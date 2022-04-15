Finance
Want To Invest In Startups – Consider This First
Small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy, they create the majority of all new jobs in America. Most of us got our first job in a small business. Unfortunately, the highest rate of business failure occurs in startups and early-stage companies.
The underfunded entrepreneur has become a cliché, they’re always, looking for money. This provides many excellent opportunities to those with money to lend and a cast iron constitution. Who wouldn’t like to get in on the ground floor of a computer company growing out of a garage or a social media platform starting in a dorm room? Of course, these unicorns are generally a once in a lifetime opportunity but they’re not the only opportunity.
Startups and very early-stage companies are at the far end of the risk/reward scale. Most are also at the point where just a little seed capital could make all the difference in the world. Maybe even the difference between another dismal statistic and the king of Wall Street.
If you think you’re ready to go out on that limb, and you meet the criteria, money and guts, here are seven things to consider before signing the check.
- You’re investing in people. At this point there’s little, if any, track record and forget about liquidating assets as a means of recovering your investment, there aren’t any.
- Do the founders have any experience in the business’s core product or service? Past performance, for the most part, is not a good predictor of future success but you have to base this leap of faith on something.
- Is the founder relentlessly passionate about the business and 100% committed to its success?
- How have they gotten this far? Where did the funding come from that enabled the business to survive and grow to this point? Have the founders pitched their friends and family? If they’re not confident enough to bet the mortgage or offer the opportunity to their inner circle, do you really want to risk your money?
- Is this business creating real solutions to real, recognizable problems?
- Is there a documented need for the investment? Will your money be well spent?
- Is the growth path capable of providing you with a return?
Finally, don’t shy away from investing in startups or early-stage ventures just do it wisely and when all else is said and done, trust gut feeling and act on them. Most importantly, plan for and anticipate losing your entire investment.
Finance
Financial Charts – Understanding The Chart History Of The Stock Market
The stock market is all about speculation. About understanding trends and interpreting them to your own benefit. If you understand the way the market rolls then you can maybe predict the fortunes of the market and make your money out of it. So to be a trader in the stock exchange, the first prerequisite is to study the trends of the market in previous years and then be able to apply them to current trends.
For a trader, an educated guess can go a long way in profit making. Say the trader wants to invest in a particular stock. The first thing that trader will have to do is study the past trends of the stock, its ups and downs and then guess if buying that stock is a lucrative option or not. The easiest method of doing this is by studying something called the chart history of a stock.
The chart history gives the historical perspective of any listed stock. It lists the ups and down of the stock over the years along with various other aspects. For example, if a stock is flourishing and an investor wants to invest in it, he is always advised to refer to the chart history of it first. The chart history will tell him when the stock had flourished previously, how long it had continued to flourish and when it had started decline and whether that decline was steady or rapid.
With information as empowering as this, the risks of investing in stocks can be reduced greatly. Thus the importance of chart history can in no way be undermined to a investor.
The question obviously arises, why a chart? Would it not be better to use raw data, as a reference? Well the answer is simple. A chart can take that financial data and visually represent it in such a way that trends and inconsistencies become very apparent. What would otherwise be rows and rows of plain numbers become visually appealing diagrammatic representations of that same data. This leads to better and faster interpretation of the data that would otherwise take forever to make sense of.
Thus for any investor, a chart history of a stock is invaluable. Stock market matrix, significant swings, secular cycles, generation returns, distorted averages and several other parameters are studied in a chart history. So understanding it is imperative. And instead of raw data, if this data is visualized, the process is facilitated greatly.
Finance
Carb Cycling – Learn About the Palumbo Diet and What it Shares With the Carb Cycling Diet
Carb Cycling has become quite a big sensation in the body building world. And it is starting to catch on in the lives of every day regular people as well. However, people are starting to wonder about the Palumbo Diet, and if it shares anything with the carb cycling diet. You are about to find that out right now.
Basically what the Palumbo Diet is, is a extreme variation of the carb cycling diet. What it does, is you eat NO carbs through out the day, just only before your weight lifting work out, and once a week on your cheat meal.
Like carb cycling this diet is meant to activate Ketosis in the brain, which will start using kestones in your body, which are stored in fat as energy. This will burn your fat at an accelerated rate while you are off of carbs.
Then, once a week, you get your cheat meal, which refills you, and starts the process over again.
So, yes, the Palumbo diet is a lot like carb cycling, except maybe more so on the extreme range of things. But if you have ever seen any pictures of Dave Palumbo, you will know it seems to work quite well for him. He is a body builder after all, and has won many competitions in his career that certainly does prove his methods, A lot of other builders have taken up his diet and used it with great success as well.
It’s really hard to say who actually came up with this idea first, but, from the results I have seen, and if you have the will power, you will have great success with this diet plan. Just be careful, and don’t over do it to much, if you don’t feel well during this plan, please consult a doctor right away.
Finance
How To Optimize Google My Business Listing To (Generate Sales)
20% of your local optimization efforts will give you 80% of your results.
Wondering how?
With Google My Business.
Google My Business (GMB): A free listing of your business’ operating information, reviews, posts, images and much more.
Google My Business
Most of the people you’d come across; consider GMB as just another place to display information about the business.
But that’s not true!
If you haven’t used Google My Business to its core, you are leaving money on the table.
If used correctly, Google My Business is such a powerful tool that can bring you more and more business!
How?
Here it is…
1) Ensure The Information Is Complete And Consistent
Don’t let your audience guess or assume about you. Make sure your listing details communicate enough facts. Try to provide as much information as GMB asks for.
If you’ve just entered NAP (Name, Address, Phone) on your listing and waiting for wonders to happen, then let me tell you, this is a complete waste of your time.
Also,
Ensure the information you’ve entered on the listing is EXACTLY THE SAME as on your website.
Inconsistencies in the information will negatively impact your search ranking.
Google-my-business2
2) Verify Your Listing (If You Haven’t Done It Yet)
This is the key to unlock all the GMB features.
To verify your listing, you’ll be required to submit a code that is sent to your business address.
If you’re expecting some business through GMB, it is highly important to verify your business. With so many fake business registrations every day, a user would not prefer to make a purchase from an unverified listing.
After verification, you’ll need to keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Google My Business Listing, for any emails from Google. Google may unverify any listing if it determines that the account is inactive for a significant duration of time.
3) Google My Business Descriptions ARE BACK!
Google My Business had descriptions back in 2015-2016. They were suddenly gone and since then businesses had no descriptions; which left the users assuming your products and services.
Well, the good news is…
Business Descriptions are back!
With Google My Business descriptions, you have the chance to describe your business to your audience and explain what makes you different from your competitors.
Google My Business Descriptions come with a character limit of 750. So, you can get your message conveyed to the people and simultaneously optimize the listing by using relevant keywords.
Optimize Google My Business
4) Get More And More Reviews (And Respond To Them)
As described by Neil Patel in one of his articles,
Good reviews = sales. More good reviews = more sales.
90% of people read reviews before purchasing because everybody likes the second opinion.
Ask your customers to review your business. But just gathering reviews won’t help. You need to acknowledge them.
All of them!
The positive ones, the negatives, the neutrals.
5) Update Your Business Hours And Payment Options
Make sure your business operating hours are accurate. Update your working hours for any special events. Make sure that you don’t lose any customer because of incorrectly listed business hours.
Also, update your listing for any changes in the payment options.
Also read: 7 Reasons Why Businesses Need To Invest In SEO 2018
6) Choose Best Google My Business Category For Your Business
Be specific while picking a category for your business. Consider your targeted keywords.
Be careful though. Don’t stuff your listing with keywords.
Remember to be specific. Don’t put “Cosmetology” if you run a “Nail Salon.”
7) Pictures, Pictures, And More Pictures
Pictures speak volume!
According to Google, businesses with photos see 35% more clicks to their website and 42% more requests for driving directions on Google Maps.
Adding photos of your business is a great way to let your customers get a “behind-the-scenes” look at what your company is all about… AND it can go a long way in promoting your business.
People don’t want to see stock images but the real face of your business – who you are, what you do and where you’re located.
The most important image in your GMB listing that gets the most exposure and has the most impact, is your ‘Profile Picture’.
However, the cover image is also of paramount importance, as it shows up front and center on your listing. You can also add other pictures based on the business you operate in; this might include pictures of interior and exterior of the business, goods and/or services your business, your staff or employees or any other picture that can summarize or describe your business.
8) Google My Business Videos
You can also add videos. Videos must be:
30 seconds or shorter
100 MB or smaller
720p resolution or higher
Unlike images, videos are not a ‘must have’. However, adding one will make you stand out among other businesses.
Creating a video will not take you any extra equipment or any video editing software. Just pick up your smartphone; take, save and share the video. This video must be taken at your location. Any commercials or advertising videos will be removed.
9) Add Posts To Share Business Updates
Google launched its ‘POST’ feature on all businesses in 2017. With this feature, you can post updates and offers to your listing. You can advertise the latest offers, share updates about new products/services or any special event for free.
Google Posts allows you to add text, photos, gifs, and even call-to-action buttons like ‘Buy’, ‘Sign Up’, ‘Learn More’, ‘Get Offer, ‘Reserve’, etc.
You can create posts only after you’ve verified your Google My Business Account.
However, Google My Business Posts disappear after seven days unless you set a shorter time frame. So, be time specific while crafting the post.
Conclusion:
Google My Business presents your business information to potential prospects. It gives you an opportunity to interact with your customers.
Not optimizing your Google My Business listing is like not opening door to a customer knocking at your door.
It’s an opportunity!
Local SEO takes time but can give you a big payoff. On the top of everything, it’s FREE!
If you need any help with your Local SEO or wish to optimize your Google My Business Listing, you can contact us.
