Tired of High Cost Dental Insurance? Look At The Patriot Dental Plan
When you purchase a dental plan wouldn’t it be nice to feel like you are getting the most for your money. That is what you get from the Patriot Dental Plan. If you can find it in your area you should take a close look at this dental plan. I’ll tell you how to do this later in this article.
As you read this article one thing that stands out with this affordable coverage is the amount of free services it offers to its customers. This lets you know that they are serious about keeping you happy because they would like for you to renew the plan for many years to come.
The Patriot Dental Plan is known in the dental world as a discount dental plan. This type of dental plan has become very popular in recent years. You will be glad to know that some of the largest insurance companies that sell dental insurance also promote discount dental plans.
As likely will be the case most people love dental discount plans because they are very affordable for both individuals and families. As the name dental discount implies you can receive some very generous discounts at the dentist with this type of plan.
Let’s take a look at some of the liberal benefits the Patriot Discount Dental Plan has to offer.
1. Your checkup at the dentist each six months is free.
2. If you are having dental problems and need an in-depth checkup that is free also.
3. Both full mouth and bitewing x-rays are free.
4. The panoramic film that is used for the x-rays is also free.
As you can see you can save money each year with this plan with the free services you can take advantage of.
What are some of the other savings can you receive on some of the major dental procedures?
1. A single crown that’s porcelain on high noble metal would cost you approximately $1,227 at the dentist but you pay only $534. That’s a $693 savings to the plan member.
2. A molar root canal with a normal cost in the range of $1,170 the plan member would pay only $428. This is a really good savings to the member of $742.
3. A full upper denture that can cost as much as $1855 the plan gives the member a cost of only $623. That’s a big savings of $1,232.
As you can see there are substantial dental costs savings to the owners of this dental discount plan. Even a minor procedure such as a removal of a single tooth that would cost normally $197 the member would pay only $75.
This is only a small sampling of savings which would benefit you greatly if you owned this dental plan. As you read on I’ll tell you where you can get a complete list of the dental procedures and money you can save.
You probably have other questions wondering what a great dental plan like this would cost, are there any pre-existing limitations and are specialists covered.
1. It is hard to imagine that with all the benefits this plan has to offer that it cost only $104.95 a year for individuals and $159.95 a year for a family. Compare that to dental insurance that can cost much more than that for both individuals and families.
2. No matter what dental difficulties you have experienced in the past you will be able to go to a plan dentist listed in your area after a three-day period.
3. It is also good to know that you will be able to go see a specialist it needed. This includes oral surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, and orthodontists up to age sixteen.
There is much more to the Patriot Plan than there is room to discuss in this article. If you read on to the next paragraph I will tell you how to get all the information you need on this great discount dental plan.
Car Insurance Estimator – What You Need
Such calculator asks a number of questions; each answer will be used as variable to make quotes and determine the premium fee. The questions can be divided into two main categories including vehicle-related and personal information. Some of the most common questions you see in car insurance estimator are listed as follows:
1. What is your age or birth date?
Age plays a role in the overall estimation. The insurance company considers very young and senior citizens high-risk drivers. The former group probably lack of experience, and there is a high possibility that young drivers break some traffic laws, commit violations such as speeding, etc. The latter group probably has some limitations in terms of vision, hearing, and driving skills, meaning the chance of being involved in accident increases as well.
2. What is your profession?
Car insurance estimator uses drivers’ professions to calculate accident rates. There is a statistic suggesting that certain professions such as doctors, real estate brokers, lawyers, business owners, and salespeople are considered stressful jobs; insurers believe that stressful jobs affect concentrations on driving. Cal insurance calculator may determine higher insurance fee based on this factor.
3. What kind of car you drive?
Car model affects insurance rates as well. Car insurance estimator may treat luxury cars like the more expensive assets to insure. In case of accidents, vandalism, or theft, luxury car is more likely to cost more to repair compared to its cheaper counterparts. Sports car with high top speed and quick acceleration rate is quite risky to insure as well, so insurance companies tend to charge more for such vehicles.
4. How many cars to insure?
The good thing is that the more cars listed in the same insurance policy, the more discounts you probably get. The discount is based on bundling option, so you can be eligible for other discounts if you insure your house, health, and life with the same company as well.
5. What is your address?
Car insurance estimator uses your address to determine if you live in certain area where crime rate is considered high. You have to pay more to protect the car if you live in risky towns.
6. How many violations on your driving record?
Driving record is evidence where DMV lists all previous accidents in which you were involved, traffic violations, and every traffic ticket. The insurance companies uses the data to determine whether you are low-risk or high-risk driver.
Flood Insurance, Even in a Non-Flood Zone? You Bet
Record breaking flood waters have emerged following one of the most devastating hurricanes the US has come to know. In fact, in the south east areas of the lone star state, the majority of homeowners do not even own flood insurance. And who can blame them? There was never a precedent in the locality. Although hail and wind storms are a constant concern for property and business owners, no one imagined that rain waters would contribute to enormous damages as those suffered and broadcast throughout the country in recent days. Surely not the home mortgage companies, for they do not even require it from borrowers!
But now that the toll has risen among the dead and those forced out of their homes seeking shelter, one thing remains clear. When things eventually do settle down, home owners and people in the commercial sector will have to deal with the epic losses and damages on their own because of a lack of related coverage.
For homeowners without flood coverage the facts are uncomfortable, as they are painful: a standard home insurance policy does not protect from floods and the damages related to them. The insurance industry stresses in no uncertain terms that compensation is only provided to those who had the foresight to acquire flood insurance in the event of water damage emanating from atmospheric conditions like a hurricane, a tropical storm or other inclement weather.
A little history about Flood insurance:
The year was 1968 when the US Congress mapped out its flood program. Designed to help assist home and business property owners from the financial ravages of a damaging flood, its policies are offered in all communities that are involved in the rules of participation.
Flood coverage shields property owners or renters from building damage and contents damage.
This includes the following:
• The structure, as well as building foundation
• Electric and plumbing systems
• Central air conditioner, furnace, water heater
• Refrigerator, stoves, and any installed appliances, like a dishwasher
• Carpet that has been installed over bare flooring
• Personal clothing and electronics
• Drapery
• Transportable heaters and air conditioners
• Carpeting other than what is included in the property coverage
• Washers and dryers
Typically, flood recompense claims include:
• Replacement Cost Value: up to eighty percent of the amount needed to replace property damages in a single-family, primary residence
and
• Actual Cost Value – replacement costs at the time of loss reduced by physical depreciation
Note: The flood program always uses actual cost value to determine reimbursement of personal property.
Shedding A Light on Green Bonds
The Government is aiming for a greener economy. Businesses and organizations are trying to support their production through green resources. Green economy, green bonds, green business and going green has become the current anthem worldwide! We know what green economy and green business mean but as I wasn’t aware of ‘green bonds’ initially, same will be the case with many of you. So, today with the help of this article, let’s gain an understanding of the term.
Green bonds: In simple language, these are the bonds issued by the Government and are tax-free. These bonds are used for underdeveloped localities mostly by municipalities or federally qualified organizations. The purpose of these bonds is to finance projects which are aimed at achieving energy efficiency, protection of aquatic and terrestrial species, curbing pollution, managing water quality and quantity and clean transportation, to name a few. Due to the tax-free status, purchasing this bond accounts for a lucrative investment when compared to a taxable bond. This tax-exempt status acts as a financial incentive to handle social issues such as preserving energy sources and climate change.
Qualifying for a green bond requires:
1. The building is at least 20 acres in the size
2. The project will receive a minimum of $5 million from the state or the municipality
3. A minimum of 75% of the building is registered for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED, a rating system developed to measure the environmental impact of the building) certification.
Certain benefits of green bonds are:
Reducing the cost of the project: These bonds are an excellent system of saving a large amount of capital to support environmental investment. Ideally suited for large-scale green projects such as solar and wind development which require capital investments prior to revenues and which generate modest revenue over a long time-period.
Investor demands: Due to the increasing awareness for a green financial market, there is a constant demand of socially responsible investment projects. Owing to this scenario, investors are expressing strong interest in purchasing of green bonds. While retail investors seek investment through their brokers and fund managers, institutional investors use these bonds to handle social, economic and Government mandates. Before green bonds came into the picture, it was a struggle to address these mandates with fixed income tools. This is the reason why these bonds have been successful in attracting new investors thereby providing a new platform for future issuances.
Building brand value: As the major provider of these bonds are the Government, they strike the chance and brand themselves as innovative and dedicated to keeping pace with the green projects.
Leadership: Talking about the future, green bond issuers are the leaders of the world. With their active participation, they can encourage municipalities to participate and create a reputation for monetary innovation. This will make way for upcoming projects in financing environmental projects.
Sharing the time when efforts are put-in to preserve the environment, green bonds are an altogether new opportunity for investors and issuers. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, green bonds are known for several other advantages over other financing options, some of which are:
Providing a medium to access sustainable investments in a fixed income market in familiar and low-risk surroundings.
Allowing the municipalities to develop a public-private partnership to speed-up the process of energy efficiency and technological advancement.
