Top Cryptocurrencies Mentioned On Twitter In Q1 2022

It’s always been a topic of discussion whether the current crypto market is bullish or bearish. This article, however, is different from others that reveal the most popular cryptocurrencies on Twitter. When it comes to Twitter, the entire social media community knows exactly what the next phrase will be about precisely. The current trend is Elon Musk’s offer of a 100% procurement of the Twitter platform.

Though some don’t take this subject seriously as Elon has already acquired a 9% share of Twitter. But several users have different aspects on this subject which makes it the hottest topic on Twitter. However, we are going to deviate a little from this recurring topic and dig into the top cryptocurrencies mentioned on Twitter.

The entire crypto industry consists of thousands of cryptocurrencies while several tokens have been the talk of the town. Some altcoins have drawn huge attention with their unique features and have been the trend in the market. Now, let’s hop into the top 10 cryptocurrencies mentioned on Twitter in Q1 2022.

Top Mentioned Tokens In Q1 2022

The most mentioned crypto on Twitter is no doubtedly Bitcoin (BTC), as the industry doesn’t work the way it is without BTC. Bitcoin is the leading cryptocurrency in the market where the trading pattern of most altcoins relies on the BTC’s trading pattern. The next top token is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world which is Ethereum (ETH). Moreover, BTC and ETH are 1.59% and 10% down respectively.

According to the CryptoRank platform, the above-mentioned tokens are top-mentioned while the others are as follows. Other following sets of crypto-assets are CAKE, XTZ, SHIB, and DOGE. These tokens have been the trend in the market where meme-coins mostly perform well gaining the traction of traders. PancakeSwap and Tezos are well-known assets that earned a huge number of users. Whereas, SHIB and DOGE are the meme-coins that ruled the entire market for a shorter-term hitting huge in popularity. Elon Musk also plays a major role in meme-coins as he supports them purely.

The final set of tokens is XRP, ADA, SFM, and RARI. Ripple and Cardano have reached great highs doing wonders with the support from their respective ecosystem. ADA is one potential token in the market that crypto users adore and also believe that the ADA ecosystem is strong. Furthermore, SafeMoon was derived from the phrase “To the moon” and has been in the trend as this phrase was dedicated to the crypto community. Meanwhile, Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for NFTs as the whole industry knew about the hype of NFT last year. Following that, this token also had the tendency to make more engagements on the Twitter platform. However, the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies are the top 10 tokens mentioned mostly on Twitter in quarter one of 2022.