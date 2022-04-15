Blockchain
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 16
- On April 16, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 16, 2022 is $14.19.
- Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 16, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on April 16 2022 is explained below with a four hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of DOT is $18.25. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
The DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and the price lies below 200 MA (long-term), so based on the 50 MA it is in an upward trend and based on the 200 MA it is in downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Ripple CEO Optimistic On SEC Case, Why XRP Saw Weak Response
In an interview with CNBC, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed to feels optimistic about the company’s future and its legal battle. The payment solution company was sued by the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2019 for the alleged illegal sales of a security, XRP.
Related Reading | Price Analysis: Where’s XRP Headed After Ripple’s Big Win
Initially, the battle was expected to be an easy win for the regulators. This had a negative impact on the price of XRP, the cryptocurrency that powers the XRP Ledger, and some of the products from the payment company.
However, Ripple has been using its resources and appears to be turning the table in its favor. In court, the payment solution company has presented evidence that claims the SEC was made aware of XRP, and Ripple’s business model with the cryptocurrency using a product called Ripple Network.
The evidence goes as back as 2013 and includes documents that suggest the SEC failed to provide clarity over the digital asset’s classification as a security. According to legal experts, the evidence could demonstrate to the court that Ripple was actively seeking to remain compliant with U.S. securities law.
In that sense, Garlinghouse told CNBC the following on his perception of the status of the case:
The lawsuit has gone exceedingly well, and much better than I could have hoped when it began about 15 months ago. But the wheels of justice move slowly.
Other evidence has come to light that could continue to favor Ripple. As highlighted by CNBC, the judge handling the case ruled against the SEC editing emails about how it has treated XRP and other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum.
The second crypto by market cap, there are currently no standing cases against it as it is not deemed a security. If Ripple can successfully argue that XRP and ETH operate as decentralized cryptocurrencies, could score a win in its legal pursuit.
Ripple Touched Bottom, Only Up From Here?
Despite the legal battle, Ripple has not seen a slowdown in its operations. According to its CEO, the company is “already operating in the worst-case scenario”, but registers “record growth” outside of the United States.
On the other hand, the XRP token records a 7% profit in the last 24-hours potentially as a reaction to Garlinghouse’s statements. The market seems to be positively pricing any development around the legal case with the SEC, but the macro-economic outlook still seems unfavorable for risk-on assets.
On higher timeframes, the token still trends to the downside far from its $2 high in 2021. A positive conclusion of the case could send XRP to those highs.
Related Reading | Ripple Vs. SEC: XRP Showing Strength In The Legal Fight As New Evidence Arises
Garlinghouse added the following on the importance of Ripple’s case for the crypto industry:
This case is important, not just for Ripple; it’s important for the entire crypto industry in the United States. It would really be negative for crypto in the United States (…). If you determine XRP as a security of Ripple, we have to know every person that owns XRP. That’s an SEC requirement. You have to know all of your shareholders. It’s not possible.
Blockchain
1 Million Surplus Australians Own Cryptocurrencies as per Recent Survey
- Participants over 35 were less inclined to invest in digital assets.
- Australians between 18 and 24 are more willing to invest in cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrency adoption and investment across the globe are on the rise, with many countries legalizing crypto in recent times. Over one million Australians currently possess cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, according to a report by Australian research company Roy Morgan. 5 percent of Australians over the age of 18 currently possess at least one cryptocurrency, according to a February poll.
When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, more than two-thirds (742,000) of Australian crypto investors are males, compared to just over a third (332,000) of women. This group was the most likely to own cryptocurrencies, with one in ten of those under 35.
Highest Investment by Participants Over 50
Participants over 35 were less inclined to invest in digital assets, but they still accounted for 40% of the entire investor market, with 296,000 aged 35-49 (28%) and 138,000 aged 50 and older (13 percent).
Even though they are less inclined to participate in cryptocurrencies, Australians over 35 account for a sizable portion of the country’s crypto industry in terms of average investment size. Participants over 50 had the highest average crypto investments, at roughly AUD 56,000 on average. An estimated AUD 7.6 billion is now held by those 50 and over, making them the largest cohort in terms of total crypto investment value and 35% of the whole market.
Australians between 18 and 24 are more willing to invest in cryptocurrencies, but they only possess an average of AUD 2,600, which amounts to barely 3% of the overall market value. Both 25-34 and 35-49-year-olds in Australia had market shares of roughly AUD 18,200, while those in the latter category had a market share of AUD 21,600. Investments made by people between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for 32 percent of the total, while those between 35 and 49 accounted for 30 percent.
Blockchain
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 16
- On April 16, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.20.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 16, 2022, is $71.54.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 16, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 16, 2022, is explained below with a four hour time frame.
The falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the asset’s price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower. The most common falling wedge formation occurs in a clear uptrend. The price action trades higher, however, the buyers lose the momentum at one point and the nears take temporary control over the price action. It is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two downward sloping, converging trendlines.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $80.19. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.20 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.34. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $71.54 and the sell level of LUNA is $79.32.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 16
Business Person Versus Sales Person
Ripple CEO Optimistic On SEC Case, Why XRP Saw Weak Response
7 Tips to Help You Buy Cheap Motorcycle Insurance
Tired of High Cost Dental Insurance? Look At The Patriot Dental Plan
1 Million Surplus Australians Own Cryptocurrencies as per Recent Survey
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Flood Insurance, Even in a Non-Flood Zone? You Bet
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 16
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch