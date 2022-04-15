Finance
Private Banking – What Is Private Banking?
Private banking services are designed for people with substantial assets, and customers will receive a far more individual service, with personal attention from their account manager, than they would receive if they had a personal account with a high street bank.
Along with the usual banking services, such as mortgage arrangement, credit card services and loans, private banks usually offer a range of wealth management services including investment services, and trust and fiduciary services.
Private banks once had the reputation of being used by royalty and upper class families, but today they are used by many professionals, including wealthy businessmen and business women, sportsmen and women, young city slickers and entrepreneurs, who want to ensure that their money is managed effectively.
What are the benefits of private banking?
The main benefit of private banking is that you will get a more individual service than you will from a high street bank. You will be able to build a close relationship with your account manager, and he or she will have a far better understanding of your financial situation, needs, wishes and attitude to risk than the average bank manager.
You will be able to speak to your account manager directly rather than having to deal with call centre staff or members of staff who don’t know you, and your account manager will be your point of contact for every aspect of the management of your account.
You can take advice from your account manager on a range of wealth management and investment products, and you can choose to be actively involved in the management of your portfolio or leave the decisions entirely in your bank’s hands. Most private banks offer both of these services.
Good private banks can provide advice on many financial areas that are relevant to High Net Worth Individuals including alternative investments (private equity, wine, gold, art etc.) and succession planning for those operating family businesses.
Private banks are also known for the discretion with which they deal with their clients’ financial matters. Although, of course, aspects of everybody’s finances have to be declared to the relevant authorities, most reputable private banks pride themselves in their confidentiality, a quality that is particularly important if you are trusting a bank with your personal wealth.
Life Settlements Explained – Sell Your Permanent Life Insurance Policy For Cash
Given recent and ongoing market corrections, various Ponzi schemes and a general unwinding of the “Wealth Effect,” many people are looking to generate cash from current assets. Also, given that the real estate and credit markets are virtually frozen, especially at the top end, Aspen investors may conclude that they have few options for generating cash outside of traditional means.
However, one asset that many may overlook is a Whole Life Insurance policy. Historically, individuals had only three or four options if they no longer wished to pay premiums or wanted cash from a policy they held. These included:
1. Surrender the policy for paid up–Call the insurance company and ask them what amount of death benefit you could get from the premiums you have already paid in.
2. Surrender the policy for cash value–Contact the insurance company and ask them to give you all of the cash value in the policy and discontinue the death benefit. This could be a poor choice with Guaranteed Universal Life contracts used for Estate Planning purposes, because they favor death benefit over cash value. Often these policies have a very small cash value as a percentage of death benefit.
3. Allow the policy to lapse–Discontinue paying premiums without contacting the insurance company. — obviously a disastrous choice unless you want to contribute to contribute to the company’s coffers instead of your own.
4. It may be possible to talk to a good life insurance broker and use the cash value in your policy to get a new contract that may have substantially more death benefit than your current Whole Life insurance policy, or use the cash value to lower the premium with a new contract. The fundamental reason this is possible is that people are living longer. If you have a policy that was issued before 2001 when the government mortality tables were revised, you can have your contracts reviewed and get much more coverage for the same or less premium that the previous contract offered. For example, take an individual who had $1MM in coverage with several policies taken out in the early nineties. For the same premium plus the cash value in his current contract, (subject to health underwriting) he could get about $2MM in coverage now. Or he could discontinue paying premiums and still get about the same amount of coverage as he had formerly.
Now however, a new, even more viable option is available – the “Life Settlement.” This has happened because a secondary market has developed for Whole Life insurance. Hedge funds, institutional investors, and others who wish to make a good rate of return may purchase your policy for substantially more than its current cash value. Thus your Whole Life insurance policy may have a current fair market value that can be determined by using a Life Settlement broker to submit your policy to multiple investors, generating a lump sum payment for you. This Life Settlement option could be a good choice for some people.
Once you start the process it can take from 16 to 20 weeks to complete and there will be a health exam as well as applications, and other procedures that will be used to ascertain the market value of your policy.
Life Settlements can be a valuable source of liquidity for Whole Life policy owners whose needs have changed or may otherwise surrender these policies or allow them to lapse.
However, Life Settlements are not for everyone. There are many factors to consider such as the need for continued coverage and weather you plan to replace your existing policy with another policy. Carefully consider such factors as your ability to obtain new coverage, the adequacy of any new coverage and cost of comparable coverage. You and your Life Settlement broker must assess your circumstances, including financial need and investment objectives, tax consequences, and other relevant implications of selling a policy.
Learn How to Invest in Mutual Funds
If you are unwilling to take much of a risk, you are likely to stick with investing in fixed funds which won’t leave you in a position where you are likely to lose everything, but they are also unlikely to put you in a position where your savings will multiply low risk often equals low growth . Over Confidence – more than one employee told me that they are investing their money in only one or two funds. Consider Lifestyle Funds – lifestyle funds are an excellent option for investors who feel that they don’t know enough to invest for themselves or that don’t want to deal with the hassle. Stay Out of the Money Market Fund or Stable Value Funds – such funds are great if you are building an emergency cash reserve or saving for your summer vacation, but if your investment time horizon is long, putting your money in such vehicles is a poor decision. When the price is below the average you use, be in the Money Market, or stable value option that does not lose money! Move your investments to the stable option as soon as the indexes and funds move below the average you use.
Mutual Funds are really great investment options designed to reduce risk. In general, you can further divide this form of investing into the following categories: – money market funds are considered very low risk and have very low return. Sometimes, the return on these investments is less than inflation – bond funds invest in government loans, both federal and local. They are low to moderate risk investments and are very sensitive to interest rate changes – balanced funds mix stocks and bonds to reduce the investment risk of stocks and to benefit from the certainty of bonds – stock index funds consist of stocks of companies which are found in market indexes and who generally follow the stock market. As you near retirement, you might want to switch your investments to more conservative funds to preserve their value. Target-date funds simplify long-term investing.
Mutual Fund Companies – These companies allow you to open up a Roth IRA and then choose which of their mutual funds you would like to invest your money in. If you are diligent in keeping up with how the funds are performing, you can switch your money from one fund to another easily. MSN Money’s Start Investing message board from participants in plans that offer C shares of mediocre mutual funds. All the matters are the long term trends, and in the long run stable value funds barely keep up with inflation. Unless you are talking about a lifestyle fund, or a couple of very broad based index funds, you are probably not going to get the diversification you need from such a small number of funds. Generally speaking, if you are given the choice between two funds that cover the same asset class, you probably want to pick the one with the lower cost. Select funds that cover different asset classes. Once you have discovered which index your fund tends to follow it will be obvious on the charts then pick one or two funds that follow the $RUT, one or two that follow the $MID, one or two that follow the EFA foreign funds are usually easy to spot by their names , and finally one or two that follow the NASDAQ.
Watch the indexes, and watch your funds if they have symbols. Fixed Funds Fixed Funds, sometimes called Guaranteed Funds, are known for steady, predictable growth in the long term. They carry Guaranteed Interest Contracts underwritten by insurance companies, and because of that fact are commonly considered very low risk funds. This includes the additional protection of the funds from garnishment or attachment by creditors or assigned to anyone else, except in the case of domestic relations court cases dealing with divorce decree or child support orders QDROs; i e , qualified domestic relations orders . While it doesn’t help the employee’s current tax situation, funds that were contributed on an after-tax basis may be easier to withdraw since they are not subject to the strict IRS rules which apply to pre-tax contributions. It does not include any matching funds that the employer might graciously throw in. Because every penny taken in the form of expenses is at least a nickel you won’t have in retirement, you want low-cost funds. If these conditions are met, the funds can be withdrawn and used for one of the following five purposes.
What Is Fee-Only Financial Planning?
The world of financial advice is divided into 3 main categories. The traditional financial advisor is what most people are familiar with. This is the most common arrangement where a financial advisor works for an institution and sells product. The financial advice is given “free” and is part of the process of selling these products. The second category of advisor is called a fee-based financial advisor. This type of advisor does the same thing as the traditional advisor, but charges a flat percentage fee based on the assets managed rather than by product. The cost can be less but still can add up over time because the fees are based on a percentage of the assets you have. The advice is still part of the service and is “free”. The last option is a fee-only or fee for service financial planner. This type of planner only gives advice and does not sell product. The charge for the advice is a flat dollar amount based on how much time is spent or how complicated the project is.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Each Type?
Cost
The traditional advisor tends to be the most expensive. The fees are based on the dollar amount of products you buy. As an example, if you invest $100,000 worth of mutual funds and are paying 2% fees, you are paying $2000 per year as long as you own these funds. The 2% figure is an average MER (Management Expense Ratio) based on a mixture of equities and fixed income (stocks and bonds). There may be other fees like sales loads, account fees, trading fees, trailer or referral fees, administrative fees or penalties for switching or redeeming early. To know the real cost, you would have to add up the costs for your situation.
The fee-based financial advisor may have reduced fees since they are charging a flat percentage instead of an MER plus other costs. Reduced fees are somewhere in the range of 1% to 1.5% for an entire account. The catch is that this option is available to people with larger amounts of assets since the fees charged have to be substantial enough to make it profitable. The minimum asset threshold usually starts at $500,000 in investible assets (assets in a trading account). If you have $1 million invested, this fee can be as high as $10,000 to $15,000 per year.
The fee-only financial planner charges for a plan or project using a flat dollar fee. This means that you would have a plan done once or periodically every 3 or 5 years, and you would pay somewhere between $1,000 and $5,000 per plan.
Note: don’t fixate too much on the names or titles of the person you are dealing with – i.e. financial planner versus financial advisor. These names or titles are used interchangeably in Canada and do not specify a given service or accreditation. There are also additional names like financial consultant, investment advisor, portfolio manager and so on. The key to know what you are dealing with is to ask “what are the fees in dollars?” and have this explained to you. Judging from what you hear, you will know what type of fee structure that is being presented.
Conflict of Interest
The traditional advisor has to serve many masters. There is the client who is paying the bills and must be taken care of. There is the institution and the boss who wants to make the most money possible from client fees. Lastly, there is the regulator / compliance team who ensures that you the advisor is serving the client and not breaking any company, industry or criminal laws. If your company has products that are sub-par, you the advisor are now conflicted. You can sell the client a mediocre product and make your boss happy, or tell the client to go to a competitor and get a better deal which will make the customer happy. Unless you are a very experienced advisor with a substantial book of business or you don’t need the job, it is very difficult to make everyone happy.
The fee-based financial advisor has a similar dilemma if serving the client means that assets should be taken elsewhere. There is also the advice of paying down debt, purchasing real estate, using money to buy a business, starting an art collection, taking money overseas, buying physical metals and so on which are not products sold by the institution and therefore would not generate any fees.
The fee-only planner does not have these conflicts because there is only one master – the client. There are no products and no assets – only the legal system and the ethics body of the association that the advisor belongs to.
Array of Services
In this area, the traditional advisor has the advantage. If you are in a situation that requires a will, an accountant, an estate trustee, a mortgage broker, or insurance products, the traditional financial advisor works for an institution that can provide these services. The administrative aspect of this is also handled for you: Opening accounts, trading, rebalancing the portfolio, automated deposits and withdrawals or filling out forms.
A fee-based financial planner may be able to provide these extra services, but it will depend on the size of the firm. The smaller “boutique” firms may specialize in portfolio management or investments and you may still have to recruit a network of professionals if you have a more complex situation.
The same situation applies for a fee-only or fee for service financial planner. People who do fee-for-service planning tend to be individuals or small companies without the resources to provide a network of professionals.
Minimum Asset Level
If you are selling products or managing assets, the fees that pay for the whole process including the financial planning are a percentage of the amount of money being used to purchase products or assets. If the amount of money being invested is $100,000 at 2% fees, you would be paying $2000 per year. The products would likely come from a preset list. A “know your client” (KYC) survey would be filled out and products are selected rather than having a comprehensive plan done. Asset minimums for a financial plan typically start at $500,000 in product purchases or assets, but some firms may provide a plan with a smaller asset amount. In the age of robo-planning, a plan can be created using software for under $1,000, but it may not cover all of the scenarios since software is not complete versus talking to a human being.
In the fee-only financial planner case, there is no need for asset minimums because the revenue is not tied to product sales. The revenue generated is tied to time spent and work performed, and whether there is a $1000 trade or a $100 million trade in buying a product, the amount of work in creating a plan and allocating the assets will be the same.
Which type of advisor is right for you? It will depend on what you have, what you need, how much of the work you are doing yourself, and how much knowledge and comfort you have about finances.
