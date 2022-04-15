Swappi Launches as the First DEX on Conflux ‘eSpace’ with $25M in TVL

- Swipe connects the two biggest digital asset exchanges globally, Binance and FTX.
- SXP has been down 2.88% in the last 24 hours.
Friday’s intraday low for Bitcoin was $39,714.69, after a late rally over the $41,500 level of crucial resistance. However, as traders prepared for the long Easter break, Bitcoin was down. SXP is being moved from one anonymous wallet to another even while the general market is in turmoil. In addition, the transaction was valued at 153,147,065 USD by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm. The transaction happened at 05:33:59 UTC on Friday, 15 April 2022.
Worldwide Payments Cards and API
Using its API, Swipe hopes to bridge the gap between the fiat and cryptocurrency worlds by creating worldwide payment cards backed by the SXP token, the native currency of the platform. Fuel for the Solar Network is provided by the SXP (SXP), which serves as a means of payment for transaction fees and a kind of bonding and governance to protect the network.
Through its Swipe API, Swipe connects the two biggest digital asset exchanges globally, Binance and FTX, to the world’s largest payment network, Visa. Using the Swipe API, a customer may instantly convert their cryptocurrency into fiat cash at the point of sale or during an online purchase, all with the swipe of a debit card. In addition, a card-linked reward network, Swipe Rewards, is included in the Swipe API. Cardholders may earn up to 30% back on purchases at participating stores.
According to CMC, the SXP price today is $1.24 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $44,975,958 USD. We update our SXP to USD price in real-time. SXP has been down 2.88% in the last 24 hours.