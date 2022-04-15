Finance
Ten Simple Rules For Self-Employed Small Business Owners That Make Winning An IRS Tax Audit Easy
Every American fears the words tax audit.
A letter from the I.R.S., especially one ordering a tax audit, will unnerve even the calmest person. But, for a small business owner who does all of their own recordkeeping it’s not just scary, it could spell disaster.
If you receive an I.R.S. audit letter, call your tax accountant and set an immediate appointment; representing clients at tax audits is part of a tax professional’s job. It will be your job to locate and furnish all of the documents needed to win that audit. If you have kept audit-proof records, that will be easy.
Because most small business owners have no bookkeeping training, few realize how easy it is to keep audit-proof records. Some end up turning recordkeeping into a complicated computer-driven chore, and many simply ignore everything until tax time.
Business recordkeeping doesn’t have to be complicated or time consuming. There are only two things you need to do to make beating a tax audit easy. The first is to adopt a recordkeeping system that is super simple; the second is to learn exactly what the I.R.S. expects from the small business owner at tax time.
Recordkeeping for a one or two-person business is done primarily to satisfy the I.R.S., so why not keep audit-winning records. Follow these ten simple rules during the tax year, and you’ll not only be ready for a tax audit, but you’ll simplify your recordkeeping duties as well.
Rule # 1 – Document Income. Absolutely all business income, including all cash & tips, must be deposited into a separate checking account used only for business funds. Do this and all you’ll need at tax time are 12 bank statements to total your income.
Rule #2 – Keep a Paper Trail. Every penny spent or charged for your business needs a paper trail. If a receipt is not provided you can make your own; be sure to include all of the necessary details. Working from expense receipts simplifies the recordkeeping process for a small business owner.
Rule #3 – Record Barter Exchanges. Every business barter exchange requires a paper trail assigning value to your time, or the product that you traded. The value of a barter exchange is the same amount you would charge if it had been a cash sale.
Rule #4 – Track Every Expense. Sorting expense receipts is easy, when you use the business expense alphabet. From advertising to Ziploc bags, if you use it in your business there’s a place on your tax return to deduct that expense.
Rule #5 – Depreciate Equipment. Any equipment purchased that has an expected life of 2+ years must be depreciated or expensed at tax time. It is important to keep a list of all business equipment purchased, the date you bought it and the price paid, with your tax records.
Rule #6 – Log Your Miles. Unless your car is used only for business, keep a small notebook in your car for tracking business miles. If you don’t keep a mileage log, and are asked to furnish one for a tax audit, you will fail the audit.
Rule #7 – Track Inventory. The I.R.S. considers all items that you make or buy for resale to be inventory; inventory costs cannot be deducted until that inventory is sold. Inventory expensing is easy once you learn how to calculate the cost per item value.
Rule #8 – Get Educated. No matter how good your tax professional is, if you don’t provide all of the necessary information and figures your tax return will be wrong.
Rule #9 – Plan Ahead. Tax laws change every year. During your annual tax visit ask if there are any new changes that affect you, what tax laws are in the works, how those will affect your business, and what you can do now to lower future taxes.
Rule #10 – Keep Everything. Without receipts you will fail a tax audit. Box or bag all of your tax receipts each year, and keep them for a minimum of six years. If you get an audit letter from the I.R.S., simply take the box or bag containing receipts for the year being audited with you when you meet with your tax professional.
I can’t tell you not to worry about a tax audit, we all do. But, if you’ve followed these ten rules, the receipts and the audit should be in the bag!
Finance
Mortgage Tips for the First Time Home Buyer
Buying your first home? Not sure what the difference is between a variable rate and a fixed rate mortgage? Do you understand the true cost of borrowing? Keep reading for 7 invaluable mortgage tips that are critical for any first time home buyer.
1. The bigger the down payment, the better.
The lower your down payment, the more you’re going to pay. With a 5 percent down payment, for example, you’ll be expected to pay for mortgage insurance and will most likely be subject to higher interest rates. Most lenders like to see a down payment of at least 10-20 percent.
2. Good credit will save you money.
Lenders base your interest rate and your subsequent cost of borrowing heavily on your credit rating. If your credit is poor, you may be advised to wait a few years while you build your credit back up. The amount you save with a lower interest rate after rebuilding your credit could be tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.
3. Remember the closing costs.
Every mortgage has hidden costs associated with it, from legal fees to home inspections to bank’s closing costs. Before you commit to any mortgage, remember to ask about all the closing costs. You don’t want a $5000 surprise – much less 10 times that amount! – on closing day.
4. Get pre-approved.
While pre-approval can sometimes be more difficult, you can also save yourself a lot of unnecessary headaches. Essentially, you apply to the bank for a potential mortgage up to a certain amount. From there, you have a clear idea of your budget as you search for houses, and you can consequently make an offer that won’t be dependent on potential financing.
5. Investigate FHA loans.
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers free loan insurance to qualified buyers with a minimum 3 percent down payment. This insurance means you can get a better rate from lenders without having to pay for outside mortgage insurance. Typically, the FHA sets maximum limits that depend on your county and region, but are based on the median house price for that area.
6. Budget for home insurance and property taxes.
No lender will mortgage a home that has tax liens on it or isn’t properly insured. When laying out your home ownership budget, always remember to calculate a monthly cost for county property taxes and home insurance.
7. Choose a reputable lender.
Don’t just accept the first mortgage offer you receive. Instead, look for a lender that’s stable, reputable and able to offer you quality customer service. A lending institution is one you will likely be dealing with for 30 years, so finding one with a stable history and good reputation should be a high priority.
Finance
10 “Must Know” Tips For Getting the “Best” Mortgage Rate and Closing Costs
There are MANY factors that affect the rate and closing costs that you will be offered. It is up to you as a mortgage borrower to know how to find that “best deal”, and make sure it is actually delivered as promised.
The mortgage loan process is not fun. It can be a pain in the neck, but it’s crucially important, and borrows need to navigate the process correctly. What IS fun though, is saving money. If you understand all of the information presented here, you WILL get the best deal, and you WILL save money. So enjoy!
Factors that affect your loan (most of which are covered in the mortgage pre-approval worksheet that I provide to prospective clients, but not all of these issues can be addressed without your credit report):
Loan Purpose, Property Type, Property Purpose, Desired Loan Program, Loan Amount, LTV, DTI, Income, “Liquid”Assets, Housing Payment History, Employment History, “Middle” Credit Score, Items that appear on your Credit Report that determine the scores, Potential Mistakes on your Credit Report, Positive and/or Negative Compensating Factors, and more.
Table of Contents
1. How to choose a lender (or mortgage broker, or loan officer, etc.).
2. Why shopping verbal rate quotes and Good Faith Estimates (GFEs) is a big mistake, and potentially very costly.
3. Why a lender who provides verbal rate quotes is being unprofessional, if not unethical.
4. The difference between pre-qualification, pre-approval, and final approval, and why it is so important that you know the difference.
5. Why pre-approval is so important (and why anything short of pre-approval assures you of nothing; Shop pre-approvals, not non-binding quotes and GFEs).
6. Why limiting yourself to dealing directly with a bank may very possibly not be your best bet.
7. Why you might choose a Correspondent Lender or Mortgage Broker.
8. Understanding the business model of your lender: What’s in it for them, and, what’s in it for you?
9. How YOUR rate and closing costs are determined.
10. What happens when your credit report is run.
1) How to choose a lender, mortgage broker, or someone else:
Lenders, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers and loan officers can all theoretically get you a suitable mortgage loan, but how to differentiate one from another? For now, let’s agree that a common attribute of all of us is that we are all human beings (though some are more civilized than others). So what qualities do you look for in any individual that you might choose to do business with? If you are not sure, I’ll make a suggestion as to what to demand from a lender. You need to be able to trust the person. You must be able to trust their integrity and level of knowledge. How do you know if you can trust a lender’s integrity? You must ensure that their business model is transparent (easily understood), and that all pertinent information is put in writing in a timely manner (full disclosure).
Then, you must be told exactly what to expect throughout the process, and the sequence of events must be explained in detail. Once the process is explained in a way that you fully understand, the lender should proceed to do everything that has been promised as it was described to you (accountability). Explained that way, it seems like a simple and sensible approach, right? Unfortunately, too often things don’t work out that way. The good news is that well-informed mortgage borrowers know how to control the process and command best results. The other sections included in this piece will specifically describe how to command the transparency, full disclosure, and accountability that everyone wants and deserves.
2) Why shopping verbal rate quotes and GFEs is a big mistake, and potentially very costly:
Very often, people shopping for a mortgage loan do the following: They initiate their search on-line, or make one or more phone calls, and say “I just want to know what the rate is, and I don’t want anybody to pull my credit”. When a prospective customer says that to me, I am thinking to myself, “Yes. I know that. That makes it impossible for me to give you an accurate and suitable response, but I understand your goal and your concerns”. That is what I am thinking, but what I say goes something like this: “Well, of course the rate, AND the Closing Costs are very important… everyone wants the lowest rate and closing costs, right?” RIGHT! It gets very tricky at this point, because people want what they want, and most people don’t want it to be suggested that they may be on the wrong track. If I begin to explain the inefficiencies of quoting a rate and closing costs without knowing a thing about the person’s objectives and qualifications as a borrower, many people will simply move on to get the answer they are looking for from someone else. Unfortunately, these are the borrowers that fall victim to predatory lending, and I will go into detail in the next section.
3) Why a lender who provides verbal rate quotes is being unprofessional, if not unethical:
The factors I pointed to above the table of contents describes much, but not all, of the information a lender needs to actually get a loan closed in a compliant manner. This article should hopefully not only increase your appreciation of all that goes into getting a loan successfully closed (especially in this tight-credit environment), it may also help you clarify your objectives if you are not 100% certain of what you want. The point is, there are so many variables that can affect your rate and closing costs, and many specifics that differ from one borrower to the next. That is why, if you ask me what “the rate” is, I honestly don’t know. Loans are like snowflakes, or fingerprints. At first glance they may appear the same, especially to the untrained eye, but the fact is that all mortgage borrowers are different, as are the loans they may qualify for, and also the lenders making the money available.
Therefore, if a lender (for our purposes I am referring to anyone empowered to originate mortgage loans as “the lender”) is pressured into offering a verbal quote, the lender is simply responding to your request that you be offered something that will entice you. Even if the quote is accompanied by a GFE, it means absolutely nothing and is non-binding. In order to protect your own best interests as a borrower, you must understand that if an offer is made before the lender knows anything about what you qualify for, that you are assured of nothing except the fact that you have given this person license to pull the rug from under you. The stories you hear about consumers getting “surprised” are based on the fact that this is the kind of shopping that goes on. I am certain that nobody wakes up in the morning and says “I’m going to call a bunch of mortgage lenders today, and I’m not going to stop until I find the ONE that is most likely to bait-and-switch me”. I’m SURE nobody sets out to accomplish THAT, but uninformed and misinformed consumers do that EVERY DAY. Keep reading, and you will not fall prey to those tactics.
4) The difference between pre-qualification, pre-approval, and final approval, and why it is so important that you know the difference:
Pre-qualification IS NOT a necessary step, in that a Pre-Approval formally verifies anything that is discussed during the pre-qualification stage. In other words, you can skip the pre-qualification and start right in with the pre-approval. However, pre-qualification will not hurt you, UNLESS you put too much faith in it. What I mean is, the pre-qualification is simply a CONVERSATION, in which you might discuss your objectives and get an IDEA as to what may be available to you. However, since you have not provided any documentation at this stage, all you can do is get non-binding quotes and GFEs (that are designed to entice you), and you have NO GUARANTEE of anything (except that you may open yourself up to being taken advantage of).
During the Pre-Approval stage, you provide documentation so a lender can know exactly what information you are actually willing and able to provide. With this information, a lender can show you a legitimate and thorough estimate (though many still will not); which is why, if you are intent on shopping, it makes sense to get pre-approved with more than one lender, and compare binding estimates to make sure they are complete and accurate. Even at this stage of greater transparency and disclosure, you must DEMAND that the rate and maximum closing costs be GUARANTEED IN WRITING, because you otherwise still leave yourself open to “surprises”, such as additional fees popping up at the closing, or getting a higher rate than promised, or even an ARM loan instead of the fixed rate you asked for. I promise you that after all the rate shopping to save $8 or $14 per month, and/or $200 in closing costs, you will be mighty upset if thousands of dollars appear out of thin air and land on your closing statement. An experience like that will be especially problematic if yours is a purchase loan.
If it’s a purchase loan, what are you going to do, cancel? That is unlikely. You’ll complain to the lender and they’ll probably say they don’t know what you’re talking about. You’ll say that you had a GFE, and be told that it was simply an ESTIMATE, which was generated BEFORE you provided your documentation, and (I promise you) an unethical lender will rattle off any one of 58 (let’s say) reasons that your rate and/or closing costs are higher than quoted. I am not exaggerating or kidding you; I have observed ALL of these things happen in this business, and I have even witnessed TRAINERS coaching new employees on how to pull off these stunts (No, I did not join those companies, or stay long if I discovered that “shenanigans” were going on after taking a position with the company). But this stuff is as real as the nose on your face. You can prevent all that, but it’s up to you to know how to protect your interests. I am giving you the playbook here. Moving on to the actual approval…
Once you have been pre-approved, an appraisal will be ordered by the lender you have chosen to work with, and your loan file will be sent to underwriting. The Underwriter simply reviews your supporting documentation to verify that all of the information on your loan application is accurate, and also reviews the appraisal to make sure that the estimated property value is supported, and it’s a “good appraisal”. Once that is done, your loan is approved, and you are “clear-to-close”. So if there are no material changes to your borrower profile after being pre-approved, and if your documentation supports the loan application (which we already know it does from the AUS pre-approval), and the appraisal is valid, the actual approval is basically assured.
**** Purchase loans “fund” on the day of closing, but refinance loans have a three-day “cooling off period”, or “right of rescission” (if you are refinancing and not sure what this means, make sure you make an effort to learn your rights).
5) Why Pre-Approval is so important (and why anything short of pre-approval assures you of nothing; Shop pre-approvals, not non-binding quotes and GFEs):
I expect that you understand now why pre-approvals (and written guarantees backing any GFE) are so important, and everything that comes before the pre-approval “doesn’t amount to a hill of beans”. During pre-approval, you actually verify with documentation anything you might have discussed during the pre-qualification stage. Your loan application, along with your verifying documentation, is processed through the FNMA (Fannie Mae) or FHLMC (Freddie Mac) Automated Underwriting System (AUS), in order to get you an “Approve/Eligible” finding. Once you have that, you can request binding estimates, and some lenders will even allow you to lock in your rate and closing costs immediately. By the way, there are some, if not many, lenders who will pre-approve you for free or a small fee to cover costs, very quickly, and with no obligation that you actually go forward with the process. Do you see the difference between formal pre-approval, and a random non-binding rate quote? Do you understand how the pre-approval protects you, whereas non-binding offers leave you vulnerable to predation? I truly hope so, but if not , I am going to try to anticipate your questions and provide answers.
6) Why limiting yourself to dealing directly with a bank may not be your best bet:
Many banks that you may call or walk into will very often charge you an application fee of $300-$400. However, the bank may or may NOT have the loan program that best suits your needs, may NOT have the most competitive rate/closing cost combination for the loan program you desire, and the loan officer may NOT have the time, knowledge, or desire (or all of the above) to give you the customized service you deserve. But banks do have lots of Overhead, so don’t be surprised by the application fee required for the honor of having them consider your application.
And let me offer you this tip: If you let on that you are not shopping, and/or don’t know how to properly shop for a loan, you will likely be offered higher rates and closing costs than you could get elsewhere. The reason is, the higher the rate or closing costs the bank can “sell” you, the more revenue for the bank. I recommend that if you do go to a bank and get pre-approved, don’t stop there. Get pre-approved with more than one lender and compare the loan proposals that will actually be delivered. Spending a few hours and if necessary, a few dollars, to save many thousands of dollars over the next several years, is probably a good investment of your time.
7) Why you might choose a Correspondent Lender or Mortgage Broker:
Correspondent Lenders and Mortgage Brokers shop the Wholesale Lenders on your behalf. At first glance that may be confusing, so I will explain. Some of the Wholesalers do retail lending, some do not. For instance, you can go directly to a Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, or Countrywide (now owned by Bank of America) yourself. Other wholesalers, some of which you may not have heard of, do not lend directly to the public. What a broker or correspondent lender does, in theory, is shop the Wholesalers to find the best deal for you. However, like the banks themselves, most brokers, correspondents, and mortgage bankers (similar to correspondents), make more money if they “sell” you a higher rate, or closing costs, or both.
The benefit of working with a correspondent lender or a broker is that your credit is pulled once, your application is taken once, and your application is then shopped among the Wholesalers to find you a suitable deal. So you don’t have to go to each individual lender and submit an application (and pay the fee) and have your credit pulled over and over, and then be inundated with offers that many people just find confusing. It is your job to apply all the things I have discussed here, regarding how to get the best offer and guarantee from any loan originator to ensure that it will be delivered as promised.
8) Understanding the business model of your lender (What’s in it for them, and what’s in it for you?)
Even if consumers know nothing else about the loan process, they need to know the following:
How to ensure that what you are being offered can and will be delivered as promised. The answer is that you need written guarantees provided in a timely manner.
Loan Pre-Approval should be inexpensive, fast, and not obligate you. Once you are pre-approved, any GFE you received previously must be updated, and you need to be allowed to lock your rate and closing costs immediately. Before locking, the loan program, rate, closing costs, and whether you have a prepayment penalty must all be disclosed in writing immediately. Remember, since you have not spent much money and are not obligated, you have no risk if your lender is willing to operate in this manner.
Especially if it is a purchase loan, avoid “putting all your eggs in one basket”. Get pre-approved and locked far enough in advance of closing that if something goes wrong…anything…you still have ample time to walk away and find another lender that operates honestly and ethically.
Know how your lender gets compensated. Does the lender make more money by putting you into a loan program that may not serve your best interests? “Selling” you a loan is an adversarial approach; but a lender that advises you, and does not steer you into a given loan program that might generate more revenue for them (at your expense) is an Ally. This distinction is not just semantics. You are seeking a loan, and would like to accept a suitable loan proposal from someone. But nobody likes to be sold. You want to do business with someone who takes the approach of being a consultant and advisor, not a salesperson.
You must be able to COMMAND transparency, full disclosure, and accountability. If you have accomplished that, you will have a feeling of well being and everything will proceed smoothly and efficiently. If you feel uncertain, uncomfortable, or anything less than confident as you approach the closing, something has already gone wrong. If you work the playbook, you will be in control and realize best results.
9) How YOUR rate and closing costs are determined:
The previous sections have pretty much explained most of the details. However, let’s understand that rates and closing costs are two sides of the same coin. The lower the rate, the higher the closing costs. The higher the rate, the lower the closing costs. Most people seeking a mortgage loan have been exposed, at some point, to the “no closing cost” loan advertising. The fact is that the costs are built into the loan, resulting in a higher interest rate. In this game there is no free lunch. If it seems to good to be true, it probably is. If you don’t know the rules of the game, and how to play the game well, it will probably cost you; perhaps dearly. You might get lucky, but in general, lack of preparation and due diligence will prove costly.
Pre-Approval is what matters, and even then there is more work to be done. Also, as I believe I have made clear, the rate and closing costs made available to you depend largely on YOU…what you qualify for, and how good a job of shopping you do. One last mention on this topic, which I alluded to earlier, and it is very important so forgive me if I reiterate to drive home the point. Make sure that the loan program you opt for suits your budget and timeframe, and know the ramifications and potential risks of any loan program you may choose. Ask questions, and please, always provide accurate information and understand anything you are asked to sign.
10) Running Your Credit:
This topic is very important because many people are (understandably) very concerned with privacy, identity theft, and not lowering their scores due to too many credit pulls. So let’s address this item by item:
Privacy: Any lender you might consider working with should have a formal and easily accessed privacy policy. If you are using the internet to conduct the loan process, make sure documents are being sent and received securely.
ID Theft: It is an increasingly complicated world. With “innovation”, comes “externalities”. Obviously, there are evil geniuses out there that can get hold of your personal information if they are intent on doing so. Heck, even the (trusted?) credit bureaus sell your personal information after your credit is pulled. Did you know that? That is why after a single credit pull you may get bombarded with marketing mail and phone calls. Welcome to the mysterious world of “trigger leads”. Most citizens are unaware of this stuff. And if you have no knowledge of the bureaus selling your personal information, then obviously you have not consented. Or maybe you did, by not reading the fine print on page 94 of some document you signed at some point. Anyway, yes, it’s complicated out there, so do as you must to protect yourself.
Too many pulls: Very often the first mortgage lender that pulls a borrower’s credit will advise the prospect not to let anyone else pull their credit, claiming it will lower their scores (which is not necessarily true). This helps that lender limit the competition, which is why they scare borrowers that way. Perhaps that is a big reason why 70% of borrowers work with the first lender they speak with (that, laziness, and the “head of lettuce” syndrome). The fact is that any number of credit pulls that occur within a two week period for the same transaction (such as a mortgage, or buying a car) are to be regarded as a single credit check. Of course, as a mortgage broker I do not control any of that, and given the nonsense that the credit bureaus engage in (see above; AND, why do an estimated 80% of credit reports contain errors?), I am not in a position to make any promises as it pertains to your credit score. I am not going to defend the credit bureaus because they make my job more difficult and I am not a fan of the way they operate (must be nice to have lobbyists protecting your lousy business model).
However, a single pull has a negligible (if any) impact, and even multiple pulls are not SUPPOSED to hurt your scores. Skeptical? I don’t blame you. I am too.
So here’s an idea: Why not get a copy of your tri-merge credit report, and submit it to any lender you are considering working with along with your documentation. That way your credit is pulled only once.
Conclusion: There are more issues I could cover here. There is always more.
But we have covered a good amount, and I am hopeful that this will increase your understanding of, and comfort level with, the mortgage loan process. Remember, it is up to you to command Transparency, Full Disclosure, and Accountability.
Finance
Sources of Extra Cash or Additional Income for Students
There are many ways to get an extra income if you cannot afford to work normal full-time hours. This article will show you what is available and what you should avoid. I will use student time as an example, as a students timetable is usually the most inconvenient for full-time work and also changes every semester. However, the opportunities outlined in this article can also apply to other demographics, e.g. single mothers.
Whilst at university, students often think that it will be challenging for them to financially support themselves. This is true only if you decide to avoid work and leave dealing with mounting debts until after you leave university. The truth is, it is not that difficult to get a job. However, getting work does require determination and a bit of leg-work. You also have to decide how much work you want to do. There is a myth that if you work during university you will miss out on the social life. That is not true at all. I worked full-time throughout my university years, while doing a very challenging course, and still had time to socialise.
During university most students take up jobs provided by the university itself, such as bar work. Those jobs are designed especially for students and allow you to choose hours that are flexible enough not to clash with you timetable. However, you will find that jobs at university do not pay very well. Most of the time you will be getting the minimum wage, and considering that you will be working only a few hours, you will pay national insurance and taxes after the first £5,035; this is not the best choice of work. Working flexible hours away from the university is not as difficult as you might think. There will be a number of large stores around your university as well as restaurants and these companies primarily employ students, e.g. Waterstones. You will find that the wage is likely to be much higher than within the university and flexible hours will be offered. However, prepare to work weekends.
Another way of working whilst studying full-time is through agencies. Students often make a mistake of signing up only to one agency. Invest time in undertaking applications provided by the agencies as soon as possible, as they will be providing you with work for the rest of the year. Furthermore, with time you will be able to build up your reputation with agencies, which in turn will allow you to get better work during the summer breaks. There are two tricks of getting good work with agencies: call them every three days and ask for higher-paid jobs and I also found that sending little gifts like chocolates to the person who gets you the work is a good path into obtaining higher-paid jobs, as the person is more likely to call you when a job turns up. The majority of the agencies have different branches that deal with different sectors such as catering, administration, retail, etc. Most of those will not require any experience, however, administration work usually pays most. The highest paid administration jobs are in the investment banks but it is unlikely that you will be able to get those jobs during the semester, but try to get them during the summer holidays.
Another type of job that you can get is in a nightclub. Although these types of jobs will not interfere with your educational schedule, it can be very difficult on you physically, because you are not likely to get back from work until 4am. However clubs often pay very well should you decide to work behind the bar, on the door or even in the cloakroom. Furthermore, you are likely to receive tips, around £20-£30 per day. Students who work in a club whilst studying would attend lectures during the day, get some sleep in the early evening, work during the night and get the rest of the sleep during the early morning. The homework should be done between lectures and the early even nap or at the club, while it is quiet.
If your homework does require a lot of time, why dont you try working on the security desk during the night. You can get sleep in the early evening after the lectures, and do all of your work during the night shifts, which are often from 12am-7am. I found that this type of job offers the most undisturbed environment, which allows you to concentrate. Furthermore, because you are only getting one portion of sleep, it is easier to adjust to them than to the club jobs. If a security job is for you, make sure you sign up to different agencies as soon as possible, as you are likely to have quite a lot of competition.
Summer jobs are an ideal opportunity to clear any debts that you have accumulated during the year (within reason). It is best to get work that is related to your course (if you want get a course-related career afterwards), but you might find that getting course-related experience may not pay you very well or even at all. Therefore, you might also need to get a second job in the evenings to bring in sufficient income. It will be extremely difficult on you physically to get club or security jobs if you are working during the day as well. However, try getting waitressing work. Once again, a large number of agencies specialise in this industry, so sign up to as many as possible. Furthermore, there might be some work available in the pubs behind the bar. Try these, however your people skills will be tested, as you are faced with a lot of competition for the pub jobs. An easier job, but not as well paid, is working on reception desks in hotels. The work is also divided into shifts so you will be able to work the evening shift.
If you are good at writing and have a good academic record, you can also work for different assignment websites, e.g. http://www.coursework4you.co.uk. This company will provide you with a list of works that you will need to research and write, outlining the deadline, number of words, the topic and the price. If you are happy with all of the requirements, then you agree to write the work and once you finish they will send you the agreed amount. I used to work for them during my university years and earned £500-£700 per week on a part-time basis. However, bear in mind that the quality of work that you need to produce is high. The great thing is that you earn as much as you wish, in your own time, writing on the subjects that you are comfortable with. Furthermore, the staff are really friendly and reliable, so if you have any questions they always help you out, unlike many other companies out there.
If you want just good experience, which is not necessarily related to your future career but pays well, get an internship at an investment bank. The competition is tough for these internships, and you will need to apply about eight months prior to starting. However, if you cannot get an internship job at the bank, try temping. There are a number of agencies that specialise in getting temping jobs just within investment banks, and prior experience is not always required. Other industries, although not as well paid, offer internships, such as insurance companies and financial service companies, e.g. Bloomberg. You will need to investigate if a temping job at a large organisation will pay you better than getting an internship. Internship is likely to offer you better experience, while temping might pay you more, so which one you go for will depend on your priorities. Summer jobs are also available abroad, primarily at skiing resorts (most of them are open during the summer). If you do decide to go for this type of work, pay attention to the accommodation details. Most of the work will offer you cheap self-catering accommodation to go with the job; if not, you will need to undertake some research. Other things to take into consideration are taxes and work permit requirements in the foreign countries. If you get work through an agency, they are likely to sort that out for you.
There are certain jobs that you should steer clear of. Try to avoid getting work via internet schemes, such as survey filling. The worst ones are those that require you to invest your own money first do not do that. If you do get too tempted to enter this type of work, please read the reviews on this company and the product first. There are some legitimate businesses on the internet but most of these will require you to send in your CV, covering letter and education certificates before you can start work. For internet businesses, you will have to register yourself as being self-employed and declare your earnings when the Inland Revenue sends you the self-assessment form. This in turn means that you might be required to pay all of the taxes in one lump sum, so you will need to save.
Finally, remember that you can only get a positive account balance if you are not overspending. If you are expectingto pay taxes at a certain time during the year put the money that you earn in a high-interest savings account, or a cash ISA. Pay off your most expensive credit and store cards first, or transfer the balances to 0% balance transfer credit cards.
Prior to leaving summer jobs, make sure you get references from your bosses. Large organisations only provide standard references, which state when you started and left work and how many sick days you have taken. Therefore, you need to ask for a personal reference from your boss. Get as many references as possible and put them in a safe place you will need them in the future.
References
Integrity Reviews 2006, Realistic reviews of business opportunities on the internet [Available from]: http://www.integrityreviews.com/?gclid=CJGKoOn4vYgCFQlTVAodhXurKw (Accessed on: 10/11/06)
Dont get scammed 2006, Dont get scammed [Available from]: http://www.dont-get-scammed.com/g1?gclid=CL7oidGDvogCFSdtVAodkV_rMA (Accessed on: 10/11/06)
Jobs for students 2006, Student help UK [Available from]: http://www.student-part-time-jobs.com/forum/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=651 (Accessed on: 10/11/06)
Money Extra 2006, Expert financial advice & planning pensions, investments & tax [Available from]: [http://www.moneyextra.com/advice/] (Accessed on: 10/11/06)
Ten Simple Rules For Self-Employed Small Business Owners That Make Winning An IRS Tax Audit Easy
Mortgage Tips for the First Time Home Buyer
Let the Hunt Begin! 0.5 BTC Up for Grabs in 1xBit’s Easter Tournament
10 “Must Know” Tips For Getting the “Best” Mortgage Rate and Closing Costs
Is Bitcoin Headed For A Correction After Brief Recovery; Vital Trading Levels
Sources of Extra Cash or Additional Income for Students
What Are the Key Disadvantages of Having Your Mortgage Loan Paid Early?
VA Streamline Refinance Details and Guidelines
Secure the Best VA Mortgage Interest Rates
FAFSA Mistakes to Avoid
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails