Finance
The 7 Most Attractive Bogota, Colombia Neighborhoods For Foreign Real Estate Investors
The real estate boom in Colombia is definitely attracting more and more foreign real estate investors every day. Growth in Colombia’s capital city, Bogota D.C. has been extraordinary. However, as in all markets some locations within the city have been performing better than others. Furthermore, foreign investment in Bogota Real Estate has been mainly focusing on 7 high profile Bogota neighborhoods which are yielding the best results.
Below, we will list the 7 most attractive Bogota neighborhoods for real estate investors. But first let’s go over how the city of Bogota is actually divided. Bogota has 2 types of divisions: Localities and Neighborhoods. Localities are large sectors that have many neighborhoods within them. Sort of like Burrows in New York City but a bit smaller.
Bogota Colombia is broken up into 20 Localities (Localidades), each having many neighborhoods:
- Antonio Narino
- Barrios Unidos
- Bosa
- Candelaria
- Chapinero
- Ciudad Bólivar
- Engativa
- Fontibón
- Kennedy
- Martires
- Puente Aranda
- Rafael Uribe
- San Cristobal
- Santa Fe
- Suba
- Sumapaz
- Teusaquillo
- Tunjuelito
- Usaquen
- Usme
Where should I Invest in Bogota?
There is actually no, one best answer. However based on current growth and demand the neighborhoods below seem to be great candidates. For foreign real estate investors, coming mainly from the US and Europe, the 7 most attractive and profitable Bogota Colombia Neighborhoods right now, seem to be:
- Chico, (Chapinero)
- Cabrera (Chapinero)
- Rosales (Chapinero)
- Santa Barbara (Usaquén)
- Santa Lucia (Usaquen)
- Santa Ana (Usaquen)
- Chapinero Alto, (Chapinero)
It’s interesting to note that these 7 neighborhoods are only coming from 2 Bogota localities; Chapinero and Usaquen. Both of these localities are in the North Eastern part of the city where most of the country’s wealthy citizens live. Profitable Bogota real estate opportunities are abundant in these neighborhoods and construction is very prolific.
A Possible Explanation as to Why Investments in These Locations Have Greater Demand
These are exclusive neighborhoods where housing is a bit more expensive than in the rest of Bogota but the value of the properties tends to increase more rapidly. Rent costs are also higher and will therefore bring in better passive income streams to those who decide to go that route.
What About Real Estate in Other Localities and Neighborhoods?
Of course, there are also many other opportunities in different neighborhoods, such as Cabrera and Candelaria (These being 2 very popular tourist spots in Bogota) however these places mostly attract the younger adventurous type of crowd. Home prices have risen in these areas as well but not as fast as they have in more elite neighborhoods such as the 7 mentioned above.
Commercial real estate opportunities in the 7 neighborhoods mentioned above are also abundant. Foreign company’s and multinational firms are rapidly migrating to these northeastern neighborhoods in Bogota.
“It used to be that Downtown Bogota was the place to find international firms and multinational companies but that has changed” says Fabio Rodriguez, Social Media Strategist at VivaReal.net’s Bogota Colombia office, who helps manage a lot of the firms Real Estate inventory in Bogota and affirms that “…more and more companies are thinking of the North as the best place to have office space.”
Finance
How to Consolidate Student Loans in 3 Steps
We are severely restricted from exploiting our abilities if we do not enjoy a good education. A college degree is very essential to enjoy a good and satisfying career. However, going to college or a private university is not cheap. You cannot avoid taking debts to finance your education. This is true for most students and that is why student loans are very popular.
It is natural for a student to worry only about studies during college. However, proper repayment of the loan begins to loom large after graduation. Reality bites and it bites hard. If you find your student loan to be beyond your repayment capacity, why not consider a student loan consolidation to restructure your finances and organize your numerous loans. Read ahead for some tips in this regard.
Step 1 – Research is a must
Study lenders as hard as you studied for your exams. Do you research well and always keep in mind that you are the only person who is concerned with your interests. Lenders focus on profits first and nothing else. College must have taught you the importance of homework. Make sure you deal only with reputed institutions. Almost all reputed lenders offer flexibility as far as applying for the loan is concerned. Most of them accept online applications and also allow you to manage your account over the web. Loan counselors are available online to help you understand the transaction better.
Step 2 – Separate Federal and Private
There is a lot of difference between a federal loan and a private loan. Federal loan offers additional benefits which private loans never offer. If you combine your federal loans and private loans into one big loan, you risk losing the federal loan benefits. For example, your repayment towards the federal loan qualifies you for tax deductions. If you combine the two loans, you will lose this benefit as this option is not available with private loans.
Step 3 – Opt for an affordable payment schedule
Once you decide to combine your loans, you will have to pay interest at a much lower rate. Further, you will get more time to repay your loan. On the whole, you should use these benefits to make regular repayments with minimum stress on your finances. If you can afford it, try paying more than your minimum monthly repayments. When times are good, it makes sense to repay loans quickly so that they are not around to trouble you when your finances take a beating. Make it a point to pay at least 33% extra to repay your loan a lot faster. Do this only if you can afford it.
If you pay more than necessary, your loan will quickly come down at a much faster rate. Your wise decision to go in for student loan consolidation will definitely improve your finances. However, do keep in mind that blindly choosing just any lender will only cause more harm than good.
Finance
Thought Leadership Branding
According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, there are over 385,000 insurance sales agents in the US, with a mean average income of just over $67K. Of course it’s not perfectly linear but if we simply divided the 385,000 by 50 we would have a mean average of 7700 agents per state, but that isn’t how it works. In some states like Florida, California and Texas there are in excess of 30,000 agents.
As the numbers display there is a myriad of competition in the industry. That is evidenced by a massive amount of white noise. So, what do prospects really hear? Can they patiently weed through the white noise and find the answers they need?
No and No they can’t, and so they take the simplest default position which is tuning out. It is far easier to totally ignore the issues than battle through the white noise and confusion. Sadly, this is our fault. The public needs the financial solutions we provide and it is imperative that we find a way to communicate these issues in order to provide the proper solutions.
We live in the richest nation is the world, many say the wealthiest nation in the history of human civilization. And yet we suffer the highest rate of financial illiteracy in the world. This difficult paradox leads to such results as 95% of all those who reach age 65 and older are either dead, dead broke or financially dependent and worse yet totally financially dependent on the government. Only 5% reach 65 and older in a state of financial independence. We are the gatekeepers who are responsible for helping people attain financial independence. Forget about retirement and all the other catch phrases mired in the white noise. It is and always has been about simply helping people create financial independence, all else is fluff.
How then will you step outside the bloating crowd promoting all the white noise? What makes you different? How evident is that difference and does it connect, inform, resonate and motivate?
I submit to you the most effective and efficient differentiation is the perception of authority. People seek out authorities, they trust authority. When I mention authority I’m not discussing some level of bureaucratic power, I’m discussing the sense of thought leadership. You become the recognized authority in your local community. By proper positioning you can then take your essence of authority across the nation.
If this has opened your mind to this strategy look for the next article in this series, when I will layout a strategic plan on how to create a thought leadership branding position.
Finance
Jobs in Marketing – How to Land the Entry Level Marketing Job You Want
After the completion of studies, students generally take up jobs to suit themselves. Taking up a job is important from the point of view that even if you want to start a business in the later stages of your life, you’ll have a sound knowledge of how to go about it. Moreover, getting a job means engagement and you’re mind wouldn’t have to become a devil’s workshop. When aiming for an entry level marketing job, salary should be the last thing in your mind. If you get a dream job, call it your luck – otherwise you may be tempted to change the job once you garner enough experience through your first job.
The scope of your previous work will be ultimately important when you change jobs because you will be asked sooner or later, questions on your competence and expertise. Good salaries will automatically follow then!
Empower Yourself
When seeking an entry level job, it may be assumed that you’re a fresher and looking for a role that allows you to grow rather than being in a stereotype job. Marketing jobs may require dynamic people but with entry level marketing jobs, sometimes it may get a tad boring. It is therefore essential to dabble in variety in the job. If there isn’t one – find yourself some variety in the job; involve yourself even more and it is a guarantee that sooner or later you’ll find the ‘marketing’ song within you!
Empowering one involves application of knowledge – the same knowledge that you applied when you were in high school/college; the same one that you strived to excel in. In an entry level job, the time and situation are just right to use what you’ve learnt.
Be at Your Confident Best
When in a recruitment process, know that the employers are looking for a reason to select you and not reject you. Employment is a selection process, whereas examination is a rejection process. Therefore there isn’t a reason for you to get perturbed or nervous in the recruitment process. Moreover, marketing people are supposed to be at their sharpest in such situations. They need to handle crunch situations on a daily basis (almost). Therefore it is important to show your commitment right from the very beginning without ever getting nervous.
The need of an opportunist who is an optimist!
Optimist people have their way eventually. It is the optimist who is a positive-headed person and of them, the opportunist are the best of the lot. When going for an entry level job, be sure to show this side of yours to the recruiters – without being loud of course. It is better not to blow your own trumpet, rather let the virtues blow the trumpet for you. Employers like sharp candidates; candidates who play their cards one at a time. Marketing people always need to be on their guard – be it a mere interview or anywhere else. Therefore it goes without saying that the marketing guy has to be an opportunist as well!
The 7 Most Attractive Bogota, Colombia Neighborhoods For Foreign Real Estate Investors
How to Consolidate Student Loans in 3 Steps
Cardano Founder Offers Elon Musk to Build Decentralized Social Media Platform
Thought Leadership Branding
Jobs in Marketing – How to Land the Entry Level Marketing Job You Want
Social Media Platform Review
Hotel Financial Control – Improved Hotel P&L Structure Based on New Revenues and Costs
5 Reasons Why Finding the Right Tax Pro Can Save You Thousands
Swappi Launches as the First DEX on Conflux ‘eSpace’ with $25M in TVL
RMDs and the “Still Working” Exception
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
How to choose an online marketplace for B2B
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch