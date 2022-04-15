$UIM Tokens to list on April 18th

Universe Island has announced the listing of its $UIM tokens on PancakeSwap which would provide its users with an avenue to trade. The listing is scheduled for the 18th of April 2022, shortly after which the first beta version of the game would be launched.

$UIM is a BEP-20 token hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and serves as the official in-game token of Universe Island– a classic 1vs1 shooting game that will take the Play-to-Earn gaming experience of users to a whole new level with its NFT integration and crypto rewards. These tokens will be rewarded to players upon winning the 5 minute long matches and can also be claimed from loot boxes.

When it comes to the versatility of these $UIM tokens, the team of Universe Island has done a splendid job at providing players with options on how they wish to use the tokens.

The $UIM tokens could be used by token holders to avail several in-game benefits. The tokens could also be used to trade in-game NFT collectibles on the NFT Marketplace provided by Universe Island with no additional fees while using UIM tokens as the currency. However, an additional 5% fee will have to be paid while trading with BNB.

Rewards could also be staked by users by staking their $UIM Tokens at the NFT marketplace. Staking would open a host of gateways for rewards such as monthly special airdrop, and better NFT rewards in terms of rarity for those who stake for a longer time while also having the lootbox rewards activated along with NFT equipment reward straight after staking that would be claimable at the market. In fact, six months takers will receive NFT that will give them right to the Whitelist, thereby, enabling them to buy land and much more. Furthermore, the token holders would have a say in the governance of the game and ecosystem of Universe Island.

These NFT cards also would provide power-ups that could make all the difference between victory and defeat when put in the mix of skills and efforts of players. Apart from providing unique boosts, these NFT cards could also be put on display at the Metaverse gallery as a badge of honour of how much the player has evolved, and could also be viewed on characters using our AR Technology!

The key to better NFT rewards for players is fairly simple- the bigger you hold, the better the rewards!

Another thing to note is that the UIM tokens also have the option of being withdrawn on-chain by putting up a claim request that is followed by a week-long verification period. This verification period exists to ensure the detection of potential unfair means that players could have resorted to during games.

Promising a limitless metaverse with several features and maps, Universe Island is geared to provide players with a P2E experience of a kind with its story-driven narrative, action-packed matches, NFT incorporation and crypto rewards. All you need is a mobile phone and you are good to go!

Disclaimer: The content for this article is provided by Universe Island. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.