Tips For Refinancing the Unseasoned, Recently Listed Investment Property
One of the most commonly asked questions concerning fix and flip real estate investment financing is how to refinance the unseasoned, recently listed investment properties. This is especially true for those investors that have houses on the market that are not moving and which were purchased with hard money.
Real estate investors in those situations want to refinance their houses and place them into regular, conventional financing to reduce their holding costs since interest rates through conventional means are about half of what they are on hard money.
I’ll be honest with you, these are some of the most difficult loans to close. What you’re looking to do is a cash out refinance on a vacant rental property that has been listed on the MLS within the last year. Most lenders out there simply refuse to touch this kind of deal…
Why? Because they don’t want to deal with these loans as they figure the only reason you are trying to refinance is… you want to strip your equity… and the minute you get a buyer, you will pay off the new loan. Lenders hate early pay-offs.
I read somewhere that a lender breaks even on the costs that it takes to set up and fund your loan at the three month mark. So if you pay off a lender in the first 90 days of the loan, the lender loses money. And, lenders absolutely hate to lose money.
The number of lenders out there that will do unseasoned rate and term refinances are considerable, maybe numbering 100-150 lenders. The number of lenders that will do unseasoned rate and term refinances on a recently listed property are few. I think you’ll find that only about 5 will do this type of deal. Not only will you pay for this type of loan in rate but also, about 100% of the time, these deals will have pre-payment penalties.
If you decide to keep the property as a rental, you may feel okay with the pre-payment penalties, but you might also have some explaining to do to others! You will need a letter of explanation for the underwriter stating why you pulled it off the MLS… And to assure them you will not be selling it anytime soon.
It’s nice if you can have your CPA write a letter saying the he/she advised you to pull the property off the market because it will be better for your tax purposes to hold on to it as a long-term rental rather than to flip it and take the capital gains hit.
One other thing to remember is that these loans are tough to do if the property was recently listed and almost impossible to do if the property is vacant. So, make sure you have a tenant in the property. Another tip is to make sure that when the appraiser comes to take a photo of your property and make the appraisal, be sure there’s not a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.
If you have such a sign, the underwriter will see it in the picture and it will be a definite “red flag” to them. It won’t hurt to have the sign removed for a few days, but will be a deal killer to have it there.
Deals like this may be difficult, but they’re not impossible. Find out more about how to finance your real estate investments by going to Financing Your Real Estate Investments [http://www.realtormarketinginfo.com/real-estate-investing/financing-real-estate-investments.html]
Financial Investment Tips: How to Get Prepared for Investing and Starting a Portfolio
You don’t have to have a high IQ or MBA to succeed on the stock market, or in any other form of investing. All you need is some good resources, advisors, and access to financial investment tips. No, you’re probably not going to become rich overnight, but you can still come up with a good long-term strategy. There are always two very powerful tools to keep in mind: time and compounding interest.
At any rate, you really need to make sure you have the best resources. You don’t need to have a lot of money to invest, as trading commissions and broker fees are a lot more affordable now in the age of the internet. If you’ve never invested before, the best time to start is now. The earlier you start, the more time you’ll have.
Financial Investment Tips Anyone Can Use
Here are a few financial investment tips for those who don’t have a lot of knowledge or experience:
• Before you even begin to buy any stocks, you’ll need to pay off any high-interest debt you might have. Get your current financial situation in order before putting money anywhere else. Start an emergency fund or savings account with a financially-stable bank that is FDIC-insured. Only then can you start thinking about stocks.
• Have an understanding of your investment goals. Why do you want to invest? How much time, energy, and focus do you want to spend on your investments? Do you have any specific stocks or industries you are interested in? What is your risk tolerance? Consider joining an advisor program or newsletter that focuses on the types of investments you are interested in.
• Think about your overall priority. If your priority is to not only preserve your money but to grow it as much as possible, then you’ll probably want to avoid dividend-paying stocks. On the contrary, if you want to rely on stock investments as part of your income, then it might be ideal to focus on higher-paying investments (including index funds).
• Decide if you want to invest in funds or individual stocks. If you do have enough time and energy to put into research, then individual stocks are definitely worthwhile, as they can offer a bigger pay off if you do everything right. However, there is nothing wrong with starting your portfolio with low-cost EFTs and mutual funds.
• You probably already know that you’ll have to diversify your portfolio. It is a must for every investor. However, it’s okay to take things slow and to start off with just one or two simple investments.
One of the smartest things you can do to receive the best stock picks, recommendations, and financial investment tips is to look into the newsletters offered by Motley Fool. Choose from a variety of stock picking services, discovery services, portfolio services, and more. Motley Fool discounts are sometimes available for new members.
How To Improve Import Finance Strategies
Importing and exporting are only some of the duties business owners make to gain better reputation and finances. However, some business owners wish to improve their safety by opting for financial solutions such as import finance strategies. This option offers numerous features, but there are still ways to improve such service. Below are some of the following.
Know import rules and regulations
In order to improve import finance strategies, business owners need to mindful about import rules and regulations of countries. Of course, there are cases when businesses have overseas clients. Therefore, you need to have sufficient knowledge about import rules and regulations. This is important to avoid delays. In addition, having sufficient knowledge about shipping regulations will help make ventures better and more efficient for both buyer and seller.
Opt for the right payment method
The next way business owners need to do in order to improve their import finance strategies is by opting for the right payment method. As of now, business owners can opt for numerous payment options for their import finance solutions such as bills of exchange arrangement, letter of credit and open account. These options can provide the best features that can help make transactions safer and more effective. However, you need to be aware about charges and hidden fees from such options.
Be cautious in choosing the financial institution to work with
Another option that business owners can do to improve their import finance strategies is to be cautious in choosing financial institutions to work with. Of course, there are numerous financial institutions that offer such services. However, not all institutions can provide you the right service that can match your needs. So, it is best for business owners to spend time determining their service to help them assess if they can gain wonderful benefits.
Find alternatives
Finally, it is also best for business owners to find alternatives. Surely, import finance solutions from reliable financial institutions are very effective. Not to mention, this service can secure both buyers and sellers. But, there are still cases when issues can affect such strategy. Therefore, finding alternatives can be a good plan. For instance, you can choose to pay for your orders in advance, but make sure to pay for low value shipments only. Or perhaps, when paying a foreign supplier, you can send payments electronically. And, you can also open an account with suppliers if you are working with them for a long time.
Knowing all these tips can help owners improve their ventures which can help them become better and more profitable.
Private Banking – What Is Private Banking?
Private banking services are designed for people with substantial assets, and customers will receive a far more individual service, with personal attention from their account manager, than they would receive if they had a personal account with a high street bank.
Along with the usual banking services, such as mortgage arrangement, credit card services and loans, private banks usually offer a range of wealth management services including investment services, and trust and fiduciary services.
Private banks once had the reputation of being used by royalty and upper class families, but today they are used by many professionals, including wealthy businessmen and business women, sportsmen and women, young city slickers and entrepreneurs, who want to ensure that their money is managed effectively.
What are the benefits of private banking?
The main benefit of private banking is that you will get a more individual service than you will from a high street bank. You will be able to build a close relationship with your account manager, and he or she will have a far better understanding of your financial situation, needs, wishes and attitude to risk than the average bank manager.
You will be able to speak to your account manager directly rather than having to deal with call centre staff or members of staff who don’t know you, and your account manager will be your point of contact for every aspect of the management of your account.
You can take advice from your account manager on a range of wealth management and investment products, and you can choose to be actively involved in the management of your portfolio or leave the decisions entirely in your bank’s hands. Most private banks offer both of these services.
Good private banks can provide advice on many financial areas that are relevant to High Net Worth Individuals including alternative investments (private equity, wine, gold, art etc.) and succession planning for those operating family businesses.
Private banks are also known for the discretion with which they deal with their clients’ financial matters. Although, of course, aspects of everybody’s finances have to be declared to the relevant authorities, most reputable private banks pride themselves in their confidentiality, a quality that is particularly important if you are trusting a bank with your personal wealth.
