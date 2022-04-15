Finance
Learn How to Invest in Mutual Funds
If you are unwilling to take much of a risk, you are likely to stick with investing in fixed funds which won’t leave you in a position where you are likely to lose everything, but they are also unlikely to put you in a position where your savings will multiply low risk often equals low growth . Over Confidence – more than one employee told me that they are investing their money in only one or two funds. Consider Lifestyle Funds – lifestyle funds are an excellent option for investors who feel that they don’t know enough to invest for themselves or that don’t want to deal with the hassle. Stay Out of the Money Market Fund or Stable Value Funds – such funds are great if you are building an emergency cash reserve or saving for your summer vacation, but if your investment time horizon is long, putting your money in such vehicles is a poor decision. When the price is below the average you use, be in the Money Market, or stable value option that does not lose money! Move your investments to the stable option as soon as the indexes and funds move below the average you use.
Mutual Funds are really great investment options designed to reduce risk. In general, you can further divide this form of investing into the following categories: – money market funds are considered very low risk and have very low return. Sometimes, the return on these investments is less than inflation – bond funds invest in government loans, both federal and local. They are low to moderate risk investments and are very sensitive to interest rate changes – balanced funds mix stocks and bonds to reduce the investment risk of stocks and to benefit from the certainty of bonds – stock index funds consist of stocks of companies which are found in market indexes and who generally follow the stock market. As you near retirement, you might want to switch your investments to more conservative funds to preserve their value. Target-date funds simplify long-term investing.
Mutual Fund Companies – These companies allow you to open up a Roth IRA and then choose which of their mutual funds you would like to invest your money in. If you are diligent in keeping up with how the funds are performing, you can switch your money from one fund to another easily. MSN Money’s Start Investing message board from participants in plans that offer C shares of mediocre mutual funds. All the matters are the long term trends, and in the long run stable value funds barely keep up with inflation. Unless you are talking about a lifestyle fund, or a couple of very broad based index funds, you are probably not going to get the diversification you need from such a small number of funds. Generally speaking, if you are given the choice between two funds that cover the same asset class, you probably want to pick the one with the lower cost. Select funds that cover different asset classes. Once you have discovered which index your fund tends to follow it will be obvious on the charts then pick one or two funds that follow the $RUT, one or two that follow the $MID, one or two that follow the EFA foreign funds are usually easy to spot by their names , and finally one or two that follow the NASDAQ.
Watch the indexes, and watch your funds if they have symbols. Fixed Funds Fixed Funds, sometimes called Guaranteed Funds, are known for steady, predictable growth in the long term. They carry Guaranteed Interest Contracts underwritten by insurance companies, and because of that fact are commonly considered very low risk funds. This includes the additional protection of the funds from garnishment or attachment by creditors or assigned to anyone else, except in the case of domestic relations court cases dealing with divorce decree or child support orders QDROs; i e , qualified domestic relations orders . While it doesn’t help the employee’s current tax situation, funds that were contributed on an after-tax basis may be easier to withdraw since they are not subject to the strict IRS rules which apply to pre-tax contributions. It does not include any matching funds that the employer might graciously throw in. Because every penny taken in the form of expenses is at least a nickel you won’t have in retirement, you want low-cost funds. If these conditions are met, the funds can be withdrawn and used for one of the following five purposes.
Finance
What Is Fee-Only Financial Planning?
The world of financial advice is divided into 3 main categories. The traditional financial advisor is what most people are familiar with. This is the most common arrangement where a financial advisor works for an institution and sells product. The financial advice is given “free” and is part of the process of selling these products. The second category of advisor is called a fee-based financial advisor. This type of advisor does the same thing as the traditional advisor, but charges a flat percentage fee based on the assets managed rather than by product. The cost can be less but still can add up over time because the fees are based on a percentage of the assets you have. The advice is still part of the service and is “free”. The last option is a fee-only or fee for service financial planner. This type of planner only gives advice and does not sell product. The charge for the advice is a flat dollar amount based on how much time is spent or how complicated the project is.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Each Type?
Cost
The traditional advisor tends to be the most expensive. The fees are based on the dollar amount of products you buy. As an example, if you invest $100,000 worth of mutual funds and are paying 2% fees, you are paying $2000 per year as long as you own these funds. The 2% figure is an average MER (Management Expense Ratio) based on a mixture of equities and fixed income (stocks and bonds). There may be other fees like sales loads, account fees, trading fees, trailer or referral fees, administrative fees or penalties for switching or redeeming early. To know the real cost, you would have to add up the costs for your situation.
The fee-based financial advisor may have reduced fees since they are charging a flat percentage instead of an MER plus other costs. Reduced fees are somewhere in the range of 1% to 1.5% for an entire account. The catch is that this option is available to people with larger amounts of assets since the fees charged have to be substantial enough to make it profitable. The minimum asset threshold usually starts at $500,000 in investible assets (assets in a trading account). If you have $1 million invested, this fee can be as high as $10,000 to $15,000 per year.
The fee-only financial planner charges for a plan or project using a flat dollar fee. This means that you would have a plan done once or periodically every 3 or 5 years, and you would pay somewhere between $1,000 and $5,000 per plan.
Note: don’t fixate too much on the names or titles of the person you are dealing with – i.e. financial planner versus financial advisor. These names or titles are used interchangeably in Canada and do not specify a given service or accreditation. There are also additional names like financial consultant, investment advisor, portfolio manager and so on. The key to know what you are dealing with is to ask “what are the fees in dollars?” and have this explained to you. Judging from what you hear, you will know what type of fee structure that is being presented.
Conflict of Interest
The traditional advisor has to serve many masters. There is the client who is paying the bills and must be taken care of. There is the institution and the boss who wants to make the most money possible from client fees. Lastly, there is the regulator / compliance team who ensures that you the advisor is serving the client and not breaking any company, industry or criminal laws. If your company has products that are sub-par, you the advisor are now conflicted. You can sell the client a mediocre product and make your boss happy, or tell the client to go to a competitor and get a better deal which will make the customer happy. Unless you are a very experienced advisor with a substantial book of business or you don’t need the job, it is very difficult to make everyone happy.
The fee-based financial advisor has a similar dilemma if serving the client means that assets should be taken elsewhere. There is also the advice of paying down debt, purchasing real estate, using money to buy a business, starting an art collection, taking money overseas, buying physical metals and so on which are not products sold by the institution and therefore would not generate any fees.
The fee-only planner does not have these conflicts because there is only one master – the client. There are no products and no assets – only the legal system and the ethics body of the association that the advisor belongs to.
Array of Services
In this area, the traditional advisor has the advantage. If you are in a situation that requires a will, an accountant, an estate trustee, a mortgage broker, or insurance products, the traditional financial advisor works for an institution that can provide these services. The administrative aspect of this is also handled for you: Opening accounts, trading, rebalancing the portfolio, automated deposits and withdrawals or filling out forms.
A fee-based financial planner may be able to provide these extra services, but it will depend on the size of the firm. The smaller “boutique” firms may specialize in portfolio management or investments and you may still have to recruit a network of professionals if you have a more complex situation.
The same situation applies for a fee-only or fee for service financial planner. People who do fee-for-service planning tend to be individuals or small companies without the resources to provide a network of professionals.
Minimum Asset Level
If you are selling products or managing assets, the fees that pay for the whole process including the financial planning are a percentage of the amount of money being used to purchase products or assets. If the amount of money being invested is $100,000 at 2% fees, you would be paying $2000 per year. The products would likely come from a preset list. A “know your client” (KYC) survey would be filled out and products are selected rather than having a comprehensive plan done. Asset minimums for a financial plan typically start at $500,000 in product purchases or assets, but some firms may provide a plan with a smaller asset amount. In the age of robo-planning, a plan can be created using software for under $1,000, but it may not cover all of the scenarios since software is not complete versus talking to a human being.
In the fee-only financial planner case, there is no need for asset minimums because the revenue is not tied to product sales. The revenue generated is tied to time spent and work performed, and whether there is a $1000 trade or a $100 million trade in buying a product, the amount of work in creating a plan and allocating the assets will be the same.
Which type of advisor is right for you? It will depend on what you have, what you need, how much of the work you are doing yourself, and how much knowledge and comfort you have about finances.
Finance
A Guide to Finding Temporary Workers This Holiday Season
With Christmas almost two months away, companies are ramping up their holiday hiring needs. Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and USPS are among just some of the companies that are hiring thousands of seasonal workers this year.¹ PeopleReady, a division of TrueBlue Inc., reported that 19 million jobs were posted in the U.S. between August and September, as holiday hiring starts to heat up.²
As holiday hiring heats up though, the labor shortage is still very present, and this holiday hiring season is set to be one of the toughest yet. Of the 19 million jobs noted above, 14 million of those jobs are still active. PeopleReady also noted some of the most in-demand jobs for the holiday season include: delivery drivers, retail associates, warehouse workers, servers and food service workers, hosts/hostesses, and cleaners/ housekeepers.³
While hiring challenges are certainly going to be present this holiday season, it does provide an opportunity for staffing companies to team up with companies that may not normally turn to staffing firms for their hiring needs. Now is the time to reach out to prospective clients that may have holiday hiring needs and establish the benefits of working with your staffing firm. An easy way to search for these prospective clients is by using your ATS to search for companies that work in the in-demand industries noted above. A simple email and call campaign can be put together to reach out to these prospective clients. You’ll want to finalize your holiday orders early though, as it may take longer to fill positions this year.
Once you have your holiday orders, setting a strategy for filling these orders will be essential. Below are a few tips to think about as you find workers this holiday season.
Offer Hiring Incentives
A big part of hiring this holiday season will involve hiring incentives, such as sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, and more. Indeed noted the last week in September showed that 3.2% of seasonal job postings on Indeed highlighted financial incentives, which is up from 0.6% during the same period in 2020 (4). Ways you can incorporate hiring incentives include:
- Sign-on bonuses
- Referral bonuses if a candidate you hire refers someone. A special referral bonus can also be offered to employees that work at the company you are hiring for.
- Incentives for returning seasonal workers
- Incentives can also be non-cash related: streaming subscription service, holiday dinner provided to the family, grocery store voucher, monthly or yearly meal subscription service, tickets to a sporting event or local attraction, etc.
What is important to note though, as you are forming your incentive strategy, is that different generations have different values. What might entice a baby boomer, might not entice a millennial. Knowing your audience and what entices them to work is important. As you are offering incentives for each of your jobs, think about the ideal candidate and what they would value. They may value a non-cash related item versus a bonus.
If you are unsure of what would entice your candidates, you can send out a survey to the candidates you are reaching out to and see what hiring incentives motivates them. Another option is to offer up a number of hiring incentives of similar value and the candidate can choose which one they want. This could make it even a little more fun when the candidate has the opportunity to choose their “hiring gift.”
Lastly, for jobs that may be less desirable, consider offering a better incentive. This could include jobs with non-traditional hours, intensive labor, etc. Less desirable jobs will be even harder to fill, but an extra incentive may entice more individuals to pursue that job opportunity.
Incorporate Holiday Cheer into Your Job Description
Are you looking for ways to help your job description stand out? What better way than to incorporate holiday cheer! Would you rather “help Santa deliver presents this holiday season” or “work in a warehouse.” Would you rather “help holiday shoppers find the perfect gift for their loved one” or “work in retail.” By getting creative with your job description, you can immediately gain more traction and interest in the position. You want the job to sound appealing and this is one way you can accomplish that.
Also, remember to incorporate hiring incentives into the job description. You can even tailor this towards your holiday description by saying “our holiday gift to you is a $500 sign-on bonus” versus “we are offering a $500 sign-on bonus.” Be creative and have fun with your job description, otherwise it will be passed up.
Promote Your Holiday Jobs on Your Website
Whether you have a special landing page for your holiday jobs or a banner on your homepage that promotes you are hiring seasonal workers, be sure your holiday jobs have a presence on your website. Every time someone visits your website you want it to be known that you are hiring for the holiday season. That way you don’t miss an opportunity for a candidate to apply. Someone visiting your site may also see it and could refer someone to it. Your website is an important place for promotion you don’t want to miss out on.
Use Your ATS to Find Last Year’s Seasonal Workers
If a candidate was a seasonal worker for you last year, they may be interested in being a seasonal worker this year. Reaching out to last year’s seasonal workers is a good place to start your search. You can use your ATS to identify last year’s seasonal workers and send an email campaign to these individuals about the openings you have available. This would be a good opportunity to mention the hiring incentives you have to offer-perhaps you have a special incentive for returning seasonal workers.
If you are undecided on what might entice these candidates to work, you could include a survey that asks which incentive would entice them to come back as a seasonal worker. This is a good way to gauge appealing hiring incentives for your candidate pool.
Use Your ATS to Contact Other Candidates
After you reached out to last year’s seasonal workers, you can then use your database to find other candidates that worked in some of those in-demand industries that are hiring for the holidays. You can also search for candidates whose job is ending around the holidays and for candidates that worked around the holidays in the past. These are just a few search options you can conduct to find relevant candidates.
Reach Out to Local Colleges and High Schools
College kids fit into the right demographic for a holiday job. College students have 3-4-week winter breaks, which makes it the perfect opportunity for them to work over their break if they are interested. High school students may also qualify for some of the jobs you are hiring for, especially for retail and restaurant workers. College and high school students may not be the typical demographic you target for hiring needs, but a seasonal job can be a perfect fit for them. This year even more so then ever, it may be helpful to tap into this market as you try to fill positions.
If you do reach out to colleges and high schools, think about some hiring incentives that you could offer for this generation, as what they are interested in will be very different then the baby boomer generation.
Launch Social Media Campaign
The holidays are a special time when holiday joy is spread, chestnuts roast on an open fire, cookies are exchanged, tree lightings are taking place, and more. It’s a time of year that is extra special and so are the seasonal jobs you are recruiting for. Social media is the perfect place to have fun with it! Invite your followers to join in the holiday cheer by working a holiday job. Create special holiday themes for your posts, create a hashtag personalized for your company, perhaps you can even encourage your followers to share your posts and, every time they share, they can be entered into a raffle to win a special holiday gift. The social media campaign is also a good opportunity to discuss the benefits of working a seasonal job. You may capture someone’s attention that wouldn’t even think about working during the holidays.
Host a Holiday Job Fair
Hosting a holiday job fair is another opportunity where you can have fun promoting your seasonal jobs. Invite candidates to come to your “winter wonderland” holiday job fair where hot chocolate will be served. They can learn about your holiday job opportunities and the benefits of seasonal work as they enjoy a freshly baked holiday cookie. Perhaps you can even offer an incentive for coming, such as all attendees are entered into “Frosty’s Gift Card Raffle Drawing.”
Overall, the holiday job fair is a great occasion to connect with potential workers and turn holiday jobs into an exciting opportunity to work.
Endorse it Could Lead to a Full Time Position if Applicable
If the job has the potential to lead to a full-time position, you will want to note this in the job description and as you are promoting the job. Some may only be interested if there could be an opportunity for a full-time position afterwards, so you wouldn’t want to miss out on these candidates.
‘Tis the Season for Hiring
We reviewed just a few ideas to think about as you are filling positions this holiday season. While finding workers for holiday jobs may be even tougher this season, it introduces an opportunity for staffing companies to tap into new markets and pursue opportunities for new business. It’s a time when staffing companies can provide support and expertise to companies, they might not normally work with who are in need of hiring workers. Once presented with holiday job orders, thinking about the right incentive for your target audience will be critical, in addition to, finding the right candidates to reach out to. Lastly, have fun with it! The holidays are a happy time. Incorporate that holiday spirit into your job description, into your social media posts, and at your holiday job fair. If you were a candidate looking to work around the holidays, would you rather work for Santa at the North Pole or work for the Grinch on Mount Crumpit? I’m guessing they would want to work at a company that is warm, welcoming, and offering a special holiday gift to them.
Sources
1. Hip2Save
2. and 3. Staffing Industry Analysts
4. Yahoo! Finance
Finance
Is Zimbabwe’s Dependence on China A Ticking Time Bomb?
That China has emerged as a global economic powerhouse especially in the aftermaths of the global financial crisis cannot be disputed. In fact, it is credited as having been the key driver of global economic growth, in a period where the western economic markets were largely subdued. Africa has benefitted immensely from the growth of the Chinese economy in the recent past. Statistics show that by the end of 2012, China`s Foreign Direct Investment in the continent approached the $20 billion mark. For all intents and purposes, this is a significant amount of investment which goes to show the prominence with which the so called ‘sleeping giant’ is rising.
Zimbabwe has increasingly become more reliant on China, on the back of the ‘look east policy’ being pursued by the Zimbabwean government. Chinese owned Anjin investments invested $400 million to form a joint venture with the Zimbabwean government to mine diamonds in the Marange fields. Furthermore, various companies in the country, Zisco Steel (now Zim Steel) being a case in point, have benefited from China`s investments in the country, giving more currency to Sino-Zim trade relations. Additionally, a deal for the installation of two generators at Kariba South worth around $400 million is said to have been concluded with Sino-Hydro Company.
According to the World Bank, Zimbabwe has managed to increase its Foreign Direct Investment nearly eightfold in just four years, to $387 million form a paltry $51, 6 million in 2008. Much of this resurgence in capital inflows is greatly as a result of the investments the Chinese have made in Zimbabwe. This however, is not out of sync with current global trends. Recent statistics show that China has surpassed Japan as the world`s second biggest economy. China also has the largest foreign exchange reserves, which stand at a staggering $3, 4 trillion, mainly held in US, and other western countries` debt instruments, showing how dominant the Chinese have become in global trade and investment dynamics.
While China`s role in Zimbabwe`s economy mirrors worldwide tendencies, one cannot avoid but question the effects of a weakening Chinese economy on the country. These concerns are not too farfetched considering that recently, Chinese data released showed that the Asian giant`s economy grew by 7, 7%, missing forecasts which stood at around 8%. Some analysts have attributed the recent slump in the price of gold, the biggest in a year and a half, to China`s weakening growth, at a time when it is a key driver of global demand. Zimbabwe’s economic model dependent on foreign investment from China is therefore, a cause for concern as it renders the country susceptible to external shocks presented by a downturn in China`s economy.
At a time when there are nascent signs of recovery in the local economy, every reasonable step must be taken to ensure that robust economic fundamentals are established within the economy, to ensure that this recovery, translates into sustainable growth going forward. Efforts to delineate the country from risks such as those being presented by a global system over-reliant on China must be the focus of the powers that be. One may argue that in an era of global interconnectedness, the risks of contagion may be difficult to contain. While this argument has its merits, history has shown how diversification insulates economies from adverse global economic developments. The major cause for concern would be the impact on the economy, if these capital flows largely from one destination where to come to an abrupt halt. This will obviously have detrimental effects on the Zimbabwean economy, and is an event that should be avoided.
At a time when the amount of Foreign Direct Investment in Zimbabwe is nothing to write home about, comparing with other regional countries, the objective for the Zimbabwean government becomes two fold. The first and perhaps the more crucial at this point in time, is to attract significant foreign Direct Investment into the country for investment spending, to boost the productive capacity of the local economy. Secondly, we must ensure that these capital flows come from a diversified base to limit the risk of shocks on the local economy.
Over the recent years, the continent has seen rapid growth in intra-African trade, particularly in sub-Saharan countries. This is a trend that should be encouraged, as a way of collectively expanding African economies. Soft infrastructure in the form of enhanced institutional capacity in African countries, respect for the rule of law, complimentary foreign exchange controls and tax regimes need to be implemented to boost intra-African trade. As trade amongst African countries gains traction, so too will the capacity of African economies to invest inwardly, thereby ensuring sufficient funds for investment purposes within the continent.
Whereas the reliance on China has so far been working to some extent, this model is simply not sustainable. China`s long term growth prospects are increasingly being threatened by the recent trends of decline in the working-age population, somewhat attributed to its ‘one-child’ policy and its socio-economic structure where an estimated 900 million people of its 1, 2 billion population still live in poverty. Already, some are predicting that the Chinese economic bubble may be starting to burst. A weakening of the Chinese economy as a result of these structural issues would inevitably be a precursor to a massive scaling down of their outward FDI flows. Basing on the current economic model, Zimbabwe would be adversely exposed to this economic risk.
Moreover, Zimbabwe must be on guard from opening itself up to a new form of imperialism by the Chinese, and recognise that at the end of the day, like any other investor, they are competitively driven by the profit motive, and will ultimately look out for their own interests. In my opinion, the question of the effects over-reliance Zimbabwe, and perhaps to a level, Africa has on capital flows and trade with China is one that merits debate, especially as we rebuild our economy. Granted, the country has benefitted from the support of its ‘all weather friend’, but the question is how sustainable is this model moving forward?
