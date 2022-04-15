Connect with us

Blockchain

North Korean Lazarus Group Accountable for $625M Axie Infinity Ronin Bridge Hack!

Published

21 seconds ago

on

North Korean Lazarus Group Accountable for $625M Axie Infinity Ronin Bridge Hack!
  • Axie Infinity’s Ronin Bridge hacked $625 million worth ETH and USD.
  • U.S confirm’s North Korea’s Lazarus Group to have carried out the hack.
  • North Korean government behind Lazarus hack deeds.

It’s a merry-go-round when it comes to crypto based cyber crimes and hacks. On one side the security based technologies are on a constant development and research and bringing out new advanced security systems for the blockchains.

On the other hand, the dark world of hacks and cyber crimes profusely looting crypto and other digital assets are always on the go.  

Likewise, around the end of last month, the hack upon the Ronin Bridge, took the crypto world on fire. The hack to be Axie Infinity’s worst hack ever. However, at that time, the hacker remained anonymous. 

Caught Red Handed, Yet on the Loose

In the late hours of 15th April, 2022, the U.S Treasury and Foriegn Assets Control finally gathered up all evidence pointing towards the gang behind the Ronin Bridge hack. Accordingly, the special list of Nationals and Blocked Persons derived by the authorities of the U.S Treasury and Foriegn Assets Control depicts that the long time notorious Lazarus group is responsible for the hack. 

The Lazarus group are unofficially the master group behind the North Korean government, carrying out all sorts of cyber crimes, specifically upon crypto assets. 

Upon the hack, the Ronin Bridge side blockchain based on Ethereum (ETH), was hacked of about 173,600 ETH and 2.5 million USDC. The overall hack amounts to a whopping $625 million, making it the biggest hack for Axie Infinity platform. 

The Ronin Bridge is actually the main ETH based side blockchain upon which the Metaverse platform of Axie Infinity runs.   

Also, the Lazarus group is directly linked to the North Korean government and indeed works for them, getting fully supported by the government. All of the hacks carried out by the Lazarus group goes as funds for various special operations of the North Korean government like, nuclear warheads and so on.

Blockchain

Bitcoin STH SOPR Breaks Above 1 For First Time Since December

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder SOPR has broken above one for the first time since December 2021.

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Return To Profit Once Again

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC STH SOPR has once more broken past the “one” barrier.

The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (or SOPR in short) is a Bitcoin indicator that tells us whether coins selling right now are selling at a profit or a loss.

The metric works by looking at the price history of each coin being sold on the chain to see what price it last moved at.

If the last price was less than the current one, then the coin has been sold at a profit. Similarly, a loss is when the current price is lesser.

When the value of the Bitcoin SOPR is less than one, it means investors are, on an average, selling at a loss at the moment. On the other hand, ratio values above one imply that the overall market is realizing a profit currently.

Related Reading | Can The 600-Day MA Support Line Push Bitcoin Again?

A modified version of the indicator shows the profit ratio for only those coins that were held for less than 155 days before being sold.

Such coins belong to a cohort of investors called the “short-term holders.” The below chart shows the trend in the Bitcoin STH SOPR (30DMA) over the past year:

The indicator seems to have just crossed over the "one" mark recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH SOPR has broken above one once again over the last few days. This is the first time that short-term holders have been selling at a profit since December of last year.

The significance of the SOPR equal to 1 line is that it acts as a break-even point. The mark has acted as support for the price of the crypto in the past.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Mimics Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle, What Happens When Confidence Returns?

But also, because of it being a break-even point, it has also acted as resistance before. Reaching the mark psychologically feels like getting their money “back” to investors who were in loss previously so they tend to sell around this mark, hence leading to it becoming resistance.

Just a month or ago the metric retested the level, but it failed and rebounded back down. It remains to be seen now whether this time the Bitcoin STH SOPR will hold above one or not.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price trades around $41.2k, down 5% in the past week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price shows some recovery | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain

Federal Reserve Exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Federal Reserve Exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
