right tax professional is not only a smart decision but can save you a lot of money:
1. Provide Info on Your Income – You need to be able to provide detailed information about the income coming into your home. This includes you and your spouse. Keep in mind you also have to declare income from side jobs as well as investments. The great thing is your tax expert will shine some light on where you can actually add deductions to your taxes, which means more money in your pocket.
2. Account For Your Banking – A tax pro can take your bank account information, individual accounts or joint accounts, and let you know where they belong on your tax return. No more guessing games as inconsistencies can lead to audits down the road.
3. Make Note of Your Deductions – Deductions are categorized as either business (i.e., utility bills, mileage, office supplies). or non-business (i.e., property taxes, student loans, charitable donations), and your tax guru can help you see if there is money you’re missing out on.
4. Have Tax Documents Ready to Go – Sometimes you’ll be asked to provide pay stubs, previous tax returns, investment records, and pension information. This level of detail is key because the right tax professional will demand no less. It’s all about accountability on your part of the process.
5. Don’t Expect Immediate Answers & Numbers – Your tax professional needs to be able to assess your financial situation, and that takes time. They need to crunch the numbers to find out what type of money you may owe the IRS. Moreover, they may actually be able to look at your tax history and see if there is money that is owed to you.
Even if this is your first time working with a tax pro, always remember that it is a step that is never too late to make.
