Why Nigerians Need a Female President
Nigerians should start to think of having a female president for our country in the nearest future.
This is because from all indices, which are available to the public, it seems our male leaders have failed the country.
Nigeria, with an estimated population of 180 million people, spread across 35 states and Abuja and 774 local government areas, is a big attraction to local and foreign investors. It is a big and potentially booming market.
But, regrettably, since 1960, when the country became an independent nation, records shows that 80% of Nigerians, especially in the rural areas are living in abject poverty, while less than 10% are swimming in wealth.
My intention here is not to rubbish my beloved country in this article. Far from it. But, in truth, corruption, poverty, lack of social amenities, etc, are some of the challenges Nigeria is presently going through.
This is the reason why I endorse the recent moves by WARDC and Voices-4-change to groom female students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria for political positions in future.
This may sound like a promotional article for the two non-governmental organizations. But, in reality, it is not.
We must drum up supports for a female president in Nigeria, since our male leaders seem to have failed us.
I stand to be corrected; women are open, transparent, sincere and honest in their dealings with themselves and others.
The likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigerian former minister of finance comes to mind here.
Contrary to what some of her critics say, she performed creditably to fix the economy of Nigeria.
If a woman is elected president in 2019, I am optimistic that she will clean-up Nigeria of corruption, fix the economy and deliver democracy dividends to ordinary Nigerians at the grassroots.
Recently, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, (WARDC) and Voices-4-Change, held a 3-day retreat for young women from tertiary institutions in Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.
Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, executive director, WARDC, disclosed that it is unfortunate to note that in Nigeria, women are made up about 50 percent of the estimated 180million people.
According to her, regrettably Nigerian women are presently occupying less than 10% of political positions and offices across the three tiers of government in the country.
Dr Akiyode-Afolabi however disclosed that her non-governmental organization with supports from Voices-4-Change, have vowed to groom women to rise beyond the various obstacles posed by culture and economy which has prevented them from vying for political positions at the local, state and federal levels.
This is true even as Nigerian president, Muhammed Buhari is wagging an anti-corruption war, where monies, running into millions of naira have been collected from suspected looters of our collective treasuries.
After Buhari, Nigerians should think of voting a woman to rule the country in 2019. This is my take on this issue.
Budget Remaining At Year-End Available Only To Complete The Goal
Budget remaining at year-end? What happens then? First, understand what a budget isn’t. It is not a bucket to accumulate funds for various activities. Neither is it a straitjacket, nor a scheme to show what we can’t do. A budget is a highly directed tool-designed to achieve specific goals. It is our best estimate of time, talents, and money to reach particular goals. I repeat; the budget is not money to spend irresponsibly as we approach year-end.
We budget to try to ensure we have resources to do our goals in the budget period (usually one year). We don’t focus on the budget remaining in isolation, at any point. Instead, we look holistically at the goal and the resources needed to complete it.
When we budget, we start with goals and then calculate resources we need to do these goals-time, skills, and money. Once we complete the objectives, the budget expires, even if we have a budget remaining. This is the only way to prevent silos and encourage the effective use of resources.
Budget Remaining After Completing Goals Needs Reassigning
After completing our goals before year-end, we shouldn’t be prodigal like governments and find creative ways to waste the budget remaining. When we achieve the target (or goals), we don’t spend funds over-estimated. We don’t know the future, so it is reasonable we did not budget correctly. “Return funds” to the “central pool” for optimization in the organization. Conversely, when we under-estimate, we need to re-examine our goals, and as needed, request extra funds or change the goals to stay within the budget.
One reason governments waste our tax dollars is they focus on money alone-the size of budgets-instead of goals and programs, and the best ways to do them. Another reason is they get away with this practice, and we expect governments to be profligate and inept.
When doing the budget, we must select the best path to the goal as weidentify potential gaps and opportunitiesthat might arise during the budget period. This approach is obvious, but many folks don’t do it. Either they don’t prepare a budget, or they budget after they start their journeys. Alternatively, they focus on money independent of their goals. Thoughtful budgeting before the event allows us to examine alternatives to show likely paths to handle potential gaps and opportunities.
Budgeting is putting the budget together-choosing the plan and methodically estimating and recording its cost to reach a specific goal or goals. It’s writing the roadmap and money map, the planning and evaluating of PEACE Budgetary Control, the counting the cost before acting stage.
Budgeting is an Iterative Process
Budgeting is iterative. We need to go through a few cycles to prune projects, and cut tasks to lower expenses to available income. This procedure is standard and the only way to be debt free with a fixed income. Don’t cut costs (especially across-the-board). Cut programs and tasks and their associated costs will disappear. When we cut costs, we do not focus on goals (programs and functions) and so, we will under-fund some, and over-fund others. Besides, irrational cost reduction encourages games where people submit high budgets knowing management will lower them. As a former Chief Financial Officer, I saw those games which do not benefit the overall organization.
It should be obvious why we should budget. Still, I will repeat it. We do a budget before a planned event to see whether we will have enough funds to reach our goals. Don’t merely look at what’s spent in the past and augment that figure to get a budget. Instead, decide the goals in the budget period first. Only after completing goals’ development do we cost them?
Budgeting Example
Suppose you planned to go to Vancouver (your goal) and estimated the cost at $500 (budget), but you had only $300. You would start your trip if you believed you could lower the estimate to $300. So you would consider different alternatives such as:
- Taking the train
- Shortening the stay
- Inviting a friend to share expenses
- Other choices
A realistic budget will lower your stress and will show the likely paths to your goal. You don’t know the future, which likely will change from your budget. Thus, probably you won’t achieve the budget unless you adopt a flexible budgeting approach.
Suppose you started the Vancouver trip without a budget, and you spent all your funds before the end. After you begin your journey, you lose some available expense-lowering choices. During the trip, inadequate funds would force you to choose from current alternatives. When you budget before you start your journey, you have more alternative solutions from which to choose.
Not budgeting and then spending all your money midway would challenge you. Your stress would rise, and you and your spouse would argue. Besides, you would need to change the goal or plan:
- Return home and not go to Vancouver.
- Go to Vancouver but stay fewer days, or stay at cheaper places, and or lower budgets for items such as food, sightseeing, and so on.
- You might finish the journey with borrowed funds.
Often individuals and companies say they prepare budgets but get no benefits. I am not surprised. A budget starts PEACE Budgetary Control (PEACE);it’s not the end, but a part of that procedure. When you budget, you get benefits only if you follow both elements of PEACE,budgeting, and controlling.
Growing Success of Data Science in Different Sectors
This is an industry that is growing aggressively and encapsulating almost every sector. Though countries like the USA are ahead in this business India is catching up like no other nation. Last year data science industry showed a spike in growth by 33.5%. India has also become one of the sought after analytics exporter in the last few years, earning major exporting revenues from USA and UK.
This raises questions like, why such demand and where is this data science used?
When you have a lot of data, the first instinct will be to sort the data and group it, and then try to understand it. The same rule applies to data science too. A huge amount of unstructured data is collected by companies. Data can be from any source like web, cloud, media, sensor-generated or from databases. Then these data are cleaned, explored and then used with algorithms for analysis and predictive modeling.
WHY SUCH DEMAND FOR DATA SCIENCE?
Data science has become the core pillar of many industries, and the industries can scourge many benefits from it like:
- Data science involves creating several tools and algorithms on a daily basis. These tools can solve any kind of complex problem in various departments, like human resources, information technology, production, operations, and most importantly in research and development. This means efficient use of all kinds of resources available.
- It helps in engaging customers on a personalized level. For every business customers are the backbone, and keeping them satisfied and loyal is the major objective. Analytics help in connecting with the customers, figuring out what they want or what their complaints are. This helps in creating brand value.
- Data science is a field which can be applied in any industry regardless of what their products are. Sectors like entertainment, retail, healthcare, agriculture, education, finance and many more are using analytics to increase their business value and predict the market pattern.
WHERE IS DATA SCIENCE USED?
Almost every sector uses analytics and they have several applications. Let’s discuss some industrial uses:
- Finance industry: This industry is using data science for a long time to enhance financial solutions by-
- Automated risk management by identifying, prioritizing and monitoring various risk factors like competitors, investors, lenders, regulators, and customers.
- Managing customer data which includes transaction details, financial history details etc. which is helpful in analyzing financial trends and market developments.
- Predictive analytics, which help in foreseeing future events like predicting prices, customer lifetime value, expected a return and stock market values etc.
- Retail industry: A industry completely relying on customer and product data uses analytics by:
- Recommender systems: help in recommending the customers, keeping a tab on their previous selections and choices.
- Warranty analytics: this tool is used for monitoring warranty claims, identifying fraudulent activities and knowing the weakness in the product.
- Price optimization: analytics help in finding the right price for the product keeping in mind the customer willingness, competitor’s price range, and profit margin.
- Healthcare: data science is reshaping medical scene, finding insights and turning ideas into reality by:
- Medical imaging analysis helps in improving image quality, extracting accurate data and in interpretation.
- Virtual assistance and customer support which is highly needed in mobile applications and chatbots.
- Diagnosis and prognosis analysis using historical data and to make accurate predictions.
Best ICO of 2018 – This Cryptocurrency Will Disrupt Wall Street
As we begin to see a rise in cryptocurrency trading there is more and more new digital assets being built everyday. The concept of this is absolutely brilliant, only we have been left with a huge problem for many they will find less and less actual quality investment options in the crypto market. More a public and more it seems that only the top 15% of cryptocurrencies will sustain any significant value over time.
The reality of the ICO is a novel idea, but we must see a major change develop in order to offer the security that is seen with traditional investment instruments. The fact that we are on a playing field where no governments or authorities can regulate these digital assets opens a door for scammers and cons. This is the major issue with ICOs, even companies that may offer a legitimate product or service may end up wasting investors money and leaving the token holders stuck with an asset that really is worthless. This is what the Dibbs ICO is promising to fix along with many other promises to change the worlds situation through blockchain development.
The Dibbs ICO, is introducing to the public an erc20 token that has some extra unique features. These tokens are able to be sold back to the issuer for payments in bitcoin or ether. This is set to be managed by smart contracts that will heighten the level of security for investors by offering a sure source for liquidation of their holdings! The concept is simple and genius! The reason for this development is so that Dibbs llc, can demonstrate their ability to create digital assets that offer the same benefits and surely as traditional investments, but with much higher returns, instant liquidity, and the capacity to build new benefits that may be unique to each token. This will in turn become managed at first by Dibbs as they oversee the companies that wish to launch on their platform, making sure that what is promised is delivered as we set forth into the final phase making this whole system autonomous.
With the Dibbs token you are able to get a piece of each and every offering that will launch from this platform! That is the added bonus behind the Dibbs token, it is unmatched for potential to see extremely high returns in the future. The fact is that no other offering will ever have such an awesome benefit attached. With the release of am altcoin through an ICO, a portion of the total supply is set aside and even used as payment to the Dibbs company for their asset production service. In turn these holdings are distributed to Dibbs token holders in proportion to their holdings.
All I have to say is wow! I’ve gone ahead and made this company a central focus for my partners in the financial sector and they have all given this a big thumbs up. I personally have put over $5,000 USD into this offering by purchasing tokens at presale prices. The ICO is not actually going to begin until September of 2018, but if you get in today you will benefit a great deal by saving up to 200%
To find out more about this company check out their website at http://dibbs.co.
The Dibbs Coin Offering – dibbs.co
