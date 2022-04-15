The Future of Healthcare: Five Technologies To Look Forward in 2018

She’s the only member of your squad who doesn’t share your DNA – hailing from a different planet.

WIFEY.

Unfortunately, you’re going to share with her the most precious square-footage on earth: HOME.

She’ll be in it…all the time. Even the ‘holy of holies’… the bathroom. It won’t matter if you happen to be using it, sitting on the throne, or shaving your gorgeous face – she’ll intrude like nobody’s business, even evicting you for a cold shower.

She may be the mother of your children, the radiance of your household, the love of your life, but sometimes, it will truly feel like she’s become the physical manifestation of that curse mother hurled your way. Show me a husband who was never a flight risk at some point, whose thoughts never toyed with divorce or annulment, and I’ll show you a Tibetan monk.

If things were not so complicated, (meaning: the children), how nice would it be to pack up and run? To a land where nobody sets your wardrobe on fire and demands you to update. Where your facial hair wasn’t so blinding. Where people remember that you’re not stupid and therefore don’t need to be reminded on a nightly basis that doors needed to be locked.

Whatever happened to that enchanting goddess worthy of your poems and letters? She was so much fun, so full of life! You could talk to her about anything. She, who was beyond accommodating, who guffawed at your lamest jokes, and made you think you were an undiscovered stand-up act. With her, you felt your best. Like you actually have charm.

She who hung on your every word, where’s she at? That woman who promised to stand by your side, no matter what, who openly declared, ‘I’ll support you 200%, honey!’

Could it be that she was but a facade for the vile slob now sprawled across your matrimonial bed?

Because all you have left is this woman who could push your buttons like a kid in an arcade. She burns you up, and you have a nasty feeling she revels in it. Like she’s purposely scheduling her can’t-get-out-of business meetings on the day you can’t attend the PTA. Like she’s giddily dumping extreme amounts of MSG on your food. She who always misses your personal items on the grocery list. (What’s that about?)

There are days when everything gets to you. Her tone. Her pointless investigations. Her lack of appreciation. Her negativity. Her terrible habit of…breathing.

If not for the smidge of self-control and emotional maturity on your part, you’d be gracing The Most Wanted List by now.

Why is she like THAT, anyway? Why is it that God, in His infinite wisdom, chose to pair us with somebody capable of destroying men’s feeble faith?

Women. They’re so DIFFERENT. So emotional. Obsessive-compulsive. Hormone-driven. With a knack of stomping on your nerves. Contradicting every good thing. Stubborn, to a fault. (She’ll massacre logic and still think she’s right.)

Why is she so…something?

She whines, ‘You should have asked me if I wanted to go play tennis.’ After reminding her she doesn’t even know how to grip a tennis racket, she blurts, ‘But still…I still want to be asked…Jerk!’

Then in less than 24-hours, she pulls another hissy fit, saying, ‘Honey, I don’t want you to ask if you should bring me flowers or Champagne or anything. You shouldn’t have to ask. For the first time in 5 years, I was promoted. I mean, don’t you know anything about women?! Goodness!’

Why…Why is she making it her life’s work to have you committed to a mental institution? (Won’t there be women in there too?!)

So why…why is she like THAT?



Do you want to know?



Do you REALLY want to know?



It’s so simple. But it’s the truth.

It’s like this:



You’re a dashboard. She’s a cookie.

You’re a MAN, she’s a WOMAN. You guys are different!



There, in a nutshell, is the culprit for all arguments Past, Present, and Future.

If two people can sit for the same movie and one ends up on the floor laughing while the other cries into her popcorn, you better believe you’re different! You hug different floors of the department store and scram to different aisles in the grocery.

Tell me. Did you ever have a thing for Tutus? I hope not. Can you imagine a pre-game Botox party for the Oakland Raiders? Or pink uniforms for the Detroit Pistons? There you go.

To you, she’s irrational. For her, you’re just mind-numbingly stupid. You guys are different! For you, Retail Therapy is no therapy, but a fertile ground for divorce.

Marriage is 2 people who are different, sometimes poles apart, using the same toilet seat. That’s why it can be so gosh darn hard!

These differences, double-edged swords, can make a partnership rich and beautiful. But other times, they can inspire a sadistic streak. When two people of unique life experiences, complying with distinct social expectations come together, there will be mad friction. Then, spectacular fireworks!

People will get burned.

There will inevitably be BATTLES that’ll highlight your individual uniqueness. Clashes will ensue. Nasty encounters, bloody combats and verbal swordfights will keep you on your toes. Two testy warriors will fight for Pride, Self-respect and Sovereignty of their genders. Both standing for all that is good, just, and true.

Heads up. You will be fighting a shrewd opponent capable of marshalling the forces of Womanity to transform every weakness into the perfect weapon. If they were so weak and helpless, the battle of the sexes would have been over a long time ago, wouldn’t it?

Marvel at the degenerate wiles of the OPPONENT. Witness the savage ploys, scams and subterfuge. It’ll make you sick to your stomach.

Here are some of the battlefield realities:

>>>> Your opponent is not the ‘fairer sex’ – they are the most UNFAIR sex. These high-heeled Amazons will use every dirty trick in the book so be prepared for guerrilla tactics and devious ambushes. All is unfair in Love and War. Mercy died out a long time ago.

>>>> Innocently enough, she will commence by using Diplomatic Channels, dropping hints on what you need to acquire for Valentine’s or that you’re 2 months late in mowing the lawn. Her delicate charms will tempt you to mistake her for an innocent Delilah. She will playfully drop verbal and non-verbal hints.

>>>> Should you fail to pick up on her subtlety, her growing frustration will compel her to unleash a speech with unprecedented volume and clarity. This often comes with an ultimatum — ‘Hop on the lawn mower… or else…’ (But because you want to show domestic superiority, you will feign stupidity or forgetfulness. This will backfire and result in cycles of military escalation.)

>>>> Word Wars usually start off as border skirmishes – simple encounters that blow-up into full-on domestic combats. Watch out for these landmines:

1) Toilet Seat – this is the leading cause of midnight stabbings.



2) Toothpaste – always squeeze from the bottom end. Don’t ask why.



3) Gasoline – don’t let her tank run out of it. So she can drive away and leave you alone.



4) Asking for directions – women just don’t give us enough credit.



5) Intrusive in-laws – brings out the best in you.



6) Grabbing one’s crotch…even in the privacy of one’s home is a no, no. (No man knows why this is so.)

>>>> In the heat of hostilities, a barrage of ammunitions will be fired. Out of the blue, heavy artillery will pound your ears as she accuses you of cheating. She will launch the Special Forces and recount the coincidences that merit such conclusion. She will cap it off by torpedoing you about the lack of time you spend with the family.

Before all your forces are wiped out, immediately launch Airborne Operations and promptly send your fighter planes to remind her that you are doing backbreaking work for her and the kids’ sake. Guilt her into surrender, and into tightening the budget. Expectedly, she will unleash Naval tear-rorist forces, crying her eyes out. Do not fall for this sick trick. Level the playing field…seriously, cry if you have to.

>>>> She will try to sway other states to her side and will gamefully spread disinformation about you in front of her Allies. Usually over brunch or coffee. You will not have a chance to defend your policies.

>>>> Choose your battles circumspectly. If Game 7 is just about to jump ball…yield, withdraw, retreat to the couch and just enjoy the peace. Live to fight another day.

>>>> Do not use Shock & Awe. You may be stronger physically, but the International Court of Justice is always on her side. If you Blitzkrieg her, you are one suit away from ruin.

>>>> He who controls the International Monetary Fund indeed holds a very effective deterrent.

>>>> The enemy is prepared to wage a War of Attrition. One of her most effective weapon is ‘radio silence’. This is used to manipulate you into surrender and has been employed since the first war of the sexes. She will blockade all your advances ignoring you and acting as if you didn’t exist. The silence will dampen the resolve of your Sonar detectors, but don’t ever be tempted into thinking that just because no shot is fired, there’s no hostility. This is no downtime, you are in a very precarious Cold War situation.

>>>> ‘Radio silence’ is always coupled with a ‘Sex embargo’. Sorry.

>>>> Remember the potential casualties of war: the children. Shield them as much as possible. Entice and wave them over to your side. If not, then utilize them as Peacekeeping Forces.

>>>> When the dust has settled, and the guns cooled, the parties should consider Peace Talks. This is a fragile exchange of private apologies used to appease the other. This is not easy, especially in identifying who the aggrieved party is. It is best not to relive the battle as this will only inflame another scuffle as to whose version of the events is accurate.

>>>> Peace Treaties are binding…’til the next border war.

>>>> Lastly: The Male-litary establishment does not have enough Intelligence Personnel to decode the enigma that is the Female. So for the sake of your sanity, do not try to figure her out.

You’re a MAN, she’s a WOMAN. Oftentimes, that’s all there is to it. Nobody has to be the innate jerk or the designated witch.

Before diving into Freudian explanations of marital disputes, try the differences of gender route. (Every so often, the most obvious reason is obscured by the human mind only so we have something to work on.) We can trace most domestic rumbles to the fact that we’ve dropped 2 different individuals in a cramped space, with virtually an unlimited amount of time. Of course they’ll gut each other soon enough!

There are times when being a ‘sexist’ is actually a good thing. This is one of those. Hopefully, it will lead to more forgiving rationalizations of the opposite sex. Because she’s a woman, maybe that’s why she spotlights the peanuts on the floor. Maybe because she’s been cleaning all day, that’s why she goes nuts over the tiniest spec. Maybe that’s why she’s eagle-eyed to minutiae…while guys are colorblind.

But then again perhaps it is not incumbent upon us to fully comprehend Eve – regardless of noble intentions. Maybe she has her reasons…and those reasons only makes sense to her, exclusively. Using your own lens will only render those reasons stupid and unreasonable.

You married a WOMAN, that’s why you can’t ever GET her. She married a MAN, that’s why she can’t ever CHANGE you.

Two gifts we need to give each other: Slack & the Benefit of the Doubt

Perhaps with these, we can be more accepting of each other’s oddities and stupidities. Because different as we may be, we are SIMILARLY and SIMULTANEOUSLY imperfect. So it is required for every household to be a place of GRACE and FORGIVENESS. Abundant, overflowing grace passed around like milk in the morning. Because imperfect people can be counted upon to do what they do best – make incredibly hurtful mistakes. The wife will disappoint you today, the kids will disrespect you yet again. And yet again you will feel insulted and slighted. Not to mention underappreciated. Justifiably, you could sink or blow up any second.

Before readying guns for another battle, might I suggest you climb to bed…and rest awhile.

Catch your breath beside an interesting foe.

She brews your coffee each morning, and takes a few minutes from her day to pray for her family. A foe who’ll rush to your hospital bedside…like a WW II German Medic desperately saving the life of a British Infantry.

She’s the traitor you can count on.

Now, isn’t that the sweetest enemy of all?!