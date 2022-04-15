Will Car Insurance Cover Oil Changes?

Once of the important choices, you need to make when researching the right policy, is whether or not to add comprehensive insurance. This extended coverage is also referred to as “full cover insurance” and provides a greater level of vehicle protection. Let’s take a close up look at the definition first. Comprehensive insurance is coverage for damage that’s been inflicted to your vehicle that’s not connected to an automobile collision.

The things covered can be quite broad but also very rare in some instances. Here is a short list of the most common comprehensive claim occurrences.

* Vehicle Theft

One of the main reasons people buy this type of insurance is protecting the value of their car, in the event it is stolen. Automobile thefts are escalating and not just for expensive luxury cars. Take a look at the top 10 most stolen vehicle list, and you will see Honda Accords, Civics, and even the Toyota Camry. If you park your car on the street in an urban area, you should strongly consider adding full cover auto insurance on your policy.

* Glass Breakage

Have you ever cruised behind a dump or garbage truck only to have something come flying at your windshield at 60+ MPH? Probably so and for many people, it happens every year or two. This is yet another reason why comprehensive ins might make sense to you. Under this plan, if your windshield is busted, you can get it replaced. You will have to pay a deductible, though.

* Animal Damage

Believe it or not, thousands of automobiles get hit by animals each year, hard enough to cause vehicular damage. Even large dogs can strike a car and cause dents, not to mention a 600-pound deer. If you live in an area that has lots of wild animals, consider getting comprehensive protection.

* Weather Events

There are numerous weather related things that could inflict damage to your car. A flood might completely ruin your car’s electronic system, or a tornado might pick it up in the air and completely total it. Even a mild windstorm can cause heavy branches to fall and hit your vehicle, causing severe damage.

* Vandalism

Some people do nasty things, and this includes vandalizing other people’s private property. This can be tire damage, “keying” or even smashing your vehicle due to rage. This is why it’s always important to not only get enhanced insurance if you can afford it but always garage your car in a secured area.

Mandatory Comprehensive Auto Insurance

There are some situations where you may be required to get comprehensive ins. The main one is if you’re leasing or financing a car. Lenders need to protect the value of the loan amount they’ve invested, and they do this by making this enhanced coverage mandatory. Also, even if you pay for your car in full, if it is worth more than $25,000 you should probably get full cover ins.

Another fact worth noting is many insurers will not let you buy comprehensive insurance unless you first add collision onto your policy. These 2 types of coverage go together and provide excellent protection for almost anything that can happen on and off the road.

How to get Cheap Comprehensive Car Insurance

Although this type of insurance is more expensive than “bare-bone” liability plans, there are a few helpful tips that can bring your

costs down quite a bit. The first thing you should do is get a higher deductible. Many people think it should be low, like $250 or $500. Raise it to $1,000, and you can save about 10% or even more. Another tip is to bundle all your cars together and save another 5% to 10%.