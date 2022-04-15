Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Criticizes Twitter Amid Elon Musk Row

Tesla’s share price might be damaged if Musk decides to sell Tesla shares.

To reestablish its commitment to “free expression,” Elon Musk claims to have come up with a plan to acquire Twitter altogether and take the company private. However, Thursday’s offer, which appeared to fall flat with investors, has raised more questions than answers.

Content Moderation Debate

Other social media companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, suspend accounts for breaking their terms of service. The previous president’s supporters were enraged by Donald Trump’s account suspension. Misinformation and hate speech is difficult for social media businesses to control.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, tweeted:

“I am amazed Twitter did not take down my previous tweet. Elon must be having some effect on Twitter. He is getting back our FREEDOM of SPEECH our most important freedom. I commend Elon for his courage and “Putting his money where his heart is.”

Although he says he’s a “free speech absolutist,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to ban Twitter users who challenge or disagree with his views. His automaker Tesla has also been accused by regulators of retaliating against Black employees who raised concerns about racism.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, with about $265 billion. Tesla stock, which he holds a 17 percent stake in, is valued at more than $1 trillion, followed by SpaceX, his privately-owned space firm. Tesla’s share price might be damaged if Musk decides to sell Tesla shares to raise money, or he could borrow against his equity holdings. According to Forbes, he has used more than half of his Tesla shareholding as collateral for loans.