MLM Tips – Top 3 Ways to Increase the Size of Your Name List
Building a list for your network marketing business is the most important part in building a solid foundation because your list is your life line. When your list runs out, you will be in deep trouble because it is like having your oxygen supply cut off in the pursuit of your success.
So how does one avoid this problem? By practicing these 3 methods that will make sure you do not wind up in that predicament:
(1) Go on the Internet and position yourself as a network marketing expert. Top network marketing recruiter – Mike Dillard of Magnetic Sponsoring fame stresses the importance of selling the benefits of the cure rather than the features of the medicine. If you observe sick people, they don’t really care what the name of the drugs are – Polaramin, Panadol or anything that starts with P… they don’t care at all – they just want the cure! Network marketing should be like that. You should focus on solving other people’s problems and that is why, most people who hammer their business opportunities down their prospect’s throats, fall flat on their face.
(2) In addition to going on the Internet to brand yourself, you can turn the tools you use on a daily basis into excellent lead generating tools. Do you use Google, You Tube and Facebook? These are the tools that you can use to get new prospects.
(3) Lastly, you can use the Internet to automate the majority of your business. You can use sales letters, lead capture pages, autoresponders, email marketing and payment processors to collect new leads and new avenues of cash flow.
At the end of the day, you need to make sure that you do the right thing instead of doing the thing right. There is a subtle but significant different that will make or break your success.
Cost Per Click (CPC) Vs Cost Per Impression (CPI) – What Is Your Take?
Human beings spend almost 50 percent of their day’s time online, visiting websites, emails, social media etc. With that, we are likely to see ads (image/text/video). Online advertisements mean to drive profits through ad posting, in websites or social media.
There are the two important ways, which advertisers could use to drive traffic/visibility to their website, i.e. Cost per Click (CPC) & Cost per Impression (CPI). Let’s learn about them one by one with examples.
Cost Per Click (CPC)
Also called Pay per Click (PPC), this is an effective method of online advertising. Here, the advertiser pays money based on the number of clicks on the advertisement. You need to consider a few things before choosing this strategy, as the clicks would mean an interaction between potential clients and your company. You are paying exactly for this so you need to consider:
How much you are paying?
The type of attention you are going after?
The value you are receiving?
The advertiser pays money to publishers depending on a formula or a bidding process. Publishers look for third party matches to find advertisers like Google AdWords or Microsoft Bing Ads. They contract with these companies which in turn have complex algorithms to calculate what type of traffic is coming from where. If the advertiser’s product matches the type of traffic then Bingo, there’s a match.
Once posted, the ads will remain on the website for as long as the advertiser has bid to pay. For example, if a website’s CPC rate is 1 INR, 100 clicks would mean100 INR (1 x100). Depending on the bid, the advertiser has to pay.
Cost Per Impression (CPI)
This is also known as Cost per Thousand Impressions (CPM) where M stands for Roman numeral 1000. This is the rate an advertiser has agreed to pay for every thousand times the ad is viewed. Basically, every appearance of the ad to users counts as impressions. The price is set based on every 1000 views. Only views, not clicks matter here.
The ad servers monitor the impressions and adjust the display rate to match an advertiser’s spending. CPI’s pricing representation is similar to that of printed ads.
For example, if a publisher charges 10 INR CPM, the advertiser has to pay 10 INR for thousand views. Simple, isn’t it! Usually, large websites use CPM to sustain a stable visibility of their product. A publisher prefers this because they are getting paid only for the views and not clicks.
Which one to prefer?
Well, it largely depends on your sales. If sales are good and the ad isn’t effective, then CPC is your friend. The clicks match you with potential customers/clients. But, if ads are good but sales, not so lovely, CPM would help get some viewers as well as clicks (imagine 100 clicks per 1000 views). This could work great as the views could get you clients.
Therefore, CPC and CPM are two sides of the same coin. Both have promising results and drawbacks. It largely depends on your marketing schemes. Also, optimizing ads based on performance would be excellent, like you could change ad texts, image parts, ad positions etc. These things do have a strong effect on the viewers.
Essentials of an Integrated Marketing Communication Process
The American Marketing Association (AMA) which represents marketing professionals defines marketing as “The process of planning and executing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of ideas, goods and services to create exchanges that satisfy individual and organisational objectives.”
Effective marketing requires that managers recognize the interdependence of such activities as sales and promotion and how they can be combined to develop a marketing program. In marketing, exchange is a central concept. For exchange to occur there must be two or more parties with something of value to one another, a desire and ability to give up that something to other party, and a way to communicate with each other.
Marketing facilitates the exchange process and the development of relationships by carefully examining the needs and wants of customers, developing a product or service that satisfies these needs, offering it at a certain price, making it available through a particular place or channel of distribution, and developing a program of promotion or communication to create awareness and interest. The focus of market driven companies is on developing and sustaining relationships with their customers. This has led to a new emphasis on relationship marketing which involves creating, maintaining and enhancing longterm relationships with individual customers as well as other stakeholders for mutual benefit.
The marketer’s task is to devise marketing activities and fully integrated marketing activities and assemble fully integrated marketing programs to create, communicate and deliver value for customers.
Advertising and promotion play an important role in the exchange process by informing consumers of an organisation’s product or service and convincing them of its ability to satisfy their needs or wants. The American Association of Advertising Agencies developed definition of Integrated Marketing Communication as “A concept of marketing communications planning that recognizes the added value of a comprehensive plan that evaluates the strategic role of a variety of communication disciplines – advertising, direct response, sales promotion and public relations – and combines these disciplines to provide clarity, consistency, and maximum communications impact.” Integrated Marketing Communication involves coordinating the various promotional elements. Six major promotional tools are advertisement, sales promotion, personal selling, direct marketing, publicity/public relations, internet marketing.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach helps companies identify the most appropriate and effective methods for communicating and building relationships with their customers as well as other stakeholders such as employees, suppliers, investors, interest groups and the general public. Companies send messages to customers and other stakeholders through all aspects of their marketing mixes, not just promotion. Consumers make inferences about a product on the basis of elements such as its design, appearance, performance, pricing, service support, and where and how it is distributed. For example a high price may symbolize quality to customers, as may be the shape or design of a product, its packaging, its brand name, or the image of the stores in which it is sold.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach to marketing communications planning and strategy is being adopted by both large and small companies and has become popular among firms marketing consumer products and services as well as business- to-business marketers. By coordinating their marketing communications efforts, companies can avoid duplication, take advantage of synergy among promotional tools, and develop more efficient and effective marketing communication programs.
To move to Integrated Marketing Communication also reflects an adaptation by marketers to a changing environment, particularly with respect to consumers, technology and media. Major changes have occurred among consumers with respect to demographics, lifestyles, media use and buying and shopping patterns. Media strategy involves determining which communication channels will be used to deliver the advertising message to the target audience. Two most important aspects of the advertising program are development of the message and media strategy. Message development, referred as creative strategy involves determining the basic appeal and message the advertiser wishes to convey to the target audience. Once the message and media strategies have been determined, steps must be taken to implement them. Most large companies hire advertising agencies to plan and produce their messages and to evaluate and purchase the media that will carry their ads. Marketing Communication can tell or show consumers how and why a product is used, by what kind of person, and where and when. They can learn about who makes the product and what the company and brand stand for; and they can get an incentive or reward for trial or usage. Marketing communications allow companies to link their brands to other people, places, events, brands, experiences, feelings and things.
How To Sell More Affiliate Products Online
Apple “gets” their target market. They totally understand the individuals who buy their products. They cater their marketing messages, to the needs, desires, and unique characteristics of the people they hope to turn from prospect to happy customer.
You can build the same type of passionate, lifelong customer base for the affiliate products you sell when you practice the following 5 ways to better understand your audience.
1. Target an Interest You Know a Lot About
Understanding your audience is easy when you are a member. If you love peanut butter and jelly, and I mean really “love” peanut butter and jelly, then you understand other people who also have an obsession in that area. Marketing a business, online or off, in an area of interest that you are extremely familiar with and passionate about is a simple way to automatically understand what your audience is looking for.
2. Run Surveys
Survey Monkey is one of many survey management firms you can find online. They offer free and paid versions of their software, which allows you to survey your audience and ask them exactly what products they are looking for in their lives.
3. Ask for Comments on Your Blog Posts
You should not be trying to make a sale on each of your blog posts. Every 3 or 4 out of 5 pieces of content should be information only, answering questions and solving problems. At the end of any piece of content you create, you should have a call to action. A smart call to action is to ask your readers to communicate their needs, desires and problems in the comments section of your blog.
4. Start Studying Your Stats
Google Analytics can provide incredible insight to your target market. It’s a free those tool, but even so, it still delivers a lot of valuable information about the mindset of the people you are trying to reach. You should be studying your statistics on a monthly basis at least, and more frequently if possible.
5. Hold a Free Questions and Answers Teleconference or Webinar
A lot of affiliate marketers use webinars to make sales. Webinars usually work very well for selling products and services, but there is another way to use them. When you host a free questions and answers webinar, you find out exactly what your prospects want you to give them.
Another benefit of this information seeking tactic is that you can use the answers to the questions you receive to find other affiliate products that you know will immediately be well received.
