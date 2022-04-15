Finance
Marketing Mix – 4P’s of Marketing Mix (Product, Price, Place & Promotion)
Marketing mix or 4P’s of marketing are the most common terms used in marketing since last 50 years. Major part of the marketing plan discusses marketing mix ingredients product, price, place and promotion in great deal. Marketers have to use marketing in best way to get results out of it.
Product
Product refers to the first ‘P’ in marketing is the tangible or intangible product developed and offered to the customers in the market place. Television, computers, cars and etc are the examples of tangible products on the other hand laundry, repairs, telecommunication services and etc are the example of intangible products also known as services.
Price
Price is the second ‘P’ in the marketing mix. The amount customer pays for purchasing the product from the market place is called the price of the product. Price is the second ‘P’ of marketing mix assigned to the product by company based on material, labor, competition, product cost, after sales services, competition, season, government regulations and etc.
Place
The physical and virtual place for selling the product is known as place. It can be any store, outlet, online Website, warehouses, whole sale stores, distribution companies, retailers and etc. Any physical and virtual place directly interfaces to the final customers or immediate customers come under the category of place.
Promotion
Promotion is the 4th and last ‘P’ of marketing mix. Promotion is the tool used by the marketers for marketing communication of products and services to the customer. Advertising, direct marketing, personal relations, Internet marketing are few means of promoting the products and services.
Reasons to Use Pay Per Click Management Service Providers
There are so many companies that decide to manage their own pay per click advertising campaigns. There is nothing wrong with this if you know what you are doing and you have the time to constantly monitor your adverts, design new adverts and focus on results. When running a business, chances are that you don’t have the time to keep up to date with your campaign, which can result in you not achieving the success you were looking to achieve.
One of the main reasons you may want to consider the services of a pay per click management service is that keyword research is not as easy as you may have anticipated. In order for your PPC campaign to be successful you need to know the right keywords and phrases that your clients are using to search for products and services you provide. As a result, you need to effective keyword analysis conducted to ensure you aren’t wasting your time and that your PPC advert will achieve the success you need it to achieve in order to grow your business in the long run.
Next you will find that writing an effective advert copy may not be the easiest thing. You may have thought it easy, but unless you are a professional, you won’t know what your audience is looking for. Your advert copy needs to be catchy, it needs to attract attention and it needs to get your audience clicking on the link that directs them to your website. The advert copy must be professionally written while incorporating SEO so that you know it will achieve the best results moving forward.
Monitoring is essential to any effective PPC campaign, but chances are when running a business you don’t have the time to monitor your campaign throughout the day, identify which adverts are achieving results and which ones aren’t. You also won’t have the time to identify which adverts to set a higher budget on and which ones to lower the budget or even which adverts to discard. You need to constantly monitor your adverts in order to ensure that they are working for you. If you don’t have hours of free time on your hands, then hiring a pay per click management service may be the solution you need to ensure your adverts continue to achieve success now and in the future.
Terminology is not for everyone and unless you work in the online marketing industry the terminology used for pay per click advertising is something you are not accustomed to. Remember the management service does this daily, they know what the terminology means which enables them to work to your benefit, ensuring that your adverts are in the correct format, they include SEO and that your landing pages are effective to attract your clients at all times.
The pay per click management service will manage your entire PPC campaign. They will put together your advert copy, they will create your landing page and they will monitor your adverts regularly. They will also ensure that you have an effective campaign in place based on your budget. The campaign may include one advert or numerous adverts with your daily budget split accordingly. Chances are you are not going to have the time to manage this daily when running a successful business.
The final reason to use a pay per click management service is that you have no idea what a good landing page is or looks like. They will be able to put an excellent landing page together that is guaranteed to achieve results in the long run.
Top Benefits Of Cloud Computing For Every Business
Cloud computing has undoubtedly revolutionized the entire IT industry. It allows businesses to create ‘virtual offices’ giving the option to work at flexible timings and allowing them to access their data from anywhere. Following are some of the top benefits that cloud computing has given the IT industry.
1) Cost Reduction
Financial matters are a concern for both large IT firms as well as smaller start-ups. Cloud computing can help lower costs in several ways; It could replace the older method of keeping physical records and hence save the cost that would be used to update, arrange or keep up these records.
There is also no need to worry about purchasing equipment, software or latest updates because cloud computing software does that for you with automatic software updates and built-in tools. Cloud services usually charge monthly or yearly which is convenient as you can pay according to usage.
2) Flexibility At Work
Cloud is a revolution that has freed office staff from their work desks, since cloud networking is most commonly Web – based, meaning that IT users can access their data anytime, anywhere. This gives them the option to work from home, when they’re stuck in traffic or while travelling.
One of such offerings of cloud computing is the managed cloud services, which not only let you avail the lightening fast workability of the cloud but also, manage your cloud oriented systems so that you can work without worrying about system management.
3) It’s Easier To Manage Data
This saves both time and money. Cloud solutions are easy to use and make it simple to manage records. This saves the effort of an in-house data manager and the cost of hiring one.
On the other hand, Cloud technology opens up new job opportunities by allowing businesses to depend and trust on outsourcing of IT administration and system operations. These days there are managed service providers present that acquire outsourcing work from companies and offers a steady, reliable and cheap alternative to in-house IT teams and staff.
4) It Allows Co-ordination
It is difficult to collect experts in one place, but it is possible to do so online. Cloud also allows professionals online to share data and work together on a project. Professionals from different time zones are able to access and send data to be received at run – time.
This increases the efficiency and quality of products. This feature also births scalability and mobility of the cloud which is can commonly be experienced in managed cloud services where systems, databases, and serves are remotely managed by the service providers.
5) Increases Competition
With the cost reduction and the speed that cloud networking provides, smaller businesses are now able to compete with larger, more established ones. This is because cloud technology gives both equal opportunities and facilities.
This encourages start-ups, increases competition between IT firms and, therefore, helps the IT industry to grow on the whole.
6) Information Security
Perhaps the most important feature of cloud is that if a machine breaks, gets lost or stolen; the data will still be accessible online. Data is important because it is the result of a lot of time and effort and is typically quite valuable and cloud is the best way to make sure that your data stays safe and accessible.
Therefore, cloud computing is not just beneficial, but essential to any company or industry that wishes to keep up with modern times.
MLM Tips – Top 3 Ways to Increase the Size of Your Name List
Building a list for your network marketing business is the most important part in building a solid foundation because your list is your life line. When your list runs out, you will be in deep trouble because it is like having your oxygen supply cut off in the pursuit of your success.
So how does one avoid this problem? By practicing these 3 methods that will make sure you do not wind up in that predicament:
(1) Go on the Internet and position yourself as a network marketing expert. Top network marketing recruiter – Mike Dillard of Magnetic Sponsoring fame stresses the importance of selling the benefits of the cure rather than the features of the medicine. If you observe sick people, they don’t really care what the name of the drugs are – Polaramin, Panadol or anything that starts with P… they don’t care at all – they just want the cure! Network marketing should be like that. You should focus on solving other people’s problems and that is why, most people who hammer their business opportunities down their prospect’s throats, fall flat on their face.
(2) In addition to going on the Internet to brand yourself, you can turn the tools you use on a daily basis into excellent lead generating tools. Do you use Google, You Tube and Facebook? These are the tools that you can use to get new prospects.
(3) Lastly, you can use the Internet to automate the majority of your business. You can use sales letters, lead capture pages, autoresponders, email marketing and payment processors to collect new leads and new avenues of cash flow.
At the end of the day, you need to make sure that you do the right thing instead of doing the thing right. There is a subtle but significant different that will make or break your success.
