Sources of Extra Cash or Additional Income for Students
There are many ways to get an extra income if you cannot afford to work normal full-time hours. This article will show you what is available and what you should avoid. I will use student time as an example, as a students timetable is usually the most inconvenient for full-time work and also changes every semester. However, the opportunities outlined in this article can also apply to other demographics, e.g. single mothers.
Whilst at university, students often think that it will be challenging for them to financially support themselves. This is true only if you decide to avoid work and leave dealing with mounting debts until after you leave university. The truth is, it is not that difficult to get a job. However, getting work does require determination and a bit of leg-work. You also have to decide how much work you want to do. There is a myth that if you work during university you will miss out on the social life. That is not true at all. I worked full-time throughout my university years, while doing a very challenging course, and still had time to socialise.
During university most students take up jobs provided by the university itself, such as bar work. Those jobs are designed especially for students and allow you to choose hours that are flexible enough not to clash with you timetable. However, you will find that jobs at university do not pay very well. Most of the time you will be getting the minimum wage, and considering that you will be working only a few hours, you will pay national insurance and taxes after the first £5,035; this is not the best choice of work. Working flexible hours away from the university is not as difficult as you might think. There will be a number of large stores around your university as well as restaurants and these companies primarily employ students, e.g. Waterstones. You will find that the wage is likely to be much higher than within the university and flexible hours will be offered. However, prepare to work weekends.
Another way of working whilst studying full-time is through agencies. Students often make a mistake of signing up only to one agency. Invest time in undertaking applications provided by the agencies as soon as possible, as they will be providing you with work for the rest of the year. Furthermore, with time you will be able to build up your reputation with agencies, which in turn will allow you to get better work during the summer breaks. There are two tricks of getting good work with agencies: call them every three days and ask for higher-paid jobs and I also found that sending little gifts like chocolates to the person who gets you the work is a good path into obtaining higher-paid jobs, as the person is more likely to call you when a job turns up. The majority of the agencies have different branches that deal with different sectors such as catering, administration, retail, etc. Most of those will not require any experience, however, administration work usually pays most. The highest paid administration jobs are in the investment banks but it is unlikely that you will be able to get those jobs during the semester, but try to get them during the summer holidays.
Another type of job that you can get is in a nightclub. Although these types of jobs will not interfere with your educational schedule, it can be very difficult on you physically, because you are not likely to get back from work until 4am. However clubs often pay very well should you decide to work behind the bar, on the door or even in the cloakroom. Furthermore, you are likely to receive tips, around £20-£30 per day. Students who work in a club whilst studying would attend lectures during the day, get some sleep in the early evening, work during the night and get the rest of the sleep during the early morning. The homework should be done between lectures and the early even nap or at the club, while it is quiet.
If your homework does require a lot of time, why dont you try working on the security desk during the night. You can get sleep in the early evening after the lectures, and do all of your work during the night shifts, which are often from 12am-7am. I found that this type of job offers the most undisturbed environment, which allows you to concentrate. Furthermore, because you are only getting one portion of sleep, it is easier to adjust to them than to the club jobs. If a security job is for you, make sure you sign up to different agencies as soon as possible, as you are likely to have quite a lot of competition.
Summer jobs are an ideal opportunity to clear any debts that you have accumulated during the year (within reason). It is best to get work that is related to your course (if you want get a course-related career afterwards), but you might find that getting course-related experience may not pay you very well or even at all. Therefore, you might also need to get a second job in the evenings to bring in sufficient income. It will be extremely difficult on you physically to get club or security jobs if you are working during the day as well. However, try getting waitressing work. Once again, a large number of agencies specialise in this industry, so sign up to as many as possible. Furthermore, there might be some work available in the pubs behind the bar. Try these, however your people skills will be tested, as you are faced with a lot of competition for the pub jobs. An easier job, but not as well paid, is working on reception desks in hotels. The work is also divided into shifts so you will be able to work the evening shift.
If you are good at writing and have a good academic record, you can also work for different assignment websites, e.g. http://www.coursework4you.co.uk. This company will provide you with a list of works that you will need to research and write, outlining the deadline, number of words, the topic and the price. If you are happy with all of the requirements, then you agree to write the work and once you finish they will send you the agreed amount. I used to work for them during my university years and earned £500-£700 per week on a part-time basis. However, bear in mind that the quality of work that you need to produce is high. The great thing is that you earn as much as you wish, in your own time, writing on the subjects that you are comfortable with. Furthermore, the staff are really friendly and reliable, so if you have any questions they always help you out, unlike many other companies out there.
If you want just good experience, which is not necessarily related to your future career but pays well, get an internship at an investment bank. The competition is tough for these internships, and you will need to apply about eight months prior to starting. However, if you cannot get an internship job at the bank, try temping. There are a number of agencies that specialise in getting temping jobs just within investment banks, and prior experience is not always required. Other industries, although not as well paid, offer internships, such as insurance companies and financial service companies, e.g. Bloomberg. You will need to investigate if a temping job at a large organisation will pay you better than getting an internship. Internship is likely to offer you better experience, while temping might pay you more, so which one you go for will depend on your priorities. Summer jobs are also available abroad, primarily at skiing resorts (most of them are open during the summer). If you do decide to go for this type of work, pay attention to the accommodation details. Most of the work will offer you cheap self-catering accommodation to go with the job; if not, you will need to undertake some research. Other things to take into consideration are taxes and work permit requirements in the foreign countries. If you get work through an agency, they are likely to sort that out for you.
There are certain jobs that you should steer clear of. Try to avoid getting work via internet schemes, such as survey filling. The worst ones are those that require you to invest your own money first do not do that. If you do get too tempted to enter this type of work, please read the reviews on this company and the product first. There are some legitimate businesses on the internet but most of these will require you to send in your CV, covering letter and education certificates before you can start work. For internet businesses, you will have to register yourself as being self-employed and declare your earnings when the Inland Revenue sends you the self-assessment form. This in turn means that you might be required to pay all of the taxes in one lump sum, so you will need to save.
Finally, remember that you can only get a positive account balance if you are not overspending. If you are expectingto pay taxes at a certain time during the year put the money that you earn in a high-interest savings account, or a cash ISA. Pay off your most expensive credit and store cards first, or transfer the balances to 0% balance transfer credit cards.
Prior to leaving summer jobs, make sure you get references from your bosses. Large organisations only provide standard references, which state when you started and left work and how many sick days you have taken. Therefore, you need to ask for a personal reference from your boss. Get as many references as possible and put them in a safe place you will need them in the future.
What Are the Key Disadvantages of Having Your Mortgage Loan Paid Early?
There are two sides of argument on whether should one paid off his mortgage loan early or otherwise. Some strongly support the idea of having one’s mortgage loans paid off as soon as possible, while some are really against this idea. So whose argument is right and what are the justifications?
Before any sound decision is made, it is worth-while to weigh their pros and cons. Append below are some of the strong justification shared by those who are against the idea of paying off the mortgage loans early,
a. The ‘interest charged’ on the mortgage loan is liable for tax deduction in the year it is paid. Furthermore, a large proportion of the mortgage monthly payments in the early years constitute of interest. A homeowner would effectively lower their borrowing cost through this tax reduction subsidy. However, this benefit would be lost if the mortgage is paid off early.
b. Some financial consultants argue that it is wise to keep your monthly mortgage payments regularly, and invest the extra money elsewhere which may be curbing a higher profit in return, instead of dumping them into the mortgage loan for principal reduction. There might be some good short term investment program from a financial institution, or it can be the model for a business you are keen to start.
c. You would be missing out on great investment opportunities and investment gain through mutual funds or through retirement accounts such as 401(k) and others, if one is to “lock” all the money for the mortgage payment only and not into any of these mutual funds or long term investment programs.
d. Furthermore, it makes complete sense for keeping some extra money in liquid form, rather than pouring them all into the mortgage repayment program. One will not be in a good “liquidity’ position until the complete mortgage loan is cleared off and have your house sold. Keeping money in liquid form would be the best way and it is also very beneficial especially if one need to access the money fast in time of emergency.
e. With the increasing inflation rate every year, $ 1000 you paid as the monthly mortgage payment today might only worth $800 ten years from now when adjusted for inflation. Based on this theory and logic, it sounds logical to “utilize” the extra money for other usages sound to be more beneficial than dumping them into the mortgage plan.
Therefore, whether you should or should not be paying off your mortgage early is an option which you need to make after crucial considerations and thorough assessment of your current personal financial situation and long term objectives.
VA Streamline Refinance Details and Guidelines
VA Streamline Refinance details and guidelines for Veterans looking into this government refinance program. Only Veterans of the U.S. Military, Reserves and National Guard are eligible for a VA loan. Also, if you are a surviving spouse of a veteran killed in the line of duty, you may also be eligible. VA loans have some of the most attractive interest rates and qualifying terms of any other home loan on the market. Typically, the interest rates tend to be a bit lower than conventional loans and qualifying terms are a little more lax compared with any other type of loan as well. VA Streamline Refinance official name is an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan or IRRRL. There are multiply different names for the IRRRL, but just know that any combination of these terms means the same thing.
If you currently have a VA loan, then refinancing just got a lot easier than someone who already does not have one. The purpose of a VA Streamline Refinance is to lower your interest rate of your home loan. There are multiple ways to lower your interest rate, such as a 30 year fixed, 15 year fixed or even an ARM. Each way has its advantages and disadvantages, such as the 30 year fixed will get you the lowest payment with a locked interest rate over the full term of the loan. A 15 year fixed will get you the lowest interest rate, but may be a higher payment. And the ARM will get the lowest payment out of any of these, but will become adjustable after a set number of years, making it a more risky loan scenario. Also, you can use any lender you wish to do a VA Streamline Refinance, it does not have to be with your current lender.
VA Streamlines Refinances can have all the closing costs rolled into the loan, so the Veteran will not have to come up with any out of pocket expenses. This makes the VA IRRRL the most attractive when it comes to refinancing. Also, if you do not want any closing cost at all, then you could ask the lender for a slightly higher interest rate.
Some of the basic eligibility requirements of the VA Streamline Refinance program:
– Need to be current on your mortgage with no more than 1 late payment in the past 12 months
– Cannot receive any cash back from the refinance (unless it is for energy improvements, which up to $6,000 can be taken out)
– Must currently occupy the property or must show that you occupied the property in the past
– Must still be eligible to use a VA loan (Department of Veteran Affairs has this paperwork)
Secure the Best VA Mortgage Interest Rates
It is only practical that you’re sure you are getting the best VA mortgage interest rates that are available for you on your VA loan. Rates fluctuate every day. If you are getting a loan, you have the option to just lock it in on a certain rate.
If you do this, you will secure your loan at that rate. It doesn’t matter if the rate goes down or up before the closing. You can do this, but you have to do the following.
First of all, you have to be pre-approved so that you know what specific VA mortgage interest rates are right for you. If you qualify for the VA loan, then you must make the most out of the benefits that the government has given you.
The benefits include you being qualified at better VA mortgage interest rates. Also, you will be able to save money every month because you don’t have to pay the mortgage insurance.
Just be sure that you are doing the arrangements with a credible company. Whenever you apply for your VA mortgage interest rates as well as your loan, you have to use the equal opportunity lender that is made available for everyone.
You can get the testimonials about the company that you are eyeing from the customers they’ve worked with.
Another tip in getting VA mortgage interest rates that you should remember is to speak with a VA loan specialist so that you will be guided in the process. You can do this way before you get approved. Once you have been approved, you can talk to him or her again regarding the rate that is the most advantageous for you.
If you’re wondering what will happen to your VA mortgage interest rates over the course of the next few months, worry no more because there is no answer to this. No one knows for sure whether the mortgage will fall or rise at any given point.
Bankers or brokers can’t answer your question if you ask them that. What you can do is just go with your gut and choose the VA mortgage interest rate that is of your preference and will work well with your lifestyle.
You also have to be mindful of the economic news. This will affect your decision making on the VA mortgage interest rate that you will commit yourself too. If the rates have been proven to give you the savings that you want, then go for that one.
