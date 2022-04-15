Finance
Top Benefits Of Cloud Computing For Every Business
Cloud computing has undoubtedly revolutionized the entire IT industry. It allows businesses to create ‘virtual offices’ giving the option to work at flexible timings and allowing them to access their data from anywhere. Following are some of the top benefits that cloud computing has given the IT industry.
1) Cost Reduction
Financial matters are a concern for both large IT firms as well as smaller start-ups. Cloud computing can help lower costs in several ways; It could replace the older method of keeping physical records and hence save the cost that would be used to update, arrange or keep up these records.
There is also no need to worry about purchasing equipment, software or latest updates because cloud computing software does that for you with automatic software updates and built-in tools. Cloud services usually charge monthly or yearly which is convenient as you can pay according to usage.
2) Flexibility At Work
Cloud is a revolution that has freed office staff from their work desks, since cloud networking is most commonly Web – based, meaning that IT users can access their data anytime, anywhere. This gives them the option to work from home, when they’re stuck in traffic or while travelling.
One of such offerings of cloud computing is the managed cloud services, which not only let you avail the lightening fast workability of the cloud but also, manage your cloud oriented systems so that you can work without worrying about system management.
3) It’s Easier To Manage Data
This saves both time and money. Cloud solutions are easy to use and make it simple to manage records. This saves the effort of an in-house data manager and the cost of hiring one.
On the other hand, Cloud technology opens up new job opportunities by allowing businesses to depend and trust on outsourcing of IT administration and system operations. These days there are managed service providers present that acquire outsourcing work from companies and offers a steady, reliable and cheap alternative to in-house IT teams and staff.
4) It Allows Co-ordination
It is difficult to collect experts in one place, but it is possible to do so online. Cloud also allows professionals online to share data and work together on a project. Professionals from different time zones are able to access and send data to be received at run – time.
This increases the efficiency and quality of products. This feature also births scalability and mobility of the cloud which is can commonly be experienced in managed cloud services where systems, databases, and serves are remotely managed by the service providers.
5) Increases Competition
With the cost reduction and the speed that cloud networking provides, smaller businesses are now able to compete with larger, more established ones. This is because cloud technology gives both equal opportunities and facilities.
This encourages start-ups, increases competition between IT firms and, therefore, helps the IT industry to grow on the whole.
6) Information Security
Perhaps the most important feature of cloud is that if a machine breaks, gets lost or stolen; the data will still be accessible online. Data is important because it is the result of a lot of time and effort and is typically quite valuable and cloud is the best way to make sure that your data stays safe and accessible.
Therefore, cloud computing is not just beneficial, but essential to any company or industry that wishes to keep up with modern times.
Finance
MLM Tips – Top 3 Ways to Increase the Size of Your Name List
Building a list for your network marketing business is the most important part in building a solid foundation because your list is your life line. When your list runs out, you will be in deep trouble because it is like having your oxygen supply cut off in the pursuit of your success.
So how does one avoid this problem? By practicing these 3 methods that will make sure you do not wind up in that predicament:
(1) Go on the Internet and position yourself as a network marketing expert. Top network marketing recruiter – Mike Dillard of Magnetic Sponsoring fame stresses the importance of selling the benefits of the cure rather than the features of the medicine. If you observe sick people, they don’t really care what the name of the drugs are – Polaramin, Panadol or anything that starts with P… they don’t care at all – they just want the cure! Network marketing should be like that. You should focus on solving other people’s problems and that is why, most people who hammer their business opportunities down their prospect’s throats, fall flat on their face.
(2) In addition to going on the Internet to brand yourself, you can turn the tools you use on a daily basis into excellent lead generating tools. Do you use Google, You Tube and Facebook? These are the tools that you can use to get new prospects.
(3) Lastly, you can use the Internet to automate the majority of your business. You can use sales letters, lead capture pages, autoresponders, email marketing and payment processors to collect new leads and new avenues of cash flow.
At the end of the day, you need to make sure that you do the right thing instead of doing the thing right. There is a subtle but significant different that will make or break your success.
Finance
Cost Per Click (CPC) Vs Cost Per Impression (CPI) – What Is Your Take?
Human beings spend almost 50 percent of their day’s time online, visiting websites, emails, social media etc. With that, we are likely to see ads (image/text/video). Online advertisements mean to drive profits through ad posting, in websites or social media.
There are the two important ways, which advertisers could use to drive traffic/visibility to their website, i.e. Cost per Click (CPC) & Cost per Impression (CPI). Let’s learn about them one by one with examples.
Cost Per Click (CPC)
Also called Pay per Click (PPC), this is an effective method of online advertising. Here, the advertiser pays money based on the number of clicks on the advertisement. You need to consider a few things before choosing this strategy, as the clicks would mean an interaction between potential clients and your company. You are paying exactly for this so you need to consider:
How much you are paying?
The type of attention you are going after?
The value you are receiving?
The advertiser pays money to publishers depending on a formula or a bidding process. Publishers look for third party matches to find advertisers like Google AdWords or Microsoft Bing Ads. They contract with these companies which in turn have complex algorithms to calculate what type of traffic is coming from where. If the advertiser’s product matches the type of traffic then Bingo, there’s a match.
Once posted, the ads will remain on the website for as long as the advertiser has bid to pay. For example, if a website’s CPC rate is 1 INR, 100 clicks would mean100 INR (1 x100). Depending on the bid, the advertiser has to pay.
Cost Per Impression (CPI)
This is also known as Cost per Thousand Impressions (CPM) where M stands for Roman numeral 1000. This is the rate an advertiser has agreed to pay for every thousand times the ad is viewed. Basically, every appearance of the ad to users counts as impressions. The price is set based on every 1000 views. Only views, not clicks matter here.
The ad servers monitor the impressions and adjust the display rate to match an advertiser’s spending. CPI’s pricing representation is similar to that of printed ads.
For example, if a publisher charges 10 INR CPM, the advertiser has to pay 10 INR for thousand views. Simple, isn’t it! Usually, large websites use CPM to sustain a stable visibility of their product. A publisher prefers this because they are getting paid only for the views and not clicks.
Which one to prefer?
Well, it largely depends on your sales. If sales are good and the ad isn’t effective, then CPC is your friend. The clicks match you with potential customers/clients. But, if ads are good but sales, not so lovely, CPM would help get some viewers as well as clicks (imagine 100 clicks per 1000 views). This could work great as the views could get you clients.
Therefore, CPC and CPM are two sides of the same coin. Both have promising results and drawbacks. It largely depends on your marketing schemes. Also, optimizing ads based on performance would be excellent, like you could change ad texts, image parts, ad positions etc. These things do have a strong effect on the viewers.
Finance
Essentials of an Integrated Marketing Communication Process
The American Marketing Association (AMA) which represents marketing professionals defines marketing as “The process of planning and executing the conception, pricing, promotion and distribution of ideas, goods and services to create exchanges that satisfy individual and organisational objectives.”
Effective marketing requires that managers recognize the interdependence of such activities as sales and promotion and how they can be combined to develop a marketing program. In marketing, exchange is a central concept. For exchange to occur there must be two or more parties with something of value to one another, a desire and ability to give up that something to other party, and a way to communicate with each other.
Marketing facilitates the exchange process and the development of relationships by carefully examining the needs and wants of customers, developing a product or service that satisfies these needs, offering it at a certain price, making it available through a particular place or channel of distribution, and developing a program of promotion or communication to create awareness and interest. The focus of market driven companies is on developing and sustaining relationships with their customers. This has led to a new emphasis on relationship marketing which involves creating, maintaining and enhancing longterm relationships with individual customers as well as other stakeholders for mutual benefit.
The marketer’s task is to devise marketing activities and fully integrated marketing activities and assemble fully integrated marketing programs to create, communicate and deliver value for customers.
Advertising and promotion play an important role in the exchange process by informing consumers of an organisation’s product or service and convincing them of its ability to satisfy their needs or wants. The American Association of Advertising Agencies developed definition of Integrated Marketing Communication as “A concept of marketing communications planning that recognizes the added value of a comprehensive plan that evaluates the strategic role of a variety of communication disciplines – advertising, direct response, sales promotion and public relations – and combines these disciplines to provide clarity, consistency, and maximum communications impact.” Integrated Marketing Communication involves coordinating the various promotional elements. Six major promotional tools are advertisement, sales promotion, personal selling, direct marketing, publicity/public relations, internet marketing.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach helps companies identify the most appropriate and effective methods for communicating and building relationships with their customers as well as other stakeholders such as employees, suppliers, investors, interest groups and the general public. Companies send messages to customers and other stakeholders through all aspects of their marketing mixes, not just promotion. Consumers make inferences about a product on the basis of elements such as its design, appearance, performance, pricing, service support, and where and how it is distributed. For example a high price may symbolize quality to customers, as may be the shape or design of a product, its packaging, its brand name, or the image of the stores in which it is sold.
The Integrated Marketing Communication approach to marketing communications planning and strategy is being adopted by both large and small companies and has become popular among firms marketing consumer products and services as well as business- to-business marketers. By coordinating their marketing communications efforts, companies can avoid duplication, take advantage of synergy among promotional tools, and develop more efficient and effective marketing communication programs.
To move to Integrated Marketing Communication also reflects an adaptation by marketers to a changing environment, particularly with respect to consumers, technology and media. Major changes have occurred among consumers with respect to demographics, lifestyles, media use and buying and shopping patterns. Media strategy involves determining which communication channels will be used to deliver the advertising message to the target audience. Two most important aspects of the advertising program are development of the message and media strategy. Message development, referred as creative strategy involves determining the basic appeal and message the advertiser wishes to convey to the target audience. Once the message and media strategies have been determined, steps must be taken to implement them. Most large companies hire advertising agencies to plan and produce their messages and to evaluate and purchase the media that will carry their ads. Marketing Communication can tell or show consumers how and why a product is used, by what kind of person, and where and when. They can learn about who makes the product and what the company and brand stand for; and they can get an incentive or reward for trial or usage. Marketing communications allow companies to link their brands to other people, places, events, brands, experiences, feelings and things.
Top Benefits Of Cloud Computing For Every Business
MLM Tips – Top 3 Ways to Increase the Size of Your Name List
Cost Per Click (CPC) Vs Cost Per Impression (CPI) – What Is Your Take?
Essentials of an Integrated Marketing Communication Process
How To Sell More Affiliate Products Online
Amazon’s CEO Praises NFTs and Crypto, Amazon to Incorporate NFTs
Hiring an SEO Company to Make Your Business More Profitable
SEO for Lawyers: The Way You Should Choose Your Keywords
North Korean Lazarus Group Accountable for $625M Axie Infinity Ronin Bridge Hack!
Copywriting Terminology Glossary – Understanding Common Copywriting Terms
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Jamie Dornan didn’t know if Robert Pattinson ‘fit in’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails