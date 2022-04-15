Blockchain
$UIM Tokens to list on April 18th
Universe Island has announced the listing of its $UIM tokens on PancakeSwap which would provide its users with an avenue to trade. The listing is scheduled for the 18th of April 2022, shortly after which the first beta version of the game would be launched.
$UIM is a BEP-20 token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and serves as the official in-game token of Universe Island– a classic 1vs1 shooting game that will take the Play-to-Earn gaming experience of users to a whole new level with its NFT integration and crypto rewards. These tokens will be rewarded to players upon winning the 5 minute long matches and can also be claimed from loot boxes.
When it comes to the versatility of these $UIM tokens, the team of Universe Island has done a splendid job at providing players with options on how they wish to use the tokens.
The $UIM tokens could be used by token holders to avail several in-game benefits. The tokens could also be used to trade in-game NFT collectibles on the NFT Marketplace provided by Universe Island with no additional fees while using UIM tokens as the currency. However, an additional 5% fee will have to be paid while trading with BNB.
Rewards could also be staked by users by staking their $UIM Tokens at the NFT marketplace. Staking would open a host of gateways for rewards such as monthly special airdrop, and better NFT rewards in terms of rarity for those who stake for a longer time while also having the lootbox rewards activated along with NFT equipment reward straight after staking that would be claimable at the market. In fact, six months takers will receive NFT that will give them right to the Whitelist, thereby, enabling them to buy land and much more. Furthermore, the token holders would have a say in the governance of the game and ecosystem of Universe Island.
These NFT cards also would provide power-ups that could make all the difference between victory and defeat when put in the mix of skills and efforts of players. Apart from providing unique boosts, these NFT cards could also be put on display at the Metaverse gallery as a badge of honour of how much the player has evolved, and could also be viewed on characters using our AR Technology!
The key to better NFT rewards for players is fairly simple- the bigger you hold, the better the rewards!
Another thing to note is that the UIM tokens also have the option of being withdrawn on-chain by putting up a claim request that is followed by a week-long verification period. This verification period exists to ensure the detection of potential unfair means that players could have resorted to during games.
Promising a limitless metaverse with several features and maps, Universe Island is geared to provide players with a P2E experience of a kind with its story-driven narrative, action-packed matches, NFT incorporation and crypto rewards. All you need is a mobile phone and you are good to go!
Disclaimer: The content for this article is provided by Universe Island. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.
Prominent Investors Bankroll P2E Project Founded by Gaming Veterans
The wave of recent cryptocurrency gaming projects has attracted significant investment, as both digital-facing and traditional venture capitalists have bet big on play-to-earn and NFTs. It’s not just financiers either: gaming studio Ubisoft, the company behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, just led a $60 million investment in White Start Capital’s new Digital Asset Fund, much of which is certain to flow into the burgeoning gamefi space.
Blockchain games deployed on mobile and desktop are increasingly viewed as an accessible gateway to crypto, a means by which the industry can onboard mainstream users who’ve never owned a Web3 wallet. Titles such as Wonderman Nation, a forthcoming release from the experienced Alt Shift Games studio, promise to furnish players with a riveting experience that combines slick game mechanics and endless earning opportunities. Little wonder this particular project has already won interest from some of the industry’s best-known investors…
Tokens Galore
Ahead of its public token launch later this month, Wonderman Nation has received the backing of multiple high-profile VCs including Shima Capital, Jump Capital, Chainboost, Sky Vision Capital and ZBS Capital.
The likes of Maven Capital, Fomocraft Ventures, Formless Capital, Bitfrost Ventures and AU21 Capital have also thrown their support behind the venture, and in so doing have endorsed its Axie Infinity-esque P2E dual-token ecosystem. NFT game Axie generated a cool $1.3 billion in revenue last year, with players praising its addictive breed-and-battle gameplay.
Gamefi, like crypto, is a numbers game. But not all players necessarily expect a ‘return on investment’: those entering the space from the traditional gaming world ultimately want to be entertained. Nevertheless, blockchain-based gaming ventures like Wonderman Nation need to raise capital to build a passionate community and ensure a stable ecosystem. To date, the project has raised $1.6 million from the aforementioned VCs with a second private round for Key Opinion Leaders and other strategic partners to follow. Retail users, for their part, raised a healthy $308k during a short but impactful marketing campaign late last year.
The next important date in the calendar is April 21, when an allocation of WNDR governance tokens will be made available to investors via the ChainBoost incubator. In total, some $200,000 will be raised via the protocol’s so-called Boostpad. Then, a week later, another, larger sale ($800k) will commence on Polkastarter. The same day, April 28, a third sale will occur on Blockius, the IDO launchpad formally known as BlockPad. With this final public round, Wonderman Nation will raise $287k, for a total public round raise of $1.287m.
All of which is to say that Wonderman Nation is well placed to make a major impact when it launches later this year.
Why Wonderman?
So, what’s all the fuss about? In a nutshell, Wonderman Nation is a fun, cartoonised game powered by a player-owned economy. Said to combine elements of CryptoKitties, Final Fantasy and Axie Infinity, the project leverages the collective expertise of a developer team whose resumé includes works on popular releases like Zelda, Far Cry, Star Wars, LA Noire, Warhammer and Dungeons and Dragons.
Even a rockstar team needs a frontman, though, and Creative Director Garth Midgley is the man at the helm. Having worked with the world’s biggest publishers (Nintendo, Ubisoft, Atari), Midgley is quietly confident that the game will bring a freshness to the fast-growing gamefi industry.
Wonderman Nation gives players the opportunity to turn their skilful gameplay into rich rewards, whether they’re exploring, battling or breeding colourful creatures (Arcadians) that can be traded on the open market. Interestingly, Arcadians aren’t the only creatures that players can bring into the world: by venturing to new planets and moons, they can unearth mystical new species which can be cross-bred with Arcadians to create highly rare critter NFTs. Gamers can also discover, earn and trade commodities such as food items, which are required to feed hungry Arcadians.
With a preponderance of token utility use cases, a gifted developer team, and no shortage of experienced investors, Wonderman Nation is just one of several promising blockchain games hinting at a bright new future for crypto. Let the games begin.
HJH Investments Presents Its Revolutionary Tracking Token
Wichita, Kansas, 15th April, 2022, Chainwire
As a tracking token for HJH Investments’ real estate holdings, HJH REAL Token is a game-changing innovation.
Any trader interested in buying the token needs to download the Coinbase app and add funds. Following this step, it would be necessary to get the MetaMask app and transfer USDC and ETH (for gas fees) from Coinbase to the wallet. Finally, users will need to access a swap portal (SushiSwap or UniSwap) and connect their crypto wallet to purchase the HJHRE token.
Purchasers can quickly look up the token by using its address, which is 0xd2320df6602B5D0BAEA496d2697291a2264150A4.
The Features Introduced by the Team
This new coin aims to integrate characteristics of the stock market, real estate, and ETFs using cryptocurrency.
Specifically, the team integrated the following aspects from several marketplaces in the project:
- Stock market: the HJH Real token utilizes formulas as targeted metrics to assess market valuation (e.g., price to earnings ratio).
- ETFs: the token is designed to track a collection of investments through a set of data points.
- Real estate: HJH Investments’ real estate portfolio is the object of the ETF-like tracking system
Buying HJHRE is not an investment in HJH Investments’ real estate assets. Purchasing the token gives users access to HJH Investments’ real estate portfolio performance. In order to employ a robust tracking mechanism, the project proposes a dual pricing system:
- Real Estate Asset & Income Pricing (REI) can be seen as a Price-to-Earnings logic applied to the real estate industry.
- Proof-of-Volume (POV) divides a well-researched statistical coefficient (i.e., 5,764,801) by the total HJRE exchanged or gifted on the market. The numerator was chosen to reflect the transaction volume without overwhelming the REI amount.
More Information About the HJH Real Token
The HRH Real Token launched on March 31st, 2022, with around 400 million coins already in circulation. The developers made it so that the maximum supply of the HJH Real token will never go beyond 1.2 billion units.
For the remaining tokens, a mining method will be used. As a result, the system was designed to become increasingly challenging over time.
Tokens will be mined when HJH buys more real estate properties, as the token and real estate prices are linked. The team will quarterly review this number and adjust the token supply accordingly.
The mining mechanism will be based on market pricing and the POV system. The team will split the real estate buying activity by the highest number.
About HJH Investments
HJH Investments is a commercial real estate investment firm based in Wichita, Kansas. Credit tenant, NN, or NNN leased properties are HJH’s specialties. As of now, HJH has attracted over 300 accredited investors nationwide and has a portfolio in excess of $400 Million.
Anyone interested in following the project can explore HJH Real Token’s website or visit HJH Investments’ social pages at the links below.Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram
NUMISME: Crypto’s First Cash Protocol – Pay With Cash And Receive Change Electronically
Eugene, Oregon, 15th April, 2022, Chainwire
There is one universal truth with which we can all agree: Change. An unequivocal reality of the cosmos, change is constant. Despite emotions, thoughts, or actions, change is an unstoppable force for which there is no immovable object. As creatures of comfort and habit, we often go out of our way to avoid or ignore changes, negative and beneficial.
The world’s financial systems are no exception to this universal law. Technological improvements have progressed the digitization of currency, moving us closer to cashless societies and away from the physically held currency. Many people fear this technological shift in our monetary system will be government-controlled, leading to the loss of financial freedom. Therefore private and/or decentralized organizations are essential for moving forward. These improvements in technology also make innovative tools possible, which can provide people more control and power over their finances than ever before. NumisMe is one of those innovations, and may forever change the way the world thinks about physical change.
Physical currencies and loose change are on their way toward extinction. Physical money can be lost, stolen, damaged, or even intentionally thrown away due to its perceived lack of value or cumbersome nature. This attrition results in billions of dollars disappearing every year. Imagine making a cash purchase without the need to receive physical change, but instead, receiving it electronically? What if we were free to send, spend, or save our digitized cash and coins as we see fit, and also invest it through the world of decentralized finance?
What is NumisMe?
Built on the concept of progressive decentralization, NumisMe is the only crypto purchasing cash protocol committed to the digitization of all loose change. Powered by NUME, the world’s first cryptocurrency which can be bought directly with cash, saving and investing have never been easier. When a cash purchase occurs, a customer can choose to “NumisMe” the remaining change directly into their APP. Participating retailers then scan the QR code displayed by the customer’s NumisMe app, using the merchant software integrated with their POS system, triggering an immediate electronic ACH transfer. The possibilities with this onramp from fiat to digital currency are unprecedented.
What does NumisMe do?
Users can store and save their change securely in the NumisMe APP. As a digital store of funds, NumisMe can also provide a debit card, virtual or physical, to fulfill banking roles and offer a digital onramp to those without traditional banking services, requiring only Wi-Fi to do so. NumisMe offers many services offered by traditional banks such as account and transaction viewing and balance sheets. By connecting to the bank account, users can choose to send accumulated change from the NumisMe app to that bank account. In addition, the app offers a peer-to-peer function that allows users to send money to anyone, anywhere, at any time, as long as they are also using the NumisMe APP.
At its innovative core, NumisMe users can instantly purchase the company’s ERC-20 NUME tokens with their saved change. This allows them to reap the benefits of RFI-static rewards for holding NUME. Users can also choose to stake their NUME into a DeFi savings account, resulting in additional growth beyond holding the token. With the door to DeFi opened through purchasing NUME, the ability to swap their NUME with Ethereum or other ERC-20 tokens becomes possible. NumisMe provides those without banking access a gateway into crypto, and serves as an alternative outlet for those affected by cryptocurrency restrictions or bans from regional regulations and centralized banking. NumisMe hopes to significantly increase the adoption of crypto globally, by providing a direct avenue to crypto and removing the middlemen.
About NumisMe
NumisMe empowers everyone through its visionary technology, providing the tools they need to make every dollar and cent count. Mainstream awareness of cryptocurrency is growing, but entering and navigating the space is still difficult. NumisMe provides an alternative method of entry into crypto that could represent a tidal wave of mass adoption. With the inevitable digitization of all physical currency, the future appears cloudy to many. NumisMe hopes to be part of the solution which makes that future clearer and brighter for all.
For more information visit our website: https://numisme.io/
