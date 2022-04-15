Finance
Working Capital Management
Financial management decisions are divided into the management of assets (investments) and liabilities (sources of financing), in the long-term and the short-term. It is common knowledge that a firm’s value cannot be maximized in the long run unless it survives the short run. Firms fail most often because they are unable to meet their working capital needs; consequently, sound working capital management is a requisite for firm survival.
About 60 percent of a financial manager’s time is devoted to working capital management, and many of the potential employees in finance-related fields will find out that their first assignment on the job will involve working capital. For these reasons, working capital policy and management is an essential topic of study. In many text books working capital refers to current assets, and net working capital is defined as current assets minus current liabilities. Working capital policy refers to decisions relating to the level of current assets and the way they are financed, while working capital management refers to all those decisions and activities a firm undertakes in order to manage efficiently the elements of current assets.
The term working capital originated with the old Yankee peddler, who would load up his wagon with goods and then go off on his route to peddle his wares. The merchandise was called working capital because it was what he actually sold, or “turned over”, to produce his profits. The wagon and horse were his fixed assets. He generally owned the horse and wagon, so they were financed with “equity” capital, but he borrowed the funds to buy the merchandise. These borrowings were called working capital loans, and they had to be repaid after each trip to demonstrate to the bank that the credit was sound. If the peddler was able to repay the loan, then the bank would issue another loan, and these were sound banking practices. The days of the Yankee peddler have long since pasted, but the importance of working capital remains. Current asset management and short-term financing are still the two basic elements of working capital and a daily headache for the financial managers.
Working capital, sometimes called gross working capital, simply refers to the firm’s total current assets (the short-term ones), cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, and inventory. While long-term financial analysis primarily concerns strategic planning, working capital management deals with day-to-day operations. By making sure that production lines do not stop due to lack of raw materials, that inventories do not build up because production continues unchanged when sales dip, that customers pay on time and that enough cash is on hand to make payments when they are due. Obviously without good working capital management, no firm can be efficient and profitable.
Statements about the flexibility, cost, and riskiness of short-term debt versus long-term debt depend, to a large extent, on the type of short-term credit that actually is used. Short-term credit is defined as any liability originally scheduled for payment within one year. There are numerous sources of short-term funds, such as accruals, accounts payable (trade credit), bank loans, and commercial paper. The major elements of current liabilities are trade creditors and bank overdrafts, and these are further analyzed.
Finance
Ten Be-Attitudes For Spending Control
My money mantra is simple: money management is lifestyle management. Money is inanimate; nobody can manage it. Think about it. You use money to implement decisions; don’t you? You decide to buy a car, a house, a toy. You use money only after your conscious or unconscious decision.
How do you choose to buy? Do you look at you, your condition, and then select a path? Surely, it is your call; you elect when to spend, how you will spend, and how much to spend. Money is merely the means, the bridge between you and the merchant.
That’s why you must focus on managing how you choose. So, how do you look at lifestyle alternatives? The keys are your ABCs: your attitude, behavior, and choices. Your attitude is your beliefs, your worldview. It leads to your behavior, and your choices.
Everything starts with the attitude. If you understand specific attitudes that lead to poor spending decisions, and you decide to be aware of them before and while you spend, you will notice that you control your behavior, and you will handle your spending more effectively. In the popular jargon, you will manage money well.
Here are ten attitudes that will help you develop the right approach to spending, and guide you out of debt, especially, consumer debt, and enable you to remain debt free.
1. Be Accountable
Accepting that you need encouragement, and the periodic nudge to follow sound lifestyle choices, is a healthy attitude. Ask a trusted friend of the same sex to hold you accountable for good stewardship. Define the role precisely. That person needs merely to ask how you are doing. He or she does not have to know details of your finances, unless you choose.
2. Be Aware
Do you know your spending pattern? Do you know when or why you spend sanely, excessively, irrationally, impulsively? For three months, track your spending and record the process you follow before spending, and emotions after. Note areas where your spending seems uncontrolled. Be aware of these vulnerable areas, and develop strategies to overcome them–this will allow you to plug these leaks.
3. Be Contrary
Don’t aim to maintain your neighbor’s high living standard. Probably, she financed her lifestyle with debt. Just when you catch up, she re-finances! Accept where you are, and what you have, and grow from there. It is fine to be contrary; mostly, it is less costly than following the crowd!
4. Be Creative
Use your creativity, your talents, to give gifts, especially to family members at birthday, Christmas, and other celebrations. In addition, consider donating to charity or needy folks, or groups, money you would spend normally on these gifts.
5. Be Discerning
Learn to recognize and deal with conflicts of interest that exist when someone claims to be an adviser, but is a salesperson–insurance agent, mortgage broker, bank representative, non-independent financial adviser. Only you should benefit from advice received from an adviser.
Always read the fine print. I read once that the large print gives, but the fine print takes away!
6. Be Determined
I love Daniel’s determination that we see in the Old Testament book of Daniel 1:8-9. When required to eat and drink from the king’s table, Daniel resolved not to defile himself; God showed him favor, and Daniel did not eat that food. Similarly, each of us must determine we will lead a debt-free life, and allow God to work in and through us.
7. Be Faithful
Debt causes major emotional trauma in the home. Don’t put your household at risk by taking on debt. Understand debt’s effects on your family, and be faithful to the trust your family places in you to be a good steward.
8. Be Patient
Don’t spend impulsively. When the urge comes, seek God’s direction. Pray, wait up to one week and answer this question: Is this a fleeting want, or a longer-term need?
Save to buy all items. For a home, save a deposit that gives an affordable mortgage.
9. Be Thankful
Set your expenses below today’s income for a specific period. Ask God to show you how to deliver to His Kingdom excess income you get during that time.
10. Be Thrifty
Shop with a list always; comparison shop. Use coupons, but don’t allow them to decide your spending. When it’s feasible, shop in sales, but again, don’t allow the sale to drive your spending.
Decide never to buy when salespeople pressure you. Walk away, if you stay, you will spend more than needed. Remember, you do not save in a sale; you spend less than the listed price.
Conclusion
Use these attitudes consistently for 30 days and you will notice a major change in how you spend, why you spend, when you spend, and how much you spend. As well, you will be convinced that sticking with them is the way to control spending!
Copyright (C) 2011, Michel A. Bell
Finance
4 Most Common Extraordinary Automobile Accidents Circumstances
In some situations, auto accident litigation may be a relatively simple type of case. But it can become much more complicated in cases involving substantial injuries with questionable insurance coverage limits on the other vehicle. The following article will discuss 4 main extraordinary circumstances that can often add complex issues to an already emotional and physically painful time following an accident. However, understanding these 4 situations can help make the aftermath of an auto accident and its subsequent injuries a much smoother experience.
Leased Cars
Not only is the operator of the at-fault vehicle responsible to anyone injured in an auto accident, but the owner of the vehicle is also responsible. The owner is responsible for the negligence of the operator, when that operation occurs with the permission of the owner. This is extremely important when the vehicle at fault is leased.
These days, there are a great number of cars and trucks on the road being driven on a lease basis. Because of this, it may be critical to go beyond the name on the registration to find out the exact owner of the vehicle. It is a fact that when a vehicle is leased from a big car company, the registration will simply bear the name of the user of the vehicle, the lessee. However, the actual owner of the vehicle, the lessor, is usually a major corporation with unlimited insurance coverage.
It is unfortunate for the severely injured victim when, as happens many times, the at-fault vehicle’s actual ownership is never discovered and the additional insurance is never disclosed.
Business Vehicles
Though it is common for companies to put their names in bold letters on their business vehicles, it is not always the case. When accidents occur, many times there is no indication that the vehicle was being used for business purposes. In fact, it may appear to the casual observer that the vehicle was not being used for business at the time. The only way to find out if the vehicle was being used for business is doing an in-depth investigation.
If a vehicle is being operated by an employee during the course of his or her employment, then the employer may be “vicariously responsible” for the negligence of their employee in operating that vehicle. It is very possible that the employer has additional liability coverage far exceeding that of the driver. An “excess” insurance policy may also exist.
Defects
One of the causes of an auto accident may be a highway defect, such as improper design, maintenance, construction, signage, or lighting. Liability may also be based on improper striping on the road’s passing lanes, a hill that impairs driver visibility, a sharp obstruction or problem with the roadway that obstructs drivers’ vision. Trees and utility poles can also cause problems when planted or erected too close to the roadway.
The Seatbelt Defense
While seatbelts and airbags provide an important function and do prevent serious injuries or death to people involved in accidents, they are not guarantees that you will not be killed or injured in a serious accident.
Seatbelts and airbags can fail or cause injury in and of themselves. But yet, the seatbelt defense, often used by attorneys defending at-fault drivers, seeks to establish that some, or all, of the plaintiff’s injuries were caused by the failure to wear a seatbelt.
All in all, it is essential that a routine investigation be done, in any case involving a vehicular accident. Police records must be obtained, witnesses interviewed and photographs taken immediately of the accident scene and damage to the vehicles. Prompt contact must be made with the insurance company of the negligent driver to learn of the available coverage limits and attempt to find out additional information from the adjuster regarding possible other areas for coverage. Many times, the at-fault driver’s insurance company adjuster will attempt to record a statement from the victim, without advice of counsel. This should never be permitted.
Finance
Will Car Insurance Cover Oil Changes?
Wouldn’t it be a great world if we could buy car insurance that covered oil changes? The most comprehensive car insurance is called comprehensive, and that doesn’t include things like oil changes, or other routine maintenance your car needs. You might be confusing a car insurance plan with a comprehensive car maintenance plan that some dealerships offer. These would include all of the suggested manufacturer oil changes, tire rotations, wiper blade replacements, fluid replacements, and things of this nature.
Auto insurance by nature only protects against damages done to your car, and damages that your car does to other people and things. While it’s true that your car is regularly wearing down and will eventually need to have things changed and repaired on it, car insurance doesn’t cover damage done by wear and tear, or anything on your car that needs to be regularly upgraded.
Let’s look at some examples of what the different types of things vehicle insurance covers, so you’ll know the difference between a car maintenance plan and an insurance plan. Liability car insurance would cover things like the other cars in an accident that you cause. It would also cover any injuries caused by your car in an accident that you cause. It’s pretty limited in what it covers, but a minimal level of it is required in all states in the US.
The next type is collision insurance which covers damages to your car that occur in an accident you cause. Since liability insurance protects the other people from your bad driving, collision insurance makes sure that you don’t have to foot the bill for repairs and damages done to your car due to your own negligence.
Comprehensive insurance covers just about everything else that you can think of that’s not mentioned above. It focuses on things that could happen to your car besides accidents. Like a tree falling on it, or chipmunks eating your wiring, or a hail storm, or flooding. This kind of damage doesn’t involve a collision, and it isn’t normal wear and tear.
Some auto dealers do offer pre-paid maintenance programs so that you won’t have to worry about repairs as they pop up over the life of your vehicle. Since your car is definitely going to need these repairs, the insurance company can’t insure against it. They can only insure against things that may or may not happen, because they use statistics to determine how they can cover everyone for the lowest rate while still paying for claims. The people who don’t have anything happen to their car end up supplementing the money that goes towards the people who do. Because the chance of needing an oil change is 100% they can’t offer coverage on it because they’d have to pay all claims for everyone.
Working Capital Management
Ten Be-Attitudes For Spending Control
4 Most Common Extraordinary Automobile Accidents Circumstances
Will Car Insurance Cover Oil Changes?
Cheap Comprehensive Car Insurance
How to Save Money and Get Discount Car Insurance in Connecticut
Bitcoin Bears Keep Pushing, Why There’s Risk of More Losses
How Not at Fault Accidents Affect Insurance Premiums
Starting a Taxi Business in Uganda? There Is More Than Meets the Eye
How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Policy?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
How to choose an online marketplace for B2B
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch