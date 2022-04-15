Finance
Retiring To France
People residing in Great Britain and wishing to retire permanently in France should first inform their D.S.S. office a few weeks before the intended date of departure. The D.S.S. will set the necessary administrative arrangements in motion. (See address below).
– You are planning to move before you get your state pension (eg: you are already in receipt of your private pension)
You should apply for a form E106 (medical cover for up to 2 years) – see D.S.S. – Alternatively, a private insurance or voluntary contributions should be considered when the E106 expires or if you have not reached the age of state retirement (Contact your local French social security office).
– People receiving a UK state pension only
If the pensioner does not get a pension from France at a later date, the United Kingdom will accept costs. A form E121GB will be issued on request from the pensioner to allow him to register for health care in France.
– People receiving both a UK and French pensions
In this case, the French sickness insurance institution will be responsible for the health care costs and the pensioner will be treated as a French pensioner for health care purposes.
– People receiving a UK pension and will eventually receive another EU pension at a later date
A form E121GB will be issued. When the French (or other European Union Country) pension becomes payable, the health care liabilities will be reviewed. For example, the E121GB may have to be cancelled if insurance periods in the other European Union country were no longer than those in the UK. The Health care costs will then be the responsibility of this European Union country, which will provide the form E121.
Bad Credit Car Loan Vs Guaranteed Auto Financing – Will You Save Money?
You’re in the market to buy a new car and that’s great. Today most everyone buying a new vehicle will need some form of auto financing and if you find your personal finances or credit are less than perfect, you can still get a very affordable car financing if you know how.
An informed car buyer is a smart car buyer. When you know your auto financing options and you have your car financing set up and approved before you talk to any sales person, you can walk into a car dealership and negotiate a better deal on your terms without feeling intimidated, regardless of your financial situation.
If you know that you have certain credit challenges, you should understand the differences between bad credit car loans and guaranteed auto financing.
Bad Credit Car Loans…
Bad Credit Car Loans typically have been available through new car dealerships on the purchase of a new car or a pre-owned certified used vehicle. The actual auto loan financing paper-work is handled at the dealership but in general, the bad credit car loan finance contract is sold off to another lender. That lender will maintain and service your loan. Loans typically have a term of 24 months up to 60 months. The downsides to a bad credit car loan are that many franchise car dealerships are not set up to arrange these type loans in-house, interest rates and cost can vary widely and limit your auto purchase choices.
Guaranteed Auto Financing…
Guaranteed Auto Financing differs from a bad credit car loan primarily in that this type financing is offered directly by smaller or independent auto facilities. Your finance contract is provided by the actual auto wholesale dealer and the loan is paid directly to the auto dealer that sold you the car. In other words, you would be financing your car purchase from the company that owns it and sold you the vehicle. Guaranteed auto financing is used for the purchase of used or pre-owned vehicles and not typically for purchasing a brand new car or truck. Loan terms are shorter than more conventional auto loans and they rarely offer terms over 36 months.
The big advantage to guaranteed auto financing is that often no credit check is required to obtain this financing. Payments are normally made weekly and sometimes in person. One disadvantage to this type of auto loan is that many car dealers providing guaranteed auto financing will never report your credit to the credit bureaus. So if you’re making payments regularly and establishing an excellent payment history, this will not be reflected in improving your personal credit profile or your credit score.
Your best approach would be to start now and see what financing options are available for you. There are excellent specialized auto financing services available online today that offer a whole range of affordable car loan programs even if you’ve been turned down for financing or you have poor credit, bad credit or other financial considerations, you’ll be surprised at how they can help you to buy a new car.
You see now that there are major differences between a bad credit car loan and guaranteed auto financing and there are other financing options besides these. Get approved for the best car loan for you first, then walk into the car dealers and negotiate on your terms.
Working Capital Management
Financial management decisions are divided into the management of assets (investments) and liabilities (sources of financing), in the long-term and the short-term. It is common knowledge that a firm’s value cannot be maximized in the long run unless it survives the short run. Firms fail most often because they are unable to meet their working capital needs; consequently, sound working capital management is a requisite for firm survival.
About 60 percent of a financial manager’s time is devoted to working capital management, and many of the potential employees in finance-related fields will find out that their first assignment on the job will involve working capital. For these reasons, working capital policy and management is an essential topic of study. In many text books working capital refers to current assets, and net working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital policy refers to decisions relating to the level of current assets and the way they are financed, while working capital management refers to all those decisions and activities a firm undertakes in order to manage efficiently the elements of current assets.
The term working capital originated with the old Yankee peddler, who would load up his wagon with goods and then go off on his route to peddle his wares. The merchandise was called working capital because it was what he actually sold, or “turned over”, to produce his profits. The wagon and horse were his fixed assets. He generally owned the horse and wagon, so they were financed with “equity” capital, but he borrowed the funds to buy the merchandise. These borrowings were called working capital loans, and they had to be repaid after each trip to demonstrate to the bank that the credit was sound. If the peddler was able to repay the loan, then the bank would issue another loan, and these were sound banking practices. The days of the Yankee peddler have long since pasted, but the importance of working capital remains. Current asset management and short-term financing are still the two basic elements of working capital and a daily headache for the financial managers.
Working capital, sometimes called gross working capital, simply refers to the firm’s total current assets (the short-term ones), cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, and inventory. While long-term financial analysis primarily concerns strategic planning, working capital management deals with day-to-day operations. By making sure that production lines do not stop due to lack of raw materials, that inventories do not build up because production continues unchanged when sales dip, that customers pay on time and that enough cash is on hand to make payments when they are due. Obviously without good working capital management, no firm can be efficient and profitable.
Statements about the flexibility, cost, and riskiness of short-term debt versus long-term debt depend, to a large extent, on the type of short-term credit that actually is used. Short-term credit is defined as any liability originally scheduled for payment within one year. There are numerous sources of short-term funds, such as accruals, accounts payable (trade credit), bank loans, and commercial paper. The major elements of current liabilities are trade creditors and bank overdrafts, and these are further analyzed.
Ten Be-Attitudes For Spending Control
My money mantra is simple: money management is lifestyle management. Money is inanimate; nobody can manage it. Think about it. You use money to implement decisions; don’t you? You decide to buy a car, a house, a toy. You use money only after your conscious or unconscious decision.
How do you choose to buy? Do you look at you, your condition, and then select a path? Surely, it is your call; you elect when to spend, how you will spend, and how much to spend. Money is merely the means, the bridge between you and the merchant.
That’s why you must focus on managing how you choose. So, how do you look at lifestyle alternatives? The keys are your ABCs: your attitude, behavior, and choices. Your attitude is your beliefs, your worldview. It leads to your behavior, and your choices.
Everything starts with the attitude. If you understand specific attitudes that lead to poor spending decisions, and you decide to be aware of them before and while you spend, you will notice that you control your behavior, and you will handle your spending more effectively. In the popular jargon, you will manage money well.
Here are ten attitudes that will help you develop the right approach to spending, and guide you out of debt, especially, consumer debt, and enable you to remain debt free.
1. Be Accountable
Accepting that you need encouragement, and the periodic nudge to follow sound lifestyle choices, is a healthy attitude. Ask a trusted friend of the same sex to hold you accountable for good stewardship. Define the role precisely. That person needs merely to ask how you are doing. He or she does not have to know details of your finances, unless you choose.
2. Be Aware
Do you know your spending pattern? Do you know when or why you spend sanely, excessively, irrationally, impulsively? For three months, track your spending and record the process you follow before spending, and emotions after. Note areas where your spending seems uncontrolled. Be aware of these vulnerable areas, and develop strategies to overcome them–this will allow you to plug these leaks.
3. Be Contrary
Don’t aim to maintain your neighbor’s high living standard. Probably, she financed her lifestyle with debt. Just when you catch up, she re-finances! Accept where you are, and what you have, and grow from there. It is fine to be contrary; mostly, it is less costly than following the crowd!
4. Be Creative
Use your creativity, your talents, to give gifts, especially to family members at birthday, Christmas, and other celebrations. In addition, consider donating to charity or needy folks, or groups, money you would spend normally on these gifts.
5. Be Discerning
Learn to recognize and deal with conflicts of interest that exist when someone claims to be an adviser, but is a salesperson–insurance agent, mortgage broker, bank representative, non-independent financial adviser. Only you should benefit from advice received from an adviser.
Always read the fine print. I read once that the large print gives, but the fine print takes away!
6. Be Determined
I love Daniel’s determination that we see in the Old Testament book of Daniel 1:8-9. When required to eat and drink from the king’s table, Daniel resolved not to defile himself; God showed him favor, and Daniel did not eat that food. Similarly, each of us must determine we will lead a debt-free life, and allow God to work in and through us.
7. Be Faithful
Debt causes major emotional trauma in the home. Don’t put your household at risk by taking on debt. Understand debt’s effects on your family, and be faithful to the trust your family places in you to be a good steward.
8. Be Patient
Don’t spend impulsively. When the urge comes, seek God’s direction. Pray, wait up to one week and answer this question: Is this a fleeting want, or a longer-term need?
Save to buy all items. For a home, save a deposit that gives an affordable mortgage.
9. Be Thankful
Set your expenses below today’s income for a specific period. Ask God to show you how to deliver to His Kingdom excess income you get during that time.
10. Be Thrifty
Shop with a list always; comparison shop. Use coupons, but don’t allow them to decide your spending. When it’s feasible, shop in sales, but again, don’t allow the sale to drive your spending.
Decide never to buy when salespeople pressure you. Walk away, if you stay, you will spend more than needed. Remember, you do not save in a sale; you spend less than the listed price.
Conclusion
Use these attitudes consistently for 30 days and you will notice a major change in how you spend, why you spend, when you spend, and how much you spend. As well, you will be convinced that sticking with them is the way to control spending!
