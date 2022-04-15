Finance
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
The Government is aiming for a greener economy. Businesses and organizations are trying to support their production through green resources. Green economy, green bonds, green business and going green has become the current anthem worldwide! We know what green economy and green business mean but as I wasn’t aware of ‘green bonds’ initially, same will be the case with many of you. So, today with the help of this article, let’s gain an understanding of the term.
Green bonds: In simple language, these are the bonds issued by the Government and are tax-free. These bonds are used for underdeveloped localities mostly by municipalities or federally qualified organizations. The purpose of these bonds is to finance projects which are aimed at achieving energy efficiency, protection of aquatic and terrestrial species, curbing pollution, managing water quality and quantity and clean transportation, to name a few. Due to the tax-free status, purchasing this bond accounts for a lucrative investment when compared to a taxable bond. This tax-exempt status acts as a financial incentive to handle social issues such as preserving energy sources and climate change.
Qualifying for a green bond requires:
1. The building is at least 20 acres in the size
2. The project will receive a minimum of $5 million from the state or the municipality
3. A minimum of 75% of the building is registered for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED, a rating system developed to measure the environmental impact of the building) certification.
Certain benefits of green bonds are:
Reducing the cost of the project: These bonds are an excellent system of saving a large amount of capital to support environmental investment. Ideally suited for large-scale green projects such as solar and wind development which require capital investments prior to revenues and which generate modest revenue over a long time-period.
Investor demands: Due to the increasing awareness for a green financial market, there is a constant demand of socially responsible investment projects. Owing to this scenario, investors are expressing strong interest in purchasing of green bonds. While retail investors seek investment through their brokers and fund managers, institutional investors use these bonds to handle social, economic and Government mandates. Before green bonds came into the picture, it was a struggle to address these mandates with fixed income tools. This is the reason why these bonds have been successful in attracting new investors thereby providing a new platform for future issuances.
Building brand value: As the major provider of these bonds are the Government, they strike the chance and brand themselves as innovative and dedicated to keeping pace with the green projects.
Leadership: Talking about the future, green bond issuers are the leaders of the world. With their active participation, they can encourage municipalities to participate and create a reputation for monetary innovation. This will make way for upcoming projects in financing environmental projects.
Sharing the time when efforts are put-in to preserve the environment, green bonds are an altogether new opportunity for investors and issuers. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, green bonds are known for several other advantages over other financing options, some of which are:
Providing a medium to access sustainable investments in a fixed income market in familiar and low-risk surroundings.
Allowing the municipalities to develop a public-private partnership to speed-up the process of energy efficiency and technological advancement.
The Debt Of A Nation
The history of this nation is being written in the annals of debt that has become almost to insurmountable. There have been two critical factors that have derailed the sovereignty and stability of the United States. In all our recorded history of over 200 years this nation has seen only small periods where our armed forces were not engaged in some conflict or another somewhere around the globe. From the time of John F. Kennedy’s death all the way up to today the national debt has continued to climb. There are two important factors as to why this nation still can’t grasp the concept of elimination of our now catastrophic national debt. A nation at war and a nation that relies on the creation of money by privately owned banks like the Federal Reserve Board are the most ruthless ingredients to incur massive debt.
In two distinct periods in our history has a sitting President tried to empower the public while reigning in the Nations debt. One during a time of the greatest internal struggle for national preservation namely the Civil War and another were we were headed into one of the greatest challenges that perplexed a nation primarily the Vietnam conflict. In 1861 President Lincoln needed money to continue to fund the Civil War. Bankers at the time were charging over 28% interest. Rather than pay up that high interest Lincoln pressed congress to authorize the Treasury Department to print full legal tender treasury notes [this is what the Constitution originally implied with no interest attached] to pay for the costs incurred form the war. When congress passed this legislation Lincoln stated ” We gave the people of this republic the greatest blessing they ever had. Their own paper money to pay their won debts.” Thus Greenbacks became the name this currency was called. To Lincoln’s credit the passage of the Merrill Tariff Revenue Act in 1861 along with establishment of the first ever income tax, a flat 3% on incomes above $800 [today equates to $19,000] all increased financial revenue to fund the Civil War.
Lincoln’s troubles began almost from the time he took office. By 1862 congress repealed the flat tax and instead established what was to become the basis of the complex tax system that we have today. A more progressive tax structure putting more of a burden on the less wealthy. Another set back was the National Bank Act of 1862. This act let banks become national in that they are charted by the Federal Government and authorized to issue interest bearing notes secured by Government bonds similar to what Alexander Hamilton did after the Revolutionary War in the creation of the First Bank of America. Passage of this bill ensured a market for the Federal Debt since the new National Banks would now be required to buy those bonds.
Had the National Bank Act failed to pass Congress Lincoln stressed that “Money is a creature of Law and the original issue should be maintained by the exclusive monopoly of national government. the Government should stand behind it’s currency, credit, and bank deposits of this nation. No individual should suffer a loss of money through depreciation or inflated currency or bank bankruptcy;” would have benefited the American public in a time of great uncertainty. Look what happened in 2008 with the Federal Reserve Bank running the show. Millions of our citizens suffered great financial loss. All the Federal Reserve does is loan money to the government at interest. What drives up our national debt higher are privately owned banks, the Federal Reserve, and a nation that continues to be engaged in armed conflicts anywhere in the world.
The London Times in 1863 who favored the Bank of England’s monetary policies wrote ” If that mischievous financial policy, which had it’s origin the North American Republic, should become indurate down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish it’s own money without cost. It will pay off debts and be without a debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on it’s commerce. It will become prosperous beyond precedent in the history of the civilized government of the world. The brains and the wealth of all the countries will go to North America. That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.” The wealth of the United States is in the hands of the private bankers not the American public. It is no wonder that the English were trying to help the Confederacy. When Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 the British populace who were opposed to slavery quietly withdrew their support of the Confederacy while Russia grew more supportive of the Union cause which helped the North and Lincoln preserve the Union.
In repealing the greenback law congress passed the National Bank Act in it’s place. All national banks were to be privately owned and the national bank notes they issued were to be interest bearing. The National Bank Act also provided that the greenbacks be returned as soon as possible as they came back in the payment of taxes. A hundred years later the United States Treasury Department computed the amount of interest that would have been paid if 400 million dollars would have been borrowed at interest instead of being issued by the Treasury Department as Abraham Lincoln initially did. Because of the greenback resolution the United States Government saved 4 billion dollars in interest. President Lincoln followed the exact interpretation of the United States Constitution by the government creating it’s own money interest free.
More recent President Kennedy in 1963 almost one hundred years after Lincoln undertook the gauntlet of reducing our national debt again following the Constitution issued Executive order 11110. This order circumvents the Federal Reserve Bank an makes possible the Federal Government not the banks print interest free money. In 1963 the Treasury Department under President Kennedy issued $4,292,893,825 interest free money. What is so startling is that not long after Kennedy’s death all the United States notes, which Kennedy had issued, were called out of circulation.
The only time in the history of the United States that our National Debt was eliminated occurred when Andrew Jackson stopped the charter of the Bank Of America in the 1830’s. Today just imagine the trillions of dollars saved by interest free currency if the Treasury followed the Constitution. The Debt of this nation starts with the elimination of interest on the currency used. Reinstating the gold standard where one dollar is secured with a dollars worth of gold is one way to start. Another is what President Kennedy was trying to accomplish gave the Treasury the authority to issue silver certificates against any silver bullion, silver, or standard of silver dollars in the US treasury. Now, in 2011 the United States is still operating under the Federal Reserve System. A system that is arguably most instrumental in contributing to this countries trillions of dollars in federal debt. There is more truth in what Abraham Lincoln once said that is so true today “There can be no peace without justice, and there can be no justice without a reform of our economic system, for the financiers are behind most of the corruption in our Government.”
Why Nigerians Need a Female President
Nigerians should start to think of having a female president for our country in the nearest future.
This is because from all indices, which are available to the public, it seems our male leaders have failed the country.
Nigeria, with an estimated population of 180 million people, spread across 35 states and Abuja and 774 local government areas, is a big attraction to local and foreign investors. It is a big and potentially booming market.
But, regrettably, since 1960, when the country became an independent nation, records shows that 80% of Nigerians, especially in the rural areas are living in abject poverty, while less than 10% are swimming in wealth.
My intention here is not to rubbish my beloved country in this article. Far from it. But, in truth, corruption, poverty, lack of social amenities, etc, are some of the challenges Nigeria is presently going through.
This is the reason why I endorse the recent moves by WARDC and Voices-4-change to groom female students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria for political positions in future.
This may sound like a promotional article for the two non-governmental organizations. But, in reality, it is not.
We must drum up supports for a female president in Nigeria, since our male leaders seem to have failed us.
I stand to be corrected; women are open, transparent, sincere and honest in their dealings with themselves and others.
The likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigerian former minister of finance comes to mind here.
Contrary to what some of her critics say, she performed creditably to fix the economy of Nigeria.
If a woman is elected president in 2019, I am optimistic that she will clean-up Nigeria of corruption, fix the economy and deliver democracy dividends to ordinary Nigerians at the grassroots.
Recently, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, (WARDC) and Voices-4-Change, held a 3-day retreat for young women from tertiary institutions in Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.
Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, executive director, WARDC, disclosed that it is unfortunate to note that in Nigeria, women are made up about 50 percent of the estimated 180million people.
According to her, regrettably Nigerian women are presently occupying less than 10% of political positions and offices across the three tiers of government in the country.
Dr Akiyode-Afolabi however disclosed that her non-governmental organization with supports from Voices-4-Change, have vowed to groom women to rise beyond the various obstacles posed by culture and economy which has prevented them from vying for political positions at the local, state and federal levels.
This is true even as Nigerian president, Muhammed Buhari is wagging an anti-corruption war, where monies, running into millions of naira have been collected from suspected looters of our collective treasuries.
After Buhari, Nigerians should think of voting a woman to rule the country in 2019. This is my take on this issue.
Budget Remaining At Year-End Available Only To Complete The Goal
Budget remaining at year-end? What happens then? First, understand what a budget isn’t. It is not a bucket to accumulate funds for various activities. Neither is it a straitjacket, nor a scheme to show what we can’t do. A budget is a highly directed tool-designed to achieve specific goals. It is our best estimate of time, talents, and money to reach particular goals. I repeat; the budget is not money to spend irresponsibly as we approach year-end.
We budget to try to ensure we have resources to do our goals in the budget period (usually one year). We don’t focus on the budget remaining in isolation, at any point. Instead, we look holistically at the goal and the resources needed to complete it.
When we budget, we start with goals and then calculate resources we need to do these goals-time, skills, and money. Once we complete the objectives, the budget expires, even if we have a budget remaining. This is the only way to prevent silos and encourage the effective use of resources.
Budget Remaining After Completing Goals Needs Reassigning
After completing our goals before year-end, we shouldn’t be prodigal like governments and find creative ways to waste the budget remaining. When we achieve the target (or goals), we don’t spend funds over-estimated. We don’t know the future, so it is reasonable we did not budget correctly. “Return funds” to the “central pool” for optimization in the organization. Conversely, when we under-estimate, we need to re-examine our goals, and as needed, request extra funds or change the goals to stay within the budget.
One reason governments waste our tax dollars is they focus on money alone-the size of budgets-instead of goals and programs, and the best ways to do them. Another reason is they get away with this practice, and we expect governments to be profligate and inept.
When doing the budget, we must select the best path to the goal as weidentify potential gaps and opportunitiesthat might arise during the budget period. This approach is obvious, but many folks don’t do it. Either they don’t prepare a budget, or they budget after they start their journeys. Alternatively, they focus on money independent of their goals. Thoughtful budgeting before the event allows us to examine alternatives to show likely paths to handle potential gaps and opportunities.
Budgeting is putting the budget together-choosing the plan and methodically estimating and recording its cost to reach a specific goal or goals. It’s writing the roadmap and money map, the planning and evaluating of PEACE Budgetary Control, the counting the cost before acting stage.
Budgeting is an Iterative Process
Budgeting is iterative. We need to go through a few cycles to prune projects, and cut tasks to lower expenses to available income. This procedure is standard and the only way to be debt free with a fixed income. Don’t cut costs (especially across-the-board). Cut programs and tasks and their associated costs will disappear. When we cut costs, we do not focus on goals (programs and functions) and so, we will under-fund some, and over-fund others. Besides, irrational cost reduction encourages games where people submit high budgets knowing management will lower them. As a former Chief Financial Officer, I saw those games which do not benefit the overall organization.
It should be obvious why we should budget. Still, I will repeat it. We do a budget before a planned event to see whether we will have enough funds to reach our goals. Don’t merely look at what’s spent in the past and augment that figure to get a budget. Instead, decide the goals in the budget period first. Only after completing goals’ development do we cost them?
Budgeting Example
Suppose you planned to go to Vancouver (your goal) and estimated the cost at $500 (budget), but you had only $300. You would start your trip if you believed you could lower the estimate to $300. So you would consider different alternatives such as:
- Taking the train
- Shortening the stay
- Inviting a friend to share expenses
- Other choices
A realistic budget will lower your stress and will show the likely paths to your goal. You don’t know the future, which likely will change from your budget. Thus, probably you won’t achieve the budget unless you adopt a flexible budgeting approach.
Suppose you started the Vancouver trip without a budget, and you spent all your funds before the end. After you begin your journey, you lose some available expense-lowering choices. During the trip, inadequate funds would force you to choose from current alternatives. When you budget before you start your journey, you have more alternative solutions from which to choose.
Not budgeting and then spending all your money midway would challenge you. Your stress would rise, and you and your spouse would argue. Besides, you would need to change the goal or plan:
- Return home and not go to Vancouver.
- Go to Vancouver but stay fewer days, or stay at cheaper places, and or lower budgets for items such as food, sightseeing, and so on.
- You might finish the journey with borrowed funds.
Often individuals and companies say they prepare budgets but get no benefits. I am not surprised. A budget starts PEACE Budgetary Control (PEACE);it’s not the end, but a part of that procedure. When you budget, you get benefits only if you follow both elements of PEACE,budgeting, and controlling.
