Finance
Your Budget and Rent to Own
Buying a house is likely to be the most expensive purchase you’ll ever make. And if you’ve waited a long time for this day to come, you’ve undoubtedly thought about the features you desire – maybe you’re craving a huge master bedroom with walk-in closets, or perhaps a gourmet kitchen with granite counters?
While you don’t want to skimp on the amenities you love, adding too many of them can drive up the cost and wipe out your budget. Instead of thinking about the right now, start thinking about your long-term financial goals and assessing your budget before you buy, you can score the home you want without experiencing buyer’s remorse. The one thing to remember is that you can add all the things you love to your house and reap the benefits when the price appreciates for more.
When you’re pre-approved for a rent to own, we will determine how much we think you can afford to spend on a house without being a situation where you have to multiple jobs just to make your payments. As in many cases, we will provide a top end to the budget, but don’t assume the top end number provided is the amount you should spend. The top end of the budget is based on the assumption that you will have paid off or down many of your debts and that your current employment situation will remain the same, if not improve.
1. Confirm Your Budget Online
Want to find out what you can afford on your own? Go online and use a mortgage calculator – after you enter a sale price, a loan term, and interest rate, the calculator estimates your monthly payment, including homeowners insurance, property taxes, and private mortgage insurance. This can provide you with a good estimate of how much you can afford to pay based on sales price, but don’t stop there. Research whether there are other expenses you’ll need to work into your budget after buying a home.
For instance, will you have to pay monthly home owner’s association dues? Are you going to need to contract with a lawn or pest service? Are your utilities likely to increase after your move? These costs can really add up and eat into your monthly budget, and if you’re not willing to sacrifice your current lifestyle for the sake of a new home, you’d be wise to choose a less expensive home with a lower price tag which will result in lower monthly payments. I suggest creating a priority list for the “must-haves” that you would like in a house. List the top 5-10 things in order of priority that you cannot do without down to those items that would be nice to have, but not necessary. By doing this, you will be able to zero in on the type of house you want quicker and you will be in a better position to stay within your budget when you start looking at homes.
2. Keep Tabs on Your Real Estate Agent
I’ve had only positive experiences with the real estate agents we have worked with, but not everyone is as lucky. When working with a real estate agent, we establish what the budget is to you and the realtor. It’s important that you commit the realtor to stay within the set budget. Good agents respect your finances and only show you homes you can afford.
That said, some agents may try to push the envelope and recommend properties outside your price point. We will be a check and balance and not allow this to happen but you should also be firm and stick to your guns.
3. Avoid Being Like the Joneses
It’s very easy to fall into the cycle of “compare and despair.” If you’re working with a budget of $250,000 and your best friend just bought a house for $300,000, you might find yourself comparing your home options and amenities to his or hers.
This is a nasty cycle to fall into, especially when it comes to buying a home. A house isn’t a pair of shoes or an expensive handbag – if you overspend when buying a house, it isn’t easy to recover from the mistake.
Rather than obsessing over the fact that your friend bought a house with an outdoor kitchen, offer your congratulations, and then get excited about what your $250,000 budget can do for you. Maybe you’ll have four bedrooms instead of two, or you’ll have a gas oven instead of an electric one. Then, think about the ways you’ll benefit from staying within your budget, such as maintaining a healthy vacation or retirement fund, or starting a college education fund for your kids.
4. Avoid Bidding Wars
Imagine this scenario: You find the perfect house, you make a solid offer… and then your realtor calls to inform you that the seller has multiple offers to choose from. Competing with other buyers is no picnic, and to win a bidding war, you often have to increase your offer. This isn’t necessarily bad, as long as you’re able to stay within budget – however, bidding wars can get out of hand quickly. As a rule of a thumb, we typically will NOT get into a bidding war especially if it is going to artificially inflate the price of the house above what the market value actually is. Why? In a rent to own, there is appreciation added to the price of the house for each year that you are in the program. That appreciation is typically built on top of the market value or list price. If this is artificially higher than it should be, it could cause problems for you when you go to qualify for the mortgage on that house at the end of the rent to own term. The appraised value from the lender might not be there due to inflated price set during the bidding war.
5. Bid on Houses That Aren’t Selling
Some buyers shy away from homes that have been on the market for a long time, assuming that there must be some hidden defect. But sometimes, a home’s inability to sell is much more simple. For instance, maybe it just has bad curb appeal, or there’s too much inventory in a particular market.
Therefore, it is important that you do not automatically rule out a house just because it has been sitting for a long time. If anything, seek out these houses. The seller is probably motivated and willing to drop the asking price to move the property. This is especially good news if you fall in love with a house that’s slightly higher than your budget since you might be able to negotiate a purchase price that is lower and could fall into your budget.
Even if the seller isn’t willing to drop the price, there are still more opportunities for negotiation when a home has been on the market for months. For instance, you may be able to ask for contingencies to replace the old carpet or paint the home’s exterior. If you can identify the reason the property hasn’t sold, then you can ask the seller to reduce the home’s asking price or provide a cash allowance for the fix.
If you’re still concerned about possible hidden defects, state in your bid that the offer is subject to a satisfactory home inspection – which is a good idea no matter what. If the home inspection reveals problems, such as issues with the plumbing, electrical system, roofing, appliances, or windows, you can ask the buyer to make the needed repairs, or you can take your offer off the table.
Finally
Staying within budget when buying a house takes discipline, so you must approach the buying process with care. Know what you’re willing to spend, and refuse to look at homes listed above the budget set out for you. If you’re unable to find a suitable property after a few weeks or months, revisit your budget to see if you have any wiggle room. If not, hold out – it’s only a matter of time before the right house comes along.
Finance
5 Tips to Help You Buy a Life Insurance Policy
If you want to purchase life insurance for protecting your family, opting for the right option can be hard for you. The reason is that you have to opt for a reputable provider and then choose the right insurance policy. In the beginning, the process may be overwhelming but it will become much smoother once you have got started. Given below are a couple of simple tips that can help you to make the best choice.
1. Understand the “Free Look” Period
It’s important to keep in mind that even after you have made a choice, you will have a free look period. This is the period that allows you to change your policy or reject it. Therefore, you may want to contact your company to find out about your free look period.
For some reason, if you think that the policy is not right for you, we suggest that you make a different choice during the policy period. During this time, there will be no financial obligation on your shoulders. Therefore, you should ask the company representatives about when the look period is going to start.
2. Compare Similar Products
You may want to get quotes from different insurance providers during your search. Remember: you should compare similar products. It’s not a good idea to compare apples with oranges.
Since the term life features lower premiums than other policies like a permanent life insurance policy, there can be a considerable price difference between the policies. Based on the coverage needs you have, you should consider policies from all perspectives. You can’t just consider the number of monthly premiums you have to pay.
3. Life Insurance Protects your loved ones
Primarily, most people get life insurance in order to protect their beneficiaries in the event of their death. Although you can earn cash value with a permanent life insurance policy, you may not want to consider them as a good investment. This is not the purpose of an insurance policy.
4. Use Policy Riders to Improve Your Policy
You may want to contact your insurance provider to find out about the policy riders you can benefit from. Actually, riders are the type of endorsements that allow you to customize your policy in order to satisfy your budget and needs.
5. Choose a Reputable Life Insurance Company
Since our policy is designed to protect your loved ones in case of your death, make sure you choose a good insurance company. You may want to do your research to find out as much information about the company as possible. This is the only way to opt for a reliable company.
To cut a long story short, these are the 5 tips that can help you opt for the right life insurance provider. Keep in mind that making this decision in haste is not a good idea at all. After all, this decision will have a great impact on the life of your loved ones when you are not there to take care of them.
Finance
Get a Mortgage Loan With Bad Credit Though Small Changes Now
Even though the current real estate market is less than excellent, it is still possible to obtain a mortgage loan with bad credit. However, in order to accomplish this goal, the borrower must be prepared for the special circumstances. This is no small loan – you will be repaying it for 30 years – so make sure that you are prepared for the risks as well as the realities of your choice to buy a home and consider putting in effort now to improve your credit score.
Choices for Buying a Home with Bad Credit
If you are considering home ownership but are afraid that your bad credit will prevent you from getting what you want, it is important to know that you do have options. First, there is the choice to focus all of your current financial efforts on the restoration of your current credit score until it is high enough to get a good mortgage rate. If that is not a possibility, or if you want to give it a chance, you can also search out lenders who offer mortgage loans with bad credit scores.
Deciding which path is best for you is personal. Know that the better your credit score, the better your chances at getting the loan you want for your new home. Therefore, the choice to restore your credit is always better in terms of costs, but it will take time and effort to get your home.
Loans with Bad Credit
There are many lenders online who offer all sorts of loans to people with bad credit scores. They are offered to borrowers depending on a host of different criteria, other than credit score, which include income and down payment amount. However, no matter how much money you make or how much you can afford to put down on the purchase of your home, your bad credit will impact the terms of your loan.
Generally, bad credit will affect two areas of your loan. First, you will pay a higher interest rate. Second, should you be late on a payment or miss it entirely, then you will be subject to fees that are much larger than those with good credit. In addition, late and missed payments can also put you at risk for interest rate hikes that will make each month’s payments even higher than they are to start.
Meeting Them Halfway
For all the reasons outlined above, it is not recommended that most persons with bad credit look for a mortgage loan. However, there are different levels of bad credit – a score of 500 is much worse than 620, though both are considered “bad.” So you need to use your own discretion when it comes to evaluating your ability to pay for a mortgage loan.
Additionally, there are moves that you can make starting today that can impact your credit score in a relatively short period of time. Because the calculation of credit scores is complex, there is no one part of your finances that is causing all of your problems. Therefore, fixing little problems, such as late payments, even over a short term of six months can make a big impact.
So, before you go looking for a mortgage loan with bad credit, take care to make sure that you are able to afford all of your current payments and that you are making each month’s payment on time so that your lender can see that you are serious about taking on the burden of a mortgage loan. In addition, work to eliminate what debts you already have, which will reduce your monthly burden before you take on the increased responsibility of a mortgage loan.
Finance
Credit Repair Services 101: Red Flags to Watch Out For, Your Rights, and Choosing a Legit Company
According to the “Credit Repair Organization Act”, it is unlawful for credit repair providers to lie about what they will be able to do for you, and to try to make you pay before they have even performed any services. These are red flags to watch out for when comparing offers from credit repair services. There is the “DIY” approach, but it can take a long time and be complicated depending on how messed up your credit reports are.
The ideal company will request copies of your TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax reports and review all derogatory marks like charge-offs, bankruptcies, late payments, tax liens, and so forth. Also, did you ever check to see if you were one of the millions of Americans affected by the Equifax hack? Hurry and do so if you haven’t yet. If any of your personal information is vulnerable to identity thieves, you’ll want a credit repair company with lawyers to help you prove that you are a victim.
The CROA requires that any such company you work with must explain your rights to you in a written contract, in addition to the details concerning the services they will perform. No company can make any specific promises. If you are not provided with proof that they are doing everything they possibly can to help you, then you have the right to sue them in federal court.
Avoiding Scams With Credit Repair Services
Avoid getting scam by watching for red flags and only working with an organization that has a long-standing positive reputation. What are some of the strategies a legit company will perform in order to help you repair your credit? It will prepare a plan for disputing errors and trying to have as many negative items as possible removed by using legal methods. The reason why it’s ideal to work with such a company instead of using the DIY approach is that they know how to negotiate with creditors and will do so on your behalf. Are you tired of getting harassed by obnoxious debt collectors? Just opt for credit repair services that include sending cease-and-desist letters to the collectors.
It might not be a good idea for you to apply for new accounts to try and get positive information added to your report to balance out the bad, so be cautious about any company that will try to get you to do this. If you’ve had trouble managing your debts in the past, it might not yet be the right time for you to apply for new lines of credit / loans. Depending on how low your credit score is, you might not even be able to get approved for new credit accounts anyway, and apply for them will have a negative impact on your credit scores anyway due to “soft hits”.
Now that you know how credit repair services can help you, provided they are honest and legitimate, you can get started on cleaning up your reports. Just get a free consultation from Lexington Law.
