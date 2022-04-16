Finance
10 Tips Before Applying For Payday Loans
1. Automate the debt payment – Payday loans are issued to individuals who have a stable source of income. In other words, your application will be approved only if you have a regular income or salary every month. It would be so much simpler if you can just repay the debt with the money you receive next month. However there are some people who are not able to do that. They would spend the money elsewhere and be left with little for the repayment. So visit the bank and automate the debt repayment. The money should go to your creditor as soon as it reaches your bank. You can spend the balance left in your account. In fact most creditors have the automate payments forms with them. Just ask them and they shall be able to provide you the same. If you take a loan from us, you have the option to make the repayment in an automated mode. On your payday the cash will be directly debited from your account and credited to our account automatically. You may forget to pay so this is the safest route to avoid late payments. Some people have cash but forget to pay, so automating the payments is a great way to avoid late fees. In fact you must automate your payments for all your credit cards.
2. Cut your expenses – You are in debt, so the last thing you should do is spend a lot of it. Make this the central objective of your life for the time being at least. So go ahead. Reduce your expenses wherever you can. Make a plan. Go back to the drawing board and see where you can cut the expenses. Get rid of the costly cell phone plan or cable package. Get something simpler. Try to reduce your grocery budget. There is always something you can do without. You can get rid of the debt easier this way, and will also be left with money in your account that you can save every month. This will help you in the long-term.
One of the best ways to stop spending on things that you do not need is to stop watching TV or reduce watching to a large extend. They show all kids of excellent advertisements and we are compelled to buy. Just do not see them and you stop buying products with little or no use. And of course save money.
2. Increase your income – Have you ever thought of trying to earn more money? By doing this you will certainly be able to pay off the debt quickly. A second stream of income may help you avoid taking a loan in the future as well. Contrary to what many believe, earning a second income isn’t really that difficult. For instance, you could sell off all those unwanted things you have on eBay. You will make some quick money to pay off the debt, and will also be able to reduce the clutter at home. You may also start a blog to make some extra cash for the long-term. Or you may find week-end jobs. There are plenty of ways to make some extra bucks. You just need to try.
3. Make small payments – The term of a payday loan is small – you have to repay the money after receiving next month’s pay check. But if you can make some extra cash in the meantime, then you may consider paying off a portion of your debt with it. This will help you keep your burden in check, and will make it that much easier for you to repay later on. Plus, if you keep repaying, then you won’t be wasting the extra money you are making. Find out from your payday lender if you are allowed to make small payments in the middle of the month.
4. Is there a prepayment penalty – Sometimes there is a prepayment penalty if you pay off the debt early. Ask the creditor while you are taking the loan. If you have taken a loan already with the penalty, then calculate how much it would be in money terms compared to the interest you will save if you pay it earlier. This will help you arrive at the right conclusion on whether you should pay off early.
5. Lower the interest rate – Try to negotiate with the lending company if you can. See whether they are willing to reduce the interest rate. Sometimes, a few companies will oblige, because they too want to do business. These agencies might agree if they see that you are serious about trying to repay your debt. It’s always going to be easier for you if you have to pay off the debt at a lower interest.
6. Borrow against life insurance – One advantage of a payday loan is that, you can get the money you need very fast. It can be transferred to your bank account in 24-48 hours. That is perfect in an emergency. But once you have the money, you will have some time in your hand. So you can try other options. For instance, you can borrow against your life insurance and other savings and policies to repay your existing debt. Yes you will be receiving less money later, but that’s a small price to pay for leaking cash at this point in life. Life insurance interest is below the commercial rates, so you will be saving more than you spend.
7. Borrow from your 401(k) – Similar to the point above, you can borrow up to 50% if you participate in a 401(k) retirement plan at work. So see how much money you have in your account and take out a portion of this to repay your debt. Don’t worry. Payday loans are small dollar loans anyway, so you won’t have to take out too much money.
8. Renegotiate the terms – If for some reason you see at the end of the month that you cannot still pay back the loan, then try to renegotiate the terms with the creditor. Convince the lending agency that you remain serious about paying it back, and there will be many who will try their best to help you. Perhaps your fees or interest can be reduced. You never know unless you ask. After all, the payday company too wants to get the money back. Our lenders will co-operate with you if you inform them well in advance that you will repay your loan but you need some time. Our lenders will work with you to find a plan that works best with both you and the lenders. But please inform them at least one week in advance.
10. Get eligible tax deductions – Are you getting all the lucrative and eligible tax deductions? You will be surprised to know that many people don’t get this simply because they don’t know the details. Get professional tax help if you need. This will help you in your long-term financial health. You will have extra money with which you can pay off the debt. In fact, you may not even need the loan
5 Tips for the First Time Home Buyer
Buying a home is a big step in your life and should be a very exciting time. Unfortunately, many individuals rush into buying a home with out considering the implications is has on their future. If you’re considering making the move to own it’s important you weigh all the options, and consider what if anything will affect the feasibility of you’re purchase. If this is you’re first time in the housing market consider the following before you make your big move.
-
Get Your Finances in Order
Have a lot of debt racked up? If thats the case, you may want to play catch up before you even think about buying a home. Bad credit is bad news for those who want a buy a new home. In most cases you will need to get a mortgage before you buy and this means your credit will be under scrutiny. Start getting acquainted with your credit score and begin fix the problems well before you apply for a mortgage.
-
Think about the Future
If you have a job or other obligation that may require you to move or travel for extended periods of time you want to think twice about rushing into the housing market. Buying a house is a commitment that will tie you down to a particular location for at least a few years. It’s not easy or economically feasible to pack up and sell your home at the drop of a hat.
-
Educate Your Self
As a first time home buyer one of the worst thing you can do is go into the market unprepared. Familiarizing your self with words and phrases that are used will allow you to better comprehend the market. A better understanding of the home buying process will enable you to make a well educated decision when it comes to you’re final purchase. Entering the market blindly can turn you’re home buying dreams into a nightmare.
-
Be Rational
We all want to live in the home of our dreams. Unfortunately, like most things in life, the housing market must be approached from the bottom up? Renting is the start of the home owners journey. With your dream home serving as the final destination you will most likely need to take a few stops on the way there. The logical step is to buy a house you can afford not one that lands you in economic turmoil. Consider your first home an investment that you can improve upon over time. Once the home is improved you can sell it and bring yourself one step closer to your dream home. Buying out of your league can be a huge problem so set a budget and find a home within your means.
-
Ask For Help
Don’t be determined to have a go at it alone. Buying a home is a complicated process and sometimes it really helps to have someone walk you through it step by step. Agents are more than willing to help you look through home listing, find what your looking for, and ultimately take you from start to finish.
No Medical Life Insurance: A Solution for the Hard-To-Insure
Life insurance is a crucial way to ensure the wellbeing of one’s family in the event of a tragedy. Unfortunately, however, traditional life coverage is not an option for many people for a whole host of reasons. Over 30,000 traditional life coverage applications are turned down every single year. People can find themselves rejected by traditional life protection for anything from having a chronic illness to working at a dangerous job. The good news is that there is another option for these people: no medical life insurance. It is a type of life coverage that doesn’t require you to undergo a medical examination for your application to be accepted. There are two kinds of no medical insurance policies: simplified issue life protection and guaranteed issue life insurance.
Simplified Issue Insurance Plan
When you apply for simplified issue insurance policy, you do not need to be examined by a doctor. You may, however, be required to fill out a questionnaire about your health and history, which usually includes somewhere between three and 12 questions. These can include questions about any chronic medical conditions you may suffer from, whether you’ve been turned down for traditional insurance in the past, if you have any regular activities that put you at risk (such as smoking or a high-risk occupation), and more. Generally speaking, the higher the number of questions on one of these applications, the lower the premium will be, and vice versa. It’s important to keep in mind that the face amount on a simplified issue policy is often limited to $150,000 dollars.
Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance
Guaranteed issue insurance plan does not require applicants to submit to a medical examination or fill out a health questionnaire. These policies, as a result, are very popular for people with severe illnesses. That said, the downside to these policies is that they are much more expensive and have much lower coverage amounts for non-accidental deaths – generally around $25,000. On top of that, with many guaranteed issue policies, if you die within the first two years, the payout your beneficiary receives will be limited to a return of premium. Despite this, however, guaranteed issue policies are oftentimes the only option for the seriously ill, and as no information about medical condition is required to apply for one of these policies, very few applicants are turned down; the most common reason for a denial is if an applicant is above the maximum age limit, which is usually 75.
Who Should Consider No Medical Life Protection?
This type of life insurance is a great option for a wide variety of people. If you’ve been turned down for traditional insurance in the past or are likely to be, such as if you suffer from a chronic illness, work a high-risk job, or have previously been convicted for driving under the influence, life insurance policies that exclude medical exams are still an option for you. Furthermore, many people are uncomfortable with undergoing a medical exam, for personal, religious, or any other reasons. These people may find themselves much more comfortable with simplified issue insurance policy.
How You Can Buy No Medical Life Insurance
There are a few ways to purchase this kind of life protection. The first is to buy the insurance from direct agents, who are employed by and work for specific insurance companies. Or you can buy a policy from an insurance broker. Brokers are independent, but unlike agents, they sell the products of multiple insurance companies. These are the main sources from which you can purchase life insurance without a medical exam. Find out more about the policy and get a free no medical life insurance quote today.
Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
On November 1, 2005, the Federal Reserve Bank [Fed] raised interest rates one quarter of a percentage point. Since Summer 2004, outgoing Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan has been raising interest rates on a regular basis since hitting its low point of just 1%. Now at 4%, Greenspan is expected to raise rates two more times before exiting office in January 2006. Will the higher rates stave off inflation? Will the new Chairman continue Greenspan’s incremental adjustments upward or will he let rates level off? Speculation is rampant but there is one thing you can know for sure: you will pay more for many of life’s expenses.
A rate hike by the Fed means that you will likely pay more for something including:
Credit cards. Not known for showing much restraint, you can bet credit card companies will continue to jack up interest rates except for their best customers. Rates of 12, 15, and even 21% or more are reappearing.
Mortgage rates. Holders of fixed rate mortgages are fine, but those with variable rate mortgages will pay more. A lot more if they haven’t felt previous rate hikes and their mortgages are due for an upward adjustment. More money to pay mortgages means less money for disposable items.
Car loans. If you need a new car and can still find zero percent financing, then grab the offer. Car loans, personal loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loan consolidations, will all continue to increase.
Add in high fuel prices, anticipated hikes in medical costs, and Americans are getting squeezed. With the holiday season fast bearing down upon us, retailers will have to slash prices in order to attract customers who are holding a dwindling cash reserve.
For people not holding excessive debt, the Fed rate increase will be have little or no effect on them. For everyone else, the pinch is on!
